Foxit Software heeft versie 12.1.0 van Foxit PDF Reader uitgebracht, een alternatief voor Adobe Reader. Met dit gratis programma kunnen pdf-documenten bekeken, ingevuld en ondertekend worden. Voor het bewerken van pdf-documenten heeft Foxit software het betaalde Foxit PDF Editor (voorheen PhantomPDF) in huis, vergelijkbaar met Acrobat Pro DC. Gebruik je de interne updatefunctie, vergeet dan niet het vinkje weg te halen voor het downloaden en installeren van PDF Editor. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New Features and Improvements
Issues Addressed
- Improved compatibility with Windows 11 UI style
- Show the Snap layouts when you hover the mouse over the application window’s maximize button.
- Round the window corners of the application’s main window, dialog boxes, and drop-down menus.
- Commenting enhancements
- Change the appearance styles for markup comments easily with more customizable default colors from the redesigned intuitive styles in the Format tab in the right panel. Configure shortcut keys to add or modify comments.
- Redesign the handy Mini toolbar (When you select a text markup comment, the Mini toolbar floats right above the comment.), and provide an option to disable/hide the Mini toolbar after the comment creation.
- Upon adding a text markup comment, you can quickly enter text for its popup note via the Comment panel (only if the panel is already open) in the navigation pane. And adjust the text markup area after you add the markup in the document.
- Add an option to the right-click context menu of text, allowing you to quickly look up its definition (provided by Dictionary.com, the world’s leading online dictionary) in your default web browser.
- Add an option to automatically switch to the Classic or Dark skin according to the default app mode (Light or Dark) set in your Windows system. (Only available for Windows 10 and 11)
- Set text styles (Bold, Italic, Superscript, etc.) when filling out text form fields that allow rich text formatting.
- Add an option to print the current page for each opened PDF file in batch print.
- Other enhancements to the user experience.
- Fixed some security and stability issues. Click here for details.