Lunacy is een gratis grafisch ontwerpprogramma voor Windows en vanaf deze versie ook voor Linux en macOS. Het heeft een grote hoeveelheid ingebakken content, zoals iconen, foto's, gemaskeerde afbeeldingen en illustraties. Het is ook in staat om sketch-bestanden te openen en Sketch-plug-ins te gebruiken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en Icons8 lijkt daarbij goed naar de community te luisteren. Sinds versie 8.0 is Lunacy cross-platform, wat overigens op dit moment ten koste gaat van ondersteuning voor externe plug-ins. In versie 8.1 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Now Lunacy can run on Macs with Apple Silicon processors. You can download the build on our website. Later it will also be available on the App Store.

We revamped the Scale feature and moved it from the context toolbar to the main toolbar. You no longer need to define the required scale percentage. Simply select an object, click on the toolbar (or press K ) and drag the bounding box.

With the Scale tool selected, you can edit any of the settings (say, width) in the Inspector. Then press Enter , and Lunacy will scale all the other settings accordingly.

When sharing a cloud document, you can select the access level to the document:

Edit — full access to the document (except for deletion).

Export — users with this access level cannot edit documents. They can only view and export selected objects or the whole project, and inspect the code of the objects. For instance, you can grant export access to developers.

View — users with this access level can only view the content of the document.

Also, now you can ban users.

We redesigned the Code panel for better usability. Also, now it features the Inspect panel ( Alt + 0 or ⌥ + 0 ) where you can view and copy values for selected objects:

Dimensions

Content of text layers

Colors in different color models

Styling options (borders, shadows, etc.)

IME now works fine on Windows. The support for IME on Linux and macOS will be added in upcoming versions.

Prototype sharing is back.

Better SVG export.

Improved rendering performance: gigantic files are welcome.

GPU rendering for M1 Macs.

Linux ARM build is now available.

Re-designed log in screen.