TechSmith heeft de tweede update voor versie 2023 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:.

Feature Updates Improved the Snagit Editor interface when the Screencast share destination is not installed.

Added the ability for Grab Text selection in Snagit Capture to grab plain text in addition to formatted text.

Added tooltips to the mini video recording toolbar and mini Screen Draw toolbar.

Added the ability for users to reposition the mini Screen Draw toolbar when the default location is in the recording area. Performance Improvements Improved performance when capturing the Microsoft Power BI app. Updates for IT Administrators Replaced the Share Link button with the Share button when deploying Snagit without the Screencast share destination. Bug Fixes Fixed an issue with new Callout Quick Styles being created incorrectly.

Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred during scrolling capture.

Fixed a crash when repositioning Picture-in Picture video with OBS Studio Virtual Camera as the selected webcam.

Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred during video recording with Picture-in-Picture.

Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred when checking for disaster recovery files.

Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred during startup.

Fixed an issue where the camera preview might hide the video recording toolbar.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Draw toolbar might not minimize with the video recording toolbar.

Fixed an issue where the mini video recording toolbar would not respond.

Other bug fixes and performance improvements.