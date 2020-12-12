Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: ImageGlass 8.0

ImageGlasslogo (79 pix)Versie 8.0 van ImageGlass is uitgekomen. ImageGlass is een klein, snel en eenvoudig opensource programma waarmee afbeeldingen kunnen worden bekeken. Het kan afbeeldingen zonder kwaliteitsverlies roteren en converteren naar een ander formaat, maar voor andere bewerkingen is het afhankelijk van externe software. In versie 8.0, die Kobe als koosnaam heeft meegekregen is onder meer ondersteuning voor nieuwe formaten toegevoegd, kan ExifTool worden gebruikt voor het weergeven van exif-informatie en kan het de afzonderlijke frames tonen in een gif-afbeelding.

Breaking changes
  • NET Framework 4.8 or later.
  • Theme pack: You will need to upgrade your theme pack by downloading the latest themes at https://imageglass.org/themes, or manually upgrade it by renaming the theme config file from config.xml to igtheme.xml.
    For full details, please refer here.
New image formats support

AVIF, JP2, CR3, and HEIF are added to built-in formats list. If you are upgrading from older version, you may need to manually add these formats in Settings > File type associations tab. You also can add other formats listed here.

EXIF viewer tool

This new tool helps you view EXIF metadata of the viewing image, copy selected value, and export all data to a text file. Exif tool in ImageGlass is a wrapper of https://exiftool.org, developed by Phil Harvey. You need to download the Windows executable version on its website, unzip and rename exiftool(-k).exe to exiftool.exe. Then, import this file to ImageGlass by going to Settings > Tools > Exif tool, clicking on Select Exif tool file link button. You can read more about Exif tool here.

Page Navigation tool supports for GIF

You can step through GIF frame-by-frame with the Page Navigation tool. Combining with the available features, you can select and save a particular frame of GIF, pause and resume the animation, or export all frames to files.

Faster loading time for RAW formats

ImageGlass Kobe uses OpenMP version of Magick.NET library, which performs a multithreaded operation on an image to increase the performance for the 64-bit version. The obvious improvement can be seen in RAW formats. It could be two times faster.

More customisation

ImageGlass Kobe adds more options to theme pack that allows you to change colors, replace or totally hide the default logo. For full details, please refer here.

Besides, you can change the size of toolbar button in Settings > Toolbar. This is useful for those who work on large screens, or touch devices.

Versienummer 8.0.12.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website ImageGlass
Download https://imageglass.org/release/imageglass-8-0-12-8-kobe-30#downloads
Bestandsgrootte 16,64MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 12-12-2020 14:27
10 • submitter: Jogai

12-12-2020 • 14:27

10 Linkedin

Submitter: Jogai

Bron: ImageGlass

Reacties (10)

-Moderatie-faq
-110010+17+21+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
Auteur+2Drobanir
12 december 2020 15:21
Als ik een nieuw product aanmaakt (dit is de eerste keer dat ik over ImageGlass schrijf) dan *moet* ik er een merk aan koppelen. Dat kan ik later altijd weer weghalen, maar dat was ik in dit geval even vergeten. Aangezien ik jaren in Finland heb gewoond, koppel ik het altijd aan Nokia.
0Jogai
@Drobanir14 december 2020 13:17
Hmm, dacht dat ie al eerder hier voorbij was gekomen. Maar top, dat ie er nu in elk geval in staat.
+1RickSanchez
12 december 2020 15:23
Mooi programmaatje, tijden geleden overgegaan van irfanview, en het bevalt prima
+11superheld
@RickSanchez12 december 2020 18:11
Wat vind jij het grootste voordeel tov irfanview?
+1RickSanchez
@1superheld13 december 2020 03:00
Goede vraag nu ik er zo over nadenk. Ik weet niet meer precies waarom ik IrfanView de deur uit heb gedaan, volgens mij iets kleins als een .gifje die te snel of te langzaam afspeelde. IrfanView heeft iets meer edit functionaliteiten, maar dat gebruikte ik nooit. ImageGlass is erg clean, ook lichtgewicht, open-source, en .gifjes spelen soepel af.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RickSanchez op 13 december 2020 03:06]

0Jerie
@RickSanchez13 december 2020 12:30
Wat zijn de voor- en nadelen tov XnView?
+1Jogai
@Jerie14 december 2020 13:23
XnView gebruik ik ook, maar vind ik meer een standalone tool om image directories mee te beheren, terwijl imageglass meer een lichte viewer is die fijn werkt om in de windows verkenner een plaatje te laten zien.
+1Jogai
@1superheld14 december 2020 13:22
Minder spartaans, open-source
+1Bas170
12 december 2020 14:58
@Drobanir, waarom hangt hier de tag "Nokia" aan :?
0beerse
14 december 2020 09:06
Grappig dat deze tool 'exiftool' gebruikt als executable, waar exiftool origineel een (perl) library is die als onderdeel in de tool meegenomen zou kunnen worden.

