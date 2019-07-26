Microsoft heeft versie 18.2 van SQL Server Management Studio, vaak afgekort tot SSMS, uitgebracht. Met SSMS kun je een Microsoft SQL-omgeving beheren, bijvoorbeeld een on-premise SQL Server, maar ook een Azure SQL Data Warehouse in de cloud. Het biedt tools voor de configuratie, monitoring en ingebruikname van de verschillende datatiercomponenten. Daarnaast kun je queries en scripts in elkaar zetten. De bijbehorende aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit:
SQL Server Management Studio 18.2 is now generally available
We are excited to announce the release of SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS) 18.2. For this update, while we added some features, our focus was dedicated to fundamentals such as stability, reliability, performance, etc.
Some of the new features in SQL Server Management Studio include:
Key bug fixes in this release include:
- Intellisense/editor: Added support for data classification
- Query execution: Added a completion time in the messages to track when a given query completed its execution.
- ShowPlan: Added new attribute in query plan when the inline scalar UDF feature is enabled.
SQL Server Management Studio setup
Always On
- Fixed or greatly mitigated an issue where SQL Server Management Studio setup was incorrectly blocking the installation of SQL Server Management Studio reporting mismatching languages. This could have been an issue in some abnormal situations like an aborted setup or an incorrect uninstall of a previous version of SQL Server Management Studio. You can review the feedback on this issue to learn more.
Registered servers
- Fixed an issue where SQL Server Management Studio was throwing an error when trying to delete an availability group that has a single quote in its name.
- Fixed an issue where SQL Server Management Studio was presenting the wrong failover wizard when replicas are configured as synchronous, when using read scale AGs (cluster type=NONE). Now SQL Server Management Studio will present the wizard for the Force_Failover_Allow_Data_Loss option, which is the only one allowed for the cluster type NONE availability.
- Fixed an issue where the wizard was restricting the number of allowed synchronization replaces to 3, even if SQL Server 2019 supports up to 5 (Enterprise/Developer/Evaluation Editions).
Object explorer
- Fixed issues that would crash SQL Server Management Studio when issuing a query against multiple servers.
SQL agent
- Fixed an issue where some menu items like SQL Server import and the export wizard were missing or disabled when connected to SQL express. See UserVoice for more details.
- Fixed an issue that was causing SQL Server Management Studio to crash when an object is dragged from object explorer to the editor. You can review the feedback on this issue to learn more.
- Fixed an issue where the renaming databases were causing incorrect database names to show up in object explorer. Review UserVoice to learn more.
In addition, we have also fixed several issues in areas such as SQL Server Management Objects, import flat file wizard, reports, XEvent profiler, etc.
- Fixed an issue that was causing the focus to be reset in the first row instead of the active row when adding, inserting, editing or removing job steps. You can review UserVoice for more details.
Please see the SQL Server Management Studio release notes for a comprehensive list of bug fixes.
As always, we are always listening and would love to hear from you with any questions, comments or feature suggestions.