Software-update: Matomo 5.1.1

Matomo logo (80 pix)Versie 5.1.1 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van PHP en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina. In deze uitgave is onder meer een beveiligingsprobleem verholpen:

Moderate security fix

Addressed a moderate security vulnerability related to an open redirect issue in the ‘logme’ mechanism. This fix prevents unauthorised redirection, enhancing the security within Matomo.

New process for trialling premium features (On-premise users only)

When users initiate a free trial to experience premium features from within Matomo, they are now automatically redirected to the Matomo Marketplace to complete the checkout process. The in-app Marketplace trial routes through to the Matomo Marketplace to streamline the trial and subscription experience.

Matomo

Versienummer 5.1.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Matomo
Download https://matomo.org/latest.zip
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-08-2024 20:30
13 • submitter: Erulezz

15-08-2024 • 20:30

13

Submitter: Erulezz

Bron: Matomo

Update-historie

14-06 Matomo 5.11.1 1
09-06 Matomo 5.11.0 3
30-05 Matomo 5.10.1 0
04-05 Matomo 5.10.0 0
23-04 Matomo 5.9.0 2
05-03 Matomo 5.8.0 0
04-02 Matomo 5.7.1 0
30-01 Matomo 5.7.0 15
11-12 Matomo 5.6.2 2
26-11 Matomo 5.6.0 0
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Reacties (13)

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dez11de 15 augustus 2024 22:23
Matomo is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics.
Is Gmail een alternatief voor WhatsApp?
Ja, maar vooral nee.
Robbierut4 @dez11de15 augustus 2024 22:55
Vreemde reactie.

Email vergelijken met social media loopt inderdaad mank.

Tracking voor websites vergelijken met tracking voor websites is best gelijk.

Ik zou zelfs zeggen dat uit de vergelijking Matomo beter uit de test komt. Ik vind het vooral erg fijn dat je cookieloos kunt tracken.
Zo hoef je dus geen irritante cookiewall te hebben om wel analytics uit je website te halen. En het is nog privacy vriendelijk ook :)
whitemage2003 @Robbierut416 augustus 2024 07:41
Als ik het zo lees op de telefoon zie je het zo als het ware:
Versie 5.1.0 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo is een opensourcealternatief voor google

Met op de volgende regel analytics... dus als je snel leest lees je dat je matomo vergelijkt met google. Misschien puntje van feedback door deze op een regel te zeten voor volgende keer? :)

Ik zie alleen niet hoe je zonder cookies kunt werken. Als je een login of iets hebt maak je een sessie aan wat volgens mij altijd een cookie aan maakt. Of wordt dat tegenwoordig anders gedaan? Anders moet je bij elke pagina refresh opnieuw inloggen :p. Maw kun je niet inloggen.
Robbierut4 @whitemage200316 augustus 2024 09:38
Ik zie alleen niet hoe je zonder cookies kunt werken. Als je een login of iets hebt maak je een sessie aan wat volgens mij altijd een cookie aan maakt. Of wordt dat tegenwoordig anders gedaan? Anders moet je bij elke pagina refresh opnieuw inloggen :p. Maw kun je niet inloggen.
Functionele cookies zijn standaard toegestaan.

Maar simpeler, veel kleine websites hoef je gewoon niet in te loggen. De bakker om de hoek zonder webshop heeft geen inlog voor klanten. Eventuele reviews worden uitgelinkt naar een review dienst.
RobbyTown @whitemage200316 augustus 2024 10:39
Met op de volgende regel analytics... dus als je snel leest lees je dat je matomo vergelijkt met google. Misschien puntje van feedback door deze op een regel te zeten voor volgende keer?
Dat ligt denk ik aan de telefoon resolutie. Word lastig goed krijgen voor iedereen. Google Analytics word al als hele link weergeven.

Hier op de pc op 1 regel.
Even op de telefoon getest
op 2 regels, telefoon gedraaid op 1 regel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RobbyTown op 16 augustus 2024 10:44]

ANdrode @RobbyTown18 augustus 2024 22:47
Een use case voor de non breaking space, &nbsp :)
whitemage2003 @Robbierut416 augustus 2024 03:46
Prima vergelijking. Ik denk dat men niet weet wat google analitics is... met google wordt inderdaad veelal gedacht aan de serge engine en gmail.. maar analitics is iets heel anders
RobbyTown @dez11de15 augustus 2024 22:52
Gmail (email) en WhatsApp (berichten/chat) rare vergelijking?


Gmail en Hotmail
WhatsApp en Signal
Is beter te vergelijken met elkaar.
thomas_n @RobbyTown16 augustus 2024 10:28
Ik vermoed dat dat precies het punt is dat @dez11de wilde maken. ;)

Misschien kan hen toelichten waarom de vergelijking tussen Matomo en Google Analytics net zo scheef is als die tussen Gmail en WhatsApp.
RobbyTown @thomas_n16 augustus 2024 10:33
Hoezo scheef?

Google Analytics en Matomo zijn toch beide Analytics pakketten?
thomas_n @RobbyTown16 augustus 2024 10:40
@dez11de ziet kennelijk fundamentele verschillen in de mogelijkheden, op dezelfde manier dat zowel WhatsApp als Gmail communicatiesoftware zijn, maar in veel andere opzichten verschillen.

Ik heb zelf niet genoeg ervaring met beide analytics-paketten om daar over te oordelen.
YoMarK @thomas_n16 augustus 2024 12:03
Matomo is letterlijk gewoon een opensource en privacy vriendelijk(indien je dat zo zou willen) alternatief voor Google Analytics. Fundamenteel zijn beide tools gewoon ten behoeve van Wikipedia: Webanalyse
thomas_n @YoMarK16 augustus 2024 12:18
Uiteraard, dat staat niet ter discussie.

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