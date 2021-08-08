Versie 4.4.7 van Krita is verschenen, als opvolger van 4.4.5. Krita is een programma waarmee digitale tekeningen kunnen worden bewerkt en gecreëerd, en kan overweg met zowel bitmap- als vectorafbeeldingen. Het programma was voorheen onderdeel van Calligra Suite en wordt ontwikkeld door het KDE-team, maar werkt ook prima onder Gnome of XFCE. Daarnaast zijn er downloads voor Windows en macOS. In versie 4.4.7 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Krita 4.4.7 Released
This is strictly a bug fix release. The most important reason for this release is a fix for a performance regression in Krita 4.4.7. There are a few other fixes:
Note: there is no Krita 4.4.6, that version number was created only for the release on the Epic store.
- Fix a crash on exit with certain versions of Qt and PyQt
- Fix moving selection with the magnetic selection tool (BUG:433633)
- Fix crashes in the magnetic selection tool when deleting nodes (BUG:439896)
- Fix an assert when converting the image color space from Python (BUG:437980)
- Fix a crash when closing a gamut mask document (BUG:438914)
- Fix drag and drop of clone layers between images (BUG:414699)
- Fix crash when saving the image with trimming enabled (BUG:437626)