Software-update: AdGuard Home 0.107.0

Adguard Home logo (79 pix)Adguard Home versie 0.107.0 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een dns-server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het gehele netwerk. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. Adguard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSD, is ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste verbeteringen die in versie 0.107.0 zijn aangebracht:

Native Apple Silicon support

There's no shortage of killer features in this changelog, but this one takes the cake as the biggest of them all, without any doubt. You won't have to resort to Rosetta or any such solutions anymore if you want to configure AdGuard Home on a Mac with a Silicon chip.

RFC 9000 support In DNS-over-QUIC

It's not quite over nine thousand, but it'll do. The IETF has formalized QUIC this year with RFC 9000, and DNS-over-QUIC protocol finally supports it. If you haven't tried DoQ yet, consider this a sign.

$dnsrewrite rules and other DNS rewrites will now be applied even when protection is disabled (#1558)

Another popular demand. This change only makes sense, as DNS rewrites often carry a different purpose than simply blocking ads or trackers. You still can disable them by opening the admin panel, going to Settings → General settings, and removing the check mark from the Block domains using filters and hosts files box.

DNS-over-HTTPS queries now use the real IP address of the client instead of the address of the proxy (#2799)

Note that this change concerns only those proxies that you've added to the list of "Trusted proxies", otherwise it would be a major security risk. We wouldn't want anything of that sort to happen to you! Right now trusted_proxies can only be configured in AdGuardHome.yaml, but that might change in the future.

Optimistic DNS cache (#2145)

To reduce latency you may make AdGuard Home respond from the cache even when the stored entry is expired, while trying to refresh them at the same time. This checkbox is located in Settings → DNS settings → DNS cache configuration and it's not ticked by default. Responses made from DNS cache are marked with a special label in the Query log.

Query log search now supports internationalized domains (#3012)

Internationalized domain names (IDNAs) are domain names that contain symbols in non-Latin script/alphabet, such as яндекс.рф or ουτοπία.δπθ.gr, for example. Previously, they were being converted to Unicode in AG Home Query log (xn--d1abqjx3f.xn--p1ai and xn--kxae4bafwg.xn--pxaix.gr in our examples), which is a detriment in most cases. Now IDNAs are displayed as is, and you can search for them without resorting to Unicode.

Adguard Home 0.103.2 screenshot

Versienummer 0.107.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AdGuard Team
Download https://github.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardHome/wiki/Getting-Started#installation
Bestandsgrootte 9,69MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 21-12-2021 16:54
26 • submitter: TheCeet

Bron: AdGuard Team

Reacties (26)

+1juliank
21 december 2021 17:38
kan iemand mij uitleggen wat Optimistic DNS cache precies doet in bejaarde taal
+2HawkFire76
@juliank21 december 2021 18:02
Wanneer de DNS cache van Adguard Home vervalt, blijft het antwoorden met het IP in de cache met 1 poging (1 TTL), terwijl een nieuwe DNS query wordt gemaakt om de cache bij te werken. Als de client nog steeds verbinding kan maken met de server d.m.v. de oude resultaten, dan vermindert het de wachttijd. En zo niet, wordt het resultaat gebruikt van de nieuwe DNS query, welke langer duurt
+1Xorifelse
@juliank21 december 2021 17:58
Van wat ik er van begrijp is dat cache bestanden (tijdelijke opslag) die verlopen zijn die een dns registratie bevatten toch opnieuw te gebruiken.

Ik zou het meer een lazy DNS noemen. Het is niet noodzakelijk om elke keer het dns register te updaten, vooral niet die van de ipv6 maar mocht de server verplaatsen van IP gaan er opeens dingen niet werken voor jouw. Kleine kans, maar hij bestaat totdat je de dns cache flushed en de registratie opnieuw gedownload moet worden.

Een dns is een telefoon boek voor computers, de cache is in dit geval eerder opgezochte nummers opgeschreven op een papiertje en flushen, is dat papiertje doorspoelen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Xorifelse op 21 december 2021 18:11]

+1sjhgvr
21 december 2021 17:21
[wc eend mode]
Ik raad aan: https://oisd.nl/downloads (abp full)
[/wc eend mode]

Edit: "OISD Blocklist Basic" staat voortaan in de te kiezen lijsten zie ik nu. _/-\o_

[Reactie gewijzigd door sjhgvr op 21 december 2021 17:25]

