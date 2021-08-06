Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Nextcloud 20.0.12 / 21.0.4 / 22.1.0

Nextcloud logo (75 pix) Er zijn updates van Nextcloud versies 20, 21 en 22 uitgekomen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Nextcloud is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij ownCloud zijn weggelopen en opnieuw zijn begonnen. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning voor grote klanten. All drie versies bevatten een verzameling aan bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen. Versie 22 voegt verder ook de mogelijkheid om meerdere e-mailadressen aan een account toe te voegen en er eentje als primair in te stellen.

Maintenance releases 22.1.0, 21.0.4 and 20.0.11 ready for update!

Nextcloud 22.1.0 and the earlier releases come with nearly 100 fixes for a variety of issues users encountered over the last months. We strongly recommend you update to ensure you have a secure and reliable content collaboration platform that respects your digital sovereignty!

Nextcloud 22.1.0, 21.0.4 and 20.0.12: what’s new?

The 22 release introduces a minor feature which allows users to set multiple email addresses, and select one as primary address. Confirmation via link is required. Additional addresses are being considered in e.g. share dialogues. Besides this, there have been a lot of improvements to Circles, the usual minor UI and performance fixes and security updates.

With this release, we adopt semantic versioning. This will make it more clear what is contained in a release. As we introduce a minor feature, the multiple-email support, we therefor release this as 22.1.0, not 22.0.1.

What does not change is that minor releases include stability and security improvements that are designed to be a safe and quick upgrade.

You can find the full change log of fixes and improvements for 22.1.0, 21.0.4 and 20.0.12 on our website.

Note: running web facing software without regular updates is risky. Please stay up to date with Nextcloud releases of both the server and its apps, for the safety of your data! Customers can always count on our upgrade support if needed!

Nextcloud screenshot
Versienummer 20.0.12 / 21.0.4 / 22.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Nextcloud
Download https://nextcloud.com/install/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

06-08-2021 16:59
28

06-08-2021 • 16:59

28 Linkedin

Submitter: Gieltje

Bron: Nextcloud

Update-historie

03-05 Nextcloud 24.0.0 11
03-12 Nextcloud 23.0.0 31
11-11 Nextcloud 20.0.14 / 21.0.6 / 22.2.1 10
30-09 Nextcloud 20.0.13 / 21.0.5 / 22.2.0 15
08-'21 Nextcloud 20.0.12 / 21.0.4 / 22.1.0 28
07-'21 Nextcloud 22.0.0 17
05-'21 Nextcloud Desktop 3.2.2 5
05-'21 Nextcloud 21.0.2 8
02-'21 Nextcloud 21.0.0 54
02-'21 Nextcloud 20.0.7 27
Reacties (28)

+2The Zep Man

6 augustus 2021 18:15
Let op dat een upgrade van MariaDB naar versie 10.6 ervoor kan zorgen dat Nextcloud niet meer werkt. Lees meer hierover in deze forum topics. Het probleem is al sinds februari bekend, maar het zal nog wel een major version nodig hebben voordat het is opgelost.

Een workaround is om in MySQL's my.cnf onder [mysqld] de volgende waarde toe te voegen:
innodb_read_only_compressed = 0
Daarna de MySQL server herstarten, en Nextcloud werkt weer.

Nextcloud heeft helaas vaker het probleem dat het niet de nieuwste stabiele versies van belangrijke zaken zoals PHP en de gebruikte DBMS ondersteunt. Dat is lastig als je een distributie met rolling releases gebruikt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 6 augustus 2021 22:49]

+1vlijmenfileer
@The Zep Man6 augustus 2021 18:44
"Nextcloud heeft helaas vaker het probleem dat het niet de nieuwste stabiele versies van belangrijke zaken zoals PHP en de gebruikte DBMS ondersteunt. Dat is lastig als je een distributie met rolling releases gebruikt."

Dat hangt echt helemaal van je gezichtspunt af. Ik zie het heel duidelijk als een probleem gegeneerd door rolling release distributies die bijna maniakaal van alles de laatste versie installeren. Altijd de allerlaatste versie van basis software hebben en verwachten dat de wereld zich daaraan aanpast is zowel onnodig als volledig onwerkbaar voor ontwikkelaars.

