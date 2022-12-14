Versie 5.1.4 van Krita is verschenen. Krita is een programma waarmee digitale tekeningen en 2d-animaties kunnen worden bewerkt en gecreëerd, en kan overweg met zowel bitmap- als vectorafbeeldingen. Het programma was voorheen onderdeel van Calligra Suite en wordt ontwikkeld door het KDE-team, maar werkt ook prima onder Gnome of XFCE. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Meer informatie over versie 5.1 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden; dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:
Krita 5.1.4 Released
We’re releasing a new bugfix release. This probably will be the last 5.1 bugfix release, since we’re updating our dependencies and builds after this. Next will be 5.2 with a ton of changes!Fixes
- Vector shapes not swapping the current fg/bg color (BUG:461692)
- Fix a crash when using “Paste into Active Layer” (BUG:462223)
- Layer Styles: label the Outer Glow page as Outer, not Inner Glow. (BUG:462091)
- Parse transfer characteristics from ICC profiles. Patch by Rasyuga, thanks! (BUG:45911)
- Fix handling ICC color primaries and whitepoint detections. Patch by Rasyuga, thanks!
- Remove two obsolete actions from the action list in settings->configure Krita->shortcuts
- Fix some display artefacts when using fractional display scaling. (BUG:441216, 460577, 461912)
- Fix wraparound mode for non-pixel brush engines (BUG:460299)
- Fix visibility of the measure and gradient tools on a dark background
- Fix data loss when a transform tool is applied too quickly. (BUG:460557, 461109)
- Android: Disable changing the resource location
- Android: Disable the touch docker (some buttons are completely broken, and we’re rewriting Krita’s touch functionality). BUG:461634
- Android: disable New Window (Android does not do windows).
- Android: disable workspaces that create multiple wiondows (Android does not do windows).
- Android: make TIFF import and export work
- Android: remove the detach canvas action (Android does not do windows).
- TIFF: Fix inconsistent alpha and Photoshop-style layered tiff export checkboxes (BUG:462925)
- TIFF: Fix handling multipage files (BUG:461975)
- TIFF: Implement detection of the resolution’s unit. (BUG:420932)
- EXR: Implement consistent GRAY and XYZ exporting (BUG:462799)
- AVIF: add the image/avif mimetype to the desktop file so external applications can know Krita can open these files. (BUG:462224)
- PSD: allow zero-sized resource blocks (BUG:461493, 450983)
- Python: fix creating a new image from Python. (BUG:462665)
- Python: fix updating the filename when using Document::saveAs. (BUG:462667)
- Python: make it possible to use Python 3.11 (BUG:461598)
- Animation: Improve the autokey functionality. (BUG:459723)