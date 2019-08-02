Versie 4.2.4 van Krita is verschenen. Krita is een programma waarmee digitale tekeningen kunnen worden bewerkt en gecreëerd, en kan overweg met zowel bitmap- als vectorafbeeldingen. Het programma was voorheen onderdeel van Calligra Suite en wordt ontwikkeld door het KDE-team, maar werkt ook prima onder Gnome of XFCE. Daarnaast zijn er downloads voor Windows en macOS. Versie 4.2.4 volgt een maand na 4.2.3 en bevat voornamelijk bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen.

We’re releasing Krita 4.2.4 today. The most important fixes are to the shortcut input system and the saving system. Krita 4.2.3 had a bug where a message window would often pop up complaining about a shortcut not being finished properly; this should no longer happen. Anna Medonosova has hardened the saving system even more, especially when closing Krita after initiating a save operation.

There are some more bug fixes coming soon, and we will release 4.2.5 with those fixes in about two weeks, after the coming Krita sprint.

If touch zoom and rotation doesn’t work anymore, please remove your local default.inputrc file. Go to Settings/Manage Resources and press the Open Resource Folder button. Enter the input folder and remove all files in that folder.

A new feature is the Painttool Sai inspired Luminosity blending mode (BUG:409627).