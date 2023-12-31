Software-update: OpenRCT2 0.4.7

OpenRCT2 logo (79 pix)Versie 0.4.7 van OpenRCT2 uitgekomen, de opensource-versie van RollerCoaster Tycoon 2. Het project probeert zo veel mogelijk op het origineel te lijken, maar is in een moderne taal geschreven wat uitbreidingen en verbeteringen mogelijk maakt. Het is hiermee vergelijkbaar met bijvoorbeeld OpenTTD. Om het te kunnen spelen is het overigens wel noodzakelijk om het originele spel te hebben, want het heeft onder meer geluidsbestanden en de afbeeldingen nodig. In deze uitgave wordt onder meer een nieuw bestandsformaat geïntroduceerd waarmee het spel wordt opgeslagen. Dit verruimt diverse limieten, zoals de grootte van de speelvelden en het aantal karretjes in de ritten. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New:
  • [#12078] Add shortcut key for toggling wall slope.
  • [#19919] Add diagonal brakes and diagonal block brakes to most coaster types.
  • [#20141] Add additional track pieces to the Giga Coaster.
  • [#20825] Made setting the game speed a game action.
  • [#20830] Display author field on scenery window.
  • [#20853] [Plugin] Add “BaseTileElement.owner” which is saved in the park file.
  • [objects#257] Re-introduce the RCT1 road, which does not have handrails.
  • [OpenMusic#46] Added Mystic ride music style.
  • [OpenMusic#50] Added Rock style 4 ride music.
Improved:
  • [objects#261] Add composer credits on all RCT2 music objects.
Changed:
  • [#20790] Default ride price set to free if park charges for entry.
  • [#20880] Restore removed default coaster colours.
  • [#21102] The money effect will now update even when the game is paused.
  • [objects#244] Update sort priorities for expansion scenery groups.
  • [objects#256] Use recoloured RCT2 artwork on the Fruity Ices Stall, rather than the (slightly different) RCT1 artwork.
Fixed:
  • [#5677] Balloons pass through the ground and objects.
  • [#12299] Placing ride entrances/exits ignores the Disable Clearance Checks cheat.
  • [#13473] Guests complain that the default Circus price is too high.
  • [#15293] TTF fonts don’t format correctly with OpenGL.
  • [#16453] Tile inspector invisibility shortcut does not use a game action.
  • [#16926] When multiple vehicles are grouped in research, only one of them is unlocked.
  • [#17774] Misplaced/missing land and construction rights tiles in RCT1 & RCT2 scenarios.
  • [#18199] Dots in the game save’s name no longer get truncated.
  • [#19722] “Forbid tree removal” restriction doesn’t forbid removal of large scenery tree items.
  • [#20253] Crash when displaying a Lay-Down RC’s half loop.
  • [#20356] Cannot set tertiary colour on small scenery.
  • [#20624] Scrolling text glitches after language is changed.
  • [#20679] Android: game crashes at launch.
  • [#20737] Spent money in player window underflows when getting refunds.
  • [#20747] Staff speed cheat not applying to newly hired staff, UI not showing the current applied speed.
  • [#20778] [Plugin] Incorrect target api when executing custom actions.
  • [#20807] Tertiary colour not copied with small scenery.
  • [#20964] Crash when player connects to server with a group assigned that no longer exists.
  • [#20995] TTF fonts don’t support hinting, outlines, or insets with OpenGL.
  • [#21042] Peeps don’t render properly in S4 parks.
  • [objects#246, objects#248] Some objects are incorrectly marked as originating from RCT1.
  • [objects#260] Submarine Ride has its capacity listed incorrectly.
OpenRCT2 screenshot
Versienummer 0.4.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website OpenRCT2
Download https://github.com/OpenRCT2/OpenRCT2/releases/tag/v0.4.7
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 31-12-2023 19:16 25

