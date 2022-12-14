Versie 0.4.3 van OpenRCT2 uitgekomen, de opensource-versie van RollerCoaster Tycoon 2. Het project probeert zo veel mogelijk op het origineel te lijken, maar is in een moderne taal geschreven wat uitbreidingen en verbeteringen mogelijk maakt. Het is hiermee vergelijkbaar met bijvoorbeeld OpenTTD. Om het te kunnen spelen is het overigens wel noodzakelijk om het originele spel te hebben, want het heeft onder meer geluidsbestanden en de afbeeldingen nodig. Sinds versie 0.4.0 is er een nieuw bestandsformaat waarmee het spel wordt opgeslagen. Dit verruimt diverse limieten, zoals de grootte van de speelvelden en het aantal karretjes in de ritten. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New: [#17782] The Flying Coaster now has access to boosters and can draw outside loops.

a rel="external" href="https://github.com/OpenRCT2/OpenRCT2/pull/17997">#17997] The Log Flume can now draw steep pieces down (if vehicle allows it).

[#18312, objects#220, OpenSFX#13] New sound effects for the Hybrid and Single Rail roller coasters.

[#18675] [Plugin] Plugins can refer to g2 image icons by name.

[objects#173] Add alpine coaster vehicle.

[objects#221] Add two extra jungle walls.

[objects#225] Add log cabin roofs.

[OpenMusic#14, OpenMusic#15, OpenMusic#18] Added Galaxy, Acid and Dodgems ride music styles. Improved: [#18013, #18016, #18018, #18019, #18514, objects#224] Added colour presets to Spiral Slide, Dodgems, Boat Hire, Flying Saucers, and Car Ride.

[#18024] Clearer error messages when loading incompatible .park files.

[#18192] Tycoon Park has been added to the Extras tab.

[#18214] Competition scenarios have received their own section.

[#18250] Added modern style file and folder pickers on Windows.

[#18332] Allow Inverted Roller Coaster to draw boosters.

[#18350] Changed ride vehicle list to have less padding.

[#18422] Allow adding images to music objects.

[#18428] [Plugin] Add widget description interfaces to documentation.

[#18487] Mini Helicopters track can now draw spinning tunnels.

[#18591] Order RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 scenarios by difficulty.

[#18607] A new tab for all UCES Scenarios, if it’s installed.

[#18621] OpenGL performance. Changed: [#17677] Open campaign window from finished campaign news.

[#17998] Show cursor when using inverted mouse dragging.

[#18230] Make the large flat to steep pieces available on the corkscrew roller coaster without cheats.

[#18381] Convert custom invisible paths to the built-in ones.

[OpenSFX#11, OpenMusic#19] First implementation of official replacement asset packs for sound effects & music. Fixed: [#1491] Clearance of the Cash Machine is too low (original bug).

[#1519] “See-through rides” doesn't affect all rides (original bug).

[#6341] “Unlock vehicle limits” does not allow setting fewer vehicles than the vehicle type requires.

[#14312] Research ride type message incorrect.

[#14425] Ride ratings do not skip unallocated ride ids.

[#15969] Guests heading for ride use vanilla behaviour

[#17067] Random Staff Patrol Area clicks.

[#17316] Sides of River Rapids’ corners overlay other parts of the track.

[#17657] When switching from buying land rights to buying construction rights, grid disables and won't re-enable afterwards.

[#17763] Missing validation on invalid characters in file name.

[#17853] Invention name tears while being dragged.

[#18064] Unable to dismiss notification messages.

[#18070] Underground entrance/exit shows through terrain walls (original bug).

[#18094] Underground shops & facilities don't show when adjacent to non-underground path (original bug).

[#18122] Ghosts count towards “Great scenery!” guest thought.

[#18134] Underground on-ride photo section partially clips through adjacent terrain edge.

[#18244] Invention DragWindow's starting position is inconsistent.

[#18245] Guests stopping dead in their tracks at railway crossings.

[#18257] Guests ‘waiting’ on extended railway crossings.

[#18354] Overwrite alert does not show when save name has different casing on Windows.

[#18379] Tunnel entrances for underground Mini Golf Hole E are not rendered correctly.

[#18442] About window background is clickable.

[#18449] [Plugin] Change type of listview widgets from 'scroll_view' to 'listview'.

[#18453] Slow walking guests don't get across level crossings in time.

[#18469] Land rights window buttons incorrectly disabled and markers remain visible indefinitely.

[#18459] ‘Highlight path issues’ hides fences for paths with additions.

[#18552] Trains clipping through helixes.

[#18576] Cannot open parks with certain types of corrupt tile elements.

[#18606] JSON objects do not take priority over the DAT files they supersede.

[#18620] [Plugin] Crash when reading widget properties from windows that have both static and tab widgets.

[#18653] Negative ratings multipliers do not appear in Vehicle tab.

[#18696] Construction rights cannot be viewed after all are purchased.

[#18720] Upwards helix is enabled for the Alpine Coaster, even when cheats are off.

[#18755] Ferris Wheel and Circus ghosts not coloured correctly.

[#18802] Game could crash when determining if a mechanic is heading to fix the ride blocking the path.