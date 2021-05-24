Versie 4.4 van Rainmeter is in ontwikkeling en er is een nieuwe testversie uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan in real time allerlei zinvolle, maar ook minder zinnige informatie op de desktop worden weergegeven, zoals vrije ruimte op de harde schijf, netwerkactiviteit en of er nieuwe e-mail is. Ook kunnen functionele applets worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld notities te maken of om tweets mee te versturen. Sinds build 3445 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Revision 3452 InputText plugin: Corrected an issue where the negative sign was not allowed when both InputNumber and DefaultValue options were set.

#CURRENTSECTION# variable: Improved the resolution of the #CURRENTSECTION# built-in variable when used in either Lua or Plugin inline section variables.

Shape meter: Fixed a bug with the Combine functionality when a shape is combined with a previously combined shape. Revision 3447 WiFiStatus plugin: Added 802.11ad and 802.11ax to supported PHY values.

and to supported values. Manage dialog: Corrected the Help buttons to direct to the appropriate Beta or Final version of the manual based on the version of Rainmeter being used.