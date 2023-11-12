Software-update: OBS Studio 30.0.0

OBS Studio logo (79 pix)Versie 30.0.0 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource- en crossplatformsoftware bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. Belangrijk om te weten is dat in versie 30 de ondersteuning voor Ubuntu 20.04, Qt 5 en FFmpeg versie 4.4 of ouder is komen te vervallen. De overige veranderingen en verbeteringen in deze uitgave zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

New Features
  • Added WHIP/WebRTC output
    • With the introduction of WHIP, FTL is slated for removal in a release after May 2024
  • Redesigned the status bar
    • The redesigned status bar now provides the same information in a more organized and well structured way, with more representative and recognizable icons.
  • Added option for Full-Height docks to the "Docks" menu
    • When enabled, a dock such as chat can take up the entire height of the OBS window
  • Added support for Intel QSV H264, HEVC, AV1 on Linux
  • Added a shader cache to improve OBS startup time on Windows
  • Added application audio capture on macOS
  • Added a "Safe Mode" that runs OBS without third-party plugins, scripting, and websockets
    • When OBS detects that it was not shut down properly it will offer the user the option to launch in Safe Mode for troubleshooting purposes. It can also be manually activated via the "Help" menu.
  • Reworked the virtual camera on macOS to work with all applications (on macOS 13 and newer)
  • Added a YouTube Live Control Room Panel when streaming to YouTube
  • Added 10-bit capture support for Decklink devices
  • Added HDR playback support for Decklink output
  • Added an option to hide OBS windows from macOS Screen Capture's "Display Capture"
Changes
  • Changed audio/video encoder dropdowns to be sorted by name
  • Changed the list of applications in the macOS Screen Capture source to be sorted by name
  • Updated NVIDIA Audio/Video Effects SDK versions
  • Added more accurate logging for Hardware Accelerated GPU Scheduling status and support
  • Added the ability to arrange filters via drag & drop
  • Clarified surround sound warning for YouTube 5.1 audio support
  • Added warning if Lenovo Vantage is installed
  • Added logging for scene changes in Studio Mode
  • Changed Video Capture Device sources on Windows to not show an audio device in the Audio Mixer if none is available/selected
  • Added support for grayscale MJPEG in V4L / DirectShow sources
  • Improved settings interface of the "Text (FreeType 2)" source
  • Added button to reactivate stopped capture in macOS Screen Capture
  • Changed scene collection removal to retain a backup file (.bak) that can be easily reimported if needed
  • Added IPv6 support for RTMP streaming output with IPv4 fallback ("happy eyeballs") for dual-stack streaming services. The preferred protocol can still be selected in advanced settings.
  • Fixed virtual camera output when used with additional output channels (e.g., Downstream Keyer plugin)
  • Added ability to set FFmpeg Options for VAAPI
  • Added a Help menu item to view the Release Notes
  • Added logging for "Ignore streaming service setting recommendations"
  • Added logging for Video Capture Devices on macOS for portrait and studio light effects
  • Added more logging for Video Capture Device names on Windows
  • Added more logging for QSV
  • Added logging for WASAPI source names on Windows
  • Increased minimum output resolution to 32x32 to prevent certain encoder failure scenarios
  • Reenabled dynamic bitrate for AMF encoders
  • Enabled "Paste Filters" after copying from scenes or mixer
  • Removed D3D9 code from QSV encoder plugin
  • Changed QSV plugin settings new to Beta 1 to use translatable strings
  • Exposed shader creation errors
  • Changed v4l2 sources to always use linear alpha blending
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a crash when using Touch Portal to control OBS
  • Fixed a crash when selecting a window in PipeWire capture if one is already selected
  • Fixed a crash on OBS shutdown on macOS
  • Fixed a crash with the auto-config wizard
  • Fixed a crash when trying to capture screen via PipeWire
  • Fixed a crash when rapidly changing scenes
  • Fixed a crash when quickly switching between NVIDIA Audio Filters
  • Fixed a crash when starting and stopping multiple DeckLink outputs
  • Fixed a crash caused by plugins deleting properties
  • Fixed an issue that could cause hardware encoders not showing up as options on capable GPUs
  • Fixed possible security certificate verification failure when trying to stream with RTMPS on macOS
  • Fixed checking for updates not working on Windows if the username contains special characters
    • Affected users will have to manually update to OBS 30.0
  • Removed legacy AMD encoder plugin
    • Users upgrading from an older OBS version will continue to be able to use the old plugin
  • Fixed max bitrate not working in NVENC VBR mode
  • Fixed async sources (e.g. video capture devices) sometimes unnecessarily dropping frames while buffering is enabled
  • Fixed order of IP binding/family setting
  • Fixed some issues with hotkeys with groups and duplicate sceneitems
  • Fixed warnings being cut off in the UI in Simple Output Mode
  • Fixed the installed version number visible in Windows Settings not being updated when using the auto-updater
  • Fixed window capture showing the last frame of a closed window on Windows
  • Fixed alignment helpers rendering below safe area indicators
  • Fixed some edge cases where certain undo/redo actions could behave in unexpected ways
  • Fixed media source restarting playback when not necessary
  • Fixed frontend_save_callback in Python scripts
  • Fixed "flip" not working with "stretch to bounds"
  • Fixed OBS stealing focus when launching minimized
  • Fixed lossless recording not working if fragmented MP4/MOV was selected
  • Fixed rendezvous mode with SRT
  • Fixed browser source events not being sent to all frames
  • Improved FFmpeg VAAPI AMD encoder video quality
  • Fixed virtual camera not deactivating correctly in some cases
  • Fixed lag with VLC media source, particularly on macOS
  • Fixed "Show more" in service settings selecting the first service in the list
  • Fixed incorrectly positioned labels in a scenes-only multiview projector
  • Fixed detected framerate of videos encoded with Custom Output (FFmpeg)
  • Fixed a bug where the "Show fullscreen and hidden windows/applications" option in macOS Screen Capture did not apply immediately
  • Fixed a bug where the Auto-Configuration Wizard didn't save YouTube stream key
  • Fixed a bug where the OK button was enabled in the Add Source dialog if "Add Existing" was selected but no existing source was selected
  • Fixed a bug where using VoiceOver to toggle the "Use Different Colors" GroupBox in the Accessibility settings, the Apply button would not activate
  • Fixed a bug where the Auto-Configuration Wizard would show current frame rate in scientific notation if FPS was 100 or greater
  • Fixed an issue where importing a Streamlabs Desktop scene collection would result in OBS performing seemingly random scene changes and scene item visibility changes
  • Fixed not being able to select a stream audio encoder if previous selection was invalidated
  • Fixed source transform shortcuts in context (flip, rotate, etc.) when multiple scene items are selected
  • Fixed source type version when dropping files onto the OBS UI
  • Fixed alignment of vertical audio mixer controls
  • Fixed a bug where HDR video could incorrectly produce black pixels when tonemapping
  • Fixed v4l2 source not working correctly with certain non-standard input frame rates
  • Fixed hotkeys of different scene items for the same source not being saved correctly
  • Fixed hotkeys being lost when moving a source in or out of a group
  • Fixed a possible issue with logging high frame rate video capture devices on Linux
  • Fixed a bug causing AMF AV1 to have low quality in Simple Output Mode
  • Fixed a race condition in the Vulkan graphics hook
  • Fixed an issue with Sparkle delta updates
  • Fixed some unexpected behavior when transforming sources in groups
  • Fixed Stream Key label not displaying in UI
  • Fixed "Use Stream Key" button not hiding from UI when appropriate

