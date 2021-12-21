Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: GIMP 2.10.30

The GIMP logo (79 pix) Versie 2.10.30 van het opensource-fotobewerkingsprogramma GIMP is uitgekomen. De naam GIMP is een afkorting voor 'GNU Image Manipulation Program'. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, FreeBSD, Linux, macOS en Solaris. Nieuw in versie 2.10 zijn onder meer de GEGL-image processing engine en de mogelijkheid om het canvas te roteren. Daarbij treffen we diverse nieuwe en verbeterde tools aan. De complete releasenotes voor versie 2.10.30 kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. Dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

Improved file formats support

Several file format supports were updated with fixes or improvements: AVIF, HEIF, PSD, DDS, RGBE and PBM. Let’s highlight in particular:

  • PSD support received various types of improvements allowing it to load more sub-cases of PSD (layer masks tagged with invalid dimensions, CMYK without alpha, CMYK without layers, merged image of a 16 bit per channel RGBA which had opaque alpha channel…).
  • AVIF export now favors AOM encoder.
OS evolutions

Some backends got reworked to follow OS evolutions:

  • Backport of selection outline drawing reimplementation from GIMP 2.99.8 for macOS Big Sur and over (already discussed patch, itself exceptionnaly backported to the 2.10.28 DMG package so that macOS users enjoyed visible selections earlier).
  • On Windows, we moved from GetICMProfile() to the WcsGetDefaultColorProfile() API because the former is broken in Windows 11. Thus we were failing to get monitor profiles.
  • On Linux and other OSes which might use Freedesktop portals, we implemented color picking on display (Colors dockable) with the Freedesktop API when available, keeping old implementations as fallbacks. Screenshot plug-in now also uses in priority the Freedesktop API rather than specific KDE or GNOME API (which are getting restricted for security reasons since KDE Plasma 5.20 and GNOME Shell 41).
Other improvements

Various improvements were made on metadata support, be it on core code as well as in the metadata plug-ins (viewer and editor).

A noteworthy fix is that the text tool won’t follow anymore the subpixel font rendering choice from system settings. Subpixel rendering is for GUI on a screen of a specific type and pixel order and is not suitable for image contents which can be zoomed in or out, showed on various screens or even printed. This change also depends on a patch we contributed to Cairo which will be available in their next release (we include the patched version in our flatpak).

Versienummer 2.10.30
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website The GIMP
Download https://www.gimp.org/downloads/
Bestandsgrootte 245,34MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 21-12-2021 19:05
24 • submitter: aliencowfarm

21-12-2021 • 19:05

24 Linkedin

Submitter: aliencowfarm

Bron: The GIMP

Update-historie

25-02 GIMP 2.99.10 18
21-12 GIMP 2.10.30 24
21-10 GIMP 2.99.8 4
18-09 GIMP 2.10.28 12
05-'21 GIMP 2.99.6 43
03-'21 GIMP 2.10.24 5
10-'20 GIMP 2.10.22 11
06-'20 GIMP 2.10.20 20
02-'20 GIMP 2.10.18 20
10-'19 GIMP 2.10.14 31
Meer historie

Lees meer

The GIMP

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Design en multimedia

Reacties (24)

-Moderatie-faq
-124024+123+21+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1psychicist
22 december 2021 07:39
De fork genaamd Cinepaint bestaat ook nog altijd. Deze heeft meer functies voor gebruik in de filmwereld. Er is ook een interview met de ontwikkelaar van de software. Helaas zijn er op dit moment geen nieuwe versies voor Linux en macOS en valt de Windowsversie niet te compileren onder Linux.
+2halla
@psychicist22 december 2021 08:56
Eek, is Robin nog steeds bezig zichzelf te adverteren? Cinepaint is dood, helemaal dood. Robin heeft nooit de capaciteiten gehad om Cinepaint te onderhouden, al heeft hij er wel talent voor zichzelf in het spotlight te zetten.

Een paar jaar lang is er iemand anders bij betrokken geweest, Kai-Uwe, die wel kon programmeren, maar die is vertrokken en doet nu het Oyranos CMS.

Toen heeft Robin besloten dat het Grote Probleem met Cinepaint waardoor hij geen mensen meekreeg het build system was, zodat het duidelijk was dat Cinepaint drie build systems moest hebben, autotools, scons en cmake (dat was voor Meson), wat natuurlijk ook niet hielp. Dat is nu jaren geleden, maar kennelijk is Robin daar nog steeds mee bezig...

Op een gegeven moment heeft hij ook een fltk-gebaseerde code-dump van de universiteit van Glasgow gekregen, waardoor hij feitelijk twee codebases zou moeten maintainen, maar... Dat kan hij niet.

