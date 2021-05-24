Firmware-update: Netgear Nighthawk AC1900 1.0.11.122

Netgear logo (90 pix)Netgear heeft eerder deze maand nieuwe firmware voor haar AC1900 Nighthawk Smart WiFi Router uitgebracht. Deze router, ook wel als R7000 aangeduid, kan zowel op de 2,4GHz- als op de 5GHz-band data verzenden en ontvangen, en heeft een theoretische doorvoer van 1300Mbit/s. Daarnaast zijn er vijf gigabit-ethernetpoorten aanwezig, waarvan er één aan de wankant zit en de andere vier intern kunnen worden gebruikt. Het versienummer van deze firmware-uitgave is vastgezet op 1.0.11.122 en de veranderingen zien er als volgt uit:

Version 1.0.11.122 - Hot Fix

Security Fixes: Version 1.0.11.116

Security Fixes:
  • Fixes security issues.
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixes possible system kernel panic issues.
  • Fixes the issue where the attached device list displays incorrectly.
  • Fixes the issue where the Circle ad window displays every time when logging in to web interface.
Version 1.0.11.110

Security Fixes:
  • Fixes security issues.
Version 1.0.11.106

Security Fixes:
  • Fixes security issues.
Version 1.0.11.100

Security Fixes:
  • Fixes security issues.
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixes the issue where disconnected devices still display as connected after a period of time.
  • Fixes the issue where the system default time displays as 2015 when the NTP sync up fails.
  • Fixes the system crash or out of memory issue
  • Fixes the issue where incorrect data displays under the attached devices list.
  • Fixes the issue where devices under the attached devices list can’t be edited.
  • Fixes typos in the GUI.
Versienummer 1.0.11.122
Releasestatus Final
Website Netgear
Download https://www.downloads.netgear.com/files/GDC/R7000/R7000-V1.0.11.122_10.2.100_hotfix.zip
Licentietype Freeware

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 24-05-2021 17:00
19 • submitter: Chicken

24-05-2021 • 17:00

19 Linkedin

Submitter: Chicken

Bron: Netgear

Update-historie

29-09 Netgear Nighthawk AC1900 1.0.11.128 21
05-'21 Netgear Nighthawk AC1900 1.0.11.122 19
07-'19 Netgear Nighthawk AC1900 1.0.9.88 2
02-'19 Netgear Nighthawk AC1900 1.0.9.64 10
12-'18 Netgear AC1900 Nighthawk 1.0.9.60 15
10-'18 Netgear AC1900 Nighthawk 1.0.9.42 2
07-'18 Netgear AC1900 Nighthawk 1.0.9.34 8
06-'18 Netgear AC1900 Nighthawk 1.0.9.32 17
02-'18 Netgear AC1900 Nighthawk 1.0.9.26 32
01-'18 Netgear Nighthawk AC1900 Router 1.0.9.20 20
Meer historie

Lees meer

Netgear Nighthawk AC1900 Smart WiFi Router (R7000)

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Modems en routers Netgear

Reacties (19)

-Moderatie-faq
-119019+111+21+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
+2kodak
24 mei 2021 17:21
De reden voor deze hotfix is dus dat je bij Netgear er nog steeds hardcoded wachtwoorden bij kreeg, terwijl die fouten al in 2008 (ruim 13 jaar geleden) bekend waren gemaakt. Netgear doet de bewering dat ze beveiliging serieus nemen, maar het lijkt er meer op dat ze dat ze er nauwelijks aandacht voor hebben.
+1MadButcher
24 mei 2021 17:57
Ik had bij volle belading wel eens reboot.
QoS werkt slecht op deze router. Stuk trager dan zonder QoS. Door Access Control wordt ie ook trager. Kan je beter ook uitzetten.
Software is niet het sterkste punt van Netgear, volgende wordt waarschijnlijk een Asus.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MadButcher op 24 mei 2021 17:58]

+1Lizard
@MadButcher24 mei 2021 18:40
Ik ben al een tijdje over op Xwrt-Vortex wat een aangepaste versie is van Asuswrt-Merlin.
Daardoor wordt je Netgear al bijna een Asus. ;)

