Software-update: Manjaro Linux 21.2.0

Manjaro Linux logo (79 pix)Manjaro Linux is een Linux-distributie gebaseerd op Arch Linux. De focus ligt op gebruikersvriendelijkheid en eenvoud. Er kan worden gekozen voor een uitvoering met een Xfce-, KDE- of Gnome-desktopomgeving en het wordt standaard met een groot aantal applicaties geleverd. Manjaro Linux maakt gebruik van zogenaamde rolling releases en gebruikt Pacman als zijn package manager. Zojuist is versie 21.2.0 van Manjaro Linux uitgekomen en de aankondiging daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

Manjaro 21.2.0 Qonos released!

Since we released Pahvo Mid-Season this year all our developer teams worked hard to get the next release of Manjaro out there. We call it Qonos.This release features major improvements to Calamares, including filesystem selection for automatic partitioning and enhanced support for btrfs. For btrfs installations, the default subvolume layout has been improved for easier rollbacks and less wasted space on snapshots. Additionally, swapfiles on btrfs filesystem are now supported.

The Gnome edition has received a major rework the update to Gnome 41.2. The default layout has been redesigned to follow more closely upstream defaults, with some adjustments to reduce the pointer travel for users who prefer using mouse with gnome.

For users that preferred the old vertical desktop layout, we have the Manjaro legacy layout, which mimics the previous gnome defaults. We made sure that all the layouts shipped with gnome-layout-switcher still work after the transition to Gnome 41.

Firefox now comes with the gnome-desktop style theme enabled by default for more consistent look with the desktop, but this can be toggled with one click from gnome-layout-switcher for users preferring the native Firefox look.

The Plasma edition comes with the latest Plasma 5.23 series, Frameworks 5.88 and Applications (Gear) 21.12. We polished our default theme even more to match upstream Breeze theming. Active elements in a dialog window, for example, “light up” when the window gets focus, checkboxes show actual ticks and radio buttons switch on like bulbs. Scrollbars and spinboxes are bigger, making them more accessible and easier to use with touchscreens, but have been re-designed in such a way as to still look elegant on desktop and laptop machines.

Making Plasma fully functional under Wayland is a priority for the KDE Community. Wayland will enable you to do much more on the desktop, improved performance, increased stability and mew features, such as those required by devices with touchscreens. Entering tablet mode in Wayland increases the size of System Tray icons, making them easier to tap on a touchscreen. The System Tray will also notify you when something is recording the screen and will let you cancel it. In System Settings, under Global Theme > Colors you’ll find a new option that lets you pick the desktops accent colors. Accent colors are the colors of highlighted items on drop-down menus and lists, backgrounds of the icons of selected apps in the panel, the actual bars in progress bars, the backgrounds of checkboxes and radio buttons, and so on.

With our XFCE edition, we have now Xfce 4.16. The window manager received lots of updates and improvements again in the area of compositing and GLX. Support for fractional scaling was added to the display dialog, along with highlighting the preferred mode of a display with an asterisk and adding aspect ratios next to resolutions. The settings manager has improved search and filter capabilities. Thunar file manager received a boatload of fixes and quite a few notable features, including pause for copy/move operations, support for queued file transfer, remembering view settings per directory and support for transparency in Gtk themes.

Kernel 5.15 LTS is used for this release, such as the latest drivers available to date. With 5.4 LTS and 5.10 LTS we offer additional support for older hardware as needed.

Manjaro Linux

Versienummer 21.2.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Manjaro Linux
Download https://manjaro.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

23-12-2021 08:23

23-12-2021 • 08:23

38 Linkedin

Bron: Manjaro Linux

Manjaro Linux

+2extraman
23 december 2021 09:11
De verschillende linux distro's zijn de afgelopen jaren flink volwassen geworden. Zo werk ik al jaren met plezier met Linux mint, werkt ook gewoon "out of the box" :)

Btw als je een beetje handig bent, dan kun je zelf je distro naar hartelust tweaken . Dat is weer het voordeel van linux tov MAC OS of Windows
+1Waswat
@extraman23 december 2021 11:21
Zelfde hier maar dan met ZorinOS momenteel, best fijn out of the box en heel erg windows-achtig waarbij ze zelfs windows installatie bestanden herkennen (eerst wordt een alternatief opgezocht en voorgesteld in de package manager, daarna pas via WINE gestart).

