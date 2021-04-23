Phil Harvey heeft versie 12.25 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis en cross-platform programma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar, waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebuikt. Met enige regelmaat verschijnen er nieuwe versies, maar de meeste uitgaves worden onder de bètavlag beschikbaar gesteld. Ook deze update wordt als ontwikkelversie aangeduid, de laatste stabiele uitgave is versie 12.16. Sinds versie 12.22 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 12.25
Changes in version 12.24
- JPEG XL support is now official
- Added read support for Medical Research Council (MRC) image files
- Added ability to write a number of 3gp tags in video files
- Added a new Sony PictureProfile value (thanks Jos Roost)
- Added a new Sony LensType (thanks LibRaw)
- Added a new Nikon LensID (thanks Niels Kristian Bech Jensen)
- Added a new Canon LensType
- Decode more GPS information from Blackvue dashcam videos
- Decode a couple of new NikonSettings tags (thanks Warren Hatch)
- Decode a few new RIFF tags
- Improved Validate option to add minor warning if standard XMP is missing xpacket wrapper
- Avoid decoding some large arrays in DNG images to improve performance unless the -m option is used
- Patched bug that could give runtime warning when trying to write an empty XMP structure
- Fixed decoding of ImageWidth/Height for JPEG XL images
- Fixed problem were Microsoft Xtra tags couldn't be deleted
Changes in version 12.23
- Added a new PhaseOne RawFormat value (thanks LibRaw)
- Decode a new Sony tag (thanks Jos Roost)
- Decode a few new Panasonic and FujiFilm tags (thanks LibRaw and Greybeard)
- Patched security vulnerability in DjVu reader
- Updated acdsee.config in distribution (thanks StarGeek)
- Recognize AutoCAD DXF files
- More work on experimental JUMBF read support
- More work on experimental JPEG XL read/write support
- Added support for Olympus ORI files
- Added experimental read/write support for JPEG XL images
- Added experimental read support for JUMBF metadata in JPEG and Jpeg2000 images
- Added built-in support for parsing GPS track from Denver ACG-8050 videos with the -ee option
- Added a some new Sony lenses (thanks Jos Roost and LibRaw)
- Changed priority of Samsung trailer tags so the first DepthMapImage takes precedence when -a is not used
- Improved identification of M4A audio files
- Patched to avoid escaping ',' in "Binary data" message when -struct is used
- Removed Unknown flag from MXF VideoCodingSchemeID tag
- Fixed -forcewrite=EXIF to apply to EXIF in binary header of EPS files
- API Changes:
- Added BlockExtract option