+1cadsite
@sjhgvr21 december 2021 17:42
Hier al jaren WC-eend gebruiker. :P
+1dycell
@cadsite21 december 2021 18:26
WC-eend advertenties worden hier ook al een jaar tot tevredenheid geblokkeerd! Met de benoemde blocklist uiteraard ;)
+1The Hulk
@sjhgvr21 december 2021 19:04
Nog andere blokkeerlijsten die je ook aanraad? Ik gebruik eigenlijk alleen maar de default.
+1sjhgvr
@The Hulk21 december 2021 19:16
Nope. Maar ik ben dan ook de maintainer van oisd (hence the wc-eend-modus)
Lees ook: https://oisd.nl/faq#defaultlists
+1nivong
@sjhgvr22 december 2021 07:50
Yes deze heb ik onlangs toegevoegd in de standaard lijst.
+1prutser001
21 december 2021 22:52
Ik gebruik nu Eblocker omdat dat een combinatie is van een aantal dingen. Zo ook zit daar standaard OpenVPN in. Zijn er voordelen?
+1TheCeet
@prutser00122 december 2021 09:43
Eblocker en AdGuard Home zijn niet exact hetzelfde.
Bij Eblocker gaat alle data erdoor, AdGuard Home filtert enkel op DNS requests. Dus op die manier kan Eblocker meer
+1prutser001
@TheCeet22 december 2021 11:01
Ok dan blijf ik lekker bij eblocker, werkt gewoon fijn. Draait bij mij op een rpi3b.
+1cadsite
@prutser00122 december 2021 09:44
Nog nooit van gehoord.
Hoe ervaar jij deze oplossing? Kan je eventueel wel vergelijken met PiHole?
Zijn er zo nog oplossingen eigenlijk?
+1TheCeet
@cadsite22 december 2021 11:03
Op Eblocker site kan je veel info + hun werkwijze zien.
Ook vergelijking met Pihole:
https://eblocker.org/en/feature-overview/
+1dycell
21 december 2021 18:27
$dnsrewrite rules and other DNS rewrites will now be applied even when protection is disabled (#1558)
Dit verklaart best wat ' onverwachts' gedrag waar ik in het begin last van had. Nooit echt de relatie gelegd tussen het tijdelijk uitschakelen van Adguard... Fijn dat dit is aangepast.
+1Jazco2nd

@dycell21 december 2021 20:05
Yup volgens mij was dit issue al dik een jaar oud. Blij dat het eindelijk gefixed is.

Om mijn NAS/server makkelijk te bereiken had ik namelijk een m.ooienaam ingesteld in Adguard Home. Hoef je geen IP adres te typen..

Maar die URL werkt dus niet meer als je even de protectie uitschakeld. Vanaf nu wel :)
+1dycell
@Jazco2nd22 december 2021 10:01
Wat dacht je van adguard.eigendomein.nl die niet bereikbaar is omdat protectie uit staat :o
En dan maar afvragen waarom je er niet meer bij kunt.... _/-\o_
+1icecreamfarmer
21 december 2021 20:33
Ik draai het nu bijna een jaar maar voor mijn gevoel is langzamer dan pinhole en ook de response statistieken wijzen dat uit. Ruim 3x zo langzaam.
+1cadsite
@icecreamfarmer21 december 2021 21:37
Wat maakt dan dat je toch bij agh blijft?
+1icecreamfarmer
@cadsite22 december 2021 08:38
Alles ingesteld met een tweede instantie draaien op een andere VM.
En het is niet vervelend genoeg om te switchen. Maar het verbaasde mij wel.
0cadsite
@icecreamfarmer22 december 2021 09:42
Hm..
Misschien moet ik toch eens een SD-kaartje maken voor de PiHole en ze gaan vergelijken.
0icecreamfarmer
@cadsite22 december 2021 10:56
wat zijn jouw gemiddelde responsetijden in ms?
Bij Pihole was het vaak onder de 10 ms nu zit ik vaak op 80 ms of hoger.
0TheCeet
@icecreamfarmer22 december 2021 11:00
Hier als ik upstream https://dns.cloudflare.com/dns-query gebruikte: +-15ms.
Met Unbound was dit +-20ms
Door onlangs Unbound settings aan te passen drastisch gezakt naar +-4-7ms.
Zijn queries van de afgelopen 24u
0icecreamfarmer
@TheCeet22 december 2021 11:16
Hoe dat gedaan?
0TheCeet
@icecreamfarmer22 december 2021 11:24
de unbound.conf file aangepast naar de waarden dat deze user hier vermeld:
https://www.reddit.com/r/...tm_medium=web2x&context=3
+1jojost1
22 december 2021 10:55
Aanradertje om je AdGuard Home in te zien & te besturen vanaf iOS/macOS inclusief widgets: https://apps.apple.com/ap...id1543143740?pt=121118333

