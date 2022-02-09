Files is een opensource-bestandsbeheerprogramma en laat zich het best omschrijven als een moderne uitvoering van de Windows-verkenner, met vele extra's zoals tabbladen, thema's, integratie met online opslagdiensten en labels. Files vervangt de Windows-verkenner niet, maar kan er gewoon naast worden gebruikt. Downloaden kan vanuit de Windows Store of van GitHub. Enkele dagen geleden is versie 2.1.7 uitgekomen en de changelog van die versie ziet er als volgt uit:

What's Changed Improved performance of the delete confirmation dialog #8041

Improved UI responsiveness for file operations with many items #8046

Added update button to the toolbar #8054

Stop loading icons when the conflict dialog is closed #8042

Added an option to hide files dot files #8169

Added a shortcut to collapse the sidebar #8157

Show progress in status center while preparing items for copy, cut and drag #8047 Bug Fixes Fixed crash that would sometimes occur when closing the properties window #8016

Fixed breadcrumb hit target #8098

Fixed an issue where the tab title was missing in the document's library #8107

Fixed an issue where symlinks weren't displaying properly #8145

Fixed a crash that would occur when renaming items in the tile's layout #8189

Fixed moving items from PC to MTP (phone) storage #8044