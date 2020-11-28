Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Waterfox G3.0.1

Waterfox logo (79 pix)Verleden week is de derde generatie van Waterfox uitgekomen en nu is de eerste update verschenen. Waterfox is een webbrowser gebaseerd op de broncode van Firefox. Het project is in 2011 gestart door de toentertijd zestienjarige Alex Kontos en was een van de eerste 64bit-browsers op de markt. Er zijn twee versies beschikbaar van de browser. Waterfox G3 is gebaseerd op Firefox ESR78 met diverse optimalisaties, heeft geen plug-in-whitelist en stuurt geen telemetrie naar Mozilla of Waterfox. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Waterfox G3.0.0 - Third Generation Release

Welcome to the Third Generation of Waterfox! After many months of work, it is now available for general release.

I updated from Current to G3.0.0 and my data is missing! Does this update fix it?

Yes, although it won’t do it automatically. Unfortunately there was an issue with the update to G3.0.0 that meant a small set of users could not use their old profile data. If you are one of the users and would like to use your old profile, please type about:profiles in the address bar and do either of the following:

  1. Locate your old profile and click the “Set as default” button. Restart Waterfox and voilà - your old profile should now have loaded with all your data intact!
  2. If “Set as default” doesn’t appear, you can click the “Launch profile in new browser” button. Close your old browser window. ONLY DO THE NEXT PART IF AFTER UPGRADING TO G3.0.1, THE NEW EMPTY PROFILE KEEPS LAUNCHING. In the new browser window that opened, head to about:profiles and delete the profile that was created when you upgraded to G3.0.0 (most likely named {Random}.68-default-edition).
What’s new in G3.0.1?

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where users would upgrade and their old profile would not be used.
  • Fixed an issue where users could not change their default profile.
  • Fixed an issue where add-ons were not correctly initialising, causing browser instability.
  • Fixed an issue where the incorrect update channel was being used (no user changes needed).

Changes

  • Re-implemented the Dark and Light Photon themes.
  • Added user agent overrides for various websites that do not recognise Waterfox, including: Netflix, WhatsApp Web, Chase bank, Swedbank and Amazon Prime Video.

Waterfox

Versienummer G3.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Waterfox
Download https://www.waterfox.net/download/
Bestandsgrootte 48,50MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

28-11-2020 • 09:59

28-11-2020 • 09:59

Reacties (13)

+1Mr777
28 november 2020 11:57
Betekent dit het einde van de afzonderlijke Classic en Current releases? Jammer, want de Classic release was de enige die nog lekker vlot draaide op mijn oude pc. Tijd voor een nieuwe pc dan.
+2Tyrian
@Mr77728 november 2020 13:56
Classic blijft voorlopig, maar omdat deze gebaseerd is op de Firefox 56 engine, zijn er zo langzamerhand steeds meer websites die nieuwe functies gebruiken die niet ondersteund worden. Current gaat over naar deze nieuwe generatie 3.
+1Carlos0_0
@Mr77728 november 2020 12:38
Hoe oud is jou pc dan wel niet als je geen browser kan draaien ? :)
+1sniek
@Carlos0_028 november 2020 14:23
Ik denk dat mijn browsers op dit moment bij normaal gebruik PC het meest van het systeem vergen. Geheugen & CPU.
+1Niekleair
@sniek28 november 2020 21:41
Merk je ook dat de prestaties van je computer achteruit gaan als je de browser gebruikt? Want het is vrij normaal dat browsers in ieder geval een groot deel van je geheugen opsnoepen, maar op het moment dat iets anders dat geheugen nodig heeft, geven ze het gewoon terug. Dat is optimaal gebruik maken van de resources. Als je geen prestatieverlies merkt, zou ik me in ieder geval over geheugengebruik geen zorgen maken.
+1sniek
@Niekleair28 november 2020 23:18
Dat schreef ik dan ook niet. Maar de ridiculisering van het niet kunnen draaien van een browser vond ik scheef. Het zijn veeleisende beestjes geworden die met een juiste selectie aan tabbladen en specifieke sites/apps aardig wat vergen van je machine.
+1KouweZakkie
@sniek29 november 2020 15:37
Het tegenargument is dan ook dat die resources niet daadwerkelijk nodig zijn, maar alleen ingenomen worden als ze voorhanden zijn. Met andere woorden: ze vergen helemaal niet zo veel van het systeem. In dat opzicht is de 'ridiculisering' dus wel terecht: als je niet eens een browser kunt draaien, is het nog maar de vraag wat je dan nog wel kunt (en of je dat op dat systeem nog zou moeten willen)...
0sniek
@KouweZakkie29 november 2020 19:03
Dat teruggeven van resources betreft toch echt een Fata mor browsermarketing. Mijn veeleisender apps draaien beter wanneer ik Chrome edge en Firefox afsluit. Hoeveel geven ze terug? Chrome bij mij is minimaal 2gb aan ram. Ongeacht wat ik er bovenop draai en ik heb vaak minimaal twee browsers open.
+1angelina
@Mr77728 november 2020 12:02
Als je op de download link klikt dan zie je nog steeds de Classic versie in de lijst staan. Niet hetgeen wat je bedoelt?
+1Mr777
@angelina28 november 2020 12:16
Oh ok, ik had bijkbaar niet ver genoeg gescrolled... Ik onthoud dus maar dat de Current release voortaan Third Generation heet.
+1Daoka
29 november 2020 00:06
Het is jammer dat er geen 32 bit versie van is. Ik heb dan Windows 7 32 bit draaien. De windows 7 64 bit die meegeleverd wordt met de laptop veroorzaakt crashes. Toen kom ik alleen 32 bit downloaden en heb verder geen moeite meer gedaan om 64 bit te downloaden aangezien 32 bit voor de paar dingen die ik doe op de laptop voldoende is. Ook wil ik er geen Windows 10 op omdat de laptop maar 4 GB geheugen heeft.
+1sanderv
@Daoka29 november 2020 09:53
Ik kan natuurlijk grappen dat je geen 32-bit versie moet willen van een browser waarvan 64-bit het belangrijkste feature is. Maar serieus ben ik nieuwsgierig welke functionaliteit je dan mist in Firefox?
0PhanToM__
@sanderv29 november 2020 20:18
Idem hier. In het artikel staat er bv. op dat het geen telemetrie stuurt. Dit is met één vinkje af te zetten bij FF...

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

