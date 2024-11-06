Waterfox 6.5.0

Versie 6.5.0 van Waterfox is uitgekomen. Waterfox is een webbrowser gebaseerd op de broncode van Firefox. Het project is in 2011 gestart door de toentertijd zestienjarige Alex Kontos en was een van de eerste 64bit-browsers op de markt. Waterfox G5 is gebaseerd op Gecko 102 met diverse optimalisaties, heeft geen plug-inwhitelist en stuurt geen telemetrie naar Waterfox. Sinds versie G5.1.9 is de browser, drie jaar nadat het was verkocht aan System1, weer zelfstandig. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden.

The first stable release of the ESR 128 branch is now available. The underlying architecture for how Waterfox is developed is being overhauled and, as such, warrants a major version number increase to 7.0 ; therefore, this release branch will be 6.5.x . The ‘G’ is also being dropped from the version number.

A re-jig of the system requirements to run Waterfox. We now expect the same minimum as Windows 10. For posterity, that essentially means for our x86 builds, any CPU that supports SSE3 .

. We have now bumped the “tuned” CPU code generation to match Skylake processor instruction sets. This should result in better performance if you have an Intel Skylake (or equivalent AMD processor) or better.