Inmiddels na twintig jaar gebruikt Gimp intern Gegl, en heeft Cinepaint echt helemaal geen plussen meer. GTK1, geen ontwikkelaars, geen ontwikkeling, geen interessante features. Hij zegt "open source HDR paint program", maar Cinepaint heeft nooit HDR ondersteund, daar is het te oud voor, dat bestond toen nog niet eens. Het had 16 bits/integer RGBA support, maar dat is niet HDR. Voor HDR heb je 16/32 bits float nodig, plus ondersteuning voor HDR displays.

Aantekening: ik ben de maintainer van Krita en heb, toen dat nog kon, ieder jaar bijgekletst met de Gimp mensen op LGM. Robin heb ik nooit persoonlijk ontmoet.
+1Guido1982
@halla22 december 2021 10:47
Op de een of andere manier staat GIMP bekend als Photoshop alternatief, terwijl Krita non-destructive adjustments kent en GIMP bij mijn weten niet. In mijn ogen maakt dat van Krita het betere product
+1halla
@Guido198222 december 2021 10:50
Wel, dat heeft zijn oorsprong in 2010, toen we samen met Peter Sikking Krita's vision statement opstelden: https://krita.org/en/item/last-week-in-krita-week-8/ (Peter had dat al eerder gedaan met het GIMP team.)
+1Guido1982
@halla22 december 2021 15:39
Helemaal tof dat een editor die eigenlijk niet voornamelijk voor foto's bedoeld is, juist een feature kent die in mijn ogen onmisbaar is voor het bewerken van foto's. Dank voor het vele werk, ik vind Krita echt een voorbeeld van hoe opensource topkwaliteit kan leveren.
+1Slaiter
@Guido198222 december 2021 17:29
Komt er wel aan voor Gimp.
zie: https://www.gimp.org/docs...-blown-node-based-editing

De roadmap is ook handig

[Reactie gewijzigd door Slaiter op 22 december 2021 17:32]

+1psychicist
@halla22 december 2021 09:24
Ik gebruik zelf alleen maar Krita, maar ik dacht dat Cinepaint nog in gebruik was in de filmwereld, vooral na het lezen van zo'n recent artikel. Het valt dan ook tegen dat een persoon die zich zo profileert, eigenlijk niet kan programmeren. Dan houdt het snel op.

Vaak vraag ik aan (potentiële) gebruikers wat er in GIMP en Krita ontbreekt, waardoor deze programma's niet gebruikt kunnen worden voor professionele doeleinden. Maar daar krijg ik eigenlijk alleen maar "Adobe dit, Serif dat" antwoorden op terug zonder dat er concreet op problemen en features gewezen wordt.

En ze nemen niet deel aan de gemeenschap door het (laten) aanmaken van issues of het doen van donaties, waardoor ontwikkelaars meer tijd in de ontwikkeling van de software kunnen steken.
+1halla
@psychicist22 december 2021 10:12
Ja, we krijgen dat soort reacties voortdurend :-) Maar meestal komen die reacties niet van professionele kunstenaars, maar van liefhebbers, of vaker nog, mensen die het programma niet eens gebruiken maar alleen maar herhalen wat ze elders gelezen hebben.

We hebben miljoenen gebruikers, en daar zitten heel wat mensen tussen die hun brood verdienen met wat ze in Krita maken.
+1Slaiter
@psychicist22 december 2021 17:26
Vaak genoeg gehoord: " Het bedrijf waar ik werk maakt er gebruik van", " Ja, maar opensource houdt zich niet aan standaard Y, waardoor boetes en uitsluitsel van opdrachten op de loer liggen" en de mooiste " Het is nou eenmaal het standaard pakket in de industrie".

Ik persoonlijk denk dat 99% of zelfs 100% van wat we vanuit bv Photoshop zien ook via Gimp of Krita vervaardigd had kunnen worden. Dat het hier en daar misschien iets anders werkt, dat geloof ik direct.
+1Uruk-Hai

21 december 2021 21:28
Heerlijk programma. Beetje steile leercurve voor beginners, maar het kan wel veel.

Een van de meest fijne eigenschappen van GIMP is de mogelijkheid om bestanden die gemaakt zijn met Photoshop te kunnen openen.
+184hannes
@Uruk-Hai22 december 2021 09:19
Beetje steile leercurve voor beginners
Ik denk dat elk grafisch pakket dat heeft. Ik heb ooit als scholier flinke korting gekregen op Corel-software (betaalde fl.10,- voor Corel Draw, Corel Photpaint en nog veel meer), dus ik was heel ervaren met Corel voordat ik Adobe-software moest gebruiken. Dan blijkt Photoshop helemaal niet zo intuïtief als je misschien denkt. Het balngrijkste is dat je online hulp kunt vinden (bij voorkeur geschreven natuurlijk, die Youtube-filmpjes kosten veel te veel tijd).
+1fastbikkel
@84hannes22 december 2021 10:35
Ik gebruik nog steeds Paint shop pro 7 uit eind jaren 90 ongeveer, mede om de redenen die je noemt.
Wennen aan een nieuw pakket vind ik een dingetje en ik heb ook niet heel veel opties nodig.
+184hannes
@fastbikkel22 december 2021 11:17
De reden waarom ik onder Windows nog wel eens terugval op paint. Onder Linux zit je al snel aan Gimp; dan zoom ik zo ver mogelijk in, selecteer een enkele pixel en verander die van kleur door hem te verwijderen. Vaak is dat alles wat ik wil.
+1fastbikkel
@84hannes22 december 2021 11:24
Paint, ja die staat ook nog steeds hoog op mn lijst ;-)
+1Uruk-Hai

@84hannes22 december 2021 10:25
Ja, klopt, filmpjes kosten, vooral als ze erg lang zijn, heel veel energie.

Geconcentreerd film kijken voelt heel anders aan dan ontspannen kijken.

Tegenwoordig heb je Youtubers die daarop inspringen door filmpjes van een minuut te maken.
Zoek maar eens op Youtube op '<programmanaam> one minute' of '<programmanaam> 1 minute':
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=gimp+1+minute

https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=krita+1+minute

https://www.youtube.com/r...=davinci+resolve+1+minute

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 22 december 2021 10:27]

+1Armada651
@Uruk-Hai22 december 2021 07:19
Ik merk dat Krita toch beter is in het openen van PSDs dan GIMP. Krita heeft ondersteuning voor adjustment layers die best vaak gebruikt worden in Photoshop, maar GIMP heeft dat niet. Sommige PSDs zullen daardoor niet juist weergeven in GIMP.

Zelf gebruik ik nog steeds graag GIMP voor het verwerken van afbeeldingen, maar voor het openen van PSDs gebruik ik Krita.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Armada651 op 22 december 2021 07:20]

+1fgrivel
21 december 2021 20:28
Zo te zien nog altijd geen autosave functionaliteit. Ik ben benieuwd wat daar de reden voor is.
+1Mushroomician
@fgrivel21 december 2021 21:08
Het is open source. Misschien kun je een pull request doen?
https://wiki.gimp.org/wiki/Main_Page

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mushroomician op 21 december 2021 21:10]

+1psychicist
@Mushroomician22 december 2021 07:46
Ik zie vaak dat potentiële gebruikers vrije en open source software benaderen zoals ze closed source software benaderen. Maar zonder de ontwikkelaars te benaderen en issues aan te maken weten die niet welke features de gebruikers graag terug zouden willen zien in de software.

En daarnaast is er een stukje tijd en funding, zodat die ontwikkelaars aan de features kunnen werken zonder zich zorgen te maken. Als je elke maand €10 of meer over kunt maken naar Adobe, kun je dat ook met GIMP. Het voordeel is dat iedereen baat heeft bij betere software en niet slechts een enkel softwarebedrijf dat het liefst grote winsten opstrijkt.
+1fgrivel
@psychicist22 december 2021 19:59
Volgens mij is dit al een aardig bekend gebrek aan GIMP, ik meen me te herinneren dat tot een versie of twee geleden er een autosave plugin was. Toen ik laatst nog keek was die niet compatible met de nieuwste builds.

Begrijp me niet verkeerd: ik verwijt het ze niet. Ik vind het al geweldig dat het gratis en open source is. Het was meer bedoeld dat het tegenwoordig een vrij standaard functionaliteit is in programma's en dat daardoor het ontbreken opmerkelijk is. Ik heb helaas niet de programmeerkennis om zoiets zelf te ontwikkelen, maar in bijvoorbeeld PHP of JS of Java is het vrij eenvoudig. Dus oprecht de vraag waarom het niet ontwikkeld is als standaard functie.
+11stFox
@fgrivel22 december 2021 08:15
Dan zou het wel optioneel moeten zijn en een versie beheer ingesteld moeten worden.

Best lullig als je na een flinke tijd er achter komt dat je in de verkeerde layer bezig bent geweest en je kan niet meer terug. Ctrl+Z gaat ook maar tot zover.
+1Ablaze
22 december 2021 12:08
Super bruikbaar programma. Zelf zoek ik nog een Linux alternatief voor Paint.Net dat lekker snel start en intuïtief werkt.
+1beerse
@Ablaze22 december 2021 18:00
Een inkoppertje gebaseerd op de andere reacties: pricewatch: Krita.

Maar aan de andere kant, voor klein en even-snel kan je het beste eerst in je distributie zien wat er al in zit. Misschine voldoet LibreOfficeDraw voor jou, omdat je toch bezig bent met LibreOffice. Of anders 1 van de foto-beheer programma's die je mogelijk toch gebruikt.
084hannes
@beerse23 december 2021 08:51
Misschine voldoet LibreOfficeDraw voor jou,
Draw is toch primair vectorgeorienteerd? Dat lijkt me zelden een geschikt alternatief voor Paint.net.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True