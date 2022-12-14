Microsoft heeft versie 7.3.1 van PowerShell uitgebracht. PowerShell is een objectgeoriënteerde shell- en scripttaal voor taakautomatisering, die bestaat uit een commandlineshell, een scripttaal en een framework voor configuratiebeheer. De software bestaat al sinds 2006 en is sinds versie 2.0 standaard onderdeel van Windows. Sinds eind 2016 is het open source en ook beschikbaar voor Linux en macOS. PowerShell 7.3 is gebouwd met de eveneens net uitgekomen .NET versie 7. In versie 7.3.1 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Engine Updates and Fixes Remove TabExpansion for PSv2 from remote session configuration (Internal 23331)

Add sqlcmd to list to use legacy argument passing (#18645 #18646)

to list to use legacy argument passing (#18645 #18646) Change exec from alias to function to handle arbitrary args (#18644)

from alias to function to handle arbitrary args (#18644) Fix Switch-Process to copy the current env to the new process (#18632)

to copy the current env to the new process (#18632) Fix issue when completing the first command in a script with an empty array expression (#18355)

Fix Switch-Process to set termios appropriate for child process (#18572)

to set appropriate for child process (#18572) Fix native access violation (#18571) Tests Backport CI fixed from #18508 (#18626)

Mark charset test as pending (#18609) Update package versions Update packages (Internal 23330)

Apply expected file permissions to linux files after authenticode signing (#18647)

Bump System.Data.SqlClient (#18573)

(#18573) Don't install based on build-id for RPM (#18570)

Work around args parsing issue (#18607)

Fix package download in vPack job