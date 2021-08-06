Ventis Media heeft versie 5.0.1 van MediaMonkey uitgebracht. MediaMonkey is een mediaspeler met een uitgebreide lijst mogelijkheden. Zo kan het de meest gangbare audiobestanden afspelen, kunnen audio-cd's naar ogg, mp3, flac en wma worden geript en kunnen tags worden bewerkt of automatisch van internet worden geplukt. Verder schrikt het programma niet terug voor een collectie van meer dan 50.000 bestanden en kan er met een draagbare muziekspeler worden gesynchroniseerd.
Het programma is verkrijgbaar in een gratis standaardversie en in een iets meer dan 24 euro kostende Gold-versie, die enkele extra mogelijkheden heeft, waaronder het kunnen aanmaken van collecties, automatisch converteren en levelen van muzieknummers en rippen met Accurate. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in version 5.0.1:
- 0018152: Bose Soundbar 700 does not postpone to the next track when casting
- 0017935: Options dialog appears in black and MM cannot be closed (focus issue?)
- 0015798: Rebuild Database results in loss of AutoPlaylist Criteria
- 0017808: Addons categories: Merge similar category names/words into one
- 0017642: Spawned dialogs open off-screen if larger than the MM window (and can't be dragged into view in some cases)
- 0018000: Scripting: Remote controling of MM5
- 0017912: Update Lame encoder to current version
- 0016138: Waveform seekbar: Tracks Waveform is not fully calculated
- 0017983: Player Progress failed to show
- 0018118: iPod sync: "TDeviceCalculator.calcfinish: freeSpace < 0!!!" assertion
- 0018149: Mini Player: Mini Player Display issues (regression)
- 0015701: Menu issues in multi-monitor environments / windowing problem
- 0018150: Wi-Fi sync crash when pairing specific tracks with corrupted metadata
- 0018151: Tracks with corrupted metadata can break MM5 UI
- 0018144: Right click on video in Preview causes AV (regression 5.0.1)
- 0018146: Sources for Metadata Lookup setting not remembered / includes 'dummy' (regression 5.0.1)
- 0017903: Send to and FMFS menus always flash (?regression?)
- 0018005: MM crashes on resuming from sleep or hibernation: crashlog 87388314
- 0017901: Sync list configuration changes fail to save in some hierachies
- 0017836: Web > AllMusic hangs MM / Other nodes cause abnormal termination
- 0018064: Wi-Fi sync stalls with "Waiting for file to convert" once 50 tracks have been already converted (regresison in 2406)
- 0018054: Podcasts: List view issues
- 0018105: Using Hidden Main Menu can cause main/context menus to become unresponsive [Regression]
- 0018119: ALT key breaks menus (regression)
- 0018115: Auto-Tag can render with Artwork column taking full width of Auto-Tag
- 0018107: "Max callstack size exceeded" when using 'Ctrl+A' in expanded album pop-up
- 0018101: Playback indicator on taskbar doesn't disappear in some cases
- 0017795: Preview [Selected] fails to update in List (by album) views
- 0017849: TAB key navigation can be confusing in the main panel
- 0018077: Conversion to ALAC/M4A does not work on clean installation
- 0018075: Renaming folder can result in tracks rating
- 0018035: Tagging playing file occasionally causes inactive waveform bar
- 0018016: Device free space is reported incorrectly in some cases
- 0018058: Device sync: Format problem error is shown for files including % in filename
- 0017858: Columns widths are not restored correctly on "Metro M" skin
- 0018056: "Find updates" run just after upgrading codec pack offers update to the same version again
- 0018053: Volume Leveling leaves an infinite process running (regression 2417)
- 0017850: Auto-scroll to the selected item in Column filter after the change
- 0018049: MM5 crashes when second modal window is opened in convert dialog (crashlog id A14AA041)
- 0018059: Accessing "Dead links" node can result in subsequent crash
- 0013498: Device sync: Our reservation isn't always enough when auto-conversion is faster than copying
- 0017810: User is not aware how to enable power scroll on Media Tree (like in MM4)
- 0018037: Automated volume leveling: no status indicator displayed / crash (regression)
- 0016910: File menu or dialog opens on wrong monitor
- 0017548: Switching skins on one install causes all other installs to also change skin
- 0017891: Background processes / Crash on startup (ID 0AF359A7)
- 0017766: Casting: Failed playback on a remote device should have a clearer error
- 0017910: Keyboard navigation does not work with screen readers on
- 0016862: MM5 creates files and folders in current location instead of Application folder
- 0017800: Improve links to online help