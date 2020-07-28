Software-update: FairEmail 1.1273

FairEmail logo (79 pix)FairEmail is een opensource op privacy gerichte e-mailapp voor Android. Onder de uitgebreide mogelijkheden treffen we onder meer ondersteuning voor ongelimiteerde accounts, een gecombineerde inbox en threads aan. Verder kunnen berichten worden versleuteld met OpenPGP en S/MIME en wordt de weergave van e-mails aangepast om zo phishing en tracking tegen te gaan. Het programma is beschikbaar via de Play Store en FDroid, maar de laatste versie staat altijd op GitHub. FairEmail wordt actief ontwikkeld; alleen al in de afgelopen week verschenen er elf nieuwe versies. De changelog sinds de vorige vermelding in de Downloads ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 1.1273 Philovenator
  • Added custom command to empty trash/spam on server too
  • Improved performance of opening long conversations
  • Small improvements and minor bug fixes
  • Updated translations
Changes in version 1.1272 Philovenator
  • Added pasting raw HTML in the signature editor
  • Added option to disable new message notifications when in the foreground
  • Hiding undo snackbar on opening a conversation
  • Small improvements and minor bug fixes
  • Updated AndroidX
  • Updated translations
Changes in version 1.1271 Ostromia
  • Small improvements and minor bug fixes
  • Updated translations
Changes in version 1.1270 Ostromia
  • Small improvements and minor bug fixes
  • Updated translations
Changes in version 1.1269 Ostromia
  • Small improvements and minor bug fixes
  • Updated translations
Changes in version 1.1268 Ostromia
  • Small improvements and minor bug fixes
  • Updated translations
Changes in version 1.1267 Ostromia
  • Added send setting to select default compose font
  • Updated translations
Changes in version 1.1266 Ostromia
  • Added advanced account setting to select receive time source
  • Small improvements and minor bug fixes
  • Updated translations
Changes in version 1.1265 Ostromia
  • Minor bug fix
  • Updated translations
Changes in version 1.1264 Ostromia
  • Small improvements and minor bug fixes
  • Updated translations
Changes in version 1.1263 Ostromia
  • Added setting to close conversation on swiping down
  • Small improvements and minor bug fixes
  • Updated translations
Changes in version 1.1262 Noasaurus
  • Improved localization of setup instructions
  • Small improvements and minor bug fixes
  • Updated translations
Changes in version 1.1261 Noasaurus
  • Added automation intent for Disconnect's protection lists
  • Small improvements and minor bug fixes
  • Updated translations
Changes in version 1.1260 Noasaurus
  • Using Disconnect's tracker protection lists to recognize tracking images
  • Small improvements and minor bug fixes
  • Updated translations
Changes in version 1.1259 Noasaurus
  • Added support for Disconnect's tracker protection lists
  • Small improvements and minor bug fixes
  • Updated translations
Changes in version 1.1258 Noasaurus
  • Updated libraries
  • Small improvements and minor bug fixes
  • Updated translations
Changes in version 1.1257 Noasaurus
  • Added storage space check
  • Small improvements and minor bug fixes
  • Updated translations
Changes in version 1.1256 Noasaurus
  • Added undo timeout behavior setting
  • Added option to disable saving drafts on the server
  • Added optional icon button to add message to calendar
  • Removing XMP, camera owner and serial numbers EXIF tags
  • Small improvements and minor bug fixes
  • Updated translations
Changes in version 1.1255 Noasaurus
  • Added resizing of shared images
  • Added long press to share attachment
  • Small improvements and minor bug fixes
Changes in version 1.1254 Noasaurus
  • Added reading out preview text
  • Added quoting of original text on auto answer
  • Added preserving of styles of replied-to/forwarded message
  • Added classic IMAP login authentication method (Scarlet.be)
  • Improved guessing of file types
  • Small improvements and minor bug fixes
  • Updated translations
Versienummer 1.1273
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android
Website FairEmail
Download https://github.com/M66B/FairEmail/releases/tag/1.1273
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-07-2020 12:2816

28-07-2020 • 12:28

16 Linkedin

Bron: FairEmail

Update-historie

07-'20 FairEmail 1.1273 16
07-'20 FairEmail 1.1252 9

Lees meer

FairEmail

geen prijs bekend

Officesoftware en suites

Reacties (16)

-Moderatie-faq
-116016+111+22+30Ongemodereerd5
Wijzig sortering
+1kalikatief
28 juli 2020 15:21
Ik gebruik al jaar en dag K-9 mail op mijn oude telefoon. Hoe vergelijkt deze app daarmee?
+2jurroen
@kalikatief28 juli 2020 15:47
Voorheen was de interface een goede reden, K-9 Mail had een zeer Spartaanse interface. Dat hebben ze bij mijn weten wel opgelost door middel van een compleet redesign. Destijds crashte K-9 Mail ook regulier bij mij, als een IMAP-map anders is dan verwacht. Ik download mijn mail continu naar mijn computer; berichten ouder dan 24 uur worden van de server verwijderd. Dat zorgde er toen voor dat het een groot crashfest was.

En ik heb nu geen reden om K-9 Mail uberhaupt nog te proberen. Ik ben heel gelukkig met FairEmail. Het is gemaakt door een Nederlander (voor mij een klein pluspunt), heeft enorm actieve ontwikkeling en een aantal handige features zoals het blokkeren van trackers, een popup voor het openen van een link waarin je kunt zien wie de netwerkeigenaar is (Cloudflare bijvoorbeeld open ik nooit) en meer. Bekijk ook de minimalistische webpagina eens.
+1RoestVrijStaal
@kalikatief28 juli 2020 16:36
Zie mijn reactie op de vorige versie:
FairMail is een verkapte freemium app.

