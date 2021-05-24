Netgear heeft eerder deze maand nieuwe firmware voor haar AC1900 Nighthawk Smart WiFi Router uitgebracht. Deze router, ook wel als R7000 aangeduid, kan zowel op de 2,4GHz- als op de 5GHz-band data verzenden en ontvangen, en heeft een theoretische doorvoer van 1300Mbit/s. Daarnaast zijn er vijf gigabit-ethernetpoorten aanwezig, waarvan er één aan de wankant zit en de andere vier intern kunnen worden gebruikt. Het versienummer van deze firmware-uitgave is vastgezet op 1.0.11.122 en de veranderingen zien er als volgt uit:
Version 1.0.11.122 - Hot Fix
Security Fixes:
Bug Fixes:
- Fixes security issues.
Version 1.0.11.110
- Fixes possible system kernel panic issues.
- Fixes the issue where the attached device list displays incorrectly.
- Fixes the issue where the Circle ad window displays every time when logging in to web interface.
Version 1.0.11.106
- Fixes security issues.
Version 1.0.11.100
- Fixes security issues.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixes security issues.
- Fixes the issue where disconnected devices still display as connected after a period of time.
- Fixes the issue where the system default time displays as 2015 when the NTP sync up fails.
- Fixes the system crash or out of memory issue
- Fixes the issue where incorrect data displays under the attached devices list.
- Fixes the issue where devices under the attached devices list can’t be edited.
- Fixes typos in the GUI.