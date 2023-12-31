Versie 0.4.7 van OpenRCT2 uitgekomen, de opensource-versie van RollerCoaster Tycoon 2. Het project probeert zo veel mogelijk op het origineel te lijken, maar is in een moderne taal geschreven wat uitbreidingen en verbeteringen mogelijk maakt. Het is hiermee vergelijkbaar met bijvoorbeeld OpenTTD. Om het te kunnen spelen is het overigens wel noodzakelijk om het originele spel te hebben, want het heeft onder meer geluidsbestanden en de afbeeldingen nodig. In deze uitgave wordt onder meer een nieuw bestandsformaat geïntroduceerd waarmee het spel wordt opgeslagen. Dit verruimt diverse limieten, zoals de grootte van de speelvelden en het aantal karretjes in de ritten. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New: [#12078] Add shortcut key for toggling wall slope.

[#19919] Add diagonal brakes and diagonal block brakes to most coaster types.

[#20141] Add additional track pieces to the Giga Coaster.

[#20825] Made setting the game speed a game action.

[#20830] Display author field on scenery window.

[#20853] [Plugin] Add “BaseTileElement.owner” which is saved in the park file.

[objects#257] Re-introduce the RCT1 road, which does not have handrails.

[OpenMusic#46] Added Mystic ride music style.

[OpenMusic#50] Added Rock style 4 ride music. Improved: [objects#261] Add composer credits on all RCT2 music objects. Changed: [#20790] Default ride price set to free if park charges for entry.

[#20880] Restore removed default coaster colours.

[#21102] The money effect will now update even when the game is paused.

[objects#244] Update sort priorities for expansion scenery groups.

[objects#256] Use recoloured RCT2 artwork on the Fruity Ices Stall, rather than the (slightly different) RCT1 artwork. Fixed: [#5677] Balloons pass through the ground and objects.

[#12299] Placing ride entrances/exits ignores the Disable Clearance Checks cheat.

[#13473] Guests complain that the default Circus price is too high.

[#15293] TTF fonts don’t format correctly with OpenGL.

[#16453] Tile inspector invisibility shortcut does not use a game action.

[#16926] When multiple vehicles are grouped in research, only one of them is unlocked.

[#17774] Misplaced/missing land and construction rights tiles in RCT1 & RCT2 scenarios.

[#18199] Dots in the game save’s name no longer get truncated.

[#19722] “Forbid tree removal” restriction doesn’t forbid removal of large scenery tree items.

[#20253] Crash when displaying a Lay-Down RC’s half loop.

[#20356] Cannot set tertiary colour on small scenery.

[#20624] Scrolling text glitches after language is changed.

[#20679] Android: game crashes at launch.

[#20737] Spent money in player window underflows when getting refunds.

[#20747] Staff speed cheat not applying to newly hired staff, UI not showing the current applied speed.

[#20778] [Plugin] Incorrect target api when executing custom actions.

[#20807] Tertiary colour not copied with small scenery.

[#20964] Crash when player connects to server with a group assigned that no longer exists.

[#20995] TTF fonts don’t support hinting, outlines, or insets with OpenGL.

[#21042] Peeps don’t render properly in S4 parks.

[objects#246, objects#248] Some objects are incorrectly marked as originating from RCT1.

[objects#260] Submarine Ride has its capacity listed incorrectly.