Hoewel ik bezig ben met het proberen windows 98 te draaien via virtualbox in linux en dat specifiek niet helemaal goed gaat, heb ik verder weinig issues gehad met de meeste andere taken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Waswat op 23 december 2021 11:30]

+1himlims_
@Waswat23 december 2021 11:53
probeer eens via playonlinux; kan je eenvoudig wine32 bottle maken ipf 64bit
+1Waswat
@himlims_23 december 2021 12:01
Haha, wist niet dat dat kon, wel tof!!
Maar gezien het voor shareware demo disks, twilight CDs en dat soort leuke onzin/meuk is, zou ik het niet willen draaien via wine en liever op een aparte windows virtualisatie. Dan heb je ook de volledige windows ervaring erbij.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Waswat op 23 december 2021 12:02]

0himlims_
@Waswat23 december 2021 12:02
maar een win98 vm moet geen issue zijn, en vanuit daar jouw shady-software draaien
0Waswat
@himlims_23 december 2021 12:05
Helaas wel een issue momenteel. :'( Mogelijk te maken met de nieuwe Ryzen processors. Denk niet dat het door de linux install komt maar dat moet ik nog bevestigen op mijn windows omgeving.
0sonicboy
@Waswat24 december 2021 09:39
Windows 98 draaien in een VM voor games is geen aanrader helaas. Heb ik ook eens geprobeerd en stuitte toen op ontbreken van video acceleratie. Games draaien maw heel traag. Je kon toen wel een of andere video driver downloaden die dit wat verbeterde, maar bracht niet veel soelaas.
Dit jaar wat verder mee gedaan en gewoon met Playonlinux aan de slag gegaan, en dit werkt veel beter. Soms is het ook wel eens een hit & miss, maar games die draaien gaan wel vlot.

Op winehq kun je zoeken welke wine versie best werkt. Komt wel wat werk bij te kijken, maar loont de moeite
+1Uruk-Hai
@extraman24 december 2021 06:54
Linux mint, werkt ook gewoon "out of the box"
Ik werk nu ook met Linux Mint, al bijna drie maanden, maar vergeleken met Windows en MacOS is er genoeg dat niet "out of the box" werkt. Als ik daar op tweakers.net opmerkingen over maak worden die weggewuifd alsof ik poep praat.

Een van de dingen die er bijvoorbeeld out of the box niet in zitten zijn een voorgeconfigureerde firewall en voorgeïnstalleerde antimalware. Ik moest zelf de firewall van Linux instellen en ik moest zelf Clamav installeren. Dat is niet 'out of the box' zoals XProtect van MacOS en Firewall en Defender van Windows.

Wat ook niet altijd 'out of the box werkt' is koppelen met een iPhone. Bij de ene persoon met Linux werkt dat wel en bij de andere persoon (zoals ik) niet. Met Windows werkt dit altijd.

Idem voor grafische drivers en instellingen. Er zijn veel meer mensen die daar op Linux problemen mee hebben dan met Windows.

Ook word door verschillende end users net gedaan alsof de toetsenbordindeling US INt with dead keys (standaard bij een Linux Mint installatie) precies zo werkt als de toetsenbordindeling van Windows. Dat is simpelweg niet waar! Maar ik voel me een roepende in de woestijn als ik dat zeg.

Nee, Linux is leuk spul, maar 100% "out of the box" is het nog láng niet en daarover massaal in ontkenning gaan als end users gaat er niet aan bijdragen dat dat beter wordt.

Wat betreft Manjaro Linux. Die heb ik eens op mijn laptop gezet, paar maanden mee gewerkt, beviel prima. Maar ik heb hem verneukt toen ik de Tor Browser ging installeren, want die installatie installeerde allerlei extra onderdelen voor de desktop mee die mijn desktop verpestten. Daarna moest Manjaro er noodgedwongen weer af en heb ik er maar weer Windows op gezet.

