Versie 5.7 van Pi-hole Core is verschenen. Ook zijn Pi-hole Web 5.9 en FTL 5.12 uitgekomen. Pi-hole is een advertising-aware dns- en webserver bedoeld om te draaien op een Raspberry Pi in het netwerk. Als op de router naar Pi-hole wordt verwezen voor dns-afhandelingen, zullen alle apparaten binnen het netwerk er automatisch gebruik van maken zonder dat er instellingen moeten worden aangepast. Vervolgens worden advertenties niet meer opgehaald, waardoor pagina's sneller laden. In potentie kan er ook malware mee buiten de deur worden gehouden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar de uitleg en video's op deze pagina, of deze handleiding van tweaker jpgview. De changelogs voor de drie afzonderlijke modules kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Pi-hole v5.7 Fix documentation; add some missing zones (#4417)

Recommend apt instead of apt-get if updating the package cache failed (#4421)

Allow users to skip setting static IP adress (#4419)

unit test for umask problems (#3177 and #2730 (#3191)

Update the tests (#4427)

Remove unused code from webpage.sh (#4420)

Use a fixed list height for network interface selection (#4434)

Clean up bash script formatting (#4085)

Fix generated /etc/os-release file in OS check test (#4443)

Some shellchecks in basic-install.sh (#4088)

Fix pihole -v output if WebAdmin not installed (#4370)

Fix number of invalid domains (#4445)

Use exec to run gravity script (#4449)

Gravity database handling improvements (#4478)

Add new interface listening option "bind" (#4476)

Companion to pi-hole/adminlte #1996 (#4461)

Add custom.list (Local DNS Records) to debug log (#4414)

Replace Contributing Guide by link to docs.pi-hole.net (#4433)

Unblock adlist domain during gravity run in NODATA mode (#4450)

Add comment help text to list function (#4455)

Check for updates on master based on tags not commits (#4475) Pi-hole web v5.9 Fix date ranges in datarangepicker in long-term data (#1940)

Fix dashboard icon animations in Safari (#1939)

Set stateDuration to 0 for all saved datatables to store the state indefinitely (#1944)

Tweak to datatables column rendering (#1948)

Add missing blocked boolean in queries.js (#1950)

Add Star Trek LCARS theme (#1936)

Queryads single DIV and responsive CSS (fixed) (#1952)

Add missing rel="noopener" attributes (#1956)

Sidebar and nav-tab-custom: additional CSS for focus state (#1955)

Allowing data loading after selecting/deselecting options - Long-term data > Query Log (#1957)

fix: exclude status checkboxes from being treated as iCheck elements (#1910)

Long-term graph changes (#1969)

small typo in IP_ADDPRESS_OF_YOUR_PI_HOLE; two minor copy tweaks (#1972)

Add pretty-printing for message type DNSMASQ_WARN (#1973)

Fix the icon position (login password field) (#1974)

Revert "Remove duplicated code as it is already part of utils.stateLoadCallback" (#1975)

Improving the display of some graphics (#1976)

Remove traces of leftover API_PRIVACY_MODE (#1943)

Use theme gridColor and ticksColor in long time graph (#1977)

Swaping bar colors on "db_lists.js". (#1981)

Redo of Fixes background of the dark-midnight theme #1961 (#1966)

Fix PHP 8 incompatibility on settings page (#1970)

Fix DHCP tables button column (#1982)

Add note to message table how to generate debug log (#1962)

Remove obsolete code from network.php (#1979)

Add message types LOAD, SHMEM and DISK to Pi-hole diagnosis system (#1989)

Add bounce animation to Pi-hole diagnosis warning triangle (#1990)

Applying the same colors (CSS colors) used on the dashboard, for consistency. (#1992)

Number of domains on adlist is total number not valid number (#1995)

Select PHP version for phpstan (#2007)

Change default theme to auto light/dark theme (#2006)

Show ignored items when adding new adlists (#1997)

Improving code readability for lists (index.js and db_lists.js) (#1994)

Improve interface settings (#2011)

Add absent tags (#1991)

Avoid window.open and add more visible eye icon (#1996)

Add padding to apple fav icon and set background to black (#2003)

Reduce eye size (#2015)

Better output for "prettier" test (#2014)

Pi-hole web v5.9 (#2016) Pi-hole FTL v5.12 Extend pihole -vv (#1229)

Print FTL version when calling the built in sqlite function only in interactive mode (#1226)

Compute reply time also for queries which failed upstream (#1234)

sync master -> development (#1236)

Tweak to determination of fastest upstream (#1235)

Analyze error report origins (#1237)

Improve virtual interface analysis (#1241)

Add dnsmasq warnings to message table (#1243)

Ensure dbclose () is not called multiple times (#1244)

Add support for conditional domain suffixes in HOSTNAMEFQDN mode (#1250)

Warn about resource shortages (#1249)

Update SQLite engine from 3.36.0 to 3.37.0 (#1251)

Test for dnsmasq warning messages in source code (#1246)

Do not catch SIGABRT (#1252)

Update embedded dnsmasq to v2.87test4-6 (#1230)