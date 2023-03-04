Paramount Software heeft een nieuwe versie van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast de gratis versie zijn er betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt. Paramount Software heeft overigens bekendgemaakt per 1 januari 2024 te stoppen met de gratis versie. In versie 8.1.7401 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Disk Images We've improved the speed of Incremental and Differential images for source disks with a 4K sector size.

Inc/Diff image size could be larger than expected after a system reboot when CBT was disabled. This has been resolved.

Some customers have reported that the 'Ignore Bad Sectors' option failed to suppress CRC error code 23. This has been resolved. Scheduled Tasks This release fixes a problem that caused a deadlock between scheduled backups in some configurations. viBoot Image Backup of a VM could fail when the base image used to create the VM contained multiple disks. This has been resolved. General Occasionally, Restore menu -> 'Browse for an image' caused a program exception. This has been resolved.

We've optimized the size of some UI elements for 800x600 screen resolution in the Windows PE rescue media.

The Rescue Media 'Devices With No Drivers' dialog is now displayed fully localized.

We've fixed a problem where malformed driver .inf files could cause ReDeploy to crash. Various Various other minor fixes and changes to improve Macrium Reflect.