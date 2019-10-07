Versie 1.9.3 van OpenTTD is uitgekomen. In deze opensourcekloon van het Microprose-spel Transport Tycoon Deluxe is het de bedoeling om een transportimperium op te bouwen over de weg, het spoor, het water en door de lucht. OpenTTD kan meer dan alleen het originele spel nabootsen. Zo kunnen er tot wel 64 keer grotere maps dan in het origineel worden gebruikt, is de ai zijn naam waardig en is er ondersteuning voor multiplayer en ipv6. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Deze uitgave wordt met de volgende aantekeningen geleverd:

Yet another service release for 1.9, while we are also working towards making a 1.10 version.

This release especially focuses on two issues hitting macOS users: Many have had really bad performance, with framerates below 10 on the title screen. The cause was identified to be colourspace conversions happening (big thanks to SoothedTau in issue #7644) and found a fix. There is a risk this causes incorrect colours, hopefully that’s an acceptable trade-off. Additionally, some misconfigured multiplayer servers have been sending out server names with invalid UTF-8 text, revealing a bug in text handling on macOS, causing crashes. This has also been fixed.

Apart from those two bugs, there are also some other improvements: UI scaling fixes, text fixes, file browser sorting, and it’s become a little easier to send vehicles to oil rigs and other water industries. For those playing city builder scenarios in particular, a certain playstyle was causing crashes when building road stops over one-way roads, this is also fixed.