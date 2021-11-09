Versie 11.0.0 van Tor Browser is uitgekomen. Tor staat voor The Onion Router en is een netwerk dat gebruikt kan worden om redelijk anoniem over internet te surfen. Al het tcp-verkeer van gebruikers wordt langs verschillende Tor-routers geleid, waarna het voor de ontvanger vrijwel niet meer mogelijk is om te achterhalen wie de oorspronkelijke verzender was. Binnen het Tor-netwerk is die informatie nog wel aanwezig, zodat antwoorden, uiteraard ook weer via het stelsel van routers, uiteindelijk weer op de juiste plek aankomen. Versie 11 is gebaseerd op Firefox ESR 91, waar dat bij versie 10 nog Firefox ESR 78 was. De complete changelog is op deze pagina in te zien; dit zijn de release notes:

Earlier this year, Firefox’s user interface underwent a significant redesign aimed at simplifying the browser chrome, streamlining menus and featuring an all-new tab design. Firefox ESR 91 introduces the new design to Tor Browser for the first time.

To ensure it lives up to the new experience, each piece of custom UI in Tor Browser has been modernized to match Firefox’s new look and feel. That includes everything from updating the fundamentals like color, typography and buttons to redrawing each of our icons to match the new thinner icon style.

In addition to the browser chrome itself, the connection screen, circuit display, security levels and onion site errors all received a sprucing-up too – featuring some small but welcome quality of life improvements to each.

Last year we announced that v2 onion services would be deprecated in late 2021, and since its 10.5 release Tor Browser has been busy warning users who visit v2 onion sites of their upcoming retirement. At long last, that day has finally come. Since updating to Tor 0.4.6.8 v2 onion services are no longer reachable in Tor Browser, and users will receive an “Invalid Onion Site Address” error instead.

Should you receive this error when attempting to visit a previously working v2 address, there is nothing wrong with your browser – instead, the issue lies with the site itself. If you wish, you can notify the onion site’s administrator about the problem and encourage them to upgrade to a v3 onion service as soon as possible.

It’s easy to tell if you still have any old v2 addresses saved in your bookmarks that are in need of removal or updating too: although both end in .onion, the more secure v3 addresses are 56 characters long compared to v2’s modest 16 character length.

Tor Browser 11.0 comes with a number of known issues: