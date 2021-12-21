Adguard Home versie 0.107.0 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een dns-server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het gehele netwerk. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. Adguard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSD, is ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste verbeteringen die in versie 0.107.0 zijn aangebracht:

There's no shortage of killer features in this changelog, but this one takes the cake as the biggest of them all, without any doubt. You won't have to resort to Rosetta or any such solutions anymore if you want to configure AdGuard Home on a Mac with a Silicon chip.

It's not quite over nine thousand, but it'll do. The IETF has formalized QUIC this year with RFC 9000, and DNS-over-QUIC protocol finally supports it. If you haven't tried DoQ yet, consider this a sign.

$dnsrewrite

Another popular demand. This change only makes sense, as DNS rewrites often carry a different purpose than simply blocking ads or trackers. You still can disable them by opening the admin panel, going to Settings → General settings, and removing the check mark from the Block domains using filters and hosts files box.

Note that this change concerns only those proxies that you've added to the list of "Trusted proxies", otherwise it would be a major security risk. We wouldn't want anything of that sort to happen to you! Right now trusted_proxies can only be configured in AdGuardHome.yaml , but that might change in the future.

To reduce latency you may make AdGuard Home respond from the cache even when the stored entry is expired, while trying to refresh them at the same time. This checkbox is located in Settings → DNS settings → DNS cache configuration and it's not ticked by default. Responses made from DNS cache are marked with a special label in the Query log.