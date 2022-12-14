Software-update: Krita 5.1.4

Krita logo (75 pix) Versie 5.1.4 van Krita is verschenen. Krita is een programma waarmee digitale tekeningen en 2d-animaties kunnen worden bewerkt en gecreëerd, en kan overweg met zowel bitmap- als vectorafbeeldingen. Het programma was voorheen onderdeel van Calligra Suite en wordt ontwikkeld door het KDE-team, maar werkt ook prima onder Gnome of XFCE. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Meer informatie over versie 5.1 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden; dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:

Krita 5.1.4 Released

We’re releasing a new bugfix release. This probably will be the last 5.1 bugfix release, since we’re updating our dependencies and builds after this. Next will be 5.2 with a ton of changes!

Fixes
  • Vector shapes not swapping the current fg/bg color (BUG:461692)
  • Fix a crash when using “Paste into Active Layer” (BUG:462223)
  • Layer Styles: label the Outer Glow page as Outer, not Inner Glow. (BUG:462091)
  • Parse transfer characteristics from ICC profiles. Patch by Rasyuga, thanks! (BUG:45911)
  • Fix handling ICC color primaries and whitepoint detections. Patch by Rasyuga, thanks!
  • Remove two obsolete actions from the action list in settings->configure Krita->shortcuts
  • Fix some display artefacts when using fractional display scaling. (BUG:441216, 460577, 461912)
  • Fix wraparound mode for non-pixel brush engines (BUG:460299)
  • Fix visibility of the measure and gradient tools on a dark background
  • Fix data loss when a transform tool is applied too quickly. (BUG:460557, 461109)
  • Android: Disable changing the resource location
  • Android: Disable the touch docker (some buttons are completely broken, and we’re rewriting Krita’s touch functionality). BUG:461634
  • Android: disable New Window (Android does not do windows).
  • Android: disable workspaces that create multiple wiondows (Android does not do windows).
  • Android: make TIFF import and export work
  • Android: remove the detach canvas action (Android does not do windows).
  • TIFF: Fix inconsistent alpha and Photoshop-style layered tiff export checkboxes (BUG:462925)
  • TIFF: Fix handling multipage files (BUG:461975)
  • TIFF: Implement detection of the resolution’s unit. (BUG:420932)
  • EXR: Implement consistent GRAY and XYZ exporting (BUG:462799)
  • AVIF: add the image/avif mimetype to the desktop file so external applications can know Krita can open these files. (BUG:462224)
  • PSD: allow zero-sized resource blocks (BUG:461493, 450983)
  • Python: fix creating a new image from Python. (BUG:462665)
  • Python: fix updating the filename when using Document::saveAs. (BUG:462667)
  • Python: make it possible to use Python 3.11 (BUG:461598)
  • Animation: Improve the autokey functionality. (BUG:459723)

Versienummer 5.1.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Krita
Download https://krita.org/en/download/krita-desktop/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

14-12-2022 • 16:57

14-12-2022 • 16:57

6

Bron: Krita

Reacties (6)

magician2000 14 december 2022 22:33
5.1.4 staat gewoon bij de Windows download, dus het is de nieuwe versie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door magician2000 op 24 juli 2024 14:17]

zojammerhe @magician200015 december 2022 06:18
Is dat gewoon dan, dat de download van een programma niet bij de maker(?) vandaan komt (Krita.org) maar van een of andere vage website? (Binary-factory?...). (En dan heet het ook nog eens een Nightly-build...)

Op de Website van de producent staat nog "gewoon" de oude versie..
Dus waar die vraag vandaan komt snap ik zeker. Zat zelf ook al te kijken..
magician2000 @zojammerhe15 december 2022 22:40
Dit is een link vanaf de Krita website. De andere link ernaast is de Microsoft store.

Zie nu ook nog de andere download knop (gisteren niet zichtbaar?) en die gaat nu ook naar de juiste versie.
MoominPapa @magician200015 december 2022 08:55
Dat zijn test versies (staat bij de link: Test our nightly builds).

De normale download links zijn nog steeds de oude versie. Dus ik vermoed dat er nog wat bugs in gevonden en gerapporteerd zijn, waardoor er geen echte release van gemaakt wordt.

Tweakers meld ook niet dat het om een beta versie zou gaan, en in de release notes staat "release", dus wat wil je? Ik wacht wel even af.
halla @MoominPapa17 december 2022 18:10
Oh zuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuut... I made the release announcement, uploaded to Play Console and WIndows Store and asked the Emmet to update on Steam. And forgot to update the download page on krita.org.

Stom...

Zou nu goed moeten zijn...

(En dit is ons draaiboek voor het maken van een release: https://docs.krita.org/en..._pages/release_krita.html)

[Reactie gewijzigd door halla op 24 juli 2024 14:17]

MoominPapa 14 december 2022 21:38
Op de site nog steeds de oude versie. Is deze nieuwe weer ingetrokken?



