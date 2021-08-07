MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL, nadat dit door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. MariaDB is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver, die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 10.6.4 uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

InnoDB no longer acquires advisory file locks by default (MDEV-24393)

Encryption: Automatically disable key rotation checks for file_key_management plugin (MDEV-14180)

Some fixes from MySQL 5.7.35 (MDEV-26205)

Fixed scrubbing on AIX (MDEV-26110)

buf_pool.flush_list corrupted by buffer pool resizing or ROW_FORMAT=COMPRESSED (MDEV-26200)

A query that uses ORDER BY .. LIMIT clause and "Range checked for each record optimization" could produce incorrect results under some circumstances (MDEV-25858)

Queries that have more than 32 equality conditions comparing columns of different tables ("tableX.colX=tableY.colY) could cause a stack overrun in the query optimizer (MDEV-17783, MDEV-23937)

"Condition pushdown into derived table" optimization cannot be applied if the expression being pushed refers to a derived table column which is computed from expression that has a stored function call, @session variable reference, or other similar construct. The fix for MDEV-25969 makes it so that only the problematic part of the condition is not pushed. The rest of the condition is now pushed. (MDEV-25969)

A query with window function on the left side of the subquery could cause a crash. (MDEV-25630)

Fixed the issue fixed in MySQL Bug #76803: DML or locking SELECT statements that use outer joins could produce this warning in the error log: [ERROR] InnoDB: Unlock row could not find a 3 mode lock on the record. (MDEV-26106)

As per the MariaDB Deprecation Policy, this will be the last release of MariaDB 10.6 for Ubuntu 20.10 Groovy

Debian 11 Bullseye repositories added

Galera updated to 26.4.9

For a complete list of changes and bugfixes made in MariaDB 10.6.4, with links to detailed information on each push, see the changelog.