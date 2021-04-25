Er is met versienummer 6.7 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.849 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: NetApi32, WLDAP32, and Kerberos libraries converted to PE.

More Media Foundation work.

ES6 JavaScript mode.

Improved WOW64 file system redirection.

More Plug & Play driver support.

Keyboard raw input device. Bugs fixed in 6.7 (total 44): 12076: Multiple applications refuse to install unless '%SystemRoot%\System32\Drivers\Etc\{services,host}' exist (Informix Database apps, Autodesk 3ds Max 9, SAP GUI)

12457: Multiple apps crash with NotImplementedException at IWebBrowser2.get_LocationName() (SharpDevelop 2.2, Clarion Enterprise Edition 9.0.10376)

17823: Multiple application license/DRM schemes require non-zero volume/fs serial for drive "c:" (Rhino 4.0 trial installer, HyperChem 8.0.x, Solid Framework .NET libraries)

25265: Foobar2000 does not automatically update media library (folder watch does not work)

28995: Avid VENUE software fails to start (unable to use named pipes with ">" character in the name)

32548: CS:GO error message when launching csgo.exe.

34398: Daedalic games don't display anything with winemac.drv (glu32 is tied to X11)

38572: NHL09 Crashing when loading game after selecting all options in game menus

40567: Foobar2000 1.x doesn't run or takes too long to open

41468: Supreme Commander Forged Alliance needs CLSID '{343e68e6-8f82-4a8d-a2da-6e9a944b378c}' xactengine2_9.dll

42775: Page fault in ole32.PropertyStorage_ReadFromStream() while running mwt.exe /regserver (part of PR1750-60-R5 installation)

44691: EA Origin installer fails with "error 3:0" (security descriptor translated to 555 access on install directory)

44755: reg.exe does not recognize '/reg:32' and '/reg:64' switches passed via the command line

45615: Rekordbox 5.3.0 terminates with the message "Unexpected application error" when playing an audio file

46309: Winamp with Classic Skin "jumps randomly" when moved

48486: cmd WCMD_ReadAndParseLine contains non-null terminated strings, causing garbage output in trace logs

49277: Always false condition in dispex.c

49286: Melodyne 5 installs but crashes when launched (needs ws2_32.dll.GetHostNameW)

49671: Supreme Commander demo needs CLSID {bc3e0fc6-2e0d-4c45-bc61-d9c328319bd8} xactengine2_4.dll

50275: Copy paste bug in conhost/window.c

50318: 'HKLM\System\CurrentControlSet\Services\Tcpip\Parameters\DataBasePath' registry entry has non-standard value

50415: MPC-HC 1.7.13 crashes when playing video (needs the EVR filter to support IEVRFilterConfig)

50628: Fairy Tale About Father Frost, Ivan and Nastya crashes on DDERR_SURFACE_LOST

50733: MUSICUS!: ending videos play are extremely choppy

50791: NtQueryObject( ..., ObjectBasicInformation, NULL, 0, &retLen) returns incorrect NTSTATUS error code and no buffer size (EditSection, Google sandbox-attacksurface-analysis-tools v1.1.x)

50801: Wine Mono crashes on macOS

50829: Process Hacker 2.38 crashes on unimplemented function dbghelp.dll.SymFromNameW

50892: WINE 6.3: opentrack-wrapper-wine segfaults with message "Got unexpected trap 14 during process initialization".

50894: Wine does not recognize C:\windows\sysnative\

50898: Improve performance for RGB lookups into color tables conversion

50899: WeChat crashes with Wine 6.5

50925: Error fetching public key in GetRSAKeyFromCert - File not found

50946: BioShock Remastered crashes after choosing difficulty

50952: Legends of Runeterra crashes at launch

50956: Cannot disable winemenubuilder.exe by DLL override

50960: NETCoreCheck from .NET Deployment Tools crashes on unimplemented function api-ms-win-crt-stdio-l1-1-0.dll.__stdio_common_vfwprintf_p

50967: sc.exe doesn't understand the start command and other parameters

50978: Multiple applications fail to load due to unhandled "loadFrom" field in assembly <file> element (Adobe DNG Converter 13.2, MikroTik WinBox, SimSig, Windows System Control Center)

50979: Regression: Wine doesn't run executables in unix path

50996: GCC11 & wineg++ regression: missing /usr/include path

51006: Running 32-bit wineboot to create a new 64-bit WINEPREFIX results in a wineboot fork bomb with Wine 6.6-149-g39263558a20

51008: LDPlayer 4.0.x (Android Emulator) crashes on unimplemented function user32.dll.SetProcessDpiAwarenessInternal

51018: Binaries compiled with an older winegcc won't run on >=v6.5

51035: Alacritty v0.7.2 portable crashes: SetEnvironmentVariable

("some_non-existant_var", NULL) should return TRUE