OBS Studio

Versienummer 30.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website OBS Studio
Download https://github.com/obsproject/obs-studio/releases/tag/30.0.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 12-11-2023 09:04 25

12-11-2023 • 09:04

25

Bron: OBS Studio

Update-historie

29-03 OBS Studio 31.0.3 1
08-03 OBS Studio 31.0.2 0
19-01 OBS Studio 31.0.1 0
07-12 OBS Studio 31.0.0 10
08-'24 OBS Studio 30.2.3 0
07-'24 OBS Studio 30.2.2 0
07-'24 OBS Studio 30.2.0 2
04-'24 OBS Studio 30.1.2 0
03-'24 OBS Studio 30.1.1 0
03-'24 OBS Studio 30.1.0 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

OBS Studio

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (25)

-Moderatie-faq
25
25
17
0
0
8
Wijzig sortering
Roel1966 12 november 2023 18:42
Ben zelf een tijdje terug ook eens met OBS studio aan de gang gegaan en wil eens gaan testen hoe het werkt in combinatie met videochatten via b.v. Messenger. Doel is om samen met een andere muzikant samen online muziek te kunnen maken maar nog geen idee of dat met OBS gaat lukken.

Wel weet ik dat je via OBS studio kan streamen op b.v. Youtube of Twitch maar dat is niet waarop ik doel en het meer gaat om zeg maar prive streamen. Misschien zijn er mensen bij die hier al ervaring mee hebben en ik er wel benieuwd naar ben of dat gelukt is.
formant @Roel196612 november 2023 19:56
Wat je dan mist is midi/audio synchro, check dan zoiets als https://soundation.com
Roel1966 @formant12 november 2023 21:54
Dank je voor de tip maar dit is alleen digitaal maar wij dus live willen spelen, althans via dan onze digitale mengpanelen die dan via usb aan de pc's hangen.
formant @Roel196616 november 2023 06:17
dan moet je jamkazam.com eens proberen.
Roel1966 @formant16 november 2023 18:23
Dank je voor de tip, ik ga er zeker eens naar kijken en proberen !
formant @Roel196616 november 2023 18:56
veel plezier!
Rem_NL @Roel196612 november 2023 20:57
Latency is wel een ding, hoe lager het beeld/geluid kwaliteit, en hoe kleiner de afstand tussen jou en andere partijen, des te sneller zij horen/zien wat jij doet en omgedraaid ook. Beetje lastig oordelen zo, maar je kan via Youtube ook prive streamen, naar mensen die jij de link geeft. Op discord kan je ook praten en een webcam gebruiken, maar de kwaliteit voor de niet betaalde versie laat te wensen over. Maar latency is zeer kort.
Op youtube kan je gratis tot 4k streamen in bitrates tot 55Mbps (wellicht iets daar boven). Dat is ruim genoeg. Ook de audio is daar veel beter.

Via OBS kan je prima alle vensters (webcams, watsapp etc) naast elkaar leggen en streamen naar Youtube terwijl je gelijk je audio opneemt van het bron materiaal met een ruime keuze aan audio/video codecs en kwaliteit.
Maar het heeft wel behoorlijk aandacht nodig om het goed op te zetten.
Je kan daar ook gewoon messenger opnemen (wat jij op messenger ziet), en de audio opnemen van de bron, om later eventueel met de andere partij samen te voegen.
Er is heel veel mogelijk binnen OBS, maar het kost wel een aantal uren investeren om het in te stellen, de juiste codecs te kiezen etc.

Tis net wat je wilt, welke apparatuur je gebruikt (webcam, telefoon microfoon) etc.

Ik ben geen expert en stream zo af en toe wat naar youtube met o.a. obs. Maar als je een bijna 1 klik gratis oplossing wil dan is streamen via AMD's Relive of Nvidias Geforce Experience wel heel makkelijk voor de instapper. Kwaliteit is ok, je kan streamen naar YT, Twitch en Facebook, weet niet of dat prive kan op die manier.

Maar als je al tevreden bent hoe het in watsapp gaat en je wil dat opnemen + een microfoon dan is OBS daar prima voor te gebruiken. Of xbox gamebar, of een van software oplossingen van de GPU fabrikanten (relive en gf experience)
Roel1966 @Rem_NL12 november 2023 21:52
Allereerst uiteraad hartelijk dank voor de heel uitgebreide reactie !
Latency is wel een ding, hoe lager het beeld/geluid kwaliteit, en hoe kleiner de afstand tussen jou en andere partijen, des te sneller zij horen/zien wat jij doet en omgedraaid ook.
Dat is mij wel bekend en op zich is de beeldkwaliteit eigenlijk wel het minst belangrijke en b.v. Full HD of zelfs 720p al meer als voldoende is voor het doel. Daarentegen is audiokwaliteit wel weer belangrijker maar ook daarvoor geld weer dat het niet direct dan cd kwaliteit hoeft te zijn.
Via OBS kan je prima alle vensters (webcams, watsapp etc) naast elkaar leggen en streamen naar Youtube terwijl je gelijk je audio opneemt van het bron materiaal met een ruime keuze aan audio/video codecs en kwaliteit.
Dat weet ik maar we willen dus puur en alleen naar elkaar live kunnen streamen om zeg maar met mekaar te kunnen repeteren. We willen zeg maar eens samen een nummer spelen en dat kan alleen op afstand omdat de andere in the UK woont.

Opnames maak ik trouwens altijd via Adobe Audition omdat ik daarmee meer sporen op kan nemen via het digitale mengpaneeltje wat ik daarvoor gebruik ( Behringer Flow 8 ). Zou ook dan via OBS kunnen maar ik geloof niet dat je via OBS ook meer sporen audio kan opnemen vanaf het mengpaneel.
Maar als je al tevreden bent hoe het in watsapp gaat en je wil dat opnemen + een microfoon dan is OBS daar prima voor te gebruiken.
We hebben eerst al eens Facetime geprobeerd via de iPad's maar Facetime accepteerd alleen maar de interne microfoon van de iPad en geen externe usb devices. Vervolgens hebben we Messenger geprobeerd die dan wel ook externe usb devices ondersteund. Echter, in Messenger zit een filter voor het wegfilteren van omgevingsgeluid en dit valt niet uit te schakelen. Dat filter knoeit dus met een rechstreeks audiosignaal en denkt vermoedelijk dat het gewoon een microfoonsignaal is en daardoor dingen eruit gaat filteren wat niet de bedoeling is.
Rem_NL @Roel196613 november 2023 13:40
https://www.justuke.com/technical/jamulus-setup Kijk hier anders eens na, wellicht ook iets voor jou.
Als het om audio sporen gaat dan kan je via OBS er 6 te gelijke tijd opnemen zelfs lossless dacht ik.
Epox Vox is echt een guru op het gebied van livestreamen en een aanrader: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c44-UIRCQ08
Roel1966 @Rem_NL13 november 2023 18:02
Dank je voor de tip, ga ik zeker ook eens bekijken !
zojammerhe @Roel196613 november 2023 08:49
Wat je zou kunnen proberen is om Reaper te gebruiken (www.reaper.fm) .
Als het goed is, heeft deze een plugin om met andere muzikanten "realtime" samen te spelen.
Even Youtuben om te zien hoe en wat...

NINJAM plugin:
https://www.reaper.fm/videos.php#aZ5UQhTRVZU

Programma is gratis voor thuisgebruik (en anders 60 euro...voor een off. licentie)
Wellicht ook een vervanger voor Adobe Audition, afhankelijk van je gebruik.
Roel1966 @zojammerhe13 november 2023 18:02
Dank je voor de tip !
Wat je zou kunnen proberen is om Reaper te gebruiken (www.reaper.fm) .
Dit ga ik zeker eens bekijken en uitproberen.
Programma is gratis voor thuisgebruik (en anders 60 euro...voor een off. licentie)
Het is puur voor de hobby en verder niets professioneels.
mike201095 @Roel196613 november 2023 09:29
Tijdens Corona hebben we Jamulus.io gebruikt, werkt heel goed met geluid en een latency van volgens mij minder dan 20 ms is haalbaar en ook bespeelbaar tot een bepaald tempo. Daarnaast een videobel programma als Messenger gebruiken en deze op mute zetten en volgens mij ben je klaar.
rdoorn @Roel196613 november 2023 10:47
Wat misschien een oplossing is: OBS heeft de mogelijkheid om de output ook naar een virtuele webcam te sturen. Misschien kun je dan de stream routeren naar de applicatie die je wil. (zoals Teams of zoom) en dan kun je eventueel het geluid van het mengpaneel er daar bijvoegen.
metalmania_666 12 november 2023 09:48
Ik vind het wel apart dat Ubuntu 20.04 al niet meer ondersteund wordt. dat is iets meer dan 3 jaar oud.
rbr320 @metalmania_66612 november 2023 10:07
Dat heeft waarschijnlijk meer te maken met de rest van die zin, namelijk dat QT5 en ffmpeg 4.4 en lager ook niet meer ondersteund worden. In Ubuntu 20.04 zitten die versies van de betreffende software en die zullen niet worden vernieuwd, dus daarom stopt de ondersteuning van OBS op die versie van Ubuntu ook automatisch.

Overigens is OBS een desktop applicatie en zou ik persoonlijk een desktop die nog Ubuntu 20.04 LTS draait eens upgraden naar Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Van een server kan ik me nog voorstellen dat je iets achter loopt met je major OS versie zolang deze nog ondersteund wordt, maar op een desktop zou ik bij willen zijn met op z'n minst de laatste LTS, maar waarschijnlijk nog nieuwer.

edit: behalve een onofficiële Snap zoals in de suggestie van @Gropah is er ook een, voor zover ik kan nagaan, officiële Flatpak beschikbaar op Flathub, te installeren als com.obsproject.Studio. Je krijgt dan, net als met een Snap package, de laatste versie van OBS met alle afhankelijkheden die er bij horen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rbr320 op 23 juli 2024 06:16]

Gropah @metalmania_66612 november 2023 11:02
Er is een onofficiele snap van OBS beschikbaar, dus daarmee kan je hem waarschijnlijk nog wel op Ubuntu 20.04 draaien als je dat graag wilt
beerse
@metalmania_66613 november 2023 09:02
Waarom zou je van een applicatie wel de laatste nieuwste versie willen draaien en van het onderliggende operating systeem niet?

Als je voor je operatingsysteem bewust niet de laatste versie gebruikt, pak dan voor de gebruikte software ook de bijgaande versies.

Wil je van een tool de laatste nieuwste versie gebruiken, dan zou je ook de onderliggende afhankelijkheden moeten meenemen. En dan is het heel reëel om dus ook het operating systeem bij te werken.

En uiteindelijk: dat het niet ondersteund is wil niet zeggen dat het helemaal niet werkt. Eet het en je weet het: Installeer het en zie waar het schip strand. In het ergste geval moet je het er vanaf gooien en opnieuw installeren of dat je in het proces toch je hele operatingsysteem bijwerkt.
Ramoncito 12 november 2023 14:19
Kan dit programma ook streams zoals Teams opnemen (al dan niet via webbrowser) of soortgelijk materiaal? Sinds corona woont mijn moeder begrafenissen bij en gaat ze niet meer er heen. Ze vroeg me om wat op te nemen, maar dat doe ik dan met mijn telefoon. Ook heb ik af en toe een seminar van nieuwe ontwikkelingen op gebied van transplantaties, wat we soms terug willen kijken. Het geluid is dan erg bijvoorbeeld slecht, dan wil je het eens terugluisteren. Het lukte me ook niet om een stream van de diploma-uitreiking van mijn nichtje op te nemen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ramoncito op 23 juli 2024 06:16]

dictatortje @Ramoncito12 november 2023 15:35
Je kan zelf een "scene" maken waarbij je of je browser (of complete display) laat recorden maar je kan ook een audio lijn toevoegen.
RedDimension @Ramoncito12 november 2023 16:43
Zoals hierboven al genoemd. Ja dit kan en je kan inderdaad audiosporen toevoegen. Een webinar opnemen is echter niet zomaar gedaan. je zult even moeten zoeken naar een setup qua codecs die werkt voor jou en de webinar die wilt opnemen.

Als direct opnemen van geluid niet werkt kan je https://vb-audio.com/Cable/ gebruiken om output geluid om te zetten naar een virtuele mic die je vervolgens in OBS kan pluggen
beerse
@Ramoncito12 november 2023 16:46
Hiermee kan je in ieder geval opnemen wat je zelf in beeld krijgt. Daarnaast is het mogelijk afhankelijk van de meet/zoom/teams/youtube dienst die gebruikt wordt of die stream als zodanig kan worden opgepakt.

Zelf ben ik eens bezig geweest om de uitvoer van obs in 1 keer in youtube op te nemen. Het is even pielen en het juiste youtube account maar dan werkt ook dat. Kan je het ook weer makkelijk laten zien.
Vinnie2k 12 november 2023 09:27
Nice, hier zitten 3 grote fixes in voor de Intel Gpu's en wat quality of life verbeteringen met de statusbar (lang lopend verzoek)

Dalijk maar eens kijken of alles nog werkt na de update.
Anoniem: 130786 12 november 2023 09:40
Sinds eergisteren gebruikte ik voor het eerst deze software, had net de rc2 geïnstalleerd. Maar ga deze dan maar updaten. Ben erg benieuwd hoe hij binnenkort werkt met mijn hd60..
SigmundFreud 12 november 2023 11:46
Geweldig programma. Doet gewoon wat het moet doen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq