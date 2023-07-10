Software-update: GIMP 2.99.16

The GIMP logo (79 pix) Versie 2.99.16 van het opensource-fotobewerkingsprogramma GIMP is uitgekomen, een ontwikkelversie die uiteindelijk naar versie 3.0 zal leiden. De naam GIMP is een afkorting voor 'GNU Image Manipulation Program'. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, FreeBSD, Linux, macOS en Solaris. Door gebrek aan mankracht loopt de ontwikkeling van de macOS-versie echter wat achter. In versie 3.0 zal de overstap naar GTK3 worden gemaakt, kunnen xcf-bestanden nu groter dan 4GB zijn en kan het efficiënter gebruikmaken van multicore-processoren. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Development version: GIMP 2.99.16 Released

Closer than ever to a release candidate for GIMP 3.0, we introduce the latest development version: GIMP 2.99.16! This news covers some of the more noteworthy or interesting parts of this update and we are very happy to be able to showcase these.

This news lists the most notable and visible changes. In particular, we do not list here bug fixes or smaller improvements. To get a more complete list of changes, you should refer to the NEWS file or look at the commit history.

Versienummer 2.99.16
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website GIMP
Download https://www.gimp.org/downloads/devel/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 10-07-2023 12:43
5 • submitter: Wormnest

10-07-2023 • 12:43

5

Submitter: Wormnest

Bron: GIMP

Update-historie

25-03 GIMP 3.0.2 3
23-03 GIMP 3.0.0 revision 1 7
17-03 GIMP 3.0.0 21
10-02 GIMP 3.0 RC3 29
28-12 GIMP 3.0 RC2 19
07-11 GIMP 3.0 RC1 18
05-'24 GIMP 2.10.38 20
02-'24 GIMP 2.99.18 7
11-'23 GIMP 2.10.36 13
07-'23 GIMP 2.99.16 5
Meer historie

Lees meer

The GIMP

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
Design en multimedia

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
5
5
4
2
0
1
Wijzig sortering
himlims_ 10 juli 2023 12:56
Voor de 'vertrouwde' Photoshop gebruiker kan gimp soms best tricky zijn. Wat mij erg helpt, dezelfde short-keys als bij Adobe.

zie; http://epierce.freeshell.org/gimp/gimp_ps.php

dan 'gewoon' alt+backspace voor vullen, en v voor moven etc.
kabelmannetje @himlims_10 juli 2023 12:59
Of nog radicaler, verander de hele UI. https://www.tomshardware....k-and-feel-like-photoshop
Jerie @himlims_10 juli 2023 15:22
Photoshop-ish Keyboard Shortcuts for The Gimp 2.8
- UPDATED 2012.08.05 -
Dit is GIMP 2.99.16 en het jaar is Juli 2023.

PhotoGIMP is versie 2020.1, blijkbaar van Mei 2022, en voor GIMP 2.10+.
himlims_ @Jerie10 juli 2023 15:43
Werkt nog prima, zo veer veranderingen zijn er niet geweest op gebied van short keys
Wormnest @himlims_11 juli 2023 17:22
Dit zal niet meer werken in 2.99.16, zie https://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/gimp/-/issues/9625.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq