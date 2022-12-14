Software-update: PowerShell 7.3.1

PowerShell logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 7.3.1 van PowerShell uitgebracht. PowerShell is een objectgeoriënteerde shell- en scripttaal voor taakautomatisering, die bestaat uit een commandlineshell, een scripttaal en een framework voor configuratiebeheer. De software bestaat al sinds 2006 en is sinds versie 2.0 standaard onderdeel van Windows. Sinds eind 2016 is het open source en ook beschikbaar voor Linux en macOS. PowerShell 7.3 is gebouwd met de eveneens net uitgekomen .NET versie 7. In versie 7.3.1 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Engine Updates and Fixes
  • Remove TabExpansion for PSv2 from remote session configuration (Internal 23331)
  • Add sqlcmd to list to use legacy argument passing (#18645 #18646)
  • Change exec from alias to function to handle arbitrary args (#18644)
  • Fix Switch-Process to copy the current env to the new process (#18632)
  • Fix issue when completing the first command in a script with an empty array expression (#18355)
  • Fix Switch-Process to set termios appropriate for child process (#18572)
  • Fix native access violation (#18571)
Tests Update package versions
  • Update packages (Internal 23330)
  • Apply expected file permissions to linux files after authenticode signing (#18647)
  • Bump System.Data.SqlClient (#18573)
  • Don't install based on build-id for RPM (#18570)
  • Work around args parsing issue (#18607)
  • Fix package download in vPack job

Chocolatey

Versienummer 7.3.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/PowerShell/PowerShell/releases/tag/v7.3.1
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 14-12-2022 09:56
5 • submitter: danmark_ori

14-12-2022 • 09:56

5

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Microsoft

Reacties (5)

Neus 14 december 2022 11:04
Heel fijn. Elke keer als ik Powershell update op mijn Mac, dan zijn de libraries weer zoek. Wederom deze melding als ik op Microsoft 365 wil inloggen:
Exception: This parameter set requires WSMan, and no supported WSMan client library was found. WSMan is either not installed or unavailable for this system.
Dus mag je in Powershell (als root) dit doen om weer te kunnen verbinden:

sudo pwsh
Install-Module -Name PSWSMan
Install-WSMan
Install-Module -Name ExchangeOnlineManagement
exit

Daarna werkt Import-Module ExchangeOnlineManagement weer.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Neus op 22 juli 2024 20:02]

Dutch2007 @Neus14 december 2022 11:19
Kan je niet gewoon,

"connect-exchangeonline"

hiervoor gebruiken?
CH4OS
@Neus14 december 2022 11:51
Heb je op de Mac geen profile ingesteld hiervoor? Daar kun je dit soort regels aan toevoegen.
Mijn Powershell profile (in Windows Terminal) is als volgt:

Import-Module posh-git
Import-Module oh-my-posh
Set-PSReadLineOption -PredictionSource History
Set-PSReadlineOption -BellStyle None
Set-PSReadLineOption -HistorySearchCursorMovesToEnd
Set-PSReadLineKeyHandler -Key Tab -Function Complete
Set-PSReadLineKeyHandler -Key UpArrow -Function HistorySearchBackward
Set-PSReadLineKeyHandler -Key DownArrow -Function HistorySearchForward
oh-my-posh --init --shell pwsh --config ~/oh-my-posh.omp.json | Invoke-Expression

Deze stelt dus oh-my-posh voor mij in en zet PSReadline aan met de instellingen die voor mij prettig werken. Wat dat betreft is Windows Terminal in combinatie met Powershell echt een gouden combinatie. In Powershell heb ik dan dus bovenstaande, met een theme in oh-my-posh die alles voor mij beter leesbaar maakt. :) Ik kan zelfs vanuit de commits behind (al dan niet reeds in een commit), ahead en de branch van git zien.

EDIT:
Volgens mij kan dit middels het aanpassen van deze file: ~/.config/powershell/profile.ps1, of dynamisch door bijvoorbeeld: vim $PROFILE te doen. ;) Het kan wel zijn dat je zelf de config map dient aan te maken binnen jouw home directory.
Bron: https://superuser.com/que...cation-on-linux-and-macos

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 22 juli 2024 20:02]

Titan_Fox 14 december 2022 10:38
Hmm, de problemen met bepaalde Azure cmdlets lijken nog niet opgelost als ik op de changelog af ga. Voorlopig dus v7.2.6 blijven gebruiken, ook in de Azure pipelines.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

