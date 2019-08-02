Versie 19.2 van Linux Mint is uitgekomen. Linux Mint is een op Ubuntu gebaseerde distributie en deze uitgave is een versie met extra lange ondersteuning tot 2023. Voor de download kan er worden gekozen voor een Mate-, Cinnamon- of Xfce-desktopomgeving. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Linux Mint 19.2 is a long term support release which will be supported until 2023. It comes with updated software and brings refinements and many new features to make your desktop even more comfortable to use.

This new version of Linux Mint contains many improvements. For an overview of the new features please visit:

The release notes provide important information about known issues, as well as explanations, workarounds and solutions. To read the release notes, please visit: