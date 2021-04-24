Versie 9.3.4 van de ruim twintig jaar oude e-mailclient The Bat! uitgekomen. De nieuwe directeur van het Moldavische bedrijf Ritlabs, Stefan Tanurkov, heeft vol ingezet op modernisering van zijn programma. Zo heeft de HTML-rendering engine van Chromium de achterhaalde interne engine en die van Internet Explorer vervangen en is er nu ook een donkere modus. Het programma heeft verder diverse wijzigingen in de interface ondergaan en ziet er echt veel frisser uit dan voorheen. In versie 9.3.4 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
New features
Improvements
- New %Account* macros
- (#0002099) New macro %CLIPBOARD="..." to change clipboard contents (works like the %SetCLIPBOARD="..." macro)
Fixes
- Exception logging is restored, the maximum size of the log file is set to 500 KB
- MAPI protocol is removed from the New Account dialog
- (#002107) The Delete key was not functional for message undelete when browsing deleted messages
- The issue that caused possible crash when messages were containing empty/missing attachments is resolved
- The "OK" button was not functional in the "No plug-ins with learning facilities installed" warning
- Opening some malformed links from HTML viewer could cause Access Violation errors
- Print messages was using light colors under a dark theme
- Mail Ticker did not update when an account was deleted
- (#002103) The problem that caused an empty favorites list of the “New message” command is resolved
- Creating of a scheduled event in the Sorting Office caused an Access Violation error
- "View messaging history" command from the Address Book did not focus on the address in the address history pane