Software-update: Files 2.1.7

Files logo (79 pix)Files is een opensource-bestandsbeheerprogramma en laat zich het best omschrijven als een moderne uitvoering van de Windows-verkenner, met vele extra's zoals tabbladen, thema's, integratie met online opslagdiensten en labels. Files vervangt de Windows-verkenner niet, maar kan er gewoon naast worden gebruikt. Downloaden kan vanuit de Windows Store of van GitHub. Enkele dagen geleden is versie 2.1.7 uitgekomen en de changelog van die versie ziet er als volgt uit:

What's Changed
  • Improved performance of the delete confirmation dialog #8041
  • Improved UI responsiveness for file operations with many items #8046
  • Added update button to the toolbar #8054
  • Stop loading icons when the conflict dialog is closed #8042
  • Added an option to hide files dot files #8169
  • Added a shortcut to collapse the sidebar #8157
  • Show progress in status center while preparing items for copy, cut and drag #8047
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed crash that would sometimes occur when closing the properties window #8016
  • Fixed breadcrumb hit target #8098
  • Fixed an issue where the tab title was missing in the document's library #8107
  • Fixed an issue where symlinks weren't displaying properly #8145
  • Fixed a crash that would occur when renaming items in the tile's layout #8189
  • Fixed moving items from PC to MTP (phone) storage #8044

Versienummer 2.1.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Files
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/p/files/9nghp3dx8hdx?activetab=pivot:overviewtab
Bestandsgrootte 302,84MB
Licentietype GPL

23

Reacties (23)

+2Chris_147
9 februari 2022 08:49
Had ik nog nooit van gehoord.
Net even gedownload. 300MB vind ik heel wat in vergelijking met andere file managers, maar vooruit.

Ziet er mooi uit, dat zeker.

Ik heb het gevoel dat het wat trager is dan standaard Explorer. Iedere actie duurt wat langer, openen van een folder duurt net te lang, backspace om terug te gaan naar vorige of hogere (?) folder lijkt geen cache te hebben van de folder en moet hij opnieuw inlezen. Zeker als ik naar mijn NAS ga, duurt het enkele seconden, wat na de eerste keer niet is met Explorer.

Tabs zijn mogelijk en (na een aanpassing in de settings) kan je ook tweezijdig paneel gebruiken, dat mis ik vooral in Explorer.

Ik mis een List overzicht. Er is Details, Tegels, Klein/Middelgrote/Grote Pictogrammen en Kolommen.
Zelf gebruik ik in Explorer het vaakst List en Details, dus dat is een gemis.
Daarnaast wordt er veel meer witruimte gebruikt, zo zie ik op mijn scherm (2880x1800 met scaling 124%, zou overeen moeten komen met QHD) met Details en Explorer en Files fullscreen 56 bestanden in Explorer en slechts 33 in Files. Dat vind ik gewoonweg een probleem: minder overzicht, vereist meer scrollen (zeker omdat er geen list view is), etc.
Samen met het trager openen van folders, leidt dit dus allemaal tot tijdsverlies.

Interessant programma, maar het gaat terug van mijn computer af.
+1jmmk
@Chris_1479 februari 2022 10:25
Als het je vooral om een tweezijdig paneel gaat (inderdaad erg handig voor sleur&pleur), probeer dan Q-Dir eens.
Superklein, actief ontwikkeld, snel en standaard met vier panelen maar rechts bovenin kleine knopjes voor elke configuratie die je maar kunt bedenken met 1, 2, 3 of 4 panelen. Hij onthoudt z'n instelling, dus de volgende keer komt-ie op met hoe je het de laatste keer hebt afgesloten.
0Chris_147
@jmmk9 februari 2022 12:14
Bedankt voor de tip!
+1Leeuwtje
9 februari 2022 09:36
Ben op dit moment Directory Opus aan het testen. In het begin wel even wennen maar bevalt steeds beter. Ook het zoeken gaat razendsnel.
+1Cheater
@Leeuwtje9 februari 2022 13:30
Ik gebruik Directory Opus al vele jaren. Het is super uitgebreid maar dat is niet direct HET argument om het te gebruiken. Voor mij, laat de standaard Windows Verkenner steekjes vallen, waar Directory Opus wel aan gedacht heeft.
Een paar details wat ik fijner vind werken:
- Selecteer een bestand, druk op F2 voor filename editing:
* Standaard is het deel VOOR de extensie geselecteerd i.p.v. de hele filename inclusief extensie (mits je extensies aan hebt staan) om het deel vòòr de extensie aan te passen. Zoveel fijner! Immers, hoe vaak wil je nou de extensie aanpassen?
* Druk pijltje naar boven, of naar onderen en je gaat de volgende file editen (ook hier weer het deel vòòr de extensie)
- Begin met typen, en er zal direct een zoekbalkje openen en het eerste matchende bestand selecteren, i.p.v. (zoals Windows Verkenner het doet) magisch naar een bestand springen en niet helemaal begrijpen wat er gebeurd. (veel gebruikers weten niet dat je meer dan 1 letter kunt typen om naar een specifiek bestand te gaan)
- Bij filename edit wanneer je meerdere files geselecteerd hebt, snapt Directory Opus beter dat je niet elke file hetzelfde wilt noemen, maar dat er bijvoorbeeld een toevoeging gedaan moet worden aan de al bestaande naam. Test het zelf eens door meerdere files te selecteren, en een 'a'tje vooraan toe te voegen. Directory Opus zal overal een 'a' voor zetten, en de originele naam verder intact laten. Windows Verkenner hernoemt elk bestand naar 'a'+bestandsnaam van het bestand wat je geselecteerd hebt, met opvolgnummers erachter.

