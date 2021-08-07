Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Asuswrt-Merlin 386.3_2

Asuswrt-merlin Asus gebruikt voor zijn routers, zoals de RT-AC68 en RT-AX88, van een Tomato afgeleide firmware met de naam Asuswrt. Deze firmware is, op enkele drivers na, opensource, waarbij de gesloten binaries wel meegeleverd worden. Asuswrt-Merlin is op zijn beurt een aangepaste versie van de originele firmware van Asus. Het bevat onder meer bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen, maar probeert toch dicht bij het origineel te blijven, zodat het mogelijk blijft om nieuwe features die Asus introduceert, toe te voegen aan de code. De changelog voor versie 386.3_2 ziet er als volgt uit:

Note:
  • Closed down the Issue tracker on Github, as 90% of it was people asking for technical support, or failing to use the supplied submission form.
Changed:
  • Re-disabled jitterentropy-rngd on non-HND models. It kept using CPU time every two seconds and had a very marginal impact on the entropy pool (which it never could push above the target threshold of 1024).
  • Moved the "Redirect Internet traffic" setting on the OpenVPN Client page to the Network Settings section to increase its visibility, as too many users are forgetting to configure it.
  • Display "Internet traffic not redirected" instead of "Public IP Unknown" on the OpenVPN Client status display when Redirect Internet traffic is set to "No".
Fixed:
  • Only the first OpenVPN client would be used if you had multiple clients connected and the first one had a Redirect Internet set to "No". Now, setting this to "No" means that client's routing table will no longer get a default gateway configured, allowing traffic to be processed by other RPDB tables if there wasn't a matching route within that client's table.
  • IPV6-compatible DNSFilter servers weren't properly configured in dnsmasq.
  • DNSFilter client rules may get corrupted after a reboot.

Versienummer 386.3_2
Releasestatus Final
Website Asuswrt-Merlin
Download https://www.asuswrt-merlin.net/download
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (24)

-Moderatie-faq
-124024+113+22+30Ongemodereerd10
Wijzig sortering
+2wootah

7 augustus 2021 16:04
@tyball
Daarvoor kun je terecht op het small net builder forum: https://www.snbforums.com/forums/asuswrt-merlin.42/

Blijkbaar werd er ook veel support gevraagd zoals "hoe stel ik x in" in plaats van een echte bug.

[Reactie gewijzigd door wootah op 7 augustus 2021 16:04]

+2tyball
@wootah7 augustus 2021 16:36
@wootah
> Daarvoor kun je terecht op het small net builder forum
Klopt daar is het support forum voor. Snap best dat het erg onhandig is als je issue tracker vol staat met meuk, maar om nu het hele github issue tracking uit te zetten, lijkt me nou niet een echt handig. Zeker voor een project als dit.
0The Zep Man
@tyball7 augustus 2021 16:55
Snap best dat het erg onhandig is als je issue tracker vol staat met meuk, maar om nu het hele github issue tracking uit te zetten, lijkt me nou niet een echt handig. Zeker voor een project als dit.
Waarom niet? Er is een alternatief, dat beter aansluit bij de behoeften van het project. Linkje in README.md, en weer door.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 7 augustus 2021 16:58]

+1DanielsWrath
@The Zep Man7 augustus 2021 18:17
Github issues kan je automodden toch? Lijkt mij een mooiere oplossing dan een forum.
+1The Zep Man
@DanielsWrath7 augustus 2021 18:20
Dat ligt eraan. Als het forum daar al in voorziet en het de centrale plek is om te communiceren over het project, dan is dat de aangewezen plek. Op een forum kan je ook verkeerd geplaatste topics verplaatsen naar het juiste forum. Op GitHub gaat dat niet. Het gevolg is dat de argeloze gebruiker mogelijk tweemaal diens verhaal moet opschrijven, met onnodige frustratie tot gevolg.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 7 augustus 2021 18:21]

+1laracroftonline
@The Zep Man7 augustus 2021 22:45
Het forum doet zelfs beter het werk dan de sectie op github en om beide dingen nu te onderhouden zou voor Merlin dubbel werk zijn.
0foxgamer2019
@laracroftonline8 augustus 2021 09:36
Daarvoor hebben ze tegenwoordig op GitHub - Discussions uitgevonden. :)

Vreemd dat ze daar niet naar hebben gekeken, je kunt issues dan verplaatsen naar discussions (of andersom) en nu is er weer een drempel om je lid te maken van een forum voor developers. Nee, ik ben het eens met @tyball dat dit niet echt een fijne manier is van communiceren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door foxgamer2019 op 8 augustus 2021 09:36]

0The Zep Man
@foxgamer20198 augustus 2021 10:57
Vreemd dat ze daar niet naar hebben gekeken, je kunt issues dan verplaatsen naar discussions (of andersom) en nu is er weer een drempel om je lid te maken van een forum voor developers.
Die drempel hoeft niet slecht te zijn. Je houdt daarmee ook een groep lastige gebruikers buiten die het niet eens de moeite waard vinden om te registreren. :+

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 8 augustus 2021 10:58]

