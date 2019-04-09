Go, ook aangeduid als golang, is een programmeertaal die sinds 2007 wordt ontwikkeld door Google en de opensourcegemeenschap. De taal wordt onder andere door CloudFlare, Google, Netflix en Uber gebruikt. Go-code kan worden gecompileerd voor Android, Linux, macOS, FreeBSD en Windows op i386-, amd64- en ARM-processorarchitecturen. De syntax van Go is vergelijkbaar met die van C en soortgelijke programmeertalen, hoewel er ook enkele opvallende verschillen zijn. Ook biedt Go de mogelijkheid voor gedistribueerd programmeren, waarbij verschillende processen tegelijk worden uitgevoerd. Het team heeft Go versies 1.12.3 en 1.11.8 vrijgegeven met de volgende aankondiging:

Go 1.12.3 and Go 1.11.8 are released



Hello gophers,



We have just released Go versions 1.12.3 and 1.11.8, minor point releases.



These releases fix an issue where using the prebuilt binary releases on older versions of GNU/Linux led to failures when linking programs that used cgo.



Only Linux users who hit this issue need to update.



View the release notes for more information: https://golang.org/doc/devel/release.html#go1.12.minor



You can download binary and source distributions from the Go web site: https://golang.org/dl/



To compile from source using a Git clone, update to the release with "git checkout go1.12.3" and build as usual.



Cheers,

Andy for the Go team



go1.12.2 includes fixes to the compiler, the go command, the runtime, and the doc, net, net/http/httputil, and os packages.

go1.11.7 includes fixes to the runtime and the net packages.