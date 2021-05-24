Software-update: Rainmeter 4.4 r3452 bèta

Rainmeter logo (75 pix) Versie 4.4 van Rainmeter is in ontwikkeling en er is een nieuwe testversie uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan in real time allerlei zinvolle, maar ook minder zinnige informatie op de desktop worden weergegeven, zoals vrije ruimte op de harde schijf, netwerkactiviteit en of er nieuwe e-mail is. Ook kunnen functionele applets worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld notities te maken of om tweets mee te versturen. Sinds build 3445 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Revision 3452

  • InputText plugin: Corrected an issue where the negative sign was not allowed when both InputNumber and DefaultValue options were set.
  • #CURRENTSECTION# variable: Improved the resolution of the #CURRENTSECTION# built-in variable when used in either Lua or Plugin inline section variables.
  • Shape meter: Fixed a bug with the Combine functionality when a shape is combined with a previously combined shape.

Revision 3447

  • WiFiStatus plugin: Added 802.11ad and 802.11ax to supported PHY values.
  • Manage dialog: Corrected the Help buttons to direct to the appropriate Beta or Final version of the manual based on the version of Rainmeter being used.
Versienummer 4.4 r3452 bèta
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Rainmeter
Download https://github.com/rainmeter/rainmeter/releases/download/v4.4.0.3452/Rainmeter-4.4-r3452-beta.exe
Bestandsgrootte 2,43MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

24-05-2021 • 17:21

24-05-2021 • 17:21

12 Linkedin

Bron: Rainmeter

Reacties (12)

-Moderatie-faq
-112011+111+22+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1dasiro
24 mei 2021 18:05
weet iemand wat de impact ervan is op je system resources en de resposiveness van de software zelf? Lijkt me wel een leuke/handige tool afhankelijk van wat je met de plugins allemaal kan doen
+2PilatuS
@dasiro24 mei 2021 18:53
Hier op dit moment 0.1% CPU, 11MB RAM met 0.3% GPU.
+1filthymushroom
@PilatuS24 mei 2021 18:58
Dit komt ook ongeveer overeen met mijn ervaringen.
+2m00d
@dasiro24 mei 2021 18:17
Impact is minimaal uit mijn eigen ervaring. Maar makkelijkste manier om te kijken of het impact heeft op jouw machine is om het te installeren. Je kunt altijd de portable versie installeren zodat er niets achter blijft
+1FragDAnvers
@dasiro24 mei 2021 19:08
Collega van mij had dit geinstalleerd staan: 65 graden idle cpu temp (met wraith cooler)
Na deinstallatie nog maar 45 graden.
+1dasiro
@FragDAnvers24 mei 2021 19:31
dat lijkt me wel een énorm verschil, zeker gezien de feedback van anderen. geen 2 systemen zijn natuurlijk hetzelfde, laat staan wat je allemaal monitored, maar toch bedankt voor het antwoord :)
+1Pep7777
@FragDAnvers24 mei 2021 20:00
45 idle vind ik al aan de hoge kant, misschien tijd om de koeler een keer opnieuw met nieuwe pasta erop te zetten?

[edit] Kan ook stof zijn, even de fans nalopen en alles afstoffen kan al helpen

[Reactie gewijzigd door Pep7777 op 24 mei 2021 20:02]

+1Anoniem: 933945
@dasiro24 mei 2021 19:05
op mn TIEN JAAR oude 3GHz Intel bak met 8 GB RAM gebruikte Rainmeter zga niks - ik gebruikte 't voor tijd/datum/CPU/RAM en Internet up&download zonder enig probleem
+1SauSkopje
@dasiro24 mei 2021 19:30
Rond de 1.2% op een 8c/16t 2700x met bijna 55mb ram, voor wat widgets over systemresources op mijn 2de scherm.
+1Cybergamer
@dasiro24 mei 2021 19:52
1.2% bij mij (8700K met 32GB geheugen), stelt dus niets voor. Met dit widget op een apart 10" scherm.
+1killer4king
@dasiro24 mei 2021 23:50
op mijn systeem CPU: 0,3% , RAM: 60MB, GPU: 07% (mijn systeem is een 3800x met 32GB mocht dat van belang zijn)
heb volgende widgets: analog clock, CPU, GPU, netwerk en drives (van Gadgets ?!)

zou niet zonder willen .. zijn andere skins die het meer in je desktop verwerken .. maar vind het prima zo
ps, heb op de achtergrond BOINC draaien (verbonden met Dutch Power Cows, dit zal veel meer impakt hebben op mijn performance, .. staat wel ingesteld op 70% CPU en GPU)
Deze schakelt wel uit als er een applicatie rekenkracht vraagt.. dus echt veel last heb ik er niet van .. en hoop toch iets bij te dragen ...

[Reactie gewijzigd door killer4king op 24 mei 2021 23:53]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