Op mijn pc thuis gebruik ik wel nog steeds Linux omdat het ondanks alle gezeur en gezeik voor ongeveer 90% doet wat ik wil.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 24 december 2021 07:02]

+1Jack Flushell
@Uruk-Hai24 december 2021 10:56
Ik snap niet hoe het installeren van de tor browser ervoor kan zorgen dat je de hele boel eraf moet gooien. Het hele OS? Dat heb ik zelfs op Windows nog nooit meegemaakt. Wat was er stuk dan?

Jouw definitie van out-of-the-box is een beetje bijzonder, maar wel te begrijpen. Jij verstaat daaronder dat je met een standaard OS install gelijk antivirus software geïnstalleerd hebt bijvoorbeeld. En als je dat zonder enig probleem zelf even moet installeren is het niet meer out-of-the-box? Een firewall op linux is doorgaans optioneel omdat standaard alle inkomende poorten dicht staan. Verder geldt voor een firewall hetzelfde als voor een virusscanner.

Maar je hebt een punt als je zegt dat de meeste linux-dirsto's ongschikt zijn voor mensen die zeer weinig basiskennis hebben van 'computeren'. Videodrivers zijn inderdaad nog niet zo goed standaard als op Windows/MacOS.
0Uruk-Hai
@Jack Flushell24 december 2021 12:14
Ik werk nu ook met Linux Mint, al bijna drie maanden, maar vergeleken met Windows en MacOS is er genoeg dat niet "out of the box" werkt. Als ik daar op tweakers.net opmerkingen over maak worden die weggewuifd alsof ik poep praat.
En dat, lieve vriend, is precies wat jij nu doet...
0Jack Flushell
@Uruk-Hai24 december 2021 20:57
Zo, ga je lekker maat?
Ik stel gewoon een paar vragen, rustig aan man.
Ik zeg toch nergens dat je poep praat?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jack Flushell op 24 december 2021 21:00]

0Uruk-Hai
@Jack Flushell24 december 2021 22:38
Het spijt me, ik ben wat onrustig de laatste week.
Normaal gesproken ben ik niet zo kribbig.
0Jack Flushell
@Uruk-Hai25 december 2021 00:19
Oke man, fijne kerst!
+1Drexz
23 december 2021 09:08
Toen ik een nieuwe laptop had gekocht kreeg ik er geen enkele Linux (distro) op, Ubuntu, Mint en nog een paar geprobeerd (live omgeving liep al vast). Uiteindelijk was Manjaro de enige die het direct deed (het is trouwens iets met Nvidia). Maar toen kwam ik er dus snel achter dat Manjaro eigenlijk een hele fijne distro is. Alles werkt, je kunt terugvallen op alle documentatie van Arch, hele blije gebruiker.

De tijd van alles tweaken en uitzoeken vond ik ooit leuk, maar nu wil ik ook gewoon iets wat (snel) werkt, zonder al te veel gedoe. Ik gebruik mijn laptop als ontwikkel machine.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Drexz op 23 december 2021 09:11]

+1Eonfge
@Drexz23 december 2021 09:29
Dat kan ook door de kernel komen. Ubuntu LTS, Mint en dergelijke gebruiken allemaal een oudere kernel, gericht op stabiliteit. Dit is prima voor servers en mensen die een oude computer nieuw leven in willen blazen, maar niet ideaal met de nieuwste hardware.

Toen ik mijn nieuwe werk-laptop kreeg, was deze zo nieuw dat de Wifi het nog niet deed toen ik Fedora vanaf de USB-stick installeerde. Pas nadat ik via ethernet de laatste updates downloadde, werkte de Wifi. Het verschil tussen Linux Kernel 5.1 en 5.2.