In het begin is het even uitzoeken, maar de 'custom' rom is zoveel stabieler dan Netgears eigen software, ik wil niet meer anders.
+1L0g0ff
@Lizard24 mei 2021 19:56
Kun je ondertussen al 5ghz draaien op je wifi met aangepaste firmware? Of blijft custom firmware nog steeds steken op 2,4ghz?
+1Aristo
@L0g0ff24 mei 2021 20:31
Met dd-wrt in ieder geval wel. Draait al een paar jaar stabiel en naar tevredenheid op mijn R7000. Ik hoef niet meer terug naar de originele Netgear firmware.
+1Nord
24 mei 2021 18:32
Ik heb de router al een hele tijd (2016), best tevreden, maar sinds de 1.0.9.88-firmware wordt er niet meer aangegeven dat er updates zijn, via de Firmware Version Check. Nu ook weer niet. Hebben meer gebruikers dit? En is het raadzaam om "handmatig" deze update toch te installeren?
+1MadButcher
@Nord24 mei 2021 20:38
had ik ook ja, ook handmatig via bestand moeten doen.
+1Hestronic BV
24 mei 2021 17:11
Net over van de AC1900 naar een UniFi USG3P maar deze bug:
  • Fixes the issue where the Circle ad window displays every time when logging in to web interface.
God wat was dit een irritant voorval, dat ze dat nu pas gefixed hebben :).
+1zwartbaard
24 mei 2021 18:22
Wel grappig hoe er een software update uit is een weekend nadat je overgestapt bent op Unifi. Heb nu twee van deze dingen die ik nog moet deponeren bij het grofvuil 8-)
+1Damien65535
24 mei 2021 21:15
Zou eens tijd worden (geen idee of dat bij deze update gefixt is) dat Netgear het probleem oplost dat bij gelijktijdige simultane 2.4 en 5 ghz connecties er een incidentele drop van alle connecties plaatsvind tot de r7000 een reboot heeft uitgevoerd

Draai al 1,5 jaar op een oude firmware, bij iedere nieuwe firmware geupdate om te kijken of het probleem was/is opgelost maar vooralsnog blijft het probleem bestaan.

Ben erg blij dat mijn server uitzonderlijk goed beveiligd is maar voor een premium aanbieder van netwerkapparatuur buitengewoon onacceptabel 8)7
+1LCP
24 mei 2021 21:25
Ik heb de D7000 (met ADSL2+ modem) maar ik ben er verre van tevreden over. Zeer onstabiele WiFi, onstabiele firmware; op een gegeven moment kan je niet meer inloggen en moet je de Modem power-cyclen en er komen geen enkele updates meer voor uit. En er zijn geen mogelijkheden voor DNS configuratie.
In tegenstelling tot mijn Netgear NAS, die al jaren oud is en draait als een zonnetje en nog steeds frequente firmware updates krijgt.
Jammer, want ik had hoge verwachtingen van mijn D7000. Maar ik ben vrij teleurgesteld.
Als er een custom firmware voor zou zijn, zou ik die nog wel overwegen.
0wim1928
24 mei 2021 17:16
Ja en de mijne is nu bijna 8 jaar oud en zag dat de originele firmware niet veel soeps was .
Eerst van het begin dd-wrt erop gehad .. en nu bijna 2 jaar Asuswrt en goed bereik op alle verdiepingen
Ddns en portforwarden enz enz werkt vele jaren goed.
En hij is nog gewoon te koop

[Reactie gewijzigd door wim1928 op 24 mei 2021 22:09]

0Carlozero
@wim192824 mei 2021 20:54
Heb ook asuswrt erop staan, ging altijd goed, maar nu valt de WiFi steeds uit, heb je enig idee hoe dat kan?
0wim1928
@Carlozero24 mei 2021 22:29
Nieuwste firmware installeren ... antenne goed vast? Router op de juiste plaats zetten enz
0Carlozero
@wim192827 mei 2021 09:25
Na jaren op dezelfde plek, zonder problemen, tot laatste weken, op andere plek gezet, met juiste resultaat.
Waarschijnlijk buurman, iets aan de andere kant van de muur gezet wat stoort.
0killyou007
25 mei 2021 01:00
Ik zou geen netgear in huis willen hebben behalve als je grijs haar wil hebben .
0shaswin
31 mei 2021 15:12
Inmiddels is Version 1.0.11.123 - Hot Fix te downloaden vanaf de Netgear website.

[Reactie gewijzigd door shaswin op 31 mei 2021 15:14]

1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee