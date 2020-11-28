Verleden week is de derde generatie van Waterfox uitgekomen en nu is de eerste update verschenen. Waterfox is een webbrowser gebaseerd op de broncode van Firefox. Het project is in 2011 gestart door de toentertijd zestienjarige Alex Kontos en was een van de eerste 64bit-browsers op de markt. Er zijn twee versies beschikbaar van de browser. Waterfox G3 is gebaseerd op Firefox ESR78 met diverse optimalisaties, heeft geen plug-in-whitelist en stuurt geen telemetrie naar Mozilla of Waterfox. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Welcome to the Third Generation of Waterfox! After many months of work, it is now available for general release.

Yes, although it won’t do it automatically. Unfortunately there was an issue with the update to G3.0.0 that meant a small set of users could not use their old profile data. If you are one of the users and would like to use your old profile, please type about:profiles in the address bar and do either of the following:

Locate your old profile and click the “Set as default” button. Restart Waterfox and voilà - your old profile should now have loaded with all your data intact! If “Set as default” doesn’t appear, you can click the “Launch profile in new browser” button. Close your old browser window. ONLY DO THE NEXT PART IF AFTER UPGRADING TO G3.0.1, THE NEW EMPTY PROFILE KEEPS LAUNCHING. In the new browser window that opened, head to about:profiles and delete the profile that was created when you upgraded to G3.0.0 (most likely named {Random}.68-default-edition ).

Fixes

Fixed an issue where users would upgrade and their old profile would not be used.

Fixed an issue where users could not change their default profile.

Fixed an issue where add-ons were not correctly initialising, causing browser instability.

Fixed an issue where the incorrect update channel was being used (no user changes needed).

Changes