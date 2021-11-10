2Brightsparks heeft versie 10.1.0.0 van SyncBackFree uitgebracht. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een cd-rw of usb-stick, of naar een ftp-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 44 en 60 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New: New (Pro) Can now choose to skip offline cloud files (as in previous versions) and/or offline NTFS files (new in this version)

Windows 11 styles and styles now loaded from files instead of embedded in executable

If using ransomware detection in source and/or destination then log shows if success Fixed: Styled file open and save dialogs are no longer used

Buttons in main interface not resized correctly when changing language

(Pro) Properly handle special characters in file/folder names in PCloud

(Pro) Can now upload empty files to PCloud

(Pro) Objects uploaded to Backblaze B2 with other tools (and invalid properties) may be treated as folders

System (notification) tray icon did not reappear if Explorer process restarted

New program version window may be too small

(Pro) Fix a problem in Dropbox and Google Drive where files uploaded by 3rd party apps, or via web, are not been detected as been changed/different Updated: The display filters in the Differences window are now correct when copying from FTP, Touch, cloud, etc.

(Pro) Can use SSE-C with Backblaze B2 when using S3 compatibility

(Pro) Support new Wasabi endpoint in Japan

Recompiled using latest compiler

When copying from destination, e.g. cloud, then it is more likely to be correctly shown in interface

Icons in user interface and various updates and fixes to interface

(Pro) Change in S3 to always try multipart uploads and determine if the feature is available

(SE/Pro) Logging the reason was files are skipped is now enabled by default for new profiles