Software-update: Visual Studio 2022 17.4.3

Visual Studio logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft de derde update voor versie 17.4.0 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar voor Windows and macOS, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.4 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. Dit is de changelog voor versie 17.4.3:

Issues Addressed in this release of 17.4.3
  • Fixed a bug in the allocator that resulted in memory leaks when multiple C++ translation units were analyzed in the same compiler invocation.
  • Fixed a bug where thread_local variables caused the linker to emit the "fatal error LNK1161: invalid export specification" error.
  • Fixed the underlying exception leading to a gold bar with message "Diagnostic Analyzer Runner crashed" while editing C#/VisualBasic code
  • Improved the performance of submitting a feedback ticket on Developer Community when Recordings are attached.
  • Adds support for Xcode 14.1 for Xamarin.iOS and Xamarin.Mac.
  • Adds Xcode 14.1 support for .NET for iOS, tvOS, macOS, Mac Catalyst.
  • Updates .NET MAUI to 7.0.52 (SR1.1), see here for release notes.
  • Fixes failure do deploy UWP apps to devices which were not already paired to a machine where Visual Studio runs.
  • The wasm-tools experience for VS arm64 will be enabled in VS 17.4.3. for .NET WebAssembly Build Tools and .NET 6.0 WebAssembly Build Tools. This enables blazor wasm publishing with AOT Compilation

From Developer Community

Microsoft Visual Studio

Versienummer 17.4.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Bron: Microsoft

