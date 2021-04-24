Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: The Bat! 9.3.4

The Bat! logo (75 pix) Versie 9.3.4 van de ruim twintig jaar oude e-mailclient The Bat! uitgekomen. De nieuwe directeur van het Moldavische bedrijf Ritlabs, Stefan Tanurkov, heeft vol ingezet op modernisering van zijn programma. Zo heeft de HTML-rendering engine van Chromium de achterhaalde interne engine en die van Internet Explorer vervangen en is er nu ook een donkere modus. Het programma heeft verder diverse wijzigingen in de interface ondergaan en ziet er echt veel frisser uit dan voorheen. In versie 9.3.4 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

New features
  • New %Account* macros
  • (#0002099) New macro %CLIPBOARD="..." to change clipboard contents (works like the %SetCLIPBOARD="..." macro)
Improvements
  • Exception logging is restored, the maximum size of the log file is set to 500 KB
  • MAPI protocol is removed from the New Account dialog
Fixes
  • (#002107) The Delete key was not functional for message undelete when browsing deleted messages
  • The issue that caused possible crash when messages were containing empty/missing attachments is resolved
  • The "OK" button was not functional in the "No plug-ins with learning facilities installed" warning
  • Opening some malformed links from HTML viewer could cause Access Violation errors
  • Print messages was using light colors under a dark theme
  • Mail Ticker did not update when an account was deleted
  • (#002103) The problem that caused an empty favorites list of the “New message” command is resolved
  • Creating of a scheduled event in the Sorting Office caused an Access Violation error
  • "View messaging history" command from the Address Book did not focus on the address in the address history pane

Door Bart van Klaveren

+1manzonderdas
24 april 2021 22:35
Gebruik dit programma ook sinds vorige eeuw: heb wel het gevoel dat sinds de UI updates het programma ook beter werkt. Naast het feit dat het ongelofelijk veel mogelijkheden had en heeft (waartegen bv outlook een grap is), is het ook fijn dat het die dingen al 20 jaar kan (custom templates voor wie een mail stuurt, verschillende mailboxen, veel filter opties, mogelijkheden tot scripts, makkelijk backups).

Er zijn gratis en betalende alternatieven, maar the bat! blijft ironisch nog alijtd een van de sterkere programma's. Verhoudingsgewijs duur (bv tegenover outlook), maar desalniettemin fijn om mee te werken.
+1EchoWhiskey
@manzonderdas25 april 2021 16:01
Nog nooit van The Bat gehoord maar het ziet er prima uit.
Ik gebruik nu Outlook als client in combinatie met gSyncit (een koppeling tussen Outlook en gMail)
gSyncit gebruik ik om mijn agenda tussen mijn normale mail account en gmail (= Android telefoon) te syncen.

Weet jij of The Bat zoiets ondersteund?
Ik zoek dus niet naar een client die met 2 verschillende mailaccounts kan connecten, maar een client waarbij ik data (calendar) tussen 2 accounts kan synchroniseren.
+1manzonderdas
@EchoWhiskey25 april 2021 17:02
the bat heeft geen calenderondersteuning.
synchroniseren van mails is geen probleem (gewoon ergens een filter maken dat hij kopie in de andere mailbox zet)
0beerse

@manzonderdas26 april 2021 14:04
Een calender heeft weinig of niets met email te maken. Het is alleen maar dat de communicatie tussen agenda's via email zou kunnen lopen.

Over synchroniseren van mails: Daar gaat TheBat nu juist NIET over. Als je op de website kijkt, vinden zij het belangrijk dat alle mail lokaal wordt opgeslagen en daar ook nog eens versleuteld.

Toegegeven, niet mijn idee, maar ik ben dan ook al jaren mozilla/netscape/thunderbird gebruiker voor email en omstreken. En daarbij heb ik enig vertrouwen in de email-provider die ik gebruik: ik gebruik duidelijk wel de opslag bij mijn provider. Daarnaast vind ik het wel wenselijk dat email die ik lokaal heb staan daar ook leesbaar en te verwerken is.
0EchoWhiskey
@beerse26 april 2021 21:37
Veel mailclients hebben ook een agenda functie, vandaar...
0beerse

@EchoWhiskey26 april 2021 14:11
Zelf gebruik ik al jaren Thunderbird voor accounts in diverse richtingen, ook richting google maar (nog) niet richting exchange-gebaseerde mail-providers die geen imap of pop ondersteunen.

Daarmee zie ik in 1 keer veel mail accounts bij veel mail providers en kan alle berichten zonder beperking heen en weer slepen en/of dat via regels 'automatisch' laten doen.

Enneh, op de android omgeving gebruik ik fair-email (downloads: FairEmail 1.1273), ook met meerdere accounts in 1 app.
+1eltweako
@Atheistus25 april 2021 00:03
Goede software kost soms gewoon geld.
Gratis software is leuk, maar lang niet altijd goed doordacht, goed uitgewerkt en bij problemen ben je aangewezen op community-support.
Ik zocht een jaartje geleden een alternatief voor Outlook, en The Bat bied precies wat ik zocht.