Heb je dus hele nieuwe hardware, dan is het beter om Fedora of Manjaro Linux te gebruiken.
+1cricque
@Eonfge23 december 2021 09:50
Tsja, ik kies voor mint omdat dit mijn werk pc is, het moet gewoon werken, ik kan mij niet permitteren dat ik een dag niet kan werken omdat er een update iets kapot gemaakt heeft. Nu dat zal niet dikwijls voorvallen en dan is er nog de verplichtingen voor mijn verzekering, secure boot moet aanstaan, en dat is toch heel wat geklooi en werkt out of the box bij ubuntu/mint (enja zo een IT verzekering houdt geen steek, maar ik moet ze nou eenmaal hebben voor bepaalde opdrachten en daar horen dan belachelijke regels bij). Zou nochtans graag eens manjaro een paar maanden gebruiken. Ik heb sinds 97 al veel distros gedraaid, maar de laatste 8-9 jaar is het toch mint.
+1Eonfge
@cricque23 december 2021 10:23
Fedora Linux heeft ook secure-boot ondersteuning. Het wordt immers gesponsord door Red Hat en het is de basis voor onder andere RHEL en CentOS.
0cricque
@Eonfge23 december 2021 13:14
Begonnen met redhat en dan fedora core, maar verkies toch apt boven rpm, je kan gewoon veel meer vinden (was vroeger toch zo, en je ziet toch veel meer apt dan npm). Heb ook Suse, Gentoo, Ubuntu en wel nog een paar anderen gebruikt. Maar laatest 8-9-10 jaar is gewoon mint. Heb altijd wel arch willen gebruiken, maar gewoon geen tijd voor. Daarom lijkt mij manjaro de betere oplossing. Nuja ik hoef ook niet het nieuwste van het nieuwste. Maar volgende mint ga ik toch denk ik gaan voor de rolling release ipv de lts
0Hydranet
@cricque23 december 2021 16:31
Ik draai nu iets meer als 2 jaar Arch, op mijn desktop thuis en op mijn werkstation op het werk. Ik heb nog nooit niet kunnen werken. Voor Arch heb ik Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora en Scientific Linux op de desktop gedraaid. Ik dacht toen ook dat rolling release niets voor mij zou zijn omdat ik dacht dat dingen dan vaker stuk zouden gaan maar het heeft mij verbaasd maar het is zo dat Rolling Release niet gelijk is aan unstable. Ik gebruik efi en heb secure boot uit staan, moet dat nog een keer rustig uit gaan zoeken maar hoeft niet perse van mij.
+1Linux gebruiker
@Eonfge23 december 2021 10:08
Hier nieuwe desktop met Linux mint, werkt probleemloos,
al kan ik over wifi niet oordelen, want die zit er niet op.
+1Katsunami

@Drexz23 december 2021 09:26
De tijd van alles tweaken en uitzoeken vond ik ooit leuk, maar nu wil ik ook gewoon iets wat (snel) werkt.
Inderdaad. Zelf gebruik ik overal Debian Stable (soms met een kernel uit backports indien nodig). Ik begin met de netinst ISO en als ik dan kde-plasma installeer (de minimale versie) dan worden alle afhankelijkheden meegenomen. Binnen een half uur vanaf het maken van de image zit ik in de desktop, die dan zo minimaal mogelijk is.

In de dagen erna zet ik dan software erop c.q. pas ik instellingen aan waar nodig; op dezelfde manier zoals ik dat vroeger met Windows ook deed. Ik heb tot nu toe nergens mee hoeven rommelen.

Als ik niet Debian Stable zou draaien, of iets nodig zou hebben dat constant bijblijft met de laatste nieuwe versies, dan zou het waarschijnlijk Manjaro zijn. (Arch zelf is me teveel werk. Mint e-a komen van Ubuntu, en ik ben geen fan van afgeleiden van afgeleiden; zeker niet als Ubuntu een van de afgeledien is.)
+1vanviegen
23 december 2021 10:02
Mijn opleiding Software Development stelt sinds dit jaar Manjaro KDE verplicht voor studenten, en dat gaat behoorlijk soepel, ondanks de diversiteit aan laptops waar studenten mee aankomen.

Voordelen ten opzichte van Ubuntu: rolling release, pacman is veel sneller dan apt, gewoon packages ipv snap, enorme AUR database met user contributed install scripts.