31-12-2023 • 19:16

25

Bron: OpenRCT2

Update-historie

02-08 OpenRCT2 0.5.4 5
06-07 OpenRCT2 0.5.3 0
11-06 OpenRCT2 0.5.2 3
18-05 OpenRCT2 0.5.1 8
12-04 OpenRCT2 0.5.0 3
01-03 OpenRCT2 0.4.32 7
01-02 OpenRCT2 0.4.31 0
04-01 OpenRCT2 0.4.30 30
22-11 OpenRCT2 0.4.29 24
11-'25 OpenRCT2 0.4.28 11
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Roel1966 31 december 2023 23:05
Heb het spel verder nooit gespeeld maar zoals ik begrijp werkt deze open source versie alleen als je ook het originele spel hebt. Zit mij dan eigenlijk even af te vragen wat dan de voordelen ervan zijn om dan deze open versie te gebruiken. Voor wat ik dan begrijp is alleen het verschil de taal waarin het geschreven is en dan dat er uitbreidingen mogelijk zijn.
Gymnasiast
@Roel196631 december 2023 23:16
OpenRCT2 draait native op alle gangbare besturingssystemen, heeft hogere limieten voor van alles en een hele sloot aan extra features, waaronder multiplayer. Er is wel een lijst, maar die is erg incompleet: https://github.com/OpenRC.../Changes-to-original-game
TheVivaldi @Gymnasiast1 januari 2024 01:04
Once you go OpenRCT2;)
!mark @Roel196631 december 2023 23:30
Oh teveel om op te noemen, maar enkele belangrijke dingen:
- Volledig compatibel met moderne systemen zoals Win10/11
- Ondersteuning voor moderne resoluties, her origineel ging niet verder dan 1280x1024.
- Stuk betere performance door nieuwere rendering opties en multi-core.
- Veel oude limieten zijn verdwenen zoals maximaal 256 attracties/winkeltjes, 10K personeel.
- Andere speelsnelheden, day/night cycle en het vroegtijdig kunnen behalen van scenarios zodra je je doelgehaald heb ipv wachten op de einddatum.
- Ondersteuning voor alle scenarios en content van RCT1, dan heb je alles van beide mooi in een.
- Te veel quality of life verbeteren om op te noemen, van paden leggen tot terrain aanpassen.
- Toevoeging van enkele compleet nieuwe achtbaan types of baanelementen welke in 2001 toen het origineel uitkwam simpelweg nog niet bestonden.
-
Jack Flushell @Roel19661 januari 2024 09:55
Heb het spel verder nooit gespeeld maar zoals ik begrijp werkt deze open source versie alleen als je ook het originele spel hebt.
Staat in bovenstaande stukje tekst, je kunt dat op zijn minst lezen toch?
Zit mij dan eigenlijk even af te vragen wat dan de voordelen ervan zijn om dan deze open versie te gebruiken. Voor wat ik dan begrijp is alleen het verschil de taal waarin het geschreven is en dan dat er uitbreidingen mogelijk zijn.
Dat staat er ook gewoon in, meer nog zelfs. Prima als je aanvullende vragen hebt hoor, maar de tekst lezen van het artikel lijkt me wel stap 1 :).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jack Flushell op 22 juli 2024 13:47]

TheVivaldi 31 december 2023 21:35
@Drobanir In de systeemvereisten (https://docs.openrct2.io/.../system-requirements.html) lees ik dat Windows Vista en BSD ook ondersteund worden. Misschien die hier ook nog even toevoegen? :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheVivaldi op 22 juli 2024 13:47]

Gymnasiast
@TheVivaldi31 december 2023 21:49
Windows Vista wordt niet meer ondersteund (zal ik meteen even bijwerken), BSD wel. :)
Carlos0_0 @Gymnasiast31 december 2023 22:02
Staat nog wel op hun pagina, zoals ook in de link staat vanaf Windows Vista :).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 22 juli 2024 13:47]

Gymnasiast
@Carlos0_031 december 2023 23:12
Ik ben van OpenRCT2, het is "onze" pagina ;-)
TheVivaldi @Gymnasiast1 januari 2024 00:59
A, dank je wel! :)
Erulezz 31 december 2023 21:05
Ik hoop dat Chris Sawyer beseft wat een geweldig spel hij heeft gemaakt en dat er na 20+ jaar nog steeds zo’n grote community bestaat. :)
B_FORCE @Erulezz31 december 2023 22:58
Verschrikkelijk spel...

