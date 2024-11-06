Software-update: Waterfox 6.5.0

Waterfox logo (79 pix)Versie 6.5.0 van Waterfox is uitgekomen. Waterfox is een webbrowser gebaseerd op de broncode van Firefox. Het project is in 2011 gestart door de toentertijd zestienjarige Alex Kontos en was een van de eerste 64bit-browsers op de markt. Waterfox G5 is gebaseerd op Gecko 102 met diverse optimalisaties, heeft geen plug-inwhitelist en stuurt geen telemetrie naar Waterfox. Sinds versie G5.1.9 is de browser, drie jaar nadat het was verkocht aan System1, weer zelfstandig. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden.

Waterfox 6.5.0

The first stable release of the ESR 128 branch is now available. The underlying architecture for how Waterfox is developed is being overhauled and, as such, warrants a major version number increase to 7.0; therefore, this release branch will be 6.5.x. The ‘G’ is also being dropped from the version number.

Changes
  • A re-jig of the system requirements to run Waterfox. We now expect the same minimum as Windows 10. For posterity, that essentially means for our x86 builds, any CPU that supports SSE3.
  • We have now bumped the “tuned” CPU code generation to match Skylake processor instruction sets. This should result in better performance if you have an Intel Skylake (or equivalent AMD processor) or better.
New Features
  • You should now see a Table of Contents in the Preferences page, for easier navigation of settings.
  • You can now set any URL as the new tab page by setting the browser.newtab.url preference in about:config.
  • The old school password manager has been re-implemented, available at about:passwords.
  • The old school configuration manager has been re-implemented, available at about:cfg.

Waterfox

Versienummer 6.5.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Waterfox
Download https://www.waterfox.net/download/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-11-2024 07:45
20 • submitter: easyriider

06-11-2024 • 07:45

20

Submitter: easyriider

Bron: Waterfox

Update-historie

06-11 Waterfox 6.5.0 20
09-'23 Waterfox G6.0 0
07-'23 Waterfox G5.1.9 4
09-'22 Waterfox G5.0 11
10-'21 Waterfox G:4.0.0 34
09-'21 Waterfox G:3.2.6 4
08-'21 Waterfox G:3.2.5 7
07-'21 Waterfox G:3.2.4 13
06-'21 Waterfox G:3.2.2 3
04-'21 Waterfox G:3.2.1 1
Meer historie

Lees meer

Waterfox

geen prijs bekend

Browsers

Reacties (20)

-Moderatie-faq
20
20
14
0
0
3
Wijzig sortering
iqcgubon 6 november 2024 07:57
Ik gebruik momenteel Librewolf, en dat is wel met de nodige ups en downs. Die browser schakelt standaard zo veel uit dat sommige websites daar wel eens over struikelen.

Misschien Waterfox toch ook maar eens testen.
JoostTheHost @iqcgubon6 november 2024 08:54
Wat is voor jou de motivatie om Librewolf, Waterfox of andere alternatieven te verkiezen boven bijv. Firefox?
iqcgubon @JoostTheHost6 november 2024 09:09
Die forks voelen toch altijd minder bloated aan. En minder tracking is altijd meegenomen.
ultimate-tester @iqcgubon6 november 2024 09:37
Ik vind het juist andersom. Die "privacy" features die altijd worden ingebakken slaan altijd op iets als DNS, VPN, etc. En dat is juist extra code. Wat zou je uit standaard Firefox moeten slopen? Ik zou Telemetry en Pocket kunnen voorstellen, maar dat kun je ook gewoon uitzetten in standaard Firefox. Probleem bij die niche forks zijn toch echt een vertraging van belangrijke updates om exploits te fixen waardoor je privacy ECHT in het geding wordt gebracht.
CH4OS @ultimate-tester6 november 2024 09:45
Waterfox heeft ook juist code gedropt, daardoor is het 64 bits only bijvoorbeeld. Code die er niet (meer) is, kan je dus ook geen exploits voor maken of vinden, het is dus om het even of 'belangrijke updates' gemist worden of niet, soms zijn ze immers niet eens nodig.

