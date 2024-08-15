Versie 5.1.1 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van PHP en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina. In deze uitgave is onder meer een beveiligingsprobleem verholpen:

Addressed a moderate security vulnerability related to an open redirect issue in the ‘logme’ mechanism. This fix prevents unauthorised redirection, enhancing the security within Matomo.

When users initiate a free trial to experience premium features from within Matomo, they are now automatically redirected to the Matomo Marketplace to complete the checkout process. The in-app Marketplace trial routes through to the Matomo Marketplace to streamline the trial and subscription experience.