Aanrader!
+1Sandor_Clegane
@vanviegen23 december 2021 11:04
Apt is echt fijn. Snap kun je gewoon de-installeren.
+1WOteB2
@vanviegen23 december 2021 18:00
Voordelen ten opzichte van Ubuntu: rolling release, pacman is veel sneller dan apt, gewoon packages ipv snap, enorme AUR database met user contributed install scripts.
Grotendeels mee eens. Laatst liep ik wel tegen een pakket aan wat ik per se nodig heb. Bij Debian gebruik ik het programma krop. Hiermee kan ik gescande dubbele pagina's splitsen in aparte pagina en heb dat voor mijn werk bijna dagelijks nodig. Bij Debian zit dat in de pakketbronnen en kan ik dat met apt installeren. Bij Manjaro (en andere Arch distributies) zit dat kennelijk niet in pacman, pamac of aur en moest ik krop wel via snap installeren.

Disclamer, misschien moet ik mij wat meer tijd gunnen, ben nog niet zo lang met Arch-achtige distro's bezig.

[Reactie gewijzigd door WOteB2 op 23 december 2021 18:01]

0Aphelion
@vanviegen23 december 2021 10:19
Welke opleiding is dat?
0vanviegen
@Aphelion23 december 2021 11:15
Associate degree Software Development bij Saxion.
+1amx
23 december 2021 08:47
Laatst voor het eerst Manjaro KDE geinstalleerd, en ik moet zeggen het geeft een erg volwassen indruk.

Gnome is al een tijdje van mijn radar, en recent wel Ubuntu Budgie geruime tijd met plezier gebruikt, zij het met launcher en niet met dock.

Wat ik fijn vind aan deze versie van KDE is behalve de bureaubladachtergrond heb ik nog niet de noodzaak gevoeld om de hele desktop te willen tweaken. Het draait "gewoon", iets wat ik tot nu toe alleen met Windows heb gehad.
+1Mad-Djek
@amx23 december 2021 09:23
Heb al een lange tijde geen Manjaro gedraaid. Maar wat jij hebt met KDE in Manjaro, heb ik met Cinnamon. Heerlijk dat in de Linux wereld altijd wel iets is voor iedereen. Fijne dagen gewenst :)
0Step5
@Mad-Djek26 december 2021 00:40
cinnamon vond ik ook erg fijn maar kreeg daar de dpi van mn scherm niet goed ingesteld en bij KDE werkte dat wel zonder problemen
+1jeroenalberts
23 december 2021 09:09
Ik werk nu 2 jaar met Manjaro KDE.
Voorheen gewerkt met Linux Mint en dat is nog altijd een viseel meer gepolijste distributie, maar ik ben afgehaakt toen de verandering van Linux Mint v19 naar v20 behoorlijk veel werk was (met behoud van je data).
Ik ben toen bewust gaan zoeken naar een "roling distro" en uitgekomen bij Manjaro.
Alhoewel ik verhalen heb gelezen dat Manjaro zich niet altijd even strikt houdt aan de protocollen (veiligheid?) ben ik tevreden over hoe het in de praktijk werkt en heb ook nauwelijks de standaard opzet van KDE veranderd. Je kunt ook uit de software poel van Arch Linux (AUR) kiezen dus er is behoorlijk veel software aanwezig. Voor de meest gebruikte windows programmas zijn wel linux alternatieven aanwezig, maar niet voor alles. Heb daarom ook Windows in VM geinstalleerd, maar tot nu toe nauwelijks nog nodig gehad..
Ik ben zeker geen computer nerd of expert maar met hulp van de Manjaro/linux community zijn optredende issues, als die al optreden, redelijk goed zelf op te lossen.
Tot nu toe tevreden met Manjaro, hopelijk is het ontwikkelingsteam niet te klein en blijft het nog lang ondersteund en ontwikkeld worden. Hulde aan het Manjaro-team.
+1WOteB2
23 december 2021 09:23
Zelf ben ik een Debian gebruiker, werkt voor mij prima. Ik ben laatst eens begonnen met Manjaro in een Qemu/KVM machine en moet zeggen dat dit prima loopt. Ik ben het nu proberen het een op een over te zetten van de Debian host en dat gaat tot mijn verbazing er goed. Straks vakantie en dan eens proberen op een andere SSD of ik Manjaro ook daar aan de praat kan krijgen.
Ik gebruik trouwens XFCE, vind ik zelf prima en stabiel werken. Met KDE heb ik in het verleden niet zo'n beste ervaringen plus dat ik het voor mijzelf teveel werk vind om dat netjes te krijgen, maar dat is mijn smaak en niet normgevend voor anderen.