Verdiep je even wat meer in Waterfox en wat de veranderingen ten opzichte van Firefox precies zijn, dan hoef je en geen aannames meer te doen en hoef je niet in algemene zin te reageren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 6 november 2024 09:50]

ultimate-tester @CH4OS6 november 2024 09:57
Okay wacht heel even, laten we even kijken naar bloated en code:

- Installatiebestand van Firefox 64-bit (~60 megabyte) is kleiner dan die van Waterfox (~70 megabyte)
- 32-bits compatibiliteit is iets wat je meeneemt in compilatie en packaging. Firefox heeft net zo goed een 64-bits only installer, maar biedt ook nog steeds een 32-bit installer aan separaat. De online installer beslist zelf welke het installeert.
- De codebase van Waterfox is nog steeds 5.43GB, dus heel veel kleiner hebben ze het in ieder geval niet gemaakt. Maakt ook niet uit, want uiteindelijk telt wat on-disk staat en wat in-memory draait. En ik zie daar geen verbetering om te kunnen zeggen dat minder code, minder bloating, meer efficiency is behaald.

En nog even over je opmerking dat minder code zorgt voor minder exploits: bij de meeste memory exploits heb je juist extra code nodig om die exploit te voorkomen. Ik weet dat dit niet precies is wat je bedoelde, maar blijf wel even opletten met zulke uitspraken. Hoeveelheid code is niet direct gerelateerd aan je attack vector. Hoeveelheid features wel.
RuddyMysterious @ultimate-tester6 november 2024 10:36
- Installatiebestand van Firefox 64-bit (~60 megabyte) is kleiner dan die van Waterfox (~70 megabyte)
Binaries hebben geen rechtevenredig verband met de code waaruit ze gemaakt zijn. Andere compiler, andere packager, etc. Er zijn genoeg manieren om van dezelfde codebase een opvallend gevarieerde bende installers te maken.
_Thanatos_ @RuddyMysterious6 november 2024 10:50
Dat wordt ook niet gepretendeerd. Je legt vgs mij nu een verband die ultimate-tester niet suggereert. Voor zover ik het zie, was dit punt alleen een observatie.
ultimate-tester @JoostTheHost6 november 2024 08:58
Het zal zoals altijd wel de farce van privacy zijn dat mensen overtuigd om dit soort applicaties te gebruiken. Enkel om er dan later achter te komen dat het concept privacy - op het internet - nooit bestaan heeft.

EDIT: Nuance op het internet toegevoegd

[Reactie gewijzigd door ultimate-tester op 6 november 2024 09:46]

JoostTheHost @ultimate-tester6 november 2024 09:38
Wat een onzin. Privacy bestaat wel degelijk; het is maar net wat het je waard is. Het zou goed zijn als meer mensen hier bewust over nadenken en gerichte keuzes maken in plaats van de massa te volgen.

Je privacy is jou klaarblijkelijk weinig waard. Geef jij je pincode dan ook direct aan iedereen die erom vraagt? Of maak je dan wel plotseling een bewuste keuze 8)7
ultimate-tester @JoostTheHost6 november 2024 09:42
Dit argument slaat nergens op. Het delen van een pincode is iets waar een grote consequentie aan hangt als je dit deelt met anderen. Wat is de consequentie van getraceerd wordt op het internet? Dat men erachter komt dat je met illegale of grijze praktijken bezig bent, en dat wil je liever niet? Boeie dat iemand weet welke websites ik heb bezocht? Je hebt in een openbare ruimte toch ook geen privacy, en dat is het internet toch ook, een openbare ruimte?

Ik heb nooit gezegd dat privacy mij niks waard is, ik zeg dat het niet bestaat op het internet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ultimate-tester op 6 november 2024 09:43]

JoostTheHost @ultimate-tester6 november 2024 10:07
Mijn argument is natuurlijk behoorlijk overtrokken. Dat geef ik direct toe. Het doel was om duidelijk te maken dat er een keuze is tussen wat je wel of juist niet wilt vrijgeven. Wat de consequenties zijn van het vrijgeven van allerlei persoonlijke info op het internet is niet 'zomaar' te overzien: ook dit kan verstrekkende gevolgen hebben. Bij het vrijgeven van een pincode zijn de mogelijke consequenties duidelijker, maar dat neemt niet weg dat als je de consequenties niet kunt zien; dat deze er niet zijn.

