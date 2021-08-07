Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: MariaDB 10.6.4

MariaDB logo (79 pix)MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL, nadat dit door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. MariaDB is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver, die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 10.6.4 uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

InnoDB
  • InnoDB no longer acquires advisory file locks by default (MDEV-24393)
  • Encryption: Automatically disable key rotation checks for file_key_management plugin (MDEV-14180)
  • Some fixes from MySQL 5.7.35 (MDEV-26205)
  • Fixed scrubbing on AIX (MDEV-26110)
  • buf_pool.flush_list corrupted by buffer pool resizing or ROW_FORMAT=COMPRESSED (MDEV-26200)
Optimizer
  • A query that uses ORDER BY .. LIMIT clause and "Range checked for each record optimization" could produce incorrect results under some circumstances (MDEV-25858)
  • Queries that have more than 32 equality conditions comparing columns of different tables ("tableX.colX=tableY.colY) could cause a stack overrun in the query optimizer (MDEV-17783, MDEV-23937)
  • "Condition pushdown into derived table" optimization cannot be applied if the expression being pushed refers to a derived table column which is computed from expression that has a stored function call, @session variable reference, or other similar construct. The fix for MDEV-25969 makes it so that only the problematic part of the condition is not pushed. The rest of the condition is now pushed. (MDEV-25969)
  • A query with window function on the left side of the subquery could cause a crash. (MDEV-25630)
  • Fixed the issue fixed in MySQL Bug #76803: DML or locking SELECT statements that use outer joins could produce this warning in the error log: [ERROR] InnoDB: Unlock row could not find a 3 mode lock on the record. (MDEV-26106)
Packaging & Misc Security Changelog

For a complete list of changes and bugfixes made in MariaDB 10.6.4, with links to detailed information on each push, see the changelog.

Versienummer 10.6.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website MariaDB
Download https://downloads.mariadb.org/mariadb
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (5)

+1xbeam
7 augustus 2021 14:42
Wat ik me altijd afvragen is waarom en waneer kiesje voor welke database.
Waneer kies je bijv mongo of SQL of Maria ?
+2RobertMe
@xbeam7 augustus 2021 16:02
MongoDB is sowieso een relatief ander beest. MongoDB is een document database waar je elk willekeurig JSON document in kunt dumpen zonder dat je vooraf de structuur vast moet leggen. En als je ineens wat extra's op wilt slaan (een extra veld / attribuut dus) voeg je dat toe aan je JSON document en ben je klaar.

MariaDB is een Relational DataBase Management System (RDBMS). En moet je vergelijken met MySQL, Postgresql, SQL Server, Oracle database ding etc. Op basis waarvan je daarin een keuze maakt? Tsja, zoals altijd, prijs en features. Een Oracle en SQL Server van Microsoft kunnen zomaar flinke licentiekosten aan verbonden zijn, terwijl een MySQL, MariaDB en Postgresql "gratis" zijn. En in de basis zijn ze allemaal hetzelfde: je communiceert ermee in de SQL taal, data wordt opgeslagen in tabellen in van te voren vastgelegde structuren, .... En v.w.b. MariaDB en MySQL. "My" is de voornaam van de eerste dochter van "Monthy", de oprichter van MySQL. Later heeft hij de boel aan Sun verkocht en is hij vertrokken. Vervolgens is Sun aan Oracle verkocht en daar was hij niet zo blij mee, waarna die MySQL heeft geforked en onder de naam van zijn tweede dochter op de markt heeft gebracht Maria(DB) dus. Intussen is die fork wel al weer jaren terug, maar in principe lijken ze wel nog veel op elkaar. De keuze tussen MariaDB en MySQL is er dus voornamelijk een van hoe graag je met Oracle in bed wilt gaan. Postgresql geniet bij velen vervolgens de voorkeur omdat deze een extreem uitgebreide featureset heeft, zoals ondersteuning voor JSON (beetje zoals een document database zoals MongoDB), full text search, gist (opslaan en verwerken van coördinaten), windowing functions / partition by), etc. Bij een MySQL/MariaDB zijn dat soort features misschien pas een jaar of 5 beschikbaar, en minder uitgebreid dan wat Postgresql al meer als 10 jaar kan.
086ul
@RobertMe7 augustus 2021 19:51
Offtopic: Kennelijk wordt MariaDB niet uitgesproken als Mari-a-DB, maar als Mari(e)DB. Althans dat haal ik uit een video van MariaDB: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aurboE_q1Yg
+1HSG
7 augustus 2021 09:52
Ik gebruik MariaDB om de KODI database te centraliseren. Werkt uitstekend. :)

