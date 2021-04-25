Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Wine 6.7

Wine logo (75 pix) Er is met versienummer 6.7 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.849 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release:
  • NetApi32, WLDAP32, and Kerberos libraries converted to PE.
  • More Media Foundation work.
  • ES6 JavaScript mode.
  • Improved WOW64 file system redirection.
  • More Plug & Play driver support.
  • Keyboard raw input device.
Bugs fixed in 6.7 (total 44):
  • 12076: Multiple applications refuse to install unless '%SystemRoot%\System32\Drivers\Etc\{services,host}' exist (Informix Database apps, Autodesk 3ds Max 9, SAP GUI)
  • 12457: Multiple apps crash with NotImplementedException at IWebBrowser2.get_LocationName() (SharpDevelop 2.2, Clarion Enterprise Edition 9.0.10376)
  • 17823: Multiple application license/DRM schemes require non-zero volume/fs serial for drive "c:" (Rhino 4.0 trial installer, HyperChem 8.0.x, Solid Framework .NET libraries)
  • 25265: Foobar2000 does not automatically update media library (folder watch does not work)
  • 28995: Avid VENUE software fails to start (unable to use named pipes with ">" character in the name)
  • 32548: CS:GO error message when launching csgo.exe.
  • 34398: Daedalic games don't display anything with winemac.drv (glu32 is tied to X11)
  • 38572: NHL09 Crashing when loading game after selecting all options in game menus
  • 40567: Foobar2000 1.x doesn't run or takes too long to open
  • 41468: Supreme Commander Forged Alliance needs CLSID '{343e68e6-8f82-4a8d-a2da-6e9a944b378c}' xactengine2_9.dll
  • 42775: Page fault in ole32.PropertyStorage_ReadFromStream() while running mwt.exe /regserver (part of PR1750-60-R5 installation)
  • 44691: EA Origin installer fails with "error 3:0" (security descriptor translated to 555 access on install directory)
  • 44755: reg.exe does not recognize '/reg:32' and '/reg:64' switches passed via the command line
  • 45615: Rekordbox 5.3.0 terminates with the message "Unexpected application error" when playing an audio file
  • 46309: Winamp with Classic Skin "jumps randomly" when moved
  • 48486: cmd WCMD_ReadAndParseLine contains non-null terminated strings, causing garbage output in trace logs
  • 49277: Always false condition in dispex.c
  • 49286: Melodyne 5 installs but crashes when launched (needs ws2_32.dll.GetHostNameW)
  • 49671: Supreme Commander demo needs CLSID {bc3e0fc6-2e0d-4c45-bc61-d9c328319bd8} xactengine2_4.dll
  • 50275: Copy paste bug in conhost/window.c
  • 50318: 'HKLM\System\CurrentControlSet\Services\Tcpip\Parameters\DataBasePath' registry entry has non-standard value
  • 50415: MPC-HC 1.7.13 crashes when playing video (needs the EVR filter to support IEVRFilterConfig)
  • 50628: Fairy Tale About Father Frost, Ivan and Nastya crashes on DDERR_SURFACE_LOST
  • 50733: MUSICUS!: ending videos play are extremely choppy
  • 50791: NtQueryObject( ..., ObjectBasicInformation, NULL, 0, &retLen) returns incorrect NTSTATUS error code and no buffer size (EditSection, Google sandbox-attacksurface-analysis-tools v1.1.x)
  • 50801: Wine Mono crashes on macOS
  • 50829: Process Hacker 2.38 crashes on unimplemented function dbghelp.dll.SymFromNameW
  • 50892: WINE 6.3: opentrack-wrapper-wine segfaults with message "Got unexpected trap 14 during process initialization".
  • 50894: Wine does not recognize C:\windows\sysnative\
  • 50898: Improve performance for RGB lookups into color tables conversion
  • 50899: WeChat crashes with Wine 6.5
  • 50925: Error fetching public key in GetRSAKeyFromCert - File not found
  • 50946: BioShock Remastered crashes after choosing difficulty
  • 50952: Legends of Runeterra crashes at launch
  • 50956: Cannot disable winemenubuilder.exe by DLL override
  • 50960: NETCoreCheck from .NET Deployment Tools crashes on unimplemented function api-ms-win-crt-stdio-l1-1-0.dll.__stdio_common_vfwprintf_p
  • 50967: sc.exe doesn't understand the start command and other parameters
  • 50978: Multiple applications fail to load due to unhandled "loadFrom" field in assembly <file> element (Adobe DNG Converter 13.2, MikroTik WinBox, SimSig, Windows System Control Center)
  • 50979: Regression: Wine doesn't run executables in unix path
  • 50996: GCC11 & wineg++ regression: missing /usr/include path
  • 51006: Running 32-bit wineboot to create a new 64-bit WINEPREFIX results in a wineboot fork bomb with Wine 6.6-149-g39263558a20
  • 51008: LDPlayer 4.0.x (Android Emulator) crashes on unimplemented function user32.dll.SetProcessDpiAwarenessInternal
  • 51018: Binaries compiled with an older winegcc won't run on >=v6.5
  • 51035: Alacritty v0.7.2 portable crashes: SetEnvironmentVariable
  • ("some_non-existant_var", NULL) should return TRUE

