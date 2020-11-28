Phil Harvey heeft versie 12.11 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis en cross-platform programma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar, waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebuikt. Met enige regelmaat verschijnen er nieuwe versies, maar de meeste uitgaves worden onder de bètavlag beschikbaar gesteld. Ook deze update wordt als ontwikkelversie aangeduid, de laatste stabiele uitgave is versie 12.00. Sinds versie 12.08 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 12.11:
Changes in version 12.10:
- Added -csvDelim option
- Added new Canon and Olympus LensType values (thanks LibRaw)
- Added a warning if ICC_Profile is deleted from an image (github issue #63)
- EndDir() function for -if option now works when -fileOrder is used
- Changed FileSize conversion to use binary prefixes since that is how the conversion is currently done (eg. MiB instead of MB)
- Patched -csv option so columns aren't resorted when using -G option and one of the tags is missing from a file
- Fixed incompatiblity with Google Photos when writing UserData:GPSCoordinates to MP4 videos
- Fixed problem where the tags available in a -p format string were limited to the same as the -if[NUM] option when NUM was specified
- Fixed incorrect decoding of SourceFileIndex/SourceDirectoryIndex for Ricoh models
Changes in version 12.09:
- Added -validate test for proper TIFF magic number in JPEG EXIF header
- Added support for Nikon Z7 LensData version 0801
- Added a new XMP-GPano tag
- Decode ColorData for the Canon EOS 1DXmkIII (thanks LibRaw)
- Decode more tags for the Sony ILCE-7SM3 (thanks Jos Roost)
- Automatically apply QuickTimeUTC option for CR3 files
- Improved decoding of XAttrMDLabel from MacOS files
- Ignore time zones when writing date/time values and using the -d option
- Enhanced -echo3 and -echo4 options to allow exit status to be returned
- Changed -execute so the -q option no longer suppresses the "{ready}" message when a synchronization number is used (eg. -execute123)
- Added ability to copy CanonMakerNotes from CR3 images to other file types
- Added read support for ON1 presets file (.ONP)
- Added two new CanonModelID values
- Added trailing "/" when writing QuickTime:GPSCoordinates
- Added a number of new XMP-crs tags
- Added a new Sony LensType (thanks Jos Roost)
- Added a new Nikon Z lens (thanks LibRaw)
- Added a new Canon LensType
- Decode ColorData for Canon EOS R5/R6
- Decode a couple of new HEIF tags
- Decode FirmwareVersion for Canon M50
- Improved decoding of Sony CreativeStyle tags (thanks Jos Roost)
- Improved parsing of Radiance files to recognize comments
- Renamed GIF AspectRatio tag to PixelAspectRatio
- Patched EndDir() feature so subdirectories are always processed when -r is used (previously, EndDir() would end processing of a directory completely)
- Yet another tweak to the EventTime formatting rules (also allow time-only values with fractional seconds and a time zone)
- Avoid loading GoPro module unnecessarily when reading MP4 videos from some other cameras
- Fixed problem with an incorrect naming of CodecID tags in some MKV videos
- Fixed verbose output to avoid "adding" messages for existing flattened XMP tags