Software-update: Krita 4.4.7

Krita logo (75 pix) Versie 4.4.7 van Krita is verschenen, als opvolger van 4.4.5. Krita is een programma waarmee digitale tekeningen kunnen worden bewerkt en gecreëerd, en kan overweg met zowel bitmap- als vectorafbeeldingen. Het programma was voorheen onderdeel van Calligra Suite en wordt ontwikkeld door het KDE-team, maar werkt ook prima onder Gnome of XFCE. Daarnaast zijn er downloads voor Windows en macOS. In versie 4.4.7 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Krita 4.4.7 Released

This is strictly a bug fix release. The most important reason for this release is a fix for a performance regression in Krita 4.4.7. There are a few other fixes:

  • Fix a crash on exit with certain versions of Qt and PyQt
  • Fix moving selection with the magnetic selection tool (BUG:433633)
  • Fix crashes in the magnetic selection tool when deleting nodes (BUG:439896)
  • Fix an assert when converting the image color space from Python (BUG:437980)
  • Fix a crash when closing a gamut mask document (BUG:438914)
  • Fix drag and drop of clone layers between images (BUG:414699)
  • Fix crash when saving the image with trimming enabled (BUG:437626)
Note: there is no Krita 4.4.6, that version number was created only for the release on the Epic store.

+1alienfruit
8 augustus 2021 13:14
Ik zoek eigenlijk Krita voor iOS/iPad
+3TheVivaldi
@alienfruit8 augustus 2021 18:31
Gaat niet gebeuren zolang Apple de voorwaarden omtrent FOSS niet aanpast. Zie: https://docs.krita.org/en...rita-for-ipad-for-android
+1alienfruit
@TheVivaldi8 augustus 2021 19:40
Videolan is toch ook FOSS? Die is ook te vinden in de Appstore. Dan maar kijken of er een goede one-time payment commerciele alternatief te vinden is.
+1TheVivaldi
@alienfruit8 augustus 2021 20:15
Het gaat om FOSS met GPL-3; VLC is GPL-2 en deels LGPL-2.1 (enkele bibliotheken).
+1digdas
8 augustus 2021 10:53
Ik ga deze eens proberen - op de mac

Wat wordt bedoeld met:
Krita on OSX does not contain G'Mic or the touch docker right now.
-- Eerste test
Mijn oud Wacom tablet werkt gewoon hiermee. Leuk. Wordt een blijvertje in de bibliotheek.

[Reactie gewijzigd door digdas op 8 augustus 2021 10:59]

+2halla
@digdas8 augustus 2021 12:56
G'mic (https://www.gmic.eu/) is een plugin die een hoop filters toevoegt, de touch docker is een UI element gemaakt voor systemen met touch screens -- and macOS heeft dat niet.

Maar Krita 5 zal g'mic op macOS hebben; ik hoop dat we volgende week de eerste beta van krita 5 uit kunnen brengen. We zijn nog steeds op zoek naar een oplossing voor de tegenvallende performance op macOS -- Krita gebruikt OpenGL en niet Metal (want cross-platform) en OpenGL op macOS is een probleem... Texture uploads onderbreken de stroom input events van tablet of muis, waardoor het moeilijk kan zijn vloeiend te tekenen.

Maar er zijn nu tenminste twee sponsored Krita developers die hoofdzakelijk macOS gebruiken, ghevan en amyspark :-)

[Reactie gewijzigd door halla op 8 augustus 2021 12:57]

0TheVivaldi
@digdas8 augustus 2021 18:29
En wordt daadwerkelijk OS X bedoeld of is het een foutje en moet het macOS zijn?

Ik vraag het meer omdat OS X inmiddels een oudere versie van macOS is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheVivaldi op 8 augustus 2021 18:30]

0halla
@TheVivaldi8 augustus 2021 18:50
Nah, copy-paste error...
+1Uruk-Hai

8 augustus 2021 08:28
Heerlijk programma. Ik heb hier onlangs het logo van een website mee uitvergroot om over te kunnen tekenen en zo een versie te verkrijgen die groot en scherp genoeg is voor het bedrukken van een t-shirt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 8 augustus 2021 08:50]

