Versie 4.2.4 van Krita is verschenen. Krita is een programma waarmee digitale tekeningen kunnen worden bewerkt en gecreëerd, en kan overweg met zowel bitmap- als vectorafbeeldingen. Het programma was voorheen onderdeel van Calligra Suite en wordt ontwikkeld door het KDE-team, maar werkt ook prima onder Gnome of XFCE. Daarnaast zijn er downloads voor Windows en macOS. Versie 4.2.4 volgt een maand na 4.2.3 en bevat voornamelijk bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen.
Krita 4.2.4 is Out!
We’re releasing Krita 4.2.4 today. The most important fixes are to the shortcut input system and the saving system. Krita 4.2.3 had a bug where a message window would often pop up complaining about a shortcut not being finished properly; this should no longer happen. Anna Medonosova has hardened the saving system even more, especially when closing Krita after initiating a save operation.
There are some more bug fixes coming soon, and we will release 4.2.5 with those fixes in about two weeks, after the coming Krita sprint.Known Issue
If touch zoom and rotation doesn’t work anymore, please remove your local default.inputrc file. Go to Settings/Manage Resources and press the Open Resource Folder button. Enter the input folder and remove all files in that folder.
A new feature is the Painttool Sai inspired Luminosity blending mode (BUG:409627).Bugs Fixed
- Make it possible to use dots in filenames (note that that still might confuse your OS) (BUG:409765)
- Fix regression on softness sensor on Default Circle autobrush tip (BUG:409758)
- Clear any leftover points in the line tool on each use so there are no false starts (BUG:408439)
- Do not reset the opacity to zero when moving more than one shape at a time (BUG:409131)
- Do not ignore rotation in the bristle brush engine (BUG:384231)
- Fix cursor drift when using pan/zoom/rotate (BUG:409460)
- Fix a crash when creating an RGB image after the last used color model was CMYK (BUG:409916)
- Use Qt’s QImageIO image import/export filter for PPM files instead of our own, broken implementation. (BUG:409714)
- Fix updating the brush size in the toolbar using shortcuts or drag (BUG:408331)
- Make generated gradient names translatable (BUG:410034)
- Fix a crash that could happen when closing Krita after deleting a session (BUG:409909)
- Fix a bug in the color picker that made it possible for the active foreground color to be transparent
- Fix a logic error in the Separate Image plugin (BUG:410308)
- Update the notes for the LargeRGB color profile (BUG:410023)
- Fix the filename reference for Rec.709 profiles
- Add a workaround for the KisShortcutsMatcher assert (BUG:408826)