Voor sommige functies die out-of-the-box bij K9 beschikbaar zijn, moet er "gedoneerd" worden. Bijvoorbeeld het instellen van een specifieke synchronisatie schema (op X tijd en op Y dag per Z dag e.d.). Op de doneer-pagina zegt de ontwikkelaar al dat hij aan de donateurs niet verplicht is om de app te blijven onderhouden.

Ja, de code is openbaar dus in theorie valt het doneer-slot van de "Pro"-functies eruit te slopen. In de praktijk wil je dit niet, want je bent bij iedere release weer bezig.

Zonder die Pro-functies zal het vast werken, maar het is mij net iets te irritant om het niet te hebben.

Daarnaast is de ontwikkeling van K-9 Mail niet compleet dood.
+1Dunky13
28 juli 2020 13:33
Werkt dit ook met protonmail?
+2PerlinNoise
@Dunky1328 juli 2020 14:13
(129) Are ProtonMail, Tutanota supported?

ProtonMail uses a proprietary email protocol and does not directly support IMAP, so you cannot use FairEmail to access ProtonMail.

Bron: https://github.com/M66B/F...AQ.md#user-content-faq129
+1foxgamer2019
@PerlinNoise28 juli 2020 14:34
Hetzelfde geldt dus ook voor Tutanota. ;)

Ik vind hem er wel mooi uitzien, al blijf ik waarschijnlijk gewoon bij de GMail-app aangezien die het beste samenwerkt met de agenda, docs, etc. Het is erg moeilijk om uit die bubbel te komen, zeker als het zakelijk bijvoorbeeld wordt gebruikt.
+1jurroen
@PerlinNoise28 juli 2020 15:41
In theorie kun je de ProtonMail Bridge installeren op een systeem die dan de IMAP/SMTP toegang verzorgd (dus eigenlijk 24/7 benaderbaar is vanaf je telefoon). Echter is dat geen goede oplossing in mijn ogen; plus hangt die hele PM Bridge met ductape aan elkaar. Het is een Electron applicatie wat eigenlijk een webapplicatie in een verouderde Chromium-based browser is.
+1i-chat
28 juli 2020 12:41
jammer dat er geen ios port is, het lijkt me best een mooie client.
+1atomos
28 juli 2020 14:59
Top Programma.
Ik gebruik nu al een hele poos de pay versie en deze is fijn in te stellen.
Meerdere domeinen is ook makkelijk in te stellen te sorteren en filteren..
+1dj_ryow
28 juli 2020 16:09
Is het niet een beetje vreemd om een Android app hier in de Downloads te plaatsen? Valt uit de toon met andere Downloads hier op de site die op zijn minst bedoeld zijn voor Windows, Linux of MacOS.

Wel een goede app overigens.
0beerse

@dj_ryow29 juli 2020 17:23
Ze staat onder software, waarbij geen beperking is tot het os waar het op moet draaien. Wil je ze dan onder firmware of onder driver plaatsen?
0dj_ryow
@beerse29 juli 2020 19:50
Het probleem is niet de categorie, het probleem is dat het uberhaupt geplaatst wordt. Of gaan we vanaf nu veel vaker mobile-only apps in deze categorie terugzien? Kan ook natuurlijk.
0beerse

@dj_ryow30 juli 2020 11:01
Wat mij betreft zou er geen beperking op moeten zijn, vooral om te voorkomen dat interessante zaken om vage regels worden gemist.
Vanuit tweakers is het volgens mij vooral: als het gemeld wordt (https://tweakers.net/submit/) en er is een zeker tweak-gehalte dan zou het zomaar geplaatst kunnen worden. Voor de app FairEMail zie ik de volgende handvaten om het op tweakers WEL te melden:
- het is een NL product
- het is opensource
- het ondersteunt/gebruikt open standaarden
- het is privacy-gericht

Enneh, ja, het is voor mij voor op mijn fairphone een app die ik zocht. Vorige smartphones hadden een merk-gebonden mail app die ik gebruikte voor de niet-google, wel imap, mailboxen. Bij fairphone was die niet standaard aanwezig. Nu blijkt fairemail een app die zowel qua naam en qua filosofie het gat kan vullen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 30 juli 2020 11:17]

0dj_ryow
@beerse31 juli 2020 10:19
Bedankt dat je de moeite hebt genomen om het uit te leggen, het klinkt nu een stuk logischer. Al blijft het frappant dat dit één van de weinige (misschien wel de enige) mobile only app is die hier voorbij komt. Al zegt dat misschien wel meer over de mobile app wereld dat er een groot tekort is aan opensource, privacy focused, open standaarden apps.
0beerse

@dj_ryow31 juli 2020 16:31
Van veel tools valt niet op dat ze ook voor android beschikbaar zijn. Vooral omdat je ze van de andere platformen kent. Zie bijvoorbeeld https://tweakers.net/downloads/zoeken/?keyword=android

Voor fairemail: dat wordt voor mij "thunderbird for android".
+1Anoniem: 100047
28 juli 2020 17:38
Echt een pracht app die doet wat die moet doen: privacy first. Plaatjes met trackpixels erin houdt het tegen en het is bijna niet te verzinnen wat je nu precies mist met deze app. Het enige wat ik er wel van vind is dat het lastig zoeken is naar een bepaalde functie.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee