Versie 8.0 van ImageGlass is uitgekomen. ImageGlass is een klein, snel en eenvoudig opensource programma waarmee afbeeldingen kunnen worden bekeken. Het kan afbeeldingen zonder kwaliteitsverlies roteren en converteren naar een ander formaat, maar voor andere bewerkingen is het afhankelijk van externe software. In versie 8.0, die Kobe als koosnaam heeft meegekregen is onder meer ondersteuning voor nieuwe formaten toegevoegd, kan ExifTool worden gebruikt voor het weergeven van exif-informatie en kan het de afzonderlijke frames tonen in een gif-afbeelding.

NET Framework 4.8 or later.

Theme pack: You will need to upgrade your theme pack by downloading the latest themes at https://imageglass.org/themes, or manually upgrade it by renaming the theme config file from config.xml to igtheme.xml .

For full details, please refer here.

AVIF, JP2, CR3, and HEIF are added to built-in formats list. If you are upgrading from older version, you may need to manually add these formats in Settings > File type associations tab. You also can add other formats listed here.

This new tool helps you view EXIF metadata of the viewing image, copy selected value, and export all data to a text file. Exif tool in ImageGlass is a wrapper of https://exiftool.org, developed by Phil Harvey. You need to download the Windows executable version on its website, unzip and rename exiftool(-k).exe to exiftool.exe . Then, import this file to ImageGlass by going to Settings > Tools > Exif tool, clicking on Select Exif tool file link button. You can read more about Exif tool here.

You can step through GIF frame-by-frame with the Page Navigation tool. Combining with the available features, you can select and save a particular frame of GIF, pause and resume the animation, or export all frames to files.

ImageGlass Kobe uses OpenMP version of Magick.NET library, which performs a multithreaded operation on an image to increase the performance for the 64-bit version. The obvious improvement can be seen in RAW formats. It could be two times faster.

ImageGlass Kobe adds more options to theme pack that allows you to change colors, replace or totally hide the default logo. For full details, please refer here.

Besides, you can change the size of toolbar button in Settings > Toolbar. This is useful for those who work on large screens, or touch devices.