Terzijde: zelf zit ik op Debian 11/Bullseye. De facto een rolling release, maar niet fanatiek achter de allernieuwste versies aanjakkerend. Voor MariaDB biedt het 10.3 en 10.5, prima zo, mooie balans.
+1asing
@vlijmenfileer6 augustus 2021 19:33
Iets als dit is feitelijk een server toepassing. Daar hoort een OS bij wat daar rekening mee houdt. Zo had ik het draaien op Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

Overigens ben ik er weer vanaf gestapt. Het was traag en ik kreeg steeds het gevoel dat het niet "af" is. Dat er nu weer een update is geeft dat wel aan.

Tegenwoordig doet mijn Synology alles wat NextCloud deed. Zeer tevreden.
+1brobro
@asing6 augustus 2021 21:37
Dat er nu weer een update is geeft dat wel aan.
Dat geeft toch vooral aan dat het actief ontwikkeld wordt? Bijna alle software krijgt regelmatig updates en als dat niet zo is is dat meestal een reden om vast verder te kijken
+1asing
@brobro6 augustus 2021 23:33
DSM komt eens in de 6-12 maanden met een update. Hetzelfde voor pfSense en bijvoorbeeld Sophos. Updates van NextCloud zijn er een veel vaker, zie het lijstje bovenaan. En als je dan op 20 zit en eer is ineens een update naar 21, dan kan dat weer niet met de updater. Of hij ziet hem niet. Dus moet je weer allerlei dingen doen om te upgraden. Dat maakt het voor mij niet stabiel genoeg.

Ik ben overigens pas overgestapt toen Synology Photos en Moments had samengevoegd. Dat was voor mij zeer handig. Toen nog even de contactpersonen en agenda's migreren en alles omzetten op laptop en telefoon en ik heb er sindsdien geen omkijken meer naar.
+1sfranken
@asing7 augustus 2021 02:54
DSM kan standaard dan ook een stuk minder. Bovendien is dat ook software met een heel ander doel en met een ander uitgangspunt.

Je conclusie "stabiel = geen updates" is erg verouderd.
+1brobro
@asing7 augustus 2021 09:42
De updates worden mogelijk niet gezien omdat ze langzaam uitgerold worden. En je hoeft niet de volgende dag over natuurlijk. Verder hoef ik nextcloud hier niet te verdedigen tov andere software. Het is wat het is, maar 'veel updates' is echt geen maatstaf voor 'instabiel'.
0The Zep Man

@vlijmenfileer6 augustus 2021 19:42
Dat hangt echt helemaal van je gezichtspunt af. Ik zie het heel duidelijk als een probleem gegeneerd door rolling release distributies die bijna maniakaal van alles de laatste versie installeren.
De laatste stabiele versie.
+1YoMarK
@The Zep Man6 augustus 2021 20:08
Bij de distributies die ik gebruik (o.a. CentOS en Ubuntu LTS) zit mariaDB 10.6 niet eens in de standaard repo's.
Dat mariaDB 10.6 stable is bevonden door mariaDB zelf is wat anders dan wat jij blijkbaar denkt. Uiteindelijk is het gewoon nieuwe software met nieuwe features, en (stable of niet) dan heb je kans op compatibiliteits issues waarbij dat niemands schuld is behalve dan van de beheerder die zo graag bleeding edge wil draaien.
+1The Zep Man

@YoMarK6 augustus 2021 22:42
Dat mariaDB 10.6 stable is bevonden door mariaDB zelf is wat anders dan wat jij blijkbaar denkt.
Dat is precies wat ik denk. Stable is stable. Dat sommige distributies achterlopen maakt het niet minder stable.
Uiteindelijk is het gewoon nieuwe software met nieuwe features, en (stable of niet) dan heb je kans op compatibiliteits issues waarbij dat niemands schuld is behalve dan van de beheerder die zo graag bleeding edge wil draaien.
Die nieuwe features en andere zaken kan je je prima op voorbereiden terwijl dat nog in ontwikkeling is. Daarvoor zijn nightlies, release candidates, ... Als je daarmee meedoet, kunnen bugs en aansluiting vroegtijdig gevonden worden.
+1sfranken
@The Zep Man7 augustus 2021 02:53
Je zegt het zelf goed: kunnen. Geen garantie, zeker niet met het aantal combinaties waar je tegen moet testen, dat is bijna niet meer te doen.
+1sfranken
@The Zep Man6 augustus 2021 18:35
Ja en nee. Je distro kan er ook voor kiezen om voor dat pakket ook een bijgewerkt configuratiebestand mee te leveren, wat dit soort zaken kan voorkomen. Dit is dus niet altijd zo zwart/wit helaas.

Nextcloud is trouwens niet de enige hoor. Zo zijn er een aantal CMS'en die geen PHP >= 8 supporten omdat een aantal core componenten (vaak Symfony zaken) hier geen support voor hebben.
0The Zep Man

@sfranken6 augustus 2021 19:41
Ja en nee. Je distro kan er ook voor kiezen om voor dat pakket ook een bijgewerkt configuratiebestand mee te leveren, wat dit soort zaken kan voorkomen.
Ik heb liever niet dat mijn distributie in mijn bestaande configuratiebestanden gaat grasduinen.
Nextcloud is trouwens niet de enige hoor. Zo zijn er een aantal CMS'en die geen PHP >= 8 supporten omdat een aantal core componenten (vaak Symfony zaken) hier geen support voor hebben.
Dat andere projecten het ook doen praat het niet goed.
+1sfranken
@The Zep Man7 augustus 2021 02:51
Ik heb liever niet dat mijn distributie in mijn bestaande configuratiebestanden gaat grasduinen.
Zo bedoel ik het ook niet. Daar heb je (in de meeste package managers dan) opties voor. Vaak in de vorm van een vraag, wil je de default config (zoals aangeleverd door de distro) gebruiken, of je eigen config houden/gebruiken?
Dat andere projecten het ook doen praat het niet goed.
Dat zeg ik toch ook nergens? Ik kaart alleen aan dat het helaas een probleem is wat op meerdere plaatsen voorkomt.
+1brobro
@The Zep Man6 augustus 2021 21:32
Een server met rolling release en the latest greatest lijkt me sowieso wachten op gedoe. Het grote nadeel van nextcloud is geen (gratis) lts versie (voor zover ik weet althans). Geefmmij gewoon een debian server en een nextcloud die pas over twee jaar weer nieuwe eisen heeft met een upgrade.
+1Omega
6 augustus 2021 19:01
Nextcloud heeft recent hun desktop client ook een update gegeven waardoor het eindelijk bruikbaar is op de GNOME desktop. Voorheen sloot het automatisch naar de notification tray zodra het niet meer in focus was, GNOME heeft dus geen notification tray. Nu is het een mooie losse window met headerbar die op de desktop blijft ook wanneer niet in focus.

Ik weet niet of dit gedrag universeel is of GNOME specifiek.
+1sfranken
@Omega7 augustus 2021 02:56
Gebruik je de desktop client? Ik koppel m'n NextCloud instance altijd aan via de remote accounts optie in GNOME, zodat het direct integreert met Nautilus. Bevalt prima, gaat snel en is stabiel.
+1Omega
@sfranken7 augustus 2021 13:19
Remote accounts ondersteunt 2FA helaas niet.
+1sfranken
@Omega7 augustus 2021 13:47
Gebruik je vaker dan 1x daags 2FA daarvoor dan? Ik zou daar gek van worden. Bij het ontgrendelen van m'n machine de 1e keer 's ochtends, ok. Daarna? Liever niet, dan ben ik langer bezig elke keer daarmee dan ik iets nuttigs doe.
+1Omega
@sfranken7 augustus 2021 14:36
Gelukkig hoeft je de Nextcloud applicatie maar 1x te authentificeren. Ik gebruik het persoonlijk voornamelijk voor backups, dus de Nextcloud app draait lekker op de achtergrond en alles dat in de backup moet kopieer ik in de Nextcloud folder.

Het voordeel van de app is dat ik ook een lokale en externe kopie heb, zonder dat ik rare fratsen moet uitvoeren zoals een scriptje dat regelmatig een kopie van dat wat er online staat maakt.
+1sfranken
@Omega7 augustus 2021 14:45
Het voordeel van de app is dat ik ook een lokale en externe kopie heb,
Die moet je even uitleggen. Alles wat in de Nextcloud folder staat heb je toch niet lokaal? Zodra de verbinding weg is is die folder toch ook leeg, of is het een kopieslag die de app doet?
Ik gebruik het persoonlijk voornamelijk voor backups,
Daar heb ik Deja-Dup voor, die naar m'n Rackstation en m'n Google Drive wegschrijft
+1Omega
@sfranken7 augustus 2021 15:23
De app die maakt inderdaad een kopieopslag, die synchroniseert alles tussen je lokale kopie en de externe. Super handig om alles synchroon te houden tussen al je machines zowel online als offline. Je kan er offline files in plaatsen die worden gepushed wanneer je weer online gaat.

Ik herinner me dat Remote Accounts dit inderdaad niet doet, die koppelt je externe folder als een netwerkschijf.

Ik heb veel zooi op mijn machine staan en doe dus het liefste handmatige en gerichte backups. Er staat veel meuk in mijn home dat niet in de backup hoeft of dat ik niet nodig ben op andere machines. Mijn voorkeur ligt bij de methode die ik nu gebruik, als het in de backup staat is het belangrijk, staat het niet in de backup dan is het niet belangrijk.

Lieve behoud ik ook de controle over de data, ik wil het niet in de cloud hebben maar gewoon lekker lokaal.
+1sfranken
@Omega7 augustus 2021 15:28
Ik heb veel zooi op mijn machine staan en doe dus het liefste handmatige en gerichte backups. Er staat veel meuk in mijn home dat niet in de backup hoeft of dat ik niet nodig ben op andere machines
Dat kun je in deja-dup gewoon aangeven, wat wel en niet. Ik heb veel config files (mijn .vimrc, bijvoorbeeld) waar geen backup van hoeft te zijn. Dat kun je opgeven in de instellingen van deja-dup.
Lieve behoud ik ook de controle over de data, ik wil het niet in de cloud hebben maar gewoon lekker lokaal.
Is qua backup niet echt ideal, maar dat is niks nieuws mag ik hopen. Stel je huis brand af, ben je alsnog alles kwijt.
+1Omega
@sfranken7 augustus 2021 15:35
Een externe backup staat op de to-do lijst. Het draait momenteel allemaal vanaf een Raspberry Pi, ik wil het allemaal overzetten op een wat zwaardere machine en dan zal ik de Pi inzetten als externe backup.

Mocht het huis nu ik de fik vliegen dan kan ik een van de laptops pakken waar een up-to-date kopie op staat en dan heb ik alle data. Mocht ik weg zijn van huis is de kans groot dat ik een laptop of telefoon bij me heb waar de data ook op staat. De kans dat ik alles kwijt raak is klein, maar het is inderdaad een verbeterpuntje.
0trapper
@Omega9 augustus 2021 08:46
Het voordeel van de app is dat ik ook een lokale en externe kopie heb, zonder dat ik rare fratsen moet uitvoeren zoals een scriptje dat regelmatig een kopie van dat wat er online staat maakt.
Tja... verschillend perspectief... ik vindt dat juist het grootste nadeel, met die app heb ik op elke (OS instance van elke) machine, een complete kopie van alle data in nextcloud, lopen al die disken vol...
Reden voor mij om die app maar niet te gebruiken dus.
0Hydranet
@Omega7 augustus 2021 21:01
Hoe bedoel je remote accounts ondersteunen dat niet. Ik gebruik gewoon 2FA voor mijn nextcloud accounts of bedoel je accounts die van een ander domein zijn als je eigen domein?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 7 augustus 2021 21:06]

0Omega
@Hydranet7 augustus 2021 21:57
Ik heb het over Online Accounts in gnome-settings, niet de officiële Nextcloud client.
0YoMarK
@Omega8 augustus 2021 13:40
Daarvoor heb je de app accounts voor.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

