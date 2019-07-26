AMD heeft een nieuwe update van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- R9- en RX-series. Voor de nieuwste generatie kaarten worden van Windows alleen versies 7 en 10 ondersteund. Ook biedt AMD geen 32bit-drivers meer aan. De releasenotes voor versie 19.7.3 laten de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.7.3 Highlights
Support For
Added Vulkan Support
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood - Up to 13% better performance with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.7.3 in Wolfenstein: Youngblood than with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.7.2RS-304
- Radeon GPU Profiler on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products
- Microsoft PIX on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products
Fixed Issues
- VK_EXT_display_surface_counter - This extension defines a vertical blanking period counter associated with display surfaces. It provides a mechanism to query support for such a counter from a VkSurfaceKHR object
- VK_AMD_pipeline_compiler_control - This extension provides a way to set per-pipeline compiler options, for instance, to relax rounding rules when working with mixed-precision floating point values.
- VK_AMD_shader_core_properties2 - This extension exposes additional, AMD specific shader core properties for a physical device
- VK_EXT_subgroup_size_control - This extension provides additional control over subgroup size, allowing applications for instance to opt-in to different subgroup sizes on devices supporting more than just one.
- VK_KHR_imageless_framebuffer - This extension allows framebuffers to be created without the need for creating images first, allowing more flexibility in how they are used, and avoiding the need for many of the compatibility rules.
- VK_KHR_variable_pointers - This extension allows implementations to indicate their level of support for the SPV_KHR_variable_pointers SPIR-V extension. The SPIR-V extension allows shader modules to use invocation-private pointers into uniform and/or storage buffers, where the pointer values can be dynamic and non-uniform. This release adds the optional VariablePointers support.
Known Issues
- League of Legends may fail to launch on Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics with Windows7 system configurations.
- Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products may experience DirectX9 application crashes or hangs after an express upgrade of Radeon Software.
- Windows Mixed Reality may fail to launch when Radeon Image Sharpening is enabled on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products.
- Audio may be out of sync with videos when using Radeon ReLive VR.
- Incorrect values may be shown in the power gauge for Radeon WattMan while applications are running on AMD Radeon VII.
- AMD Log Utility Driver may intermittently fail to install on Windows7 system configurations.
- Radeon Anti-Lag may experience slight performance drops on some gaming applications when enabled.
- Minor stuttering may occur when playing Fortnite during the first few minutes of gameplay on AMD Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics.
- Radeon Overlay may experience flickering in Vulkan API games when Radeon Image Sharpening is enabled.
- Corruption may be observed in some tests when running Adobe Premier Pro 2019 benchmarks.
- Some system configurations may experience green color corruption after install of Radeon Software when running Windows 10 May 2019 update.
- Stutter may be experienced when Radeon FreeSync is enabled on 240hz refresh displays with Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products.
- Radeon Performance Metrics may report incorrect VRAM utilization.
- AMD Radeon VII may experience elevated memory clocks at idle or on desktop.
- Radeon Overlay may intermittently fail to appear when toggled in game.
- Audio for clips captured by Radeon ReLive may be corrupted or garbled when desktop recording is enabled.
- Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics may experience a black screen during uninstall on Windows7 system configurations. A work around is to perform uninstall in safe mode.
- Recording clips with Radeon ReLive may result in blank clips on Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics with Windows7 system configurations.
- Enabling Enhanced Sync may cause game, application or system crashes on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products.