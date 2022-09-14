Versie 5.1.1 van Krita is verschenen. Krita is een programma waarmee digitale tekeningen en 2d-animaties kunnen worden bewerkt en gecreëerd, en kan overweg met zowel bitmap- als vectorafbeeldingen. Het programma was voorheen onderdeel van Calligra Suite en wordt ontwikkeld door het KDE-team, maar werkt ook prima onder Gnome of XFCE. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Meer informatie over versie 5.1 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden, dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:

Krita 5.1.1 released This is strictly a bug fix release. Two serious problems are fixed in this release: a slowdown in start-up time experienced by some people, and a crash when copying a vector layer. Other fixes are: Native macOS touchpad gestures should now work properly. BUG:456446

On Android, the application size no longer increases because swap files did not get deleted.

On Android, a possiblew crash on startup is fixed. BUG:458907

Several issues with the MyPaint brush engine were fixed. The MyPaint eraser now uses the proper brush settings, and the unusable blend mode selector is now disabled if a MyPaint brush has been selected. . BUG:453054, BUG:445206

For Animation, the “start numbering at” when exporting an image sequence has been fixed. BUG:458997

Krita no longer crashes if the user has removed the kritadefault.profile canvas input profile from both the installation as the runtime folder

On reading ACO palettes, the color swatch name is now read and set on the swatch. BUG:458209

Fix a crash when selecing a layer in the layerbox. BUG:458546

Inprove slider steps for the fade, ratio and similar color selection threshold

When moving paintable nodes, the canvas is updated only once.

Provide the workaround for OpenGL canvas showing black rectangles if there’s more than one assistant visible to all platforms. BUG:401940

Improve the performance of working with ZIP files, like .kra and .ora files.

Fix opening single-layer PSD files. BUG:458556

Make the Update link in the welcome widget clickable. BUG:458034

JPEG-XL: Fix linear HDR export and float 16 import. BUG:458054