0whiner
@The Zep Man8 augustus 2021 13:43
Precies dit. Je gaat niet zomaar een account aanmaken als je alleen wilt klagen zonder onderbouwing.
0laracroftonline
@foxgamer20198 augustus 2021 18:59
Waarom discussions gebruiken als dat forum al jaren in gebruik is en veel meer informatie bied?
+1WTM
7 augustus 2021 15:34
Direct erop gezet, draait goed lijkt het op de AX88U
+1Deralte
@WTM7 augustus 2021 17:04
Doe je dan telkens een volledige factory reset bij een update?
+1WTM
@Deralte7 augustus 2021 19:13
Nee, alleen als Merlin het aangeeft doe ik die reset.
+1Deralte
@WTM7 augustus 2021 21:20
Ok, top tnx. Tot hiertoe deed ik elke keer een factory reset, maar het is elke keer een gedoe met mijn vpn (server en client). Dus in probeer het eens zonder.
+1RichyE
@Deralte7 augustus 2021 17:59
Ik doe alleen een volledig reset als er veel veranderd is.
Nu alleen een update gedaan en geen probleem.
+1freakandel
@Deralte7 augustus 2021 20:10
Ik hoef eigenlijk nooit een reset te doen, hij neemt altijd de settings keurig mee bij elke upgrade. Zelfs van stock firmware naar Merlin. Ik heb één keer een factory reset gedaan toen de router kuren begon te krijgen, sindsdien nooit meer gehad.
0Recon24
@freakandel21 augustus 2021 20:20
Ik ben nu net een paar dagen overgestapt van een AC68U > AX86U en ik heb op de jaren dat ik de AC68U gebruikte maar 1x een factory reset uitgevoerd. Dat was toen er problemen waren met VPN en ik hem had terug gebracht naar een 5 maanden oudere backup firmware, waarna ik in de volgende Merlin versie pas een fix zag.
+1tyball
7 augustus 2021 15:35
Closed down the Issue tracker on Github, as 90% of it was people asking for technical support, or failing to use the supplied submission form.
Lekker handig, vanaf nu dus zonder bugs!
0TurboTon1973
@tyball8 augustus 2021 09:43
Bugs melden op small net builders forum. Werkt al meer als 10 jaar of zo uit mijn hoofd.Daar worden alle bugs gemeld. Ik begrijp wel dat hij het uitschakelt als 90% support vragen waren en geen bugs.
+1player-x
8 augustus 2021 13:04
Wel grappig dat de RT-AC87U nog steeds als plaatje voor de software gebruikt wordt, terwijl die EOL is voor Merlin. :'(

Model
RT-AC68U 386.3_2
RT-AC88U 386.3_2
RT-AC3100 386.3_2
RT-AC5300 386.3_2
RT-AC86U 386.3_2
RT-AX56U 386.3_2
RT-AX58U 386.3_2
RT-AX86U 386.3_2
RT-AX88U 386.3_2
GT-AC2900 386.3_2
GT-AX11000 386.3_2
RT-AX68U 386.3_2

No longer supported:
RT-N66U 380.70
RT-AC66U 380.70
RT-AC56U 384.6
RT-AC87U 384.13_10
RT-AC3200 384.13_10
0PhilipsFan
@player-x8 augustus 2021 21:37
Grappig, dat viel mij ook al op. Ik heb jarenlang Merlin gedraaid op dit apparaat en de voorganger AC86U. Is me prima bevallen. Merlin biedt net even dat tikje meer configuratiemogelijkheden. Sowieso zijn dit fijne routers met de jffs partitie in NVRAM zodat je ook kleine scriptjes etc daar kunt opslaan.

Helaas wordt de AC87U niet meer ondersteund door Merlin en de laatste versie die nog wel ondersteund wordt bevatte een bug waardoor je op het gastennetwerk geen internettoegang meer kreeg. Dus ik heb alles in huis vervangen door Ubiquiti Unify, wat ook prima bevalt.
0player-x
@PhilipsFan8 augustus 2021 22:04
Helaas wordt de AC87U niet meer ondersteund door Merlin en de laatste versie die nog wel ondersteund wordt bevatte een bug waardoor je op het gastennetwerk geen internettoegang meer kreeg.
Heb/had hetzelfde probleem, maar had op mijn EdgeRouter 4 nog een poort over, en daar een oude N router die ik nog had liggen in geprikt, de AC87U als mijn AP, en mijn oude N66U als Guest AP, en de ER4 als poortwachter gebruiken.
0oNNoZeLe
@player-x9 augustus 2021 10:19
Ik zag het plaatje en scroll naar de comments om te kijken of dit model inderdaad weer terug in ondersteuning zat.. maar helaas.. :-)

Tijd voor een nieuw plaatje!
0Pietertje 085
17 september 2021 16:40
zijn er meer mensen die problemen hebben met deze update?

En dan vooral het installeren? AC88U hier die deze versie niet slikt.....

"Invalid Firmware Upload" en dan wat gezever over niet-gecertificeerde firmware.... echt nog nooit meegemaakt dit.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

