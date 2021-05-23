Resolume is een applicatie die speciaal voor live video is ontwikkeld en bijvoorbeeld kan worden gebruikt door vj's die een live videoperformance geven. Door gebruik te maken van verschillende toetsen op het keyboard of midiapparaat kun je beelden afwisselen, over elkaar afspelen en bewerken. Er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor de gangbare beeldbestandstypen, waaronder avi, mov, mpg, swf, gif, jpg, bmp, en psd. Daarnaast kan een capture device, zoals een camera, webcam of tv-tuner, worden gebruikt. De ontwikkelaars hebben Resolume Arena en Avenue 7.3.3 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aankondiging:

Resolume 7.3.3 Released. Have No Fear



Here's another maintenance release to prepare Avenue & Arena for a major new addition to the Resolume family ... have no fear, shiny new toys coming soon.



Fix List #14074 Doing a clean install on Windows, Example.avc is not copied and loaded on startup

#14781 Crash switching decks

#14813 Playing this mp4 with wrong AAC-audio PTS values crashes Alley on windows

#14817 Capture color conversions are inaccurate

#14881 Undo-redo column insertion breaks with groups sometimes

#14935 Midi (by position) shortcut no worky after undoing group column insert

#14956 Text Animation doesn't leave a valid context

#14987 L fixtures send different value than expected

#15005 Video mixer gets garbage texture from somewhere

#15023 Media Manager freezes trying to reconnect a file with a different name

#15143 Capture input starts to trail in feedback Download

Select "Check for Updates.." in the Avenue or Arena menu and it will self-update. Or checkout the downloads page.