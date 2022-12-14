Versie 5.1.4 van Krita is verschenen. Krita is een programma waarmee digitale tekeningen en 2d-animaties kunnen worden bewerkt en gecreëerd, en kan overweg met zowel bitmap- als vectorafbeeldingen. Het programma was voorheen onderdeel van Calligra Suite en wordt ontwikkeld door het KDE-team, maar werkt ook prima onder Gnome of XFCE. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Meer informatie over versie 5.1 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden; dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:

We’re releasing a new bugfix release. This probably will be the last 5.1 bugfix release, since we’re updating our dependencies and builds after this. Next will be 5.2 with a ton of changes!