Zelf vind ik het wel leuk om eens iets ander te proberen. Ben nu bezig met Fedora Rawhide, Sparky Linux (een rolling release Debian), Endeavour OS em CalamArch.

[Reactie gewijzigd door WOteB2 op 23 december 2021 09:36]

+1Rob vd Hoeven
23 december 2021 10:41
Op het ogenblik test ik Manjaro Gnome 64 bit op een Raspberry Pi met 4 GB geheugen.
Werkt tot nu toe geweldig goed. Gnome UI reageert snel en geheugen gebruik valt reuze mee (< 700MB).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Rob vd Hoeven op 23 december 2021 11:26]

+1Pihkal
23 december 2021 11:13
Ik ben sinds Augustus een tevreden gebruiker van Manjaro Gnome.
Toegeven, in het begin is het wel wat zoeken naar alternatieven voor Windows only software, zeker voor de meer obscure applicaties die ik gebruikte in Windows, zoals PrimoCache.
Maar uiteindelijk valt er wel aan alles een mouw te passen in Linux.
Qua stabiliteit heb ik ook weinig te klagen, 1 maal een slechte update gehad, dit was echter de dag na release reeds opgelost door de dev in kwestie.

Zelfs over de gaming performance ben ik eigenlijk best wel tevreden.
Proton is naar mijn mening redelijk volwassen geworden en draait de meeste van m'n games probleemloos.
Voor non-Steam titles gebruik ik Lutris, ook dit werkt goed.

Al bij al ben ik blij dat ik de overstap naar Linux eindelijk permanent gemaakt heb en dat ik voor Manjaro gekozen heb (na tig distro's te hebben getest).
+1MazDaMan1970
23 december 2021 11:16
Ik was blij verrast toen ik een maandje geleden Manjaro Xfce op een lichte ThinkPad L430, met maar 4GB installeerde. Het draaide gelijk zonder problemen en supersnel. Het geheugen verbruik is gelukkig zeer laag, waardoor diverse applicaties prima draaien. Voorheen gebruikte ik Debian en op Debian gebaseerde distro's (nog steeds, trouwens). Arch waarop Manjaro gebaseerd is, heeft een goede community en Wiki, waardoor je al snel deze Linux distro eigen kan maken. Ik ga nu tijdens mijn vakantie maar eens deze nieuwe Manjaro upgrade proberen.
+1The Otherside
23 december 2021 11:19
Ik ben sinds kort op Linux over gestapt op mijn Desktop PC waar windows 11 op stond. Na de LTT video's werd ik weer nieuwsgierig naar Linux Deskop iets wat ik voor het laatst echt geprobeerd heb in tijden van Gnome 2 etc maar dat was niet mijn ding toen. Maar tegenwoordig is dat wel anders het is veel meer volwassen. Ik ben zelf nogal OCD als het gaat om inconsistenties in de UI en dat is waarom ik voor Gnome based distro heb gekozen (Zorin die van de distro's die ik heb geprobeerd by far meest polished is)

Manjaro (KDE/Gnome) hier ook geprobeerd, ik weet niet of het gewoon pech was maar liep out of the box tegen gekke issues aan m.b.t. bluetooth devices. Daarnaast gaf een full system update ook nog eens grotere problemen. Steam was niet standaard geinstalleerd op Manjaro Gnome en had er na installatie ook issues mee. De Pamac store vond ik lang niet zo gepolished en gebruiksvriendelijk als Gnome software store.

Dat deed mij besluiten te gaan voor Zorin. Ok geen rolling releases, niet de zelfde vrijheid als in Manjaro. Maar alles werkt perfect en dat is voor mij nu belangrijker. Ik blijf Manjaro wel volgen, wie weet ooit weer eens :).
