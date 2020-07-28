FairEmail is een opensource op privacy gerichte e-mailapp voor Android. Onder de uitgebreide mogelijkheden treffen we onder meer ondersteuning voor ongelimiteerde accounts, een gecombineerde inbox en threads aan. Verder kunnen berichten worden versleuteld met OpenPGP en S/MIME en wordt de weergave van e-mails aangepast om zo phishing en tracking tegen te gaan. Het programma is beschikbaar via de Play Store en FDroid, maar de laatste versie staat altijd op GitHub. FairEmail wordt actief ontwikkeld; alleen al in de afgelopen week verschenen er elf nieuwe versies. De changelog sinds de vorige vermelding in de Downloads ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in version 1.1273 Philovenator
Changes in version 1.1272 Philovenator
- Added custom command to empty trash/spam on server too
- Improved performance of opening long conversations
- Small improvements and minor bug fixes
- Updated translations
Changes in version 1.1271 Ostromia
- Added pasting raw HTML in the signature editor
- Added option to disable new message notifications when in the foreground
- Hiding undo snackbar on opening a conversation
- Small improvements and minor bug fixes
- Updated AndroidX
- Updated translations
Changes in version 1.1270 Ostromia
- Small improvements and minor bug fixes
- Updated translations
Changes in version 1.1269 Ostromia
- Small improvements and minor bug fixes
- Updated translations
Changes in version 1.1268 Ostromia
- Small improvements and minor bug fixes
- Updated translations
Changes in version 1.1267 Ostromia
- Small improvements and minor bug fixes
- Updated translations
Changes in version 1.1266 Ostromia
- Added send setting to select default compose font
- Updated translations
Changes in version 1.1265 Ostromia
- Added advanced account setting to select receive time source
- Small improvements and minor bug fixes
- Updated translations
Changes in version 1.1264 Ostromia
- Minor bug fix
- Updated translations
Changes in version 1.1263 Ostromia
- Small improvements and minor bug fixes
- Updated translations
Changes in version 1.1262 Noasaurus
- Added setting to close conversation on swiping down
- Small improvements and minor bug fixes
- Updated translations
Changes in version 1.1261 Noasaurus
- Improved localization of setup instructions
- Small improvements and minor bug fixes
- Updated translations
Changes in version 1.1260 Noasaurus
- Added automation intent for Disconnect's protection lists
- Small improvements and minor bug fixes
- Updated translations
Changes in version 1.1259 Noasaurus
- Using Disconnect's tracker protection lists to recognize tracking images
- Small improvements and minor bug fixes
- Updated translations
Changes in version 1.1258 Noasaurus
- Added support for Disconnect's tracker protection lists
- Small improvements and minor bug fixes
- Updated translations
Changes in version 1.1257 Noasaurus
- Updated libraries
- Small improvements and minor bug fixes
- Updated translations
Changes in version 1.1256 Noasaurus
- Added storage space check
- Small improvements and minor bug fixes
- Updated translations
Changes in version 1.1255 Noasaurus
- Added undo timeout behavior setting
- Added option to disable saving drafts on the server
- Added optional icon button to add message to calendar
- Removing XMP, camera owner and serial numbers EXIF tags
- Small improvements and minor bug fixes
- Updated translations
Changes in version 1.1254 Noasaurus
- Added resizing of shared images
- Added long press to share attachment
- Small improvements and minor bug fixes
- Added reading out preview text
- Added quoting of original text on auto answer
- Added preserving of styles of replied-to/forwarded message
- Added classic IMAP login authentication method (Scarlet.be)
- Improved guessing of file types
- Small improvements and minor bug fixes
- Updated translations