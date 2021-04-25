Er is met versienummer 6.7 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.849 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 6.7 (total 44):
- NetApi32, WLDAP32, and Kerberos libraries converted to PE.
- More Media Foundation work.
- ES6 JavaScript mode.
- Improved WOW64 file system redirection.
- More Plug & Play driver support.
- Keyboard raw input device.
- 12076: Multiple applications refuse to install unless '%SystemRoot%\System32\Drivers\Etc\{services,host}' exist (Informix Database apps, Autodesk 3ds Max 9, SAP GUI)
- 12457: Multiple apps crash with NotImplementedException at IWebBrowser2.get_LocationName() (SharpDevelop 2.2, Clarion Enterprise Edition 9.0.10376)
- 17823: Multiple application license/DRM schemes require non-zero volume/fs serial for drive "c:" (Rhino 4.0 trial installer, HyperChem 8.0.x, Solid Framework .NET libraries)
- 25265: Foobar2000 does not automatically update media library (folder watch does not work)
- 28995: Avid VENUE software fails to start (unable to use named pipes with ">" character in the name)
- 32548: CS:GO error message when launching csgo.exe.
- 34398: Daedalic games don't display anything with winemac.drv (glu32 is tied to X11)
- 38572: NHL09 Crashing when loading game after selecting all options in game menus
- 40567: Foobar2000 1.x doesn't run or takes too long to open
- 41468: Supreme Commander Forged Alliance needs CLSID '{343e68e6-8f82-4a8d-a2da-6e9a944b378c}' xactengine2_9.dll
- 42775: Page fault in ole32.PropertyStorage_ReadFromStream() while running mwt.exe /regserver (part of PR1750-60-R5 installation)
- 44691: EA Origin installer fails with "error 3:0" (security descriptor translated to 555 access on install directory)
- 44755: reg.exe does not recognize '/reg:32' and '/reg:64' switches passed via the command line
- 45615: Rekordbox 5.3.0 terminates with the message "Unexpected application error" when playing an audio file
- 46309: Winamp with Classic Skin "jumps randomly" when moved
- 48486: cmd WCMD_ReadAndParseLine contains non-null terminated strings, causing garbage output in trace logs
- 49277: Always false condition in dispex.c
- 49286: Melodyne 5 installs but crashes when launched (needs ws2_32.dll.GetHostNameW)
- 49671: Supreme Commander demo needs CLSID {bc3e0fc6-2e0d-4c45-bc61-d9c328319bd8} xactengine2_4.dll
- 50275: Copy paste bug in conhost/window.c
- 50318: 'HKLM\System\CurrentControlSet\Services\Tcpip\Parameters\DataBasePath' registry entry has non-standard value
- 50415: MPC-HC 1.7.13 crashes when playing video (needs the EVR filter to support IEVRFilterConfig)
- 50628: Fairy Tale About Father Frost, Ivan and Nastya crashes on DDERR_SURFACE_LOST
- 50733: MUSICUS!: ending videos play are extremely choppy
- 50791: NtQueryObject( ..., ObjectBasicInformation, NULL, 0, &retLen) returns incorrect NTSTATUS error code and no buffer size (EditSection, Google sandbox-attacksurface-analysis-tools v1.1.x)
- 50801: Wine Mono crashes on macOS
- 50829: Process Hacker 2.38 crashes on unimplemented function dbghelp.dll.SymFromNameW
- 50892: WINE 6.3: opentrack-wrapper-wine segfaults with message "Got unexpected trap 14 during process initialization".
- 50894: Wine does not recognize C:\windows\sysnative\
- 50898: Improve performance for RGB lookups into color tables conversion
- 50899: WeChat crashes with Wine 6.5
- 50925: Error fetching public key in GetRSAKeyFromCert - File not found
- 50946: BioShock Remastered crashes after choosing difficulty
- 50952: Legends of Runeterra crashes at launch
- 50956: Cannot disable winemenubuilder.exe by DLL override
- 50960: NETCoreCheck from .NET Deployment Tools crashes on unimplemented function api-ms-win-crt-stdio-l1-1-0.dll.__stdio_common_vfwprintf_p
- 50967: sc.exe doesn't understand the start command and other parameters
- 50978: Multiple applications fail to load due to unhandled "loadFrom" field in assembly <file> element (Adobe DNG Converter 13.2, MikroTik WinBox, SimSig, Windows System Control Center)
- 50979: Regression: Wine doesn't run executables in unix path
- 50996: GCC11 & wineg++ regression: missing /usr/include path
- 51006: Running 32-bit wineboot to create a new 64-bit WINEPREFIX results in a wineboot fork bomb with Wine 6.6-149-g39263558a20
- 51008: LDPlayer 4.0.x (Android Emulator) crashes on unimplemented function user32.dll.SetProcessDpiAwarenessInternal
- 51018: Binaries compiled with an older winegcc won't run on >=v6.5
- 51035: Alacritty v0.7.2 portable crashes: SetEnvironmentVariable
- ("some_non-existant_var", NULL) should return TRUE