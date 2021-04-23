Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: ExifTool 12.25

Phil Harvey heeft versie 12.25 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis en cross-platform programma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar, waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebuikt. Met enige regelmaat verschijnen er nieuwe versies, maar de meeste uitgaves worden onder de bètavlag beschikbaar gesteld. Ook deze update wordt als ontwikkelversie aangeduid, de laatste stabiele uitgave is versie 12.16. Sinds versie 12.22 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 12.25
  • JPEG XL support is now official
  • Added read support for Medical Research Council (MRC) image files
  • Added ability to write a number of 3gp tags in video files
  • Added a new Sony PictureProfile value (thanks Jos Roost)
  • Added a new Sony LensType (thanks LibRaw)
  • Added a new Nikon LensID (thanks Niels Kristian Bech Jensen)
  • Added a new Canon LensType
  • Decode more GPS information from Blackvue dashcam videos
  • Decode a couple of new NikonSettings tags (thanks Warren Hatch)
  • Decode a few new RIFF tags
  • Improved Validate option to add minor warning if standard XMP is missing xpacket wrapper
  • Avoid decoding some large arrays in DNG images to improve performance unless the -m option is used
  • Patched bug that could give runtime warning when trying to write an empty XMP structure
  • Fixed decoding of ImageWidth/Height for JPEG XL images
  • Fixed problem were Microsoft Xtra tags couldn't be deleted
Changes in version 12.24
  • Added a new PhaseOne RawFormat value (thanks LibRaw)
  • Decode a new Sony tag (thanks Jos Roost)
  • Decode a few new Panasonic and FujiFilm tags (thanks LibRaw and Greybeard)
  • Patched security vulnerability in DjVu reader
  • Updated acdsee.config in distribution (thanks StarGeek)
  • Recognize AutoCAD DXF files
  • More work on experimental JUMBF read support
  • More work on experimental JPEG XL read/write support
Changes in version 12.23
  • Added support for Olympus ORI files
  • Added experimental read/write support for JPEG XL images
  • Added experimental read support for JUMBF metadata in JPEG and Jpeg2000 images
  • Added built-in support for parsing GPS track from Denver ACG-8050 videos with the -ee option
  • Added a some new Sony lenses (thanks Jos Roost and LibRaw)
  • Changed priority of Samsung trailer tags so the first DepthMapImage takes precedence when -a is not used
  • Improved identification of M4A audio files
  • Patched to avoid escaping ',' in "Binary data" message when -struct is used
  • Removed Unknown flag from MXF VideoCodingSchemeID tag
  • Fixed -forcewrite=EXIF to apply to EXIF in binary header of EPS files
  • API Changes:

Versienummer 12.25
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Phil Harvey
Download https://exiftool.org
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 23-04-2021 11:491

23-04-2021 • 11:49

1 Linkedin

Bron: Phil Harvey

Update-historie

10-02 ExifTool 12.40 0
14-01 ExifTool 12.39 7
10-12 ExifTool 12.37 0
12-11 ExifTool 12.35 0
18-10 ExifTool 12.33 1
24-09 ExifTool 12.31 7
13-08 ExifTool 12.30 0
07-'21 ExifTool 12.29 8
06-'21 ExifTool 12.27 1
05-'21 ExifTool 12.26 1
Meer historie

Lees meer

ExifTool

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+11+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+2geewizz25
25 april 2021 14:59
Prima tool maar ben elke keer als ik het nodig heb weer vreselijk aan het zoeken "hoe het ook weer moet"
Ik gebruik het niet dagelijks dus vergeet ik weer een hoop van die command-line opdrachten.
Sla wel steeds scriptjes op maar als je weer eens iets anders moet blijft het vreselijk zoeken af en toe.

Wat zou het prettig zijn als er eens een goede gui voor te vinden zou zijn.
Geosetter had wat dat betreft al aardig wat in z'n mars maar wordt blijkbaar niet meer ondersteund....helaas want dat gebruikte ik vaak.
Er zijn er nog een paar maar die zijn verre van compleet of worden ook al niet meer ondersteund "but correct me if I am wrong" 8)7

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True