Firmware-update: Netgear Nighthawk AC1900 1.0.9.88

Netgear logo (90 pix)Netgear heeft nieuwe firmware voor zijn AC1900 Nighthawk Smart WiFi Router uitgebracht. Deze router, ook wel als R7000 aangeduid, kan zowel op de 2,4GHz- als op de 5GHz-band data verzenden en ontvangen, en heeft een theoretische doorvoer van maar liefst 1300Mbit/s. Daarnaast zijn er vijf gigabit-ethernetpoorten aanwezig, waarvan er een aan de wankant zit en de andere vier intern kunnen worden gebruikt, en zijn een usb 2.0- en een usb 3.0-aansluiting aanwezig. Het versienummer van deze firmware-uitgave is vastgezet op 1.0.9.88 en de veranderingen zien er als volgt uit:

Please note that starting with this firmware release (V1.0.9.88), iTunesServer, Kwilt Photosharing, Time Machine Backup, TiVo support for media sharing, and the Downloader feature (which was in beta) are no longer supported. If you want to continue using these features, do not update the firmware.

New Features and Enhancements:
  • Supports NETGEAR Armor
  • Removes the following features: iTunes Server, Downloader, Time Machine, Kwilt, and TiVo
Bug Fixes:
  • The WPS feature was greyed out when the 2.4G WiFi radio was disabled.
  • After installing the UPnP driver on the LAN PC, the wrong product info displayed.
  • The Internet did not disconnect when the WAN was set to static IP and the monthly data limit was reached.
  • The Nighthawk app did not accept the correct log in password.
  • The WPS wizard was not greyed out when WiFi radio was disabled.
  • The status was not removed in Attached Device page under bridge mode.
  • Stability issues under heavy loading
  • Other security issues
Versienummer 1.0.9.88
Releasestatus Final
Website Netgear
Download http://www.downloads.netgear.com/files/GDC/R7000/R7000-V1.0.9.88_10.2.88.zip
Licentietype Freeware

