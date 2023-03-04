Software-update: Macrium Reflect 8.1.7401

Macrium Reflect logo (75 pix) Paramount Software heeft een nieuwe versie van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast de gratis versie zijn er betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt. Paramount Software heeft overigens bekendgemaakt per 1 januari 2024 te stoppen met de gratis versie. In versie 8.1.7401 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Disk Images
  • We've improved the speed of Incremental and Differential images for source disks with a 4K sector size.
  • Inc/Diff image size could be larger than expected after a system reboot when CBT was disabled. This has been resolved.
  • Some customers have reported that the 'Ignore Bad Sectors' option failed to suppress CRC error code 23. This has been resolved.
Scheduled Tasks
  • This release fixes a problem that caused a deadlock between scheduled backups in some configurations.
viBoot
  • Image Backup of a VM could fail when the base image used to create the VM contained multiple disks. This has been resolved.
General
  • Occasionally, Restore menu -> 'Browse for an image' caused a program exception. This has been resolved.
  • We've optimized the size of some UI elements for 800x600 screen resolution in the Windows PE rescue media.
  • The Rescue Media 'Devices With No Drivers' dialog is now displayed fully localized.
  • We've fixed a problem where malformed driver .inf files could cause ReDeploy to crash.
Various
  • Various other minor fixes and changes to improve Macrium Reflect.

Macrium Reflect

Versienummer 8.1.7401
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Paramount Software
Download https://www.macrium.com/reflectfree
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 04-03-2023 17:18
6 • submitter: BazerK

04-03-2023 • 17:18

6

Submitter: BazerK

Bron: Paramount Software

Update-historie

10-04 Macrium Reflect X 10.0.8843 0
03-12 Macrium Reflect X 10.0.8750 8
19-11 Macrium Reflect X 10.0.8731 14
09-'25 Macrium Reflect X 10.0.8665 3
05-'25 Macrium Reflect X 10.0.8576 0
04-'25 Macrium Reflect X 10.0.8495 0
02-'25 Macrium Reflect X 10.0.8447 10
10-'24 Macrium Home Reflect 8.1.8325 9
10-'24 Macrium Home Reflect 8.1.8311 18
07-'24 Macrium Reflect Home 8.1.8110 14
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Reacties (6)

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Mike... 5 maart 2023 12:45
Ligt het nu aan mij of zijn er de laatste tijd wel erg veel updates? Het is bijna wekelijks dat ik deze hier voorbij zie komen.

Voor 2022: 10 versies/updates.
Voor 2023: na twee maanden al 6 versies/updates.
https://updates.macrium.c.../latest_release_notes.asp

Wat meer ontwikkeling of minder kwaliteit?
pimjoosten @Mike...5 maart 2023 14:08
De update van v8.0 naar v8.1 was een complete herziening van de back-up engine, waardoor back-ups nu heel veel sneller worden gemaakt. Een ander softwarebedrijf had daar waarschijnlijk een grote upgrade van gemaakt, dus de versie op 9.0 gezet, zodat er weer inkomsten zouden zijn. De houding om deze wijziging onder v8 te doen valt te prijzen. Helaas heeft de betatest onder gebruikers een aantal bugs niet ontdekt, m.i. doordat er te weinig beta-testers waren en dus onder te weinig omstandigheden is getest. Ze overwegen daarom om een Early Access channel op te zetten.
Het is te prijzen dat Macrium zo snel reageert op bugs. Gemelde bugs worden meestal binnen 1-1½ week opgelost, soms nog sneller indien nodig. Deze zeer actieve houding heb ik bij andere software niet of nauwelijks gezien.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pimjoosten op 22 juli 2024 20:36]

mrmrmr 4 maart 2023 17:36
Dit is de readme van versie 8.1.7401.

Op de "free" download pagina staat geen free versie meer.

Zie hier voor het downloaden van free versie 8.0.7175.0 van 26 november 2022.

Edit herstel link.

[Reactie gewijzigd door mrmrmr op 22 juli 2024 20:36]

TetsuoShima @mrmrmr4 maart 2023 19:00
Linkje onder "hier" linkt naar je profile, niet naar macrium, copy-pasta error waarschijnlijk? ^^

Bijgevolg:

Readme van de (bij mijn weten) momenteel laatste release van de gratis versie: http://updates.macrium.co....7279/details8.0.7279.htm

Download link van de officiële website van deze gratis versie: https://download.macrium....eflect_setup_free_x64.exe

[Reactie gewijzigd door TetsuoShima op 22 juli 2024 20:36]

typetje1965 5 maart 2023 08:54
En hier de link naar de laatste 32-bit versie:

[Reactie gewijzigd door typetje1965 op 22 juli 2024 20:36]


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