Als jij een pakket weet dat gratis is en dezelfde opties bied, dan hoor ik het graag.
  • PGP
  • S/MIME
  • Dark-Mode
  • RSS
  • Uitgebreide filters/regels
  • Backup/Restore mogelijkheid ingebouwd (geen gerommel met losse mapjes)
  • Exploit bescherming (ASLR/DEP)
  • Encryptie van de e-mail database
0Fraaank
@eltweako25 april 2021 10:25
Thunderbird?
+2eltweako
@Fraaank25 april 2021 12:52
Thunderbird vind ik persoonlijk wat rommelig, maar belangrijkste is dat deze geen encryptie bied voor de maildatabase zo ver als ik weet.
0Fraaank
@eltweako25 april 2021 17:10
Ah ok, dat wist ik dus! Weer wat geleerd.
0eltweako
@Atheistus26 april 2021 09:43
Omdat ik, net zoals iedereen, iets te verbergen heb.
Niemand hoeft in mijn mail te kunnen neuzen.
Je kunt je hele systeem wel versleutelen met Bitlocker / Veracrypt / LUKS / FileVault, maar dat doet niets tegen Malware, Spyware of andere ongein.

Mijn systeem bevat misschien wel tientallen documenten, ontwerpen en code welke op de een of andere manier vertrouwelijk zijn. Maar mijn mailbox bevat communicatie met o.a. klanten welke ik vertrouwelijk wil houden.

Als iemand remote of lokaal mijn database zou kopiëren zouden ze bij EM Client of Thunderbird alle mail van mij in handen hebben. Met The Bat is die database tenminste versleuteld.
0Atheistus
@eltweako26 april 2021 19:09
Als je je PC gewoon goed beveiligd hebt is de database beveiligen m.i. onzin. Sterker nog, als je je PC niet goed beveiligd hebt, is de database beveiligen sowieso onzin omdat er op enig moment ontsleuteling plaats gaat vinden. Als er dan iemand in je PC zit heb je een probleem.
+11DMKIIN

@Atheistus24 april 2021 17:19
Beste,

Mag ik je er vriendelijk aan herinneren dat je weer zo'n zinloze vraag komt te stellen en na enige toelichting kwam te verwijten 'Get a life' ??


What's in a name, of dacht je überhaupt nog enige credibiliteit te komen genieten met je oerloze copy/paste invraagstelling bij elke betalende software, met stank voor dank?

Iemand die Total Commander / Directory Opus en -in se betreffende bovenstaande link - XYplorer 'Explorer kloons' komt te noemen ...en blijkbaar zelf te tam is om een trial zélfs eens onder de loep te nemen (get a life-boomerang) ... hou jezelf eens een spiegel voor. Schrikken kan tot de mogelijkheden behoren; je attidute bij elk betalend programma bijsturen kan hélpen.

En je 'ik vraag me gewoon af' komt helaas niet in aanmerking voor verzachtende omstandigheden in deze. Als je gelooft in een professioneel softwarelandschap dat louter uit freeware komt te bestaan, there you go. Maar tracht alvast ook rondom je eigen ideaal wereldbeeld te kunnen denken en het begrip 'duur' (zoals ik in bovenstaande link trachtte uit te leggen !!) ook als peanuts, haast een weggevertje te kunnen interpreteren voor menig professioneel gebruiker (wiens workflow al jaren (decennia) geijkt is binnen deze betaalde software, waar ze na eenmalige aankoop haast steeds nog korting genieten qua upgrade-fee.

Dus aub, verrijk jezelf met kennis. Je freeware-only tunnelvisie mag je dan een stuiver komen te besparen, de betaalde versies doen dat -nogmaals- desnoods met menig honderden euro élke dag, kortom vanaf dag 1 winst!

Edit: Disclaimer met puntjes op de 'i' : vanaf dag 1 is wellicht te optimistisch omdat het niet altijd kan om gelijk alle mogelijkheden/rendement binnen enkele uren volledig te pimpen voor je eigen doelen.

De return on investment blijft evenwel koelbloedig overeind. We spreken over geen tonnen tenslotte, en menig wannabe subscribe-app meent heden hetzelfde te mogen vangen (wederkerig), ook al is jarenlang geen enkel tegen van leven vanuit de dev-optiek, behalve een vage changelog (na enkele jaren) met als veelzeggende inhoud 'bug fixed' :+

[Reactie gewijzigd door 1DMKIIN op 24 april 2021 18:04]

0Ontzettend
@1DMKIIN24 april 2021 18:14
Ik vind deze post zo briljant geschreven. Zonder ironie. Prachtig.
+1masermex
@Atheistus24 april 2021 17:33
Ja ik heb 'm, al meer dan 15 jaar. Koop meestal om de twee versies een upgrade of soms een volledig nieuwe versie als ik net te ver achter ben om nog een upgrade te kunnen kopen voor een gereduceerd tarief. Het beste programma is het programma wat je door en door kent en vaak letterlijk blind kunt bedienen. Dat is echte productivity. Ik heb helemaal geen tijd om nieuwe 'gratis' programma's te proberen om daarmee een paar grijpstuivers te besparen. En TheBat is elke cent waard.

Dus ja, er zijn nog gekken die voor software betalen.
+1SillieWous
@masermex24 april 2021 20:20
Het beste programma is het programma wat je door en door kent en vaak letterlijk blind kunt bedienen.
Ik ken MS paint door en door, dat maakt het nog geen beter programma dan bijv. Photoshop om foto's te bewerken.
+1masermex
@SillieWous24 april 2021 20:36
Denk je werkelijk dat, als je alle functionaliteit die je nodig hebt bij een triviale activiteit als bijvoorbeeld je mail verwerken, je dan nog tijd kan winnen aan het onderzoeken van steeds andere alternatieven ?

TheBat is hier de Photoshop trouwens. Niet andersom.
+1SillieWous
@masermex24 april 2021 23:54
Mijn punt is dat je redenering geen hout snijdt.

Hoe weet je dat er niet nog bepaalde functionaliteiten zijn die het leven gemakkelijker maken als je er niet naar kijkt? Het leven is namelijk ook makkelijker met een fiets, maar als niemand ooit bedenkt een rond wiel te maken zul je altijd blijven lopen.

Prima dat jij niet degene bent die het wiel bedenkt, maar kom a.u.b. niet met zo'n kolderredenering aanzetten. De Photoshop is het sowieso niet lijkt me, voor zover ik kan zien heeft het namelijk niet eens support voor agendas.
0Xander2
@SillieWous26 april 2021 00:30
Mijn punt is dat je redenering geen hout snijdt.

Hoe weet je dat er niet nog bepaalde functionaliteiten zijn die het leven gemakkelijker maken als je er niet naar kijkt?
Ik denk dat zijn punt is dat TheBat! dit juist heeft. Al 20 jaar. De enig aanzienlijke verandering zit bij de provider in herkenning spam/fishing.
Onder Linux zeker een gemis
0bvdbos
@masermex25 april 2021 08:53
...
Ik heb helemaal geen tijd om nieuwe 'gratis' programma's te proberen om daarmee een paar grijpstuivers te besparen.
....
We zitten wel op tweakers hè ;)

Maar ik betaal graag voor software die ik veel gebruik, of ik lever een bijdrage in de vorm van support oid bij OS-software...
+1masermex
@Atheistus24 april 2021 20:32
Inderdaad geen zin om verder te kijken. Optimale productiviteit, al jaren. De rest is tijdverspilling. Maar dat doe jij blijkbaar graag, je eigen en andermans tijd verspillen.
0mkleinman
@Atheistus26 april 2021 09:52
Omdat goede software soms geld kost. En als die software beter werkt dan gratis ( of commerciële ) alternatieven en goed past in je eigen workflow dan is zo'n pakket spreekwoordelijk goud waard.

Ik heb ook diverse shareware aangeschaft omdat het voor mij beter werkt, en waarbij er ook voldoende gratis / goedkopere alternatieven zijn. Dat is het mooie van shareware, je kan het proberen, evalueren en daarna besluiten het wel of niet aan te schaffen.
0FavouriteSongs
@Atheistus24 april 2021 17:10
ik vraag mij gewoon af waarom je zo'n dure zou willen.
... Het programma heet The Bat!; wat wil je nog meer?
0Uruk-Hai
@Atheistus24 april 2021 23:09
Verdiep je eens in het begrip 'workflow' en je snapt het allemaal wat beter...
0mkleinman
@Atheistus26 april 2021 09:58
Voorbeeld:

Windows komt standaard met explorer voor file management. In mijn geval had ik soms, oa voor software development, soms wel 4 explorer windows open, allemaal open op een specifieke map. Windows explorer is voor overgrote deel muis gestuurd.

Vanuit het DOS tijdperk nog was er Norton Commander, die compleet met het toetsenbord aan te sturen is. Daar zijn nu diverse Windows klonen voor ( total commander, xplorer2, QDir en nog heel veel anderen ).

Ik heb die allemaal geprobeerd en uiteindelijk voor een kleine 50 euro een licentie gekocht van xplorer2. En die tool maakt mijn leven heel wat makkelijker en overzichtelijker omdat ik bijna al mijn werk in 1 xplorer2 windows kan doen.

Die tool past dus het beste bij mijn workflow. Ik had die 50 euro kunnen besparen en gewoon met de standaard file explorer kunnen werken, echter heeft xplorer2 zijn geld inmiddels meer dan terug verdiend omdat ik veel sneller en aangenamer mijn werk kan doen.

Dat jij voldoende gratis tooling vind die voor jou perfect werkt, prima. Maar als een ander nu een tool vind die voor hem beter werkt, dan is dat toch zijn keus en niet idioot zoals je stelt?
0Atheistus
@mkleinman26 april 2021 19:07
Het gaat hier toch over een e-mail client, of zie ik dat fout?
0mkleinman
@Atheistus26 april 2021 20:18
Jij wilde een voorbeeld, en ik gaf een voorbeeld :-)
0Atheistus
@mkleinman28 april 2021 10:21
Wel graag on-topic.