Je begint met een een ontbijt en kop koffie, en voordat je het doorhebt is het ineens alweer donker en vraag je af waarom je zo'n honger hebt :+ ;) :D :D

Ja, heel wat uren aan versleten.
Is gewoon ijzersterkte gameplay met veel opties en plezier! :)
TheVivaldi @B_FORCE1 januari 2024 01:00
Ja, haha! Er zijn genoeg verslavende games, maar dit is voor mij écht een van de weinige waarbij ik letterlijk schrik van hoe laat/donker het al is! :P
To_Tall @TheVivaldi1 januari 2024 19:04
Tja om 4 uur wordt het al donker. Is wat anders op 21 juni wanneer het tot bijna 23:00 licht blijft :+
RonnnL @TheVivaldi2 januari 2024 10:23
Het is ook precies complex genoeg om geïnteresseerd te blijven zonder vermoeid te raken. Bij bv. Planet Coaster haak ik sneller af door het lastige 3D design van de banen.
TheVivaldi @Erulezz31 december 2023 21:36
Het blijft geweldig leuk, ook anno 2023 (en in 2024 ook nog!)! :)
To_Tall @TheVivaldi1 januari 2024 19:04
Jup 2024 is RTC nog steeds leuk. Confirmed :+
Krulsprietje 1 januari 2024 15:29
Is er misschien een manier om dit op de iPad (met m1 chip) te spelen? De MacBook doet het al een tijdje niet meer zo heel lekker. 8)7
L23 @Krulsprietje1 januari 2024 16:54
Volgens mij is dat niet mogelijk. Maar is het ook logischer om Rollercoaster Tycoon Classic uit de Appstore te downloaden. Dit is een uitstekende versie van de eerste twee games en is geschikt voor touchscreen.
pietervdstar @L231 januari 2024 19:38
Was/is ook een android versie, maar die ondersteuning is niet echt van de grond gekomen.
https://github.com/OpenRCT2/OpenRCT2/wiki/Android
L23 31 december 2023 22:34
Speel af en toe Rollercoaster Tycoon op mn Macbook. Een game die ik vroeger veel gespeeld heb. Maar deel 2 nog nooit gespeeld. Net deel 2 gekocht in de aanbieding in de GOG store. Ik neem aan dat OpenRCT2 de beste en makkelijkste manier is om deze game op MacOS te draaien? Deel 1 draait hier prima in een Wineskin.
Gymnasiast
@L2331 december 2023 23:14
RCT2 zal ook prima draaien in een Wineskin.

OpenRCT2 draait wel native (inclusief op ARM) en heeft vooral verder een hele sloot features, hogere limieten en multiplayer.
Carlos0_0 31 december 2023 19:48
Leuk zo nu en dan start ik het eens op, om eens 1 of 2 levels te spelen.
Zal morgen eens weer eens updaten, en wellicht weer effe spelen :).
iAR 1 januari 2024 09:35
RCT is een van de spellen waar de meeste uren in zaten. Zowel 1 als 2. Ik had ook een enorme collectie track lay-outs. En had je voor RCT2 ook al theme add-ons?

Ben benieuwd of er nog een goede Exchange is voor al die tracks.
Jefferson 3 januari 2024 12:49
Voor alle RCT fans die hem nog niet kennen:
https://www.youtube.com/@MarcelVos
Een NLse youtuber die hele leuke videos maakt over dit spel.

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