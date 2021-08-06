Er zijn updates van Nextcloud versies 20, 21 en 22 uitgekomen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Nextcloud is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij ownCloud zijn weggelopen en opnieuw zijn begonnen. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning voor grote klanten. All drie versies bevatten een verzameling aan bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen. Versie 22 voegt verder ook de mogelijkheid om meerdere e-mailadressen aan een account toe te voegen en er eentje als primair in te stellen.

Nextcloud 22.1.0 and the earlier releases come with nearly 100 fixes for a variety of issues users encountered over the last months. We strongly recommend you update to ensure you have a secure and reliable content collaboration platform that respects your digital sovereignty!

The 22 release introduces a minor feature which allows users to set multiple email addresses, and select one as primary address. Confirmation via link is required. Additional addresses are being considered in e.g. share dialogues. Besides this, there have been a lot of improvements to Circles, the usual minor UI and performance fixes and security updates.

With this release, we adopt semantic versioning. This will make it more clear what is contained in a release. As we introduce a minor feature, the multiple-email support, we therefor release this as 22.1.0, not 22.0.1.

What does not change is that minor releases include stability and security improvements that are designed to be a safe and quick upgrade.

You can find the full change log of fixes and improvements for 22.1.0, 21.0.4 and 20.0.12 on our website.

Note: running web facing software without regular updates is risky. Please stay up to date with Nextcloud releases of both the server and its apps, for the safety of your data! Customers can always count on our upgrade support if needed!