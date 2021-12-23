Ventis Media heeft versie 5.0.2 van MediaMonkey uitgebracht. MediaMonkey is een mediaspeler met een uitgebreide lijst mogelijkheden. Zo kan het de meest gangbare audiobestanden afspelen, kunnen audio-cd's naar ogg, mp3, flac en wma worden geript en kunnen tags worden bewerkt of automatisch van internet worden geplukt. Verder schrikt het programma niet terug voor een collectie van meer dan 50.000 bestanden en kan er met een draagbare muziekspeler worden gesynchroniseerd.
Het programma is verkrijgbaar in een gratis standaardversie en in een iets meer dan 25 dollar kostende Gold-versie die enkele extra mogelijkheden heeft, waaronder het kunnen aanmaken van collecties, automatisch converteren en levelen van muzieknummers en rippen met Accurate. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in version 5.0.2:
- 0018165: Dialogs resize after switching between monitors
- 0018696: Crash if Library update is closed
- 0018685: MicroPlayer doesn't work (regression)
- 0017671: If MM4 and MM5 are installed, MM Portable installation imports settings from MM4
- 0018691: Change "'The %s player is turned off or inaccessible.'" from message dialog to toast message
- 0018663: Deleting all lyrics fails
- 0018689: 'Eject CD after ripping' and 'Verify ripped tracks' settings can't be changed (regression 5.0.2)
- 0018690: Crash when importing MM4 db (regression 5.0.2)
- 0018122: Long Paths fail in Auto-Organize Files
- 0017174: Issues with SDBApplication.Player getters and methods [COM]
- 0018594: Crash 4E550000
- 0011184: Add support for the DSD format
- 0018368: Choose alternate should clarify it's on Wikipedia --> MusicBrainz updates fail to propagate quickly
- 0018595: Crash when lookup tracks after scan
- 0018524: MM5 seems to have become confused and saved an (18mb) unrelated object to Folder.jpg file
- 0018449: Enable skin options via info.json so skin developers don't have to write code
- 0018145: helpers/lyricsSearch.js breaks for..in loops in arrays
- 0018626: Player finishes only current track when returning from sleep
- 0018093: File paused for 45 minutes on Chromecast does not resume playback
- 0017359: Average album rating is missing in album grids
- 0018609: Some users can't run MM5 (until HW accelaration is disabled)
- 0018622: MediaMonkey opens out of focus in some cases
- 0018646: Background metadata lookup: Overwriting unsaved lyrics with new lyrics fails
- 0018665: Some tracks contain placeholder lyrics
- 0018671: Material Design skin description tweak
- 0018543: Update strings for 5.0.2
- 0018567: Auto-tag: 'Lookup with fingerprint' causes dropdown dialog to get 'stuck'
- 0018659: Main Window doesn't display when MM is activated from the taskbar [regression 5.0.2]
- 0018658: Contextual Search (YouTube): tracks not found / assertion failure (regression 5.0.2)
- 0018441: Contextual Search doesn't work consistently for tracks section in Browser view
- 0018293: Removal of Filter returns to previous node instead of removing Filter
- 0018286: Searching within a collection node is confusing
- 0018650: List (by Album) doesn't manage scroll height correctly
- 0017583: MM Interferes with Automatically hidden taskbar [regression]
- 0018525: MM5 should auto-switch to default skin when the current skin is removed
- 0018649: Switching to tablet mode fails / crashes MM [regression]
- 0018639: MediaMonkey generates an ever-growing Debug.log file (regression)
- 0018641: Make installer delete Material Design (dark) skin
- 0018652: Cancel in Properties > Artwork can result in crash (when the artwork list isn't loaded yet)
- 0018633: Some podcast feeds doesn't show image
- 0016992: Playback Loops, can't be Paused/Stopped/Next
- 0018619: iPod restored in the newest iTunes breaks compatibility with MM
- 0017890: Lyrics Search: Found lyrics with Auto lyrics search is not propagated to track properties
- 0018640: Auto-tag: tracks in the 2nd or subsequent batch aren't grouped into albums
- 0018644: USB sync: Needless re-uploading of tracks (when MMA is synced with more MM5 instances)
- 0018624: Wrong handling of artworks saved in folder under Folders node
- 0018436: Auto-Sync to PC folder selection not remembered
- 0016977: Play status improvements
- 0018623: Auto-tag stops working and subsequently crashes
- 0018628:
Shift+Character Hotkey also executes as character