Cyberpunk 2077 op Wine

Versienummer 6.7
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://www.winehq.org/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

25-04-2021 • 10:24

25-04-2021 • 10:24

22 Linkedin

Bron: Wine HQ

Reacties (22)

+1rob12424
25 april 2021 22:27
Werkt wine niet op free of open BSD?
0TheVivaldi
@rob1242426 april 2021 15:05
Jazeker wel. “BSD” wordt hier in zijn algemeenheid gebruikt, net zoals Linux (er zijn immers ook tig Linux-distro's).
0rob12424
@TheVivaldi26 april 2021 15:54
Oeps ik had het woordje BSD over het hoofd gezien.... Waarschijnlijk omdat Solaris er ook bij stond.
0nickpma
25 april 2021 15:52
Gezien er elke 2 weken een nieuwe versie lijkt uit te komen, moet dat hier elke 2 weken gepost worden op jullie hoofdpagina?

Als het nou elke major release is kan ik me er iets bij voorstellen, maar iedere 2 week is misschien wel wat teveel?
+1Zobat
@nickpma25 april 2021 16:59
Ik vind het een interessant project en lees altijd de updates. Je hoeft er niet op te klikken weet je..
+1Sinnergy
@Zobat25 april 2021 23:10
Ja zelfde hier, gebruik geen wine of linux maar vind het soms leuk om de fixed bugs te bekijken, om idee te krijgen hoe dat windows vanbinnen werkt :)
+1ZeroMinded
@Marctraider26 april 2021 13:40
Je krijgt -1 voor je post. Maar ik snap je reactie wel.

Aan de andere kant is er natuurlijk op een bepaald moment een omslagpunt waarop er zoveel libraries “vertaald” zijn dat het loont voor bedrijven en ontwikkelaars om die nieuwe libraries te gebruiken.

Zo werkt t altijd met adoptie volgens mij.
0TheVivaldi
@ZeroMinded26 april 2021 15:03
Sterker nog: het enige programma wat ik onder Wine gebruik wordt gemaakt door een ontwikkelaar die al een aantal jaar de Wine-bibliotheken deels gebruikt om compatibiliteit met macOS en met name Linux te garanderen.
0TheVivaldi
@Marctraider25 april 2021 13:29
Wel als ze bij Wine "dwijlen" in plaats van dweilen ;)

(sorry, normaal corrigeer ik geen taalgebruik, maar dit was zó'n mooi inkoppertje…)
0beerse

@TheVivaldi26 april 2021 13:55
Dan zou je het ook over wijn moeten hebben. :-)
(sorry, maar deze wilde ik even inkoppen ;-)
0TheVivaldi
@Sandor_Clegane25 april 2021 12:25
Wat hebben de Landelijke ScoutingWedstrijden met Wine te maken?
+1dnl12
@TheVivaldi25 april 2021 13:29
Denk dat hij Linux Subsystem for Windows bedoeld ;)
+1haling
@dnl1225 april 2021 13:34
Maar ... werkt LSW dan ook op Linux, of Mac?

Dus al zou het al on-topic zijn, je hebt er nog steeds niet aan tenzij je Windows gebruikt, en dan heb je weer geen WINE nodig.

Ik snap er niets van! 8)7
0TheVivaldi
@dnl1225 april 2021 13:31
A, op die fiets. Maar dan nog is me niet duidelijk wat hij verder wil zeggen. Ja, LSW bestaat, maar alleen een afkorting als reactie zegt verder niks.
0powerboat
@Jack Flushell25 april 2021 20:13
Bedoelt hij niet WSL?
0Jerie
@Jack Flushell26 april 2021 15:15
Dat niet alleen, Wine is meer dan enkel voor Linux. Toch snap ik 'm wel. 1) Linux is verreweg meest populaire FOSS OS (als we macOS niet meetellen, waar Wine ook prima op draait) 2) In die context is WSL een equivalent (ware het niet dat Wine veel uitgebreider is)

In navolging van #1: ben wel benieuwd of Wine een beetje lekker werkt op Apple M1 devices.