Er zullen vast andere alternatieve explorers zijn die o.a. deze punten hierboven ook kunnen. De makers van Directory Opus laten een lange en frequente staat van updates zien, wat voor mij destijds de doorslag was om deze te kiezen. Nu is het gewenning om Directory Opus direct te installeren bij elke nieuwe PC.
+1Leeuwtje
@Cheater9 februari 2022 14:10
Inderdaad, ik ontdek steeds meer handige zaken. Ook de overzichtelijkheid is meer dan uitstekend. Zoals ook de diverse schermindelingen met knoppen te selecteren zijn
Vroeg me wel af of de "basis" voldoende is of dat je de "pro" versie nodig hebt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Leeuwtje op 9 februari 2022 17:58]

+1Cheater
@Leeuwtje9 februari 2022 17:16
Ik heb de pro versie, maar waarschijnlijk gebruik ik er niets van :)

Vroeger wel eens de FTP functionaliteit gebruikt. Dubbelklik op bureaublad om Dopus te starten deed ik ook wel eens, maar tegenwoordig altijd Windows+E.
Waarschijnlijk wist je dit al, maar de comparison is hier te vinden: https://www.gpsoft.com.au/program/pro-lite.html
+1AlphaRomeo
@Cheater9 februari 2022 19:22
- Selecteer een bestand, druk op F2 voor filename editing:
* Standaard is het deel VOOR de extensie geselecteerd i.p.v. de hele filename inclusief extensie (mits je extensies aan hebt staan) om het deel vòòr de extensie aan te passen. Zoveel fijner! Immers, hoe vaak wil je nou de extensie aanpassen?
Dat doet Windows verkenner ook standaard tegenwoordig, volgens mij sinds windows 8.
0Cheater
@AlphaRomeo10 februari 2022 23:14
Nice. Kun je nagaan hoe lang ik al Directory Opus gebruik :)
+1matroosoft
@Cheater10 februari 2022 13:00
- Selecteer een bestand, druk op F2 voor filename editing:
* Standaard is het deel VOOR de extensie geselecteerd i.p.v. de hele filename inclusief extensie (mits je extensies aan hebt staan) om het deel vòòr de extensie aan te passen. Zoveel fijner! Immers, hoe vaak wil je nou de extensie aanpassen?
* Druk pijltje naar boven, of naar onderen en je gaat de volgende file editen (ook hier weer het deel vòòr de extensie)
Werkt in Windows precies hetzelfde. Alleen als je naar de volgende wil moet je TAB gebruiken.
0Cheater
@matroosoft10 februari 2022 23:15
Dat wist ik niet :-) Yo
+1bousix
9 februari 2022 08:32
Tool met veel handige extra's, als bijv. Ongoing Tasks. Toch valt deze tool bij mij af wegens: 1. Selecteer een file of folder (of meerdere) en je kunt deze niet met de linker muis toets verplaatsen, omdat zo je selectie wordt uitgebreid. Na zoveel jaar Windows Explorer zit op deze manier verplaatsen in mijn systeem en wil ik niet louter copy-paste gebruiken. 2. Na een copy-paste moet ik (Windows 11, all ssd) nog best vaak een Refresh F5 geven om het resultaat te zien. 3. Ik zie nog teveel de melding "Something went wrong" en is Files gecrashed. Ik hoop dat deze zaken beter worden, want ik zocht niet voor niks naar iets anders dan Explorer.
+1aZuL2001
@bousix9 februari 2022 09:27
Met rechts slepen?
Krijg je ook nog de vraag of je wil verplaatsten, kopiëren of annuleren ;)
+1Waswat
@aZuL20019 februari 2022 17:20
Sneller met links slepen en ctrl of shift als modifier gebruiken. Esc voor annuleren.
+1bousix
@aZuL20019 februari 2022 19:28
Je hebt het zelf niet geprobeerd.
+1mikekiwi
9 februari 2022 10:24
Ik gebruik zelf FreeCommander XE; komt voor mij na vergelijk als meest compleet/flexibel uit de bus
+1Kluunt
@mikekiwi9 februari 2022 17:33
Probeer Multi Commander maar eens. Een juweel EN gratis.
+1mikekiwi
@Kluunt10 februari 2022 08:11
Heb ik destijds gedaan (net als nog een stuk of wat andere alternatieven), maar vond FreeCommander fijner. En is OOK gratis... :)
0Leeuwtje
@mikekiwi9 februari 2022 12:31
Gebruik je de 32 bit of 64 bit versie?
+1FeronIT
9 februari 2022 08:27
Ik heb dit programma een tijdje gebruikt maar het heeft problemen met bestanden plakken die vanuit een VM gekopieerd zijn. Issue aangemaakt maar is helaas nog niet opgepakt.
+1WizX
9 februari 2022 09:10
Leuke, sexy ogende file explorer. Ik heb hem een poosje geprobeerd en recent nog een keer. Helaas nog niet volwassen genoeg om als dagelijkse vervanging te gebruiken voor de standaard file explorer. Daarmee doel ik vooral op snelheid, en zoals mensen hierboven al aangeven, wat ontbrekende features.
+1Qalo
9 februari 2022 15:55
Jammer van de snelheidsissues met deze tool, want het zou in potentie zeker een goede aanvulling/vervanger kunnen onder Windows.

De Windows bestandsverkenner voelt hopeloos oubollig en ouderwets aan, zeker als je het vergelijkt met de gemiddelde bestandsverkenners onder Linux, die stuk-voor-stuk superieur zijn aan wat je default krijgt op Windows.

Ik heb ook nooit gesnapt waarom Microsoft dát onderdeel nooit een upgrade heeft gegeven. Nu moeten mensen naar externe oplossingen zoals dit grijpen om weer een beetje een moderne(re) en bruikbare bestandsverkenner te krijgen.

