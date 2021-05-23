Software-update: Resolume Avenue / Arena 7.3.3

Resolume is een applicatie die speciaal voor live video is ontwikkeld en bijvoorbeeld kan worden gebruikt door vj's die een live videoperformance geven. Door gebruik te maken van verschillende toetsen op het keyboard of midiapparaat kun je beelden afwisselen, over elkaar afspelen en bewerken. Er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor de gangbare beeldbestandstypen, waaronder avi, mov, mpg, swf, gif, jpg, bmp, en psd. Daarnaast kan een capture device, zoals een camera, webcam of tv-tuner, worden gebruikt. De ontwikkelaars hebben Resolume Arena en Avenue 7.3.3 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aankondiging:

Resolume 7.3.3 Released. Have No Fear

Here's another maintenance release to prepare Avenue & Arena for a major new addition to the Resolume family ... have no fear, shiny new toys coming soon.

Fix List
  • #14074 Doing a clean install on Windows, Example.avc is not copied and loaded on startup
  • #14781 Crash switching decks
  • #14813 Playing this mp4 with wrong AAC-audio PTS values crashes Alley on windows
  • #14817 Capture color conversions are inaccurate
  • #14881 Undo-redo column insertion breaks with groups sometimes
  • #14935 Midi (by position) shortcut no worky after undoing group column insert
  • #14956 Text Animation doesn't leave a valid context
  • #14987 L fixtures send different value than expected
  • #15005 Video mixer gets garbage texture from somewhere
  • #15023 Media Manager freezes trying to reconnect a file with a different name
  • #15143 Capture input starts to trail in feedback
Download
Select "Check for Updates.." in the Avenue or Arena menu and it will self-update. Or checkout the downloads page.

Versienummer 7.3.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Resolume
Download https://resolume.com/download/
Licentietype Shareware

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

23-05-2021 23:01

23-05-2021 • 23:01

4 Linkedin

Bron: Resolume

Resolume

Design en multimedia

Reacties (4)

+1kipjr
23 mei 2021 23:25
Ik ben overgestapt van Resolume naar HeavyM omdat het ondanks de mogelijkheden nog vrij veel kennis en ervaring vereist. Is dit nog steeds zo populair dan?
+1vanengelandt
@kipjr24 mei 2021 00:50
Gebruik hier ook heavym alleen jammer dat de pro versie nu een pak duurder is en je de ndi en hogere resolutie niet meer hebt in de standard versie, het is een leuke tool om snel wat projection mapping te doen.
+1Knijpoog
23 mei 2021 23:17
Toch wel leuk dat Resolume van Nederlands bodem komt en marktleider is.
Heb een keer een workshop gehad en er zit echt leuk team achter die ook helemaal opstond voor nieuwe ideeen en feedback.
Voor VJ’s is dit wel echt DE app ook voor videomapping erg handig.
+1Yuckfou157
24 mei 2021 00:06
Geh ik val hier echt per verrassing in maar ik ben VJ (althans, als er geen pandemie is :( ) en werk net als (klein gokje) 70-80% van alle live VJ'ers wereldwijd.
En het is razend populair, drukke facebook groepen met veel nieuwe aanwas, veel al dan niet commerciële plugins en een gelukkig steeds stabielere basis om mee te werken.
En het is zoals je zegt, uitgebreid, heel erg uitgebreid, je kan beginnen bij 3 lagen en een beetje beelden mixen, maar dat kan volledig ontsporen naar 20 lagen, overal effecten op al dan niet muziek of tijdcode gestuurd en ga maar door.
Imo wederom een stukje Nederlandse event techniek waar we trots op mogen zijn :)

