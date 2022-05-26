Ventis Media heeft versie 5.0.3 van MediaMonkey uitgebracht. MediaMonkey is een mediaspeler met een uitgebreide lijst mogelijkheden. Zo kan het de meest gangbare audiobestanden afspelen, kunnen audio-cd's naar ogg, mp3, flac en wma worden geript en kunnen tags worden bewerkt of automatisch van internet worden geplukt. Verder schrikt het programma niet terug voor een collectie van meer dan 50.000 bestanden en kan er met een draagbare muziekspeler worden gesynchroniseerd.
Het programma is verkrijgbaar in een gratis standaardversie en in een iets meer dan 25 dollar kostende Gold-versie die enkele extra mogelijkheden heeft, waaronder het kunnen aanmaken van collecties, automatisch converteren en levelen van muzieknummers en rippen met Accurate. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in version 5.0.3:
- 0018923: Services plugin: Manual configuration and connection settings for Sync
- 0019062: app.utils.getApplicationVersion(3) returns four digits instead of three
- 0018998: Playlist event handlers are incorectly stated in API, some are missing, some are unuseful
- 0018996: Method to get folder of installed addon needed
- 0018678: Addon to allow lyrics window text size to be adjusted independently
- 0016938: OUTPUT Plugin: ability to set consistent gaps between tracks
- 0017807: 'Send to > Audio CD' feature (Burn2MM4 addon)
- 0018094: Playlist: Add modified value for playlists to be seen in MM UI
- 0018627: MM creates "recently added" playlist even though I asked it not to
- 0019063: Crash when resuming from sleep on systems using 'Modern standby'
- 0018283: Crash or Black screen on resume from sleep/hibernation (5.0.2 logi ID 4AD4000)
- 0019023: playlistRenamed and playlistMoved events needed
- 0019117: Possible deadlock on sorting (regression)
- 0019081: Tracks from search results are sometimes not displaying
- 0019088: Activating a Playing list view doesn't show the playing track in focus if it's off screen
- 0018977: Add app.filesystem.getFileInfoAsync method
- 0018699: Closing the DB/Settings import dialog can eventually result in a crash
- 0018740: When MediaMonkey is associated with CDA Windows AutoPlay fails
- 0019084: Track Summary allows inline edit
- 0019085: Save new order button fails to show when the sort is configured via Choose columns / sort
- 0019075: Background Processes running on close should be shown for wifi Sync
- 0019077: Auto Tag from filename: Large number of corrections show MM as Frozen
- 0019086: Visual preview in Options > Player > Pop-up display no longer shows [Regression]
- 0017261: MediaMonkey service failure (regression)
- 0019070: Apple devices: Windows x86 incompatibility
- 0019074: Crash when restarting MediaMonkey during wifi Sync
- 0018953: Some COM methods not implemented
- 0019076: Certain auto-playlists imported from MM4 fails to populate and throws SQL error on sync
- 0018958: "Unknown thread" exception after PC wake up on playback restoring
- 0017855: Browser view: Sort order sometimes wrong / Play order sometimes doesn't match display order
- 0019002: JSDoc comments in scripts are unuseful and incorect
- 0017897: Adding a reference to MediaMonkey5 Library in Visual Studio crashes Visual Studio
- 0018970: Background process which gets tile art dies for the tab.
- 0018947: DBNAME and /INI File directive on startup is not being respected
- 0019068: Wiki description missing
- 0019071: Some AIFF tags can be truncated
- 0019064: Podcasts: Updating podcast break inline search
- 0019065: "Out of memory" crash because of massive extendedTags values in database
- 0019066: Crash on context-sensitive search on startup
- 0019067: Tracklist doesn't render correctly at certain sizes
- 0018500: Check for Addon Updates: Compatibility field is ignored
- 0018344: Middle-click scroll cursor does not display (though the scrolling still works)
- 0019043: Genre view: online mode doesn't display any content
- 0019008: Wake from sleep 2x causes Taskbar to "progress" indefinitely and Playback to start by itself
- 0019020: Track deletion fails when deleting mix of local and cloud tracks
- 0019059: Extended Tags lost when editing multiple files
- 0018562: Tabs don't share the same layout
- 0017641: Initiating playback doesn't trigger playing to scroll to the playing track
- 0018679: Tracklist headers 'jump' when scrolling if display Scaling > 100%
- 0019052: MM5 2620 Crashed on number of ocasions