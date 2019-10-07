Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: OpenTTD 1.9.3

OpenTTD logo (75 pix) Versie 1.9.3 van OpenTTD is uitgekomen. In deze opensourcekloon van het Microprose-spel Transport Tycoon Deluxe is het de bedoeling om een transportimperium op te bouwen over de weg, het spoor, het water en door de lucht. OpenTTD kan meer dan alleen het originele spel nabootsen. Zo kunnen er tot wel 64 keer grotere maps dan in het origineel worden gebruikt, is de ai zijn naam waardig en is er ondersteuning voor multiplayer en ipv6. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Deze uitgave wordt met de volgende aantekeningen geleverd:

OpenTTD 1.9.3 is now published.

Yet another service release for 1.9, while we are also working towards making a 1.10 version.

This release especially focuses on two issues hitting macOS users: Many have had really bad performance, with framerates below 10 on the title screen. The cause was identified to be colourspace conversions happening (big thanks to SoothedTau in issue #7644) and found a fix. There is a risk this causes incorrect colours, hopefully that’s an acceptable trade-off. Additionally, some misconfigured multiplayer servers have been sending out server names with invalid UTF-8 text, revealing a bug in text handling on macOS, causing crashes. This has also been fixed.

Apart from those two bugs, there are also some other improvements: UI scaling fixes, text fixes, file browser sorting, and it’s become a little easier to send vehicles to oil rigs and other water industries. For those playing city builder scenarios in particular, a certain playstyle was causing crashes when building road stops over one-way roads, this is also fixed.

Versienummer 1.9.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows XP, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website OpenTTD
Download https://www.openttd.org/en/download-stable
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 07-10-2019 12:002

07-10-2019 • 12:00

2 Linkedin Google+

Bron: OpenTTD

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

OpenTTD

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Games

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+11+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1aequitas
7 oktober 2019 12:15
Goed om te zien dat dit project ook door blijft gaan. Jaren (10+) terug heel veel plezier aan gehad, vooral de multiplayer voegde een leuke uitdaging toe t.o.v. van de AI. Momenteel wordt mijn treinoptimalisatiedorst gelest door Factorio. Maar ik moet dit spel binnenkort nog maar eens een paar avonden aanslingeren benieuwd hoe veel er veranderd en verbeterd is sindsdien.
Reageer
0willemd
7 oktober 2019 12:57
Echt fantastisch dat dit nog steeds wordt bijgehouden.

Zitten hier de originele muziek etc ook in?
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Apple

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True