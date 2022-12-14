Microsoft heeft versie 7.3.1 van PowerShell uitgebracht. PowerShell is een objectgeoriënteerde shell- en scripttaal voor taakautomatisering, die bestaat uit een commandlineshell, een scripttaal en een framework voor configuratiebeheer. De software bestaat al sinds 2006 en is sinds versie 2.0 standaard onderdeel van Windows. Sinds eind 2016 is het open source en ook beschikbaar voor Linux en macOS. PowerShell 7.3 is gebouwd met de eveneens net uitgekomen .NET versie 7. In versie 7.3.1 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Engine Updates and Fixes
Tests
- Remove TabExpansion for PSv2 from remote session configuration (Internal 23331)
- Add
sqlcmdto list to use legacy argument passing (#18645 #18646)
- Change
execfrom alias to function to handle arbitrary args (#18644)
- Fix
Switch-Processto copy the current env to the new process (#18632)
- Fix issue when completing the first command in a script with an empty array expression (#18355)
- Fix
Switch-Processto set
termiosappropriate for child process (#18572)
- Fix native access violation (#18571)