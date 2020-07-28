FairEmail is een opensource op privacy gerichte e-mailapp voor Android. Onder de uitgebreide mogelijkheden treffen we onder meer ondersteuning voor ongelimiteerde accounts, een gecombineerde inbox en threads aan. Verder kunnen berichten worden versleuteld met OpenPGP en S/MIME en wordt de weergave van e-mails aangepast om zo phishing en tracking tegen te gaan. Het programma is beschikbaar via de Play Store en FDroid, maar de laatste versie staat altijd op GitHub. FairEmail wordt actief ontwikkeld; alleen al in de afgelopen week verschenen er elf nieuwe versies. De changelog sinds de vorige vermelding in de Downloads ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 1.1273 Philovenator Added custom command to empty trash/spam on server too

Improved performance of opening long conversations

Small improvements and minor bug fixes

Updated translations Changes in version 1.1272 Philovenator Added pasting raw HTML in the signature editor

Added option to disable new message notifications when in the foreground

Hiding undo snackbar on opening a conversation

Small improvements and minor bug fixes

Updated AndroidX

Updated translations Changes in version 1.1271 Ostromia Small improvements and minor bug fixes

Updated translations Changes in version 1.1270 Ostromia Small improvements and minor bug fixes

Updated translations Changes in version 1.1269 Ostromia Small improvements and minor bug fixes

Updated translations Changes in version 1.1268 Ostromia Small improvements and minor bug fixes

Updated translations Changes in version 1.1267 Ostromia Added send setting to select default compose font

Updated translations Changes in version 1.1266 Ostromia Added advanced account setting to select receive time source

Small improvements and minor bug fixes

Updated translations Changes in version 1.1265 Ostromia Minor bug fix

Updated translations Changes in version 1.1264 Ostromia Small improvements and minor bug fixes

Updated translations Changes in version 1.1263 Ostromia Added setting to close conversation on swiping down

Small improvements and minor bug fixes

Updated translations Changes in version 1.1262 Noasaurus Improved localization of setup instructions

Small improvements and minor bug fixes

Updated translations Changes in version 1.1261 Noasaurus Added automation intent for Disconnect's protection lists

Small improvements and minor bug fixes

Updated translations Changes in version 1.1260 Noasaurus Using Disconnect's tracker protection lists to recognize tracking images

Small improvements and minor bug fixes

Updated translations Changes in version 1.1259 Noasaurus Added support for Disconnect's tracker protection lists

Small improvements and minor bug fixes

Updated translations Changes in version 1.1258 Noasaurus Updated libraries

Small improvements and minor bug fixes

Updated translations Changes in version 1.1257 Noasaurus Added storage space check

Small improvements and minor bug fixes

Updated translations Changes in version 1.1256 Noasaurus Added undo timeout behavior setting

Added option to disable saving drafts on the server

Added optional icon button to add message to calendar

Removing XMP, camera owner and serial numbers EXIF tags

Small improvements and minor bug fixes

Updated translations Changes in version 1.1255 Noasaurus Added resizing of shared images

Added long press to share attachment

Small improvements and minor bug fixes Changes in version 1.1254 Noasaurus Added reading out preview text

Added quoting of original text on auto answer

Added preserving of styles of replied-to/forwarded message

Added classic IMAP login authentication method (Scarlet.be)

Improved guessing of file types

Small improvements and minor bug fixes

Updated translations