Asus gebruikt voor zijn routers, zoals de RT-AC68 en RT-AX88, van een Tomato afgeleide firmware met de naam Asuswrt. Deze firmware is, op enkele drivers na, opensource, waarbij de gesloten binaries wel meegeleverd worden. Asuswrt-Merlin is op zijn beurt een aangepaste versie van de originele firmware van Asus. Het bevat onder meer bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen, maar probeert toch dicht bij het origineel te blijven, zodat het mogelijk blijft om nieuwe features die Asus introduceert, toe te voegen aan de code. De changelog voor versie 386.3_2 ziet er als volgt uit:
Note:
Changed:
- Closed down the Issue tracker on Github, as 90% of it was people asking for technical support, or failing to use the supplied submission form.
Fixed:
- Re-disabled jitterentropy-rngd on non-HND models. It kept using CPU time every two seconds and had a very marginal impact on the entropy pool (which it never could push above the target threshold of 1024).
- Moved the "Redirect Internet traffic" setting on the OpenVPN Client page to the Network Settings section to increase its visibility, as too many users are forgetting to configure it.
- Display "Internet traffic not redirected" instead of "Public IP Unknown" on the OpenVPN Client status display when Redirect Internet traffic is set to "No".
- Only the first OpenVPN client would be used if you had multiple clients connected and the first one had a Redirect Internet set to "No". Now, setting this to "No" means that client's routing table will no longer get a default gateway configured, allowing traffic to be processed by other RPDB tables if there wasn't a matching route within that client's table.
- IPV6-compatible DNSFilter servers weren't properly configured in dnsmasq.
- DNSFilter client rules may get corrupted after a reboot.