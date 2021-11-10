Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: SyncBackFree 10.1.0.0

SyncBackFree logo (75 pix) 2Brightsparks heeft versie 10.1.0.0 van SyncBackFree uitgebracht. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een cd-rw of usb-stick, of naar een ftp-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 44 en 60 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New:
  • New (Pro) Can now choose to skip offline cloud files (as in previous versions) and/or offline NTFS files (new in this version)
  • Windows 11 styles and styles now loaded from files instead of embedded in executable
  • If using ransomware detection in source and/or destination then log shows if success
Fixed:
  • Styled file open and save dialogs are no longer used
  • Buttons in main interface not resized correctly when changing language
  • (Pro) Properly handle special characters in file/folder names in PCloud
  • (Pro) Can now upload empty files to PCloud
  • (Pro) Objects uploaded to Backblaze B2 with other tools (and invalid properties) may be treated as folders
  • System (notification) tray icon did not reappear if Explorer process restarted
  • New program version window may be too small
  • (Pro) Fix a problem in Dropbox and Google Drive where files uploaded by 3rd party apps, or via web, are not been detected as been changed/different
Updated:
  • The display filters in the Differences window are now correct when copying from FTP, Touch, cloud, etc.
  • (Pro) Can use SSE-C with Backblaze B2 when using S3 compatibility
  • (Pro) Support new Wasabi endpoint in Japan
  • Recompiled using latest compiler
  • When copying from destination, e.g. cloud, then it is more likely to be correctly shown in interface
  • Icons in user interface and various updates and fixes to interface
  • (Pro) Change in S3 to always try multipart uploads and determine if the feature is available
  • (SE/Pro) Logging the reason was files are skipped is now enabled by default for new profiles

Versienummer 10.1.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website 2Brightsparks
Download https://www.2brightsparks.com/download-syncbackfree.html
Bestandsgrootte 33,11MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: 2Brightsparks

04-05 SyncBackFree 10.2.28.0 0
09-03 SyncBackFree 10.2.14.0 1
03-02 SyncBackFree 10.2.4.0 6
14-12 SyncBackFree 10.1.24.0 2
19-11 SyncBackFree 10.1.8.0 0
10-11 SyncBackFree 10.1.0.0 0
12-10 SyncBack Free 10.0.4.0 1
04-10 SyncBackFree 10.0.0.0 13
07-09 SyncBackFree 9.5.45.0 0
07-'21 SyncBackFree 9.5.36.0 0
