Software-update: The Witcher 3: Next-gen update

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt krijgt een gratis upgrade voor zowel de pc als voor de PlayStation 5 en de Xbox Series X en S. Die upgrade verbetert de graphics en performance van het spel, maar voegt daarnaast ook enkele nieuwe quests, uitrusting en spelopties toe. Daarnaast heeft ontwikkelaar CD Projekt Red samengewerkt met een aantal modders om bepaalde communitymods toe te voegen aan het spel. Die mods hebben zowel grafische verbeteringen als bijvoorbeeld een verbeterde map. De game is vanaf 14 december gratis te downloaden voor spelers die de game eerder al hadden gekocht. Dit is de hele changelog van het spel:

PC and Next-Gen Exclusives
  • Added ray traced global illumination and ambient occlusion.
  • Additionally, PC players with compatible hardware have an additional option to turn on ray traced reflections and shadows.
  • Added various mods and mod-inspired content to the game to improve visuals and overall game quality. We’ve included some community-made favorites in addition to our own modifications in areas such as environment and cutscene improvements, realistic pavements, and many decoration upgrades.
  • Community-made and community-inspired mods include:
    • The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project by HalkHogan
    • HD Monsters Reworked by Denroth
    • Immersive Real-time Cutscenes by teiji25
    • Nitpicker's Patch by chuckcash
    • World Map Fixes by Terg500
  • Upscaled texture to 4K for various characters, including Geralt, Yennefer, Triss, Ciri, Eredin and more.
  • All main characters, including Geralt, now cast high-resolution self-shadowing even outside cutscenes. Additionally, hair clipping through armor as well as some other armor-clipping issues have been fixed.
  • Environmental improvements:
    • Added a new weather type – "Gray Sky"
    • Updated sky textures
    • Vegetation and water improvements
    • Various mesh improvements
    • Improved some select VFX
    • Updated global environmental lighting
  • Added AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution (FSR) 2.1
  • Added photo mode, allowing players to take stunning pictures within the world of The Witcher 3.
  • Added the option to pause the game during cutscenes.
  • Added an alternative camera option that's closer to the player's character and that reacts more dynamically to combat and movement. You can find this new setting in Options → Gameplay under Exploration, Combat, and Horseback Camera Distance.
PC-Specific
  • Added “ULTRA+” graphical settings on PC, which significantly increases the visual fidelity of the game. The graphical settings available on ULTRA+ affect:
    • Number of background characters
    • Shadow quality
    • Grass density
    • Texture quality
    • Foliage visibility range
    • Terrain quality
    • Water quality
    • Detail level
  • Added DLSS 3 support. Available only on compatible hardware.
Next-Gen Console-Specific
  • Improved the overall quality of graphics on next-gen consoles. Including enhanced textures, improved fidelity, shadow quality, greater draw distances and crowd density.
  • Ray Tracing Mode — provides ray-traced global illumination and ambient occlusion with dynamic resolution scaling targeting 30 FPS for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.
  • Performance Mode — ensures smoother gameplay targeting 60 FPS with dynamic resolution scaling for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.
  • The Xbox Series S version has no ray-tracing features. Quality Mode provides increased resolution and better image fidelity targeting 30 FPS, whereas Performance Mode targets 60 FPS and prioritizes smoother gameplay over visual quality.
  • Implemented the use of adaptive triggers and haptic feedback on PS5 DualSense controllers.
  • Added Activity Cards for PS5.
Online Features
  • Added a cross-progression feature between platforms. Your latest saves will be automatically uploaded to the cloud so you can easily pick up where you left off on other platforms. Cross-progression provides the latest save for every save type. This feature becomes available after you log into your account.
  • By signing up to MY REWARDS in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, players can receive:
    • Swords of the Nine-Tailed Vixen
    • White Tiger of the West Armor
    • Dol Blathanna Armor Set
    • Roach Card
Additional Content
  • Added a new side quest, In The Eternal Fire's Shadow, in Velen. Rewards are inspired by Neftlix's The Witcher series.
  • Added an alternative appearance for Dandelion inspired by Netflix's The Witcher series. You can enable it in Options → Gameplay.
  • Added an alternative Nilfgaardian Armor set inspired by Netflix's The Witcher series. You can enable it in Options → Gameplay.
  • Added Chinese and Korean voice-over. Availability on consoles varies by region.
  • Various improvements and changes to Russian voice-over, including fixes for accelerated / slowed lines in the vast majority of scenes.
Quality of Life Changes
  • Added a Quick Sign Casting option. It allows signs to be switched and cast without opening the radial menu. You can find it in Options → Gameplay.
  • Added a new default map filter. The new filter hides some icons such as "?" and boat icons in order to reduce icon clutter on the map. These icons can be turned back on with the “All” map mode toggle.
  • Adjusted the minimum height for fall damage, allowing the player to survive falls from higher heights.
  • Herbs can now be instantly looted with a single interaction – without the additional loot window.
  • Added options that dynamically hide the minimap and quest objectives when not in combat or using Witcher senses. You can find it in Options → Video → HUD Configuration → Hide minimap during Exploration and Hide objectives during Exploration.
  • Added the option to slow walk when playing with a controller. You can now slow walk by lightly pushing the left stick forward.
  • Added an alternative sprint mode option when playing with a controller. It's activated by tapping the left stick. You can find it in Options → Control Settings.
  • Added an option to make target-lock unnaffected by camera inversion. You can find it in Options → Control Settings.
  • Improved the radial menu so bombs, bolts and pocket items can now be switched dynamically without opening the inventory.
  • Added the option to scale the font size for subtitles, NPC chatter and dialogue choices. You can find it in Options → Video → HUD Configuration.
  • Added various other small fixes, tweaks, and quality of life changes, including a few secrets to be discovered by players.
Gameplay
  • Added the mod Full Combat Rebalance 3 by Flash_in_the_flesh which includes balance changes and various fixes to gameplay. We took a curated approach to this mod, with some elements further tweaked from what you’ll find in the mod by default, while other elements were omitted.
  • Scavenger Hunt: Wolf School Gear - Fixed an issue where the chest at the Signal Tower couldn't be opened.
  • From Ofier's Distant Shores - Fixed an issue where the diagram in the chest at the bandit's hideout could be missing.
  • Hard Times - Fixed an issue where Geralt couldn't talk or give the letter to the blacksmith.
  • Swift as the Western Winds - Fixed an issue where the quest could sometimes fail despite winning the horse race.
  • Echoes of the Past - Fixed an issue where, after defeating the Foglets, the quest could get stuck and it wouldn't be possible to talk to Yennefer.
  • Wine Wars - Fixed an issue where the quest couldn't be completed if the player destroyed one of the required monster nests during exploration.
  • Fixed an issue where clearing the Ruined Inn Abandoned Site situated on the southern shore of Ard Skellig was not possible in certain scenarios.
  • Fixed an issue where the Grandmaster Wolven Set wouldn't require Mastercrafted items.
  • Various small fixes to quests and cutscenes.
Remember – these are just the highlights! There are lots of changes in this update, so check them out for yourself in the game!

Versienummer 4.0
Releasestatus Final
Website The Witcher
Download https://www.thewitcher.com/en/news/47105/next-gen-update-list-of-changes
Licentietype Bundleware

Door Tijs Hofmans

Nieuwscoördinator

Feedback • 14-12-2022 11:32 89

14-12-2022 • 11:32

89

Bron: The Witcher

Update-historie

12-'22 The Witcher 3: Next-gen update 89

Lees meer

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

vanaf € 12,95

4.5 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

The Witcher 3-update maakt sommige mods onbruikbaar en incorporeert andere
The Witcher 3-update maakt sommige mods onbruikbaar en incorporeert andere Nieuws van 7 december 2022
The Witcher: Monster Slayer is vanaf juni 2023 niet meer speelbaar
The Witcher: Monster Slayer is vanaf juni 2023 niet meer speelbaar Nieuws van 7 december 2022
CD Projekt RED brengt vanaf 2024 geen nieuwe content meer uit voor Gwent
CD Projekt RED brengt vanaf 2024 geen nieuwe content meer uit voor Gwent Nieuws van 5 december 2022
Netflix toont eerste trailer prequelserie The Witcher: Blood Origin
Netflix toont eerste trailer prequelserie The Witcher: Blood Origin Nieuws van 4 december 2022
Meer producten en artikelen
Games The witcher

Reacties (89)

-Moderatie-faq
89
89
78
4
0
0
Wijzig sortering
Poops_McGhee 14 december 2022 16:35
Helaas heb ik de standaard versie met season pass jaren geleden gekocht en de GOTY versie gelaten voor wat het was.
Een maand of wat geleden ben ik weer begonnen met spelen van de game. De gamesave kan ik helaas niet exporteren naar de nextgen versie en de GOTY versie is ook niet te downloaden, ook niet als Complete Edition.
Dus...., weer overnieuw beginnen....

Edit:

Kan dus wel, volgens deze methode:

https://respawnfirst.com/...itcher-3-save-ps4-to-ps5/

[Reactie gewijzigd door Poops_McGhee op 22 juli 2024 17:48]

NosferatuX 14 december 2022 11:40
Voel me flink genaaid.
Heb zelf de digitale GOTY edition, gekocht op de PS5.
Nu blijkt het, dat ze die uit de store hebben verwijderd. Ik kan de game dus wel installeren vanuit mijn library maar updaten met de patch kan niet, dan moet ik de non goty game eerst ff nog een keer kopen in de store 8)7
mtr33 @NosferatuX14 december 2022 12:28
Als je de GOTY digitaal hebt kun je via de PS Store pagina van de game de Complete Edition downloaden.
adamvansanten @NosferatuX14 december 2022 12:00
Ik heb precies met dezelfde reden de GOTY toen voor een tientje gekocht. Zal straks eens kijken of ik dit probleem ook heb. Zou wel heel waardeloos (en onlogisch) zijn.
NosferatuX @adamvansanten14 december 2022 12:04
Het is inmiddels gelukt.
In de store moet je via de drie puntjes naar de complete editie gaan, die kan je dan wel downloaden. Omdat de goty weg is linked ie naar de verkeerde toe, de standaard ipv complete (goty is complete)
T_D_B @NosferatuX14 december 2022 20:11
Maar de goty editie is niet geupgrade naar next gen =(
adamvansanten @NosferatuX14 december 2022 12:19
Thanks voor de tip!!
eggsforpedro @NosferatuX14 december 2022 11:42
Lijkt me sterk dat dit de bedoeling is, zou ff afwachten of contact opnemen met support.
NosferatuX @eggsforpedro14 december 2022 11:47
Ik hoop het maar dit komt heel fishy over. Vorig jaar, een week voordat ze de next gen uitstelde, gooide ze de GOTY edition in de sale digitaal voor 9 euro. Had die toen gekocht, dacht mooie prijs voor met next gen. Toen een week later stelde ze de patch uit en nu heel kort voor de release die goty versie verwijderen... Is toch heel vreemd?
Michaelr1 @NosferatuX14 december 2022 12:17
Vreemd, maar juist daarom waarschijnlijk een foutje.
RTB @NosferatuX14 december 2022 12:03
Nadat je die versie in de store te zien krijgt (voor 17,99),nog een keer verder klikken via het menu met de puntjes naar de Complete Edition. Dan krijg je de PS5 Upgrade te zien die je voor 0,00 kan aanschaffen.
Wolfos @NosferatuX14 december 2022 12:05
Mijn GOTY edition (op de Xbox) is omgezet in een "complete edition" en volgens mij is die nu inclusief de update.
4acesNL @NosferatuX14 december 2022 15:31
Hoeft niet. Download de complete edition. Save game kan ook prima overgezet worden. Let wel. Beide versies moeten wel via GoG geregistreerd zijn.
iNFiNiTY- @NosferatuX14 december 2022 14:07
Sony voor je.

Op de Xbox krijg je meteen de update voor je goty of complete edition.

[Reactie gewijzigd door iNFiNiTY- op 22 juli 2024 17:48]

SHiNeye 14 december 2022 11:34
Ben ik de enige die echt vreemde performance heeft?

i9 10850K, 4080, en met zelfs alles op low haal ik nog geen 100fps op 1440p.
deregtx @SHiNeye14 december 2022 14:22
Jammer van zo'n dure videokaart. Om met zo'n oude 14nm Intel CPU en PCIe 3.0 zo afgeremd te moeten worden. Maar je zal wel wachten met upgraden tot de Zen43D uitkomt denk ik.

[Reactie gewijzigd door deregtx op 22 juli 2024 17:48]

SHiNeye @deregtx14 december 2022 14:51
De performance is absoluut niet te verwijten aan mijn CPU/Mobo. PCIE 3.0 maakt nauwelijks tot geen verschil tov 4.0, en aangezien geen enkele core ook maar in de buurt komt van 100% usage, is deze nog prima in staat om een 4080 te vergezellen.
k995 @deregtx15 december 2022 00:19
4k gamen zal die kaart amper tot niet afremmen hoor.
Vulcanic @SHiNeye14 december 2022 11:43
Even kijken of de CPU usage niet een single core CPU bottleneck aangeeft.
SHiNeye @Vulcanic14 december 2022 11:49
Nope, meeste usage is 50% op 1 core. De rest is allemaal lager. GPU usage ook rond de 50%.

Game crashed nu trouwens continu als ik RT aan wil zetten.
Bellinkx @SHiNeye14 december 2022 12:49
Ik had dit probleem ook op mijn RTX 4090. Ik start de game op low graphics en eens in-game enable ik Ultra+ met RT settings. Op die manier lukte het wel aangezien mijn spel na loading sccreen een crash had.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bellinkx op 22 juli 2024 17:48]

Luchtbakker @SHiNeye14 december 2022 13:42
Ben ik de enige die echt vreemde performance heeft?

i9 10850K, 4080, en met zelfs alles op low haal ik nog geen 100fps op 1440p.
Dat haal je toch met de meeste next-gen games toch al amper op 1440P?
SHiNeye @Luchtbakker14 december 2022 13:46
Nee? Zelfs high/ultra haalt in de meeste games 100+. MW2 draait zelfs 200fps op maximale settings.
Seroczynski @SHiNeye14 december 2022 11:36
De game stond bij mij standaard op FSR ingesteld. Toen ik dat had omgezet naar DLSS ging het een stuk beter. De subreddit staat ook vol met tips.
SHiNeye @Seroczynski14 december 2022 11:37
Die staat al op quality, en FSR staat uit.
Byron010 @SHiNeye14 december 2022 11:45
Misschien die veranderen naar balanced of performance? hoe dan ook heel gek dat je met jouw hardware tegen performance problemen aanloopt..
SHiNeye @Byron01014 december 2022 11:50
Ik zou niet eens DLSS nodig moeten hebben om zonder RT te spelen. Ik kon deze game jaren geleden al goed runnen op een 980, en dan zou een 4080 ineens minder presteren..
Tweakwondo @SHiNeye14 december 2022 11:57
niet alleen RT is toegevoegd, ook textures etc zijn vernieuwd geloof ik, dit kan redenen zijn waarom de game minder goed presenteert. Ik heb de witcher 3 ook goed kunnen spelen met de 970 in 1440p op high, nu heb ik gelijkmatige fps op high in 1440p met een 2070 super. Ik wacht af wat DF kan ondervinden waarom de game zo "onder presenteert".
SHiNeye @Tweakwondo14 december 2022 12:10
Textures doen niks met je performance zolang je genoeg VRAM hebt. Ongeacht, de game runt absoluut niet zoals het zou moeten.
Ik wacht af wat DF kan ondervinden waarom de game zo "onder presenteert".
Goeie ja, misschien wel handig.
Tweakwondo @SHiNeye14 december 2022 12:39
Ik heb zojuist even gespeeld met de instellingen, hierin heb ik ondervonden dat dlss op mijn systeem niets toeveoegd. Aan/Uit, performance mode of quality mode, alles speelt rond de 60-70fps op 4k. Er gaat denk ik inderdaad iets niet goed.
SHiNeye @Tweakwondo14 december 2022 12:44
Ja heeft alles weg van een CPU bottleneck, maar als ik de cijfers moet geloven kan dat niet het geval zijn. Moeten maar even afwachten dan.
inversions @SHiNeye14 december 2022 14:53
Heb je wel de Nvidia driver geüpdatet naar 527.56?
SHiNeye @inversions14 december 2022 17:12
Ja hoor. GPU gisteravond geïnstalleerd en een clean driver install gedaan, dus daar ligt het helaas ook niet aan.
LordLuc @SHiNeye14 december 2022 14:14
Zeker vreemd.
Ryzen 5 2600, 970, en met high haal ik makkelijk 40-50fps op 2560x1080.
Master Chieftec @SHiNeye14 december 2022 14:36
Ik had alles op max stand gezet op mijn R9 7900X, 4090. Dus, RT Ultra, Ultra+ of op High waar het niet hoger kon en alleen Motion Blur uitgezet. Ik speelde eerst op native 4K en had enorme performance issues (veel fps dips en stutters), met fps rond de 70 en dips naar 35. Daarna DLSS aangezet op Quality, fps ging omhoog rond de 100-135 fps maar de stutters bleven. Zowel tijdens het spelen (paardrijden) maar ook geen enkel cutscene speelt soepel af, ook na meerdere herstart van de PC. RT is natuurlijk enorm zwaar maar de 4090 moet betere performance kunnen leveren, zeker met upscaling technieken. Nu wachtend op een performance patch voor deze next gen update.
Ruw ER 14 december 2022 11:36
Zou dit veel nieuwe spelers trekken? Ik vond het een geweldige game, 2x uitgespeeld en allemaal andere keuzes gemaakt de 2e keer, maar ik ken het verhaal nu. Ga het niet opnieuw spelen.
Byron010 @Ruw ER14 december 2022 12:30
Ik ken eigenlijk vooral mensen die het al gespeeld hebben en het nu weer willen spelen.
Ikzelf heb het nog nooit gespeeld, en ga het nu juist een kans geven :) (was al wel in het bezit van het spel)
Frez @Byron01014 december 2022 14:45
Jaloers, zwaaaaaar jaloers dat je dit op deze manier voor het eerst mag gaan spelen.
Ik ga hem voor de tweedere keer doorlopen nu, de eerste keer was jaren geleden op een standaard playstation. Nu met een rtx 3080 en i7 13700K, heb er zin in!
Ruw ER @Frez14 december 2022 14:49
Echt eh. Zou graag de hele game vergeten om het nu blanco opnieuw te kunnen spelen.
CHKYBSTRD @Frez14 december 2022 15:43
Was ik maar een stuk jonger toen deze game uitkwam! Had toen al amper tijd om te spelen en nu is het nog minder. Destijds op de console gekocht en gespeeld maar nooit uitgespeeld, heb de game nu ook al jaren op de PC maar kom er niet aan toe. Misschien nu, in een nieuw jasje, dat het mij wel gaat lukken.
jimzz @Frez14 december 2022 19:21
Hier ook een RTX 3080, heb alleen het eerste hoofdstuk ooit gespeeld, maar toen zeiden ze dat er een next gen update kwam (denk anderhalf jaar of 2 jaar terug). Ik ben gestopt met spelen, heb een andere GPU gekocht (had een RTX2060) en expres gewacht totdat dus deze versie uit zou komen.

Hopelijk was het t waard!
Master Chieftec @Byron01014 december 2022 15:04
Jij gaat een waanzinnige ervaring tegemoet met deze game. Geweldige verhaal, karakters, soundtrack, interessante open wereld waarbij side missies ook echt leuk zijn om te doen. Normaal skip ik wel een paar maar bij deze game zocht ik op de map naar nog meer side missies. Dit is de enige game (inclusief de 2 DLC's) waar ik 100+ uren aan hebt besteedt.
k995 @Ruw ER14 december 2022 13:21
https://steamcharts.com/app/292030

Nu al 3.5 keer zoveel spelers als normaal . Zullen ook wel nieuwe tussenzitten.

Ik wacht even op wat mods en speel het dan voor een 2e keer .
jinks26 @k99514 december 2022 16:31
Op welke mods wacht je gezien er al heel wat toegevoegd zijn ?
k995 @jinks2614 december 2022 17:48
Hangt er een beetje vanaf wat modders toevoegen, als ik nu zie zijn ze al volop bezig.
cold_as_ijs @Ruw ER14 december 2022 12:09
Ik ga er nu eindelijk aan beginnen. Had de game al eens in 2019 gehaald voor de PC, maar toen toch actiever met de console aan de slag gegaan. Toen bekend werd dat de update uitkwam voor de PS5 heb ik voor een 10,- de GOTY aangeschaft. Laatst nogmaals de game aangeschaft voor de steam deck, was een bundel korting met deel 1 en 2 erbij :D.
Dus nu zal ik hem wisselend op de deck en de PS5 gaan spelen sinds cross platform save bestaat. Zal een beetje afhangen welk platform het mooiste beeld geeft, anders wordt het misschien via Chiaki remote op de PS5 :D.
Eerst even Metro last light afronden
PhWolf @Ruw ER14 december 2022 12:22
Heb de GOTY editie al jaren onaangeroerd in Steam staan. Nooit aan toe gekomen. Misschien nu toch maar eens een poging wagen.
Maar goed, aan mij verdient CDPR dus niks extra met deze actie :P
RoamingZombie @Ruw ER14 december 2022 13:17
Dit wordt voor mij de vierde maal :D

