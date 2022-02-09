Files is een opensource-bestandsbeheerprogramma en laat zich het best omschrijven als een moderne uitvoering van de Windows-verkenner, met vele extra's zoals tabbladen, thema's, integratie met online opslagdiensten en labels. Files vervangt de Windows-verkenner niet, maar kan er gewoon naast worden gebruikt. Downloaden kan vanuit de Windows Store of van GitHub. Enkele dagen geleden is versie 2.1.7 uitgekomen en de changelog van die versie ziet er als volgt uit:
What's Changed
Bug Fixes
- Improved performance of the delete confirmation dialog #8041
- Improved UI responsiveness for file operations with many items #8046
- Added update button to the toolbar #8054
- Stop loading icons when the conflict dialog is closed #8042
- Added an option to hide files dot files #8169
- Added a shortcut to collapse the sidebar #8157
- Show progress in status center while preparing items for copy, cut and drag #8047
- Fixed crash that would sometimes occur when closing the properties window #8016
- Fixed breadcrumb hit target #8098
- Fixed an issue where the tab title was missing in the document's library #8107
- Fixed an issue where symlinks weren't displaying properly #8145
- Fixed a crash that would occur when renaming items in the tile's layout #8189
- Fixed moving items from PC to MTP (phone) storage #8044