Feit is gewoon dat het hebben/behouden van zoveel mogelijk privacy in veel gevallen een bewuste keuze is. Het uitroepen van kreten zoals "privacy bestaat niet" helpt simpelweg niet mee aan de bewustwording over dit (in mijn ogen) belangrijke onderwerp. Privacy is een recht.
ultimate-tester @JoostTheHost6 november 2024 10:14
Ik ben het met je eens. Mijn initiele commentaar kan waarschijnlijk wat duidelijker en/of genuanceerder zijn geweest. De kreet dat privacy niet bestaat was volledig geboxt op dit onderwerp, Waterfox (en andere forks van Firefox of browsers). Ik geloof er simpelweg niet in als er "yet another browser" komt die claimt privacy vriendelijk te zijn. En het argument daarvoor dat ik heb is dat absolute privacy op het internet niet bestaat. Wat ik daarmee bedoel is niet dat ik het niet wens te hebben, maar dat ik te vaak zie dat de "privacy features" niet zorgen voor privacy. Of probleem A oplossen maar probleem B creeren waardoor de beloofde privacy niet wordt geleverd. Of dat er simpelweg alternatieve methodes van tracking worden ingezet. Zolang TOR zelf geen privacy kan bieden (en dat is naar mijn mening de browser met de meeste privacy features), geloof ik dat geen enkele andere browser het wel kan - maar ik blijf gedeeltelijk open-minded en geef elke nieuwe browser weer een kans. Komen ze dan weer aanzetten met de typische ingebakken DNS of VPN dan haak ik snel af.

EDIT: Om toe te voegen: de bewustwording dat mensen zelf bepalen wat zij van hun persoonlijke data delen moet zeker stijgen, dat wil ik ook gezegd hebben. Mijn comments gaan meer over de onzichtbaar gedeelde informatie (cookies, IP, locatie, etc.)

[Reactie gewijzigd door ultimate-tester op 6 november 2024 10:19]

JoostTheHost @ultimate-tester6 november 2024 11:22
En daar ben ik het ook volledig mee eens. Het is een ilusie om te denken dat je absoluut niet te tracken bent en dat je volledige privacy kunt afdwingen op het internet.

[offtopic]
Tof dat dit soort discussies gewoon kunnen op Tweakers. Af en toe gaat het er fel aan toe, maar altijd met goede bedoelingen! :-)
WigaDan @ultimate-tester6 november 2024 12:44
Het is sowieso goed om bijvoorbeeld browser isolation te gebruiken zodat bepaalde data bj één dienst blijft en niet bij een andere terecht kan komen.

https://odysee.com/@RobBr...q4oDepbewXvutq99YC5ovttnd
_Thanatos_ @ultimate-tester6 november 2024 10:46
Het is niet zo zwartwit. Privacy bestaat wel degelijk, maar het is een spectrum. Je verbetert je privacy en levert daarvoor wat in. Je geeft privacy op en krijgt daar leuke reclame voor terug. Maar jij schetst het nu alsof er wel of geen privacy bestaat, en dat is gewoon niet hoe het werkt.

Ik hoop dat je gewoon aan het shitposten bent, want ik denk dat je dat zelf ook wel weet.
aaahaaap @iqcgubon6 november 2024 10:58
Kun je niet beter wat settings aanpassen/minder extreem maken in Librewolf?
Waterfox was verkocht, wat daarna weer soort van ongedaan gemaakt is, lastig te zeggen wat dit praktisch betekent, maar weinig reden om dat te verkiezen boven Librewolf.
Je zou als je iets minder extreems wilt dan mss beter Firefox standaard + Betterfox kunnen proberen.

Als je iets anders wilt proberen zou je ook nog Zen Brower kunnen proberen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door aaahaaap op 6 november 2024 13:02]

blorf @iqcgubon7 november 2024 05:19
Volgens mij stellen ze allebei niks voor. Het zijn geen zelfstandige applicaties. De librewolf source is niet veel meer dan een paar KB Firefox source overlay bestanden.
Als ze het nou eens compleet aanpakken. De hele profile, exntensies en cookie-implementaties kunnen overboord. Die zijn nergens goed voor behalve voor reclame en tracking. Javascript zou een afzonderlijke engine kunnen zijn in plaats van een anti-transparant gedrocht dat zich overal mee bemoeit zonder reden. Zeg maar welk rechthoekig venster-deel je wil hebben. Verder overal vanaf blijven, ok?

[Reactie gewijzigd door blorf op 7 november 2024 05:26]

int3nz0r 6 november 2024 14:15
Heb deze in het verleden dagelijks gebruik, later overgestapt op Librewolf maar sinds een aantal weken permanent over op Floorp. Naar mijn mening de beste Firefox fork die er momenteel is, met name vanwege de snelheid van het inladen van pagina's.

https://floorp.app/en
mrmrmr 6 november 2024 15:38
ziggogo.tv weigert sinds kort af te spelen met Waterfox.

[Reactie gewijzigd door mrmrmr op 6 november 2024 23:46]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq