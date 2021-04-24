Versie 9.3.4 van de ruim twintig jaar oude e-mailclient The Bat! uitgekomen. De nieuwe directeur van het Moldavische bedrijf Ritlabs, Stefan Tanurkov, heeft vol ingezet op modernisering van zijn programma. Zo heeft de HTML-rendering engine van Chromium de achterhaalde interne engine en die van Internet Explorer vervangen en is er nu ook een donkere modus. Het programma heeft verder diverse wijzigingen in de interface ondergaan en ziet er echt veel frisser uit dan voorheen. In versie 9.3.4 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

New features New %Account* macros

(#0002099) New macro %CLIPBOARD="..." to change clipboard contents (works like the %SetCLIPBOARD="..." macro) Improvements Exception logging is restored, the maximum size of the log file is set to 500 KB

MAPI protocol is removed from the New Account dialog Fixes (#002107) The Delete key was not functional for message undelete when browsing deleted messages

The issue that caused possible crash when messages were containing empty/missing attachments is resolved

The "OK" button was not functional in the "No plug-ins with learning facilities installed" warning

Opening some malformed links from HTML viewer could cause Access Violation errors

Print messages was using light colors under a dark theme

Mail Ticker did not update when an account was deleted

(#002103) The problem that caused an empty favorites list of the “New message” command is resolved

Creating of a scheduled event in the Sorting Office caused an Access Violation error

"View messaging history" command from the Address Book did not focus on the address in the address history pane