Ik vind het gewoon een vet spel en vind het niet erg om deze nogmaals door te spelen. Net zoals dat ik sommige films al 10 keer heb gezien.
MN-Power @Ruw ER14 december 2022 16:47
Ik heb de basis game al heel lang geleden 1 keer uitgespeeld. Daarna ooit een keer alle DLC gekocht, niet heel lang daarna kwam het gerucht van de remaster en heb ik het spelen van de DLC's zeer bewust uitgesteld. :D Nou denk ik dat niet velen dat gedaan hebben, maar voor degenen die het spel en DLC's slechts 1 keer gespeeld hebben is dit ook het uitgelezen moment om het nog eens te doen
LordLuc 14 december 2022 14:10
Minpunten (Steam):
  • Een extra launcher bovenop steam.
  • Hoofdmenu met zwarte balken links/rechts, niet ultrawide.
  • Cutscenes idem.
  • Irritante popup "Stream The Witcher 3 live to your friends".
Asitis @LordLuc14 december 2022 17:25
Die cutscenes ultrawide zijn snel te fixen met eenzelfde hex-editor als met de vorige edities!
Simkin @Asitis14 december 2022 17:59
Vertel?
Asitis @Simkin14 december 2022 19:00
Dit artikel in het kort; hex editor programmatje downloaden, executable aanpassen, hex code vervangen voor de correcte voor je gewenste resolutie, opslaan en gamen maar!
Simkin @Asitis14 december 2022 19:09
Super!!

(Tip: maak meerdere versies aan, een voor elke aspect ratio/resolutie, als je net zoals ik soms op de projector en soms op een ultrawide speelt)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Simkin op 22 juli 2024 17:48]

jinks26 @LordLuc14 december 2022 16:30
Wat bedoel je met extra launcher bovenop steam :O ?!
LordLuc @jinks2614 december 2022 17:39
In steam druk ik op play.
Komt er een launcher: "press play".
Dus ik moet 2x een play indrukken.
fapkonijntje 14 december 2022 12:24
Wat er niet in de changelog staat is dat Witcher 3 tegenwoordig fatsoenlijk Atmos support op PC (zowel home theater als headphones). Ik ga er vanuit dat dat op de Xbox dan ook zo is.
semi70 @fapkonijntje14 december 2022 13:18
Ik vind het zo raar dat atmos geen brede support heeft op de PC. HDR werkt ook ruk. ze lopen altijd 10 jaar achter op TV (home cinema) technologie.
fapkonijntje @semi7014 december 2022 14:17
Is dat zo? Volgens mij valt het wel mee. Veel moderne spellen, zeker van Microsoft of voor hun consoles, ondersteunen het gewoon. Ik kan mij herinneren dat veel spellen die ik de afgelopen paar jaar gespeeld heb gewoon Atmos doorgaven aan mijn setje vanaf PC. Waaronder Rise en Shadow of the Tomb raider, Forza Horizon 4 en 5, Flight Simulator, Metro Exodus, No Man's Sky en Witcher 3 nu dus ook.

Maar volgens mij gingen Gears, heel wat CoD varianten ook goed met Atmos. Het is nogal een lijstje en dit lijstje is nog niet compleet.

Het zijn wel vooral de Triple A spellen die Atmos doen. Spellen van bijvoorbeeld Sony of die primair voor hun console ontworpen zijn (Death Stranding bijvoorbeeld, erg jammer weer), doen natuurlijk niet mee, want Sony is, nouja, gewoon Sony.

