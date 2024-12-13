De tweede release candidate van Wine versie 10.0 is verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 29.473 titels, wat er 8 meer zijn dan twee weken geleden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Wine 10.0-rc2 What's new in this release: Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze Bugs fixed in 10.0-rc2 (total 21): #28861 Final Fantasy XI hangs after character selection

#47640 No Man's Sky (Beyond) does not start anymore: Unable to initialize Vulkan (vkEnumerateInstanceExtensionProperties failed)

#51998 Unable to start CloneCD

#53453 Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars - fails to start (splash screen not even shown)

#54437 ntoskrnl.exe:ntoskrnl breaks test_rawinput() [(RIM|WM)_INPUT] in user32:input for non-English locales on Windows 7

#55583 d3d8:device - test_wndproc() often is missing a WM_WINDOWPOSCHANGING in Wine

#56056 Exiting IrfanView full screen mode creates a redundant task bar "Untitled window" item which is not clickable

#56325 Prefix path string in wineboot dialog is cut off

#56940 vs_community.exe halts:"The application cannot find one of its required files, possibly because it was unable to create it in the folder."

#57216 Mouse wheel input in IL-2 1946 is not applied consistently to UI elements and throttle

#57285 Foxit Reader - maximized view don't work properly

#57384 The shareware installer for Daytona (16-bit) hangs at the end of installing.

#57418 PlayOnline Viewer throws an application error at launch.

#57442 Several applications: abnormal input delay with Wine

#57481 Prey (2016) X11 fullscreen fails in 9.22

#57503 World in conflict has a frozen screen - updating only when alt-tabbing out and in

#57504 Possible regression with Unity3D games: Framedrops when moving cursor.

#57506 Wine doesn't show any window

#57524 Commit c9592bae breaks VKB Gladiator HIDRAW support

#57527 Drop-down list appears behind the main window

#57530 Regression: Tiny extra form displays in Delphi programs Wine 10.0-rc1 What's new in this release: Bundled vkd3d upgraded to version 1.14.

Mono engine updated to version 9.4.0.

Initial version of a Bluetooth driver.

UTF-8 support in the C runtime functions.

Support for split debug info using build ids. Bugs fixed in 10.0-rc1 (total 17): #43172 IDirectPlay4::EnumConnections needs to support wide string in DPNAME structure

#56109 Broken Radiobutton navigation (Up/Down, Accelerators) in several InnoSetup installers

#56709 PackTouchHitTestingProximityEvaluation not located in USER32.dll when attempting to run Clip Studio Paint 3.0

#56838 FL Studio 21 gui problem

#57064 Bloodrayne 2 (legacy and Terminal Cut): graphical issue (foggy screen)

#57308 Cannot load split debug symbols under /usr/lib/debug

#57401 Dragon Unpacker crashes on both wine devel and staging

#57411 Heroes of the Storm: screen sporadically flickers black

#57431 Links 2003 Crashes

#57437 PStart isn't showing a menu in the tray bar

#57453 Regression: TWM: Cursor position offset in some programs.

#57457 Mathcad 15 crashes when enter trace tab

#57463 winebus always crashing with unknown since 8b41c2cf

#57472 Systray support is broken in Wine 9.22

#57474 Windows disappear irreversibly when are not shown on a virtual desktop

#57477 After commit of 484c6111 game could not launch with dxvk

#57493 Mathcad 15 crashes on startup due to unhandled domdoc MaxElementDepth property