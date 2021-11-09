Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Tor Browser 11.0.0

Tor Browser Bundle logo (75 pix) Versie 11.0.0 van Tor Browser is uitgekomen. Tor staat voor The Onion Router en is een netwerk dat gebruikt kan worden om redelijk anoniem over internet te surfen. Al het tcp-verkeer van gebruikers wordt langs verschillende Tor-routers geleid, waarna het voor de ontvanger vrijwel niet meer mogelijk is om te achterhalen wie de oorspronkelijke verzender was. Binnen het Tor-netwerk is die informatie nog wel aanwezig, zodat antwoorden, uiteraard ook weer via het stelsel van routers, uiteindelijk weer op de juiste plek aankomen. Versie 11 is gebaseerd op Firefox ESR 91, waar dat bij versie 10 nog Firefox ESR 78 was. De complete changelog is op deze pagina in te zien; dit zijn de release notes:

Tor Browser gets a new look

Earlier this year, Firefox’s user interface underwent a significant redesign aimed at simplifying the browser chrome, streamlining menus and featuring an all-new tab design. Firefox ESR 91 introduces the new design to Tor Browser for the first time.

To ensure it lives up to the new experience, each piece of custom UI in Tor Browser has been modernized to match Firefox’s new look and feel. That includes everything from updating the fundamentals like color, typography and buttons to redrawing each of our icons to match the new thinner icon style.

In addition to the browser chrome itself, the connection screen, circuit display, security levels and onion site errors all received a sprucing-up too – featuring some small but welcome quality of life improvements to each.

Final deprecation of v2 onion services

Last year we announced that v2 onion services would be deprecated in late 2021, and since its 10.5 release Tor Browser has been busy warning users who visit v2 onion sites of their upcoming retirement. At long last, that day has finally come. Since updating to Tor 0.4.6.8 v2 onion services are no longer reachable in Tor Browser, and users will receive an “Invalid Onion Site Address” error instead.

Should you receive this error when attempting to visit a previously working v2 address, there is nothing wrong with your browser – instead, the issue lies with the site itself. If you wish, you can notify the onion site’s administrator about the problem and encourage them to upgrade to a v3 onion service as soon as possible.

It’s easy to tell if you still have any old v2 addresses saved in your bookmarks that are in need of removal or updating too: although both end in .onion, the more secure v3 addresses are 56 characters long compared to v2’s modest 16 character length.

Known issues

Tor Browser 11.0 comes with a number of known issues:

  • Bug 40668: DocumentFreezer & file scheme
  • Bug 40671: Fonts don't render
  • Bug 40679: Missing features on first-time launch in esr91 on MacOS
  • Bug 40689: Change Blockchair Search provider's HTTP method
  • Bug 40667: AV1 videos shows as corrupt files in Windows 8.1
  • Bug 40677: Since the update to 11.0a9 some addons are inactive and need disabling-reenabling on each start
  • Bug 40666: Switching svg.disable affects NoScript settings
  • Bug 40690: Browser chrome breaks when private browsing mode is turned off

Versienummer 11.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website The Tor Project
Download https://www.torproject.org/download/languages
Bestandsgrootte 73,49MB
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (7)

+2Hobbit13
9 november 2021 19:53
Lijkt erop dat bij deze release JavaScript ook actief is op ‘safest’ level!

Heeft denk ik te maken met issues rondom extenties, waaronder NoScript.
+2Munchie

@Hobbit139 november 2021 20:06
Klopt. Deze versie zit vol met bugs. De addons staan op enabled, maar staan in werkelijkheid uitgeschakeld. Hierdoor heb je dus ook niks meer aan security level slider. Een workaround is om elke sessie de addons uit-aan te togglen, dan worden ze wel actief. Javascript kan je uiteraard ook nog handmatig via de about:config uitschakelen.
https://gitlab.torproject...or-browser/-/issues/40695
https://gitlab.torproject...or-browser/-/issues/40677

Ook de bookmarks en gebruikers interface geeft bij veel gebruikers problemen. Het verbaast met dat deze release als stable is uitgegeven, hopelijk komt er een hotfix.
0Hobbit13
@Munchie9 november 2021 20:36
hoe is ie uit alpha status gekomen met zulke bugs?
0Andy Wachelder
@Munchie9 november 2021 21:02
Dank je voor de waarschuwing; zal gewoon 10.5.8 blijven gebruiken tot de issues zijn gefixt.
+1Commandor1961
9 november 2021 20:11
ik heb hier ook het zelfde met de addons(speed dial we,darkreader) werken niet,en de close key rechts boven zijn er ook niet,ps heb ook 1 darkmode aanstaan

Heb deze versie ook op de pc staan 11.0a10 (based on Mozilla Firefox 91.3.0esr) (64-bits) is ook het zelfde werkt ook niets

[Reactie gewijzigd door Commandor1961 op 9 november 2021 21:34]

+1eilavid
9 november 2021 21:15
De UI op macOS is volledig kapot. De adresbalk neemt het halve scherm in beslag, voor nu even de update teruggedraaid.
0Bruxelles
9 november 2021 21:21
Ik heb voor het eerst de Android Tor Browser gedownload.

Gematigd positief.

Dat het middels vele Tor Relays de internet beveiligd is. Dat is zeker een must have vandaag de dag.

Echter de NoScript en Ublock hebben wat bugs. Ublock werkt in zijn geheel niet.
NoScript rammelt op echt iedere webpagina's.

Toch hou ik de app en volg de ontwikkelingen op de voet. Ik ben heel nieuwsgierig altijd naar dit soort applicaties.