Ik moet zeggen dat ik op PC ook met HDR weinig issues heb, behalve dan dat Dolby Vision daar niet werkt, maar HDR10 in veel spellen gaat uitstekend in veel moderne spellen. Ook hier ligt het natuurlijk weer aan wat voor soort spellen je speelt en waar ze voor ontworpen zijn, maar merendeel gaat hier gewoon goed. En dat op 120hz/4k.
iNFiNiTY- @fapkonijntje14 december 2022 14:06
Zeker weten. Heerlijke update dit, ga hem zeker op de XSX nog keer uitspelen op groot beeld en met Atmos. PC draaide al top, maar dit speelt toch een stuk lekkerder met een grote OLED/ HT er omheen.
DLSS 14 december 2022 13:05
Gave upgrade. Genoeg developers die hier extra geld voor zouden vragen. Of het zouden verkopen als een remaster of remake…
fapkonijntje @DLSS14 december 2022 14:43
Nou... Een bijzonder groot percentage van de wijzigingen komen bij de community vandaan. Dat waren al mods die nu geïntegreerd zijn in een update. Als we dat stukje weghalen, wat blijft er dan nog over waar je voor zou moeten betalen?
DLSS @fapkonijntje14 december 2022 16:14
Toch niet de grafische overhaul? Of is dat ook afkomstig van mods?
jinks26 @DLSS14 december 2022 16:35
Correct:
https://www.nexusmods.com/witcher3/mods/1021/

Ik vermoed dat Raytracing iets nieuw is ?
DLSS @jinks2614 december 2022 18:28
Hebben letterlijk ze die mod geïntegreerd?

Ja dat raytracing lijkt me tof. Reden voor mij om het spel na jaren weer eens aan te slingeren. Heb het helaas al helemaal uitgespeeld destijds, maar ik ben nieuwsgierig naar wat het doet voor de beleving en sfeer 😅
jinks26 @DLSS15 december 2022 13:31
Voor mij niet veel. fps is om te schrijnen. Ik had gehoopt dat de kluncky besturing en camera beter zou zijn.
Voor de 3de maal kom ik maar niet in het spel :|
DLSS @jinks2615 december 2022 13:41
Kwestie van wennen denk ik.

De Witcher 3 is een van de weinige titels die de moeite echt waard is om aan zo iets te wennen.
SMD007 14 december 2022 11:50
Game nooit uitgespeeld ergens in skellige gekomen en toen gestopt door andere games. Nu nog maar eens opnieuw beginnen en ook eens kijken naar de dlc's
Redbiertje @SMD00714 december 2022 11:53
Dit zal je waarschijnlijk al vaak hebben gehoord, maar het moet gewoon worden gezegd: de DLCs zijn echt heeeel goed! Het is zeker de moeite waard om de Witcher 3 nog eens op te pakken, al is het alleen maar voor de DLCs.
Robi 14 december 2022 11:56
Vanavond is even proberen op mijn RX 7900 XTX die vandaag binnenkomt. Ben benieuwd!
DLSS @Robi14 december 2022 16:20
Lekker man! Daar zal het wel goed op draaien, inclusief raytracing.

Benieuwd hoe deze w3 upgrade draait op de 3080. Nu ik een 4k 144hz scherm heb twijfel ik zelf nog of ik misschien ga upgraden naar RTX4090 of een 7900XTX. Het is vrij duur, maar elke hobby is duur…

Geniet van je aankoop in elk geval.
SHiNeye @Robi14 december 2022 12:34
Nice! Ik heb ze nog nergens gezien. Wat heb je ervoor betaald als ik vragen mag?.
Robi @SHiNeye14 december 2022 13:04
1159.- bij Azerty
SHiNeye @Robi14 december 2022 13:07
Nette prijs! Geniet ervan.
shredder 14 december 2022 11:58
Heb hem vanochtend gedownload: 80GB (20 bins van 4GB). Na installeren is de installatiefolder 55GB. Mis ik iets?
adamvansanten @shredder14 december 2022 13:04
Bij de PS5-versie staat ook op de downloadpagina 80GB en bij de install size vervolgens 50GB. Verder geen idee maar lijkt in ieder geval consistent.
fapkonijntje @shredder14 december 2022 12:03
Mis ik iets?
25GB?

Geen idee. Hier was de update veel kleiner.

[Reactie gewijzigd door fapkonijntje op 22 juli 2024 17:48]

Klauwhamer @shredder14 december 2022 12:31
GOG is hier een update van ~45GB aan het ophalen en installeren voor de Complete Edition.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq