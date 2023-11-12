Versie 30.0.0 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource- en crossplatformsoftware bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. Belangrijk om te weten is dat in versie 30 de ondersteuning voor Ubuntu 20.04, Qt 5 en FFmpeg versie 4.4 of ouder is komen te vervallen. De overige veranderingen en verbeteringen in deze uitgave zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

New Features Added WHIP/WebRTC output With the introduction of WHIP, FTL is slated for removal in a release after May 2024

Redesigned the status bar The redesigned status bar now provides the same information in a more organized and well structured way, with more representative and recognizable icons.

Added option for Full-Height docks to the "Docks" menu When enabled, a dock such as chat can take up the entire height of the OBS window

Added support for Intel QSV H264, HEVC, AV1 on Linux

Added a shader cache to improve OBS startup time on Windows

Added application audio capture on macOS

Added a "Safe Mode" that runs OBS without third-party plugins, scripting, and websockets When OBS detects that it was not shut down properly it will offer the user the option to launch in Safe Mode for troubleshooting purposes. It can also be manually activated via the "Help" menu.

Reworked the virtual camera on macOS to work with all applications (on macOS 13 and newer)

Added a YouTube Live Control Room Panel when streaming to YouTube

Added 10-bit capture support for Decklink devices

Added HDR playback support for Decklink output

Added an option to hide OBS windows from macOS Screen Capture's "Display Capture" Changes Changed audio/video encoder dropdowns to be sorted by name

Changed the list of applications in the macOS Screen Capture source to be sorted by name

Updated NVIDIA Audio/Video Effects SDK versions

Added more accurate logging for Hardware Accelerated GPU Scheduling status and support

Added the ability to arrange filters via drag & drop

Clarified surround sound warning for YouTube 5.1 audio support

Added warning if Lenovo Vantage is installed

Added logging for scene changes in Studio Mode

Changed Video Capture Device sources on Windows to not show an audio device in the Audio Mixer if none is available/selected

Added support for grayscale MJPEG in V4L / DirectShow sources

Improved settings interface of the "Text (FreeType 2)" source

Added button to reactivate stopped capture in macOS Screen Capture

Changed scene collection removal to retain a backup file (.bak) that can be easily reimported if needed

Added IPv6 support for RTMP streaming output with IPv4 fallback ("happy eyeballs") for dual-stack streaming services. The preferred protocol can still be selected in advanced settings.

Fixed virtual camera output when used with additional output channels (e.g., Downstream Keyer plugin)

Added ability to set FFmpeg Options for VAAPI

Added a Help menu item to view the Release Notes

Added logging for "Ignore streaming service setting recommendations"

Added logging for Video Capture Devices on macOS for portrait and studio light effects

Added more logging for Video Capture Device names on Windows

Added more logging for QSV

Added logging for WASAPI source names on Windows

Increased minimum output resolution to 32x32 to prevent certain encoder failure scenarios

Reenabled dynamic bitrate for AMF encoders

Enabled "Paste Filters" after copying from scenes or mixer

Removed D3D9 code from QSV encoder plugin

Changed QSV plugin settings new to Beta 1 to use translatable strings

Exposed shader creation errors

Changed v4l2 sources to always use linear alpha blending Bug Fixes Fixed a crash when using Touch Portal to control OBS

Fixed a crash when selecting a window in PipeWire capture if one is already selected

Fixed a crash on OBS shutdown on macOS

Fixed a crash with the auto-config wizard

Fixed a crash when trying to capture screen via PipeWire

Fixed a crash when rapidly changing scenes

Fixed a crash when quickly switching between NVIDIA Audio Filters

Fixed a crash when starting and stopping multiple DeckLink outputs

Fixed a crash caused by plugins deleting properties

Fixed an issue that could cause hardware encoders not showing up as options on capable GPUs

Fixed possible security certificate verification failure when trying to stream with RTMPS on macOS

Fixed checking for updates not working on Windows if the username contains special characters Affected users will have to manually update to OBS 30.0

Removed legacy AMD encoder plugin Users upgrading from an older OBS version will continue to be able to use the old plugin

Fixed max bitrate not working in NVENC VBR mode

Fixed async sources (e.g. video capture devices) sometimes unnecessarily dropping frames while buffering is enabled

Fixed order of IP binding/family setting

Fixed some issues with hotkeys with groups and duplicate sceneitems

Fixed warnings being cut off in the UI in Simple Output Mode

Fixed the installed version number visible in Windows Settings not being updated when using the auto-updater

Fixed window capture showing the last frame of a closed window on Windows

Fixed alignment helpers rendering below safe area indicators

Fixed some edge cases where certain undo/redo actions could behave in unexpected ways

Fixed media source restarting playback when not necessary

Fixed frontend_save_callback in Python scripts

Fixed "flip" not working with "stretch to bounds"

Fixed OBS stealing focus when launching minimized

Fixed lossless recording not working if fragmented MP4/MOV was selected

Fixed rendezvous mode with SRT

Fixed browser source events not being sent to all frames

Improved FFmpeg VAAPI AMD encoder video quality

Fixed virtual camera not deactivating correctly in some cases

Fixed lag with VLC media source, particularly on macOS

Fixed "Show more" in service settings selecting the first service in the list

Fixed incorrectly positioned labels in a scenes-only multiview projector

Fixed detected framerate of videos encoded with Custom Output (FFmpeg)

Fixed a bug where the "Show fullscreen and hidden windows/applications" option in macOS Screen Capture did not apply immediately

Fixed a bug where the Auto-Configuration Wizard didn't save YouTube stream key

Fixed a bug where the OK button was enabled in the Add Source dialog if "Add Existing" was selected but no existing source was selected

Fixed a bug where using VoiceOver to toggle the "Use Different Colors" GroupBox in the Accessibility settings, the Apply button would not activate

Fixed a bug where the Auto-Configuration Wizard would show current frame rate in scientific notation if FPS was 100 or greater

Fixed an issue where importing a Streamlabs Desktop scene collection would result in OBS performing seemingly random scene changes and scene item visibility changes

Fixed not being able to select a stream audio encoder if previous selection was invalidated

Fixed source transform shortcuts in context (flip, rotate, etc.) when multiple scene items are selected

Fixed source type version when dropping files onto the OBS UI

Fixed alignment of vertical audio mixer controls

Fixed a bug where HDR video could incorrectly produce black pixels when tonemapping

Fixed v4l2 source not working correctly with certain non-standard input frame rates

Fixed hotkeys of different scene items for the same source not being saved correctly

Fixed hotkeys being lost when moving a source in or out of a group

Fixed a possible issue with logging high frame rate video capture devices on Linux

Fixed a bug causing AMF AV1 to have low quality in Simple Output Mode

Fixed a race condition in the Vulkan graphics hook

Fixed an issue with Sparkle delta updates

Fixed some unexpected behavior when transforming sources in groups

Fixed Stream Key label not displaying in UI

Fixed "Use Stream Key" button not hiding from UI when appropriate