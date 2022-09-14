Versie 5.1.1 van Krita is verschenen. Krita is een programma waarmee digitale tekeningen en 2d-animaties kunnen worden bewerkt en gecreëerd, en kan overweg met zowel bitmap- als vectorafbeeldingen. Het programma was voorheen onderdeel van Calligra Suite en wordt ontwikkeld door het KDE-team, maar werkt ook prima onder Gnome of XFCE. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Meer informatie over versie 5.1 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden, dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:
Krita 5.1.1 released
This is strictly a bug fix release. Two serious problems are fixed in this release: a slowdown in start-up time experienced by some people, and a crash when copying a vector layer.
Other fixes are:
- Native macOS touchpad gestures should now work properly. BUG:456446
- On Android, the application size no longer increases because swap files did not get deleted.
- On Android, a possiblew crash on startup is fixed. BUG:458907
- Several issues with the MyPaint brush engine were fixed. The MyPaint eraser now uses the proper brush settings, and the unusable blend mode selector is now disabled if a MyPaint brush has been selected. . BUG:453054, BUG:445206
- For Animation, the “start numbering at” when exporting an image sequence has been fixed. BUG:458997
- Krita no longer crashes if the user has removed the kritadefault.profile canvas input profile from both the installation as the runtime folder
- On reading ACO palettes, the color swatch name is now read and set on the swatch. BUG:458209
- Fix a crash when selecing a layer in the layerbox. BUG:458546
- Inprove slider steps for the fade, ratio and similar color selection threshold
- When moving paintable nodes, the canvas is updated only once.
- Provide the workaround for OpenGL canvas showing black rectangles if there’s more than one assistant visible to all platforms. BUG:401940
- Improve the performance of working with ZIP files, like .kra and .ora files.
- Fix opening single-layer PSD files. BUG:458556
- Make the Update link in the welcome widget clickable. BUG:458034
- JPEG-XL: Fix linear HDR export and float 16 import. BUG:458054