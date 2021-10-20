Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Waterfox G:4.0.0

Waterfox logo (79 pix)De vierde generatie van Waterfox is uitgekomen. Waterfox is een webbrowser gebaseerd op de broncode van Firefox. Het project is in 2011 gestart door de toentertijd zestienjarige Alex Kontos en was een van de eerste 64bit-browsers op de markt. Tegenwoordig is het eigendom van System1, maar Alex is nog steeds nauw bij het project betrokken. Waterfox G4 is gebaseerd op Gecko 91.3 met diverse optimalisaties, heeft geen plug-in-whitelist en stuurt geen telemetrie naar Waterfox. De release notes en changelog voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Waterfox 4th Generation Release

Today marks the soft release of the 4th Generation of Waterfox. After enough time has elapsed, the automatic update will be seeded out to all users.

New Website

You may have noticed a new website - much more information, with a more practical structure. This website also allows us to add documentation, support documents and better ways to convey information. We will be optimising the website over the next few weeks as well as setting up redirects for any old pages that have been missed.

New Browser

Waterfox has returned to its roots with performance at the forefront. We have aggressively optimised Waterfox for as much performance as possible. Unfortunately this means we have to leave older systems behind - but any computer from the last decade should work. ARM builds are now available for macOS and these are also optimised, taking advantage of the new hardware Apple has to offer. Windows and Linux ARM builds will also follow in due course.

We have also changed the way we make changes to the underlying Gecko platform, meaning we can now track releases faster and in a more automated way. Over the next few months we will track the central branch of Gecko. If our features apply cleanly each release, we will then stop tracking the Extended Support Releases and instead start a rolling release for Waterfox. The idea behind this change is that not only will Waterfox be incredibly performant, but also be at the forefront of supporting the latest HTML standards.

Mobile browsers are also in the pipeline, but are dependent on us having our own Sync service primed. Once that has been achieved, mobile browsers will follow. We will keep you updated on progress.

New
  • Based on Gecko 91.3
  • "Lepton" theme based on an improved Photon theme.
  • You can now import specific Gecko-based profiles (Firefox, Waterfox etc.) from File > Import From Another Browswer
Fixed
  • G4.0.0.1 now correctly picks up your profile location.
Changed
  • System requirements bumped up to require a CPU with SSE4.2
  • Limited as many outgoing connections as possible to keep the browser operational

Waterfox

Versienummer G:4.0.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Waterfox
Download https://www.waterfox.net/download/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

+1RRRobert
20 oktober 2021 08:30
Wat is het voordeel van een browser als deze (of elke andere browser die gebaseerd is op de broncode van Firefox), als er van Firefox zelf inmiddels ook al lange tijd een 64-bits versie beschikbaar is?
+1cavey
@RRRobert20 oktober 2021 08:36
Als ik het zo lees: je privacy. Er wordt niet of nauwelijks met de buitenwereld gecommuniceerd in de vorm van datavergaring ter verbetering van de browser (telemetrie). Dat wat wel vaker gebeurt nu met firefox.

Verder vind ik firefox tegenwoordig traag als poep, daar waar firefox ooit mee is begonnen: als optimalisatie en lean en mean maken van mozilla, waardoor dit stukje ook wel in het oog springt:
Waterfox has returned to its roots with performance at the forefront. We have aggressively optimised Waterfox for as much performance as possible.
+1tom.cx
@cavey20 oktober 2021 09:49
Het kan zijn dat een van je addons Firefox traag maakt. Die al eens een keer uitgezet? Ik draai Firefox vaak met rond de tien tabs en 8 addons, draait als een trein en is nooit traag.
+1Qalo
@tom.cx20 oktober 2021 14:25
Hier hetzelfde. Werkelijk als de brandweer gaat 'ie. Met een paar aanpassingen in about:config, zoals de schrijfacties beperken, de browser cache verplaatsen naar het geheugen in plaats van dat 'ie het naar de schijf wegschrijft, de geheugencapaciteit vergroten, sessionstore uitschakelen, en vooral: zo weinig mogelijk extensies installeren. Want ook het laatste kan je Firefox zo traag als dikke stront maken.

Klachten over traagheid in Firefox is in veel gevallen de schuld van de gebruiker zelf, zonder dat ze het zelf weten. Zelf gebruik ik maar één extensie, namelijk uBlock Origin. Sommige mensen gaan daarnaast ook Ghostery installeren. En die twee gaan elkaar in de weg zitten en de boel vertragen.

Als je twijfelt over de snelheid van Firefox, probeer het eens met een (tijdelijk) schoon profiel. Vaak zul je zien dat het ineens toch best wel meevalt met die traagheid.
+1sapphire
@cavey20 oktober 2021 10:08
Grappig, juist één van de redenen dat ik weet terug ben bij FF is juist omdat het een stuk sneller is (aanvoelt iig) dan andere browsers zoals bv Chrome :+
+1Mizgala28
@sapphire20 oktober 2021 11:23
Precies hetzelfde reden hier.

Al valt het mij wel op dat bepaalde websites trager werken op FF dan op andere browsers, al denk ik dat dit meer aan zo'n website zelf ligt.
0desalniettemin
@cavey20 oktober 2021 09:08
Je zou librewolf eens kunnen proberen: https://librewolf-community.gitlab.io/
0hijist
@desalniettemin20 oktober 2021 09:35
Librewolf ziet er goed uit.
Is dit ook te gebruiken op Android? Zag het niet bij de specs staan.
0desalniettemin
@hijist20 oktober 2021 10:49
Weet ik niet. Er schijnt wel een duckduckgo webverkenner te zijn.
0guillaume
@hijist21 oktober 2021 00:46
Op Android heb je ook Mull: https://f-droid.org/en/packages/us.spotco.fennec_dos/
It allows compiling the entirety of Fenix without prebuilts along with removal of the proprietary blobs. (...) It enables many features upstreamed by the Tor Uplift project using preferences from the arkenfox-user.js project.

[Reactie gewijzigd door guillaume op 21 oktober 2021 00:46]

0obimk1
@RRRobert20 oktober 2021 10:52
Meest "secure" browser is TOR (ook gebaseerd op FireFox)
0Vuurvleugelhart
@obimk120 oktober 2021 11:47
Kun je Tor ook (makkelijk) gebruiken zonder Tor? Zou deze graag gebruiken enkel als browser. Dit omdat Firefox zelf continu jouw data deelt met derde partijen, waaronder Amazon en Google (Firefox opstarten en het eerste wat deze doet is data delen met Google). Tor doet dit namelijk niet, die is wel schoon zoals het hoort (Mozilla zou zich moeten schamen).
Kun je dus het 'Tor gedeelte' verwijderen uit Tor en het zo enkel als browser gebruiken? Dit omdat het niet altijd wenselijk is gebruik te maken van het Tor-netwerk. En daarnaast verder geen fatsoenlijke browser vindbaar is die nog een beetje denkt aan jouw privacy.
+2Omega
@Vuurvleugelhart20 oktober 2021 17:09
Firefox deelt geen data met Google, daar klopt niks van.

Firefox zelf verzameld alleen maar technische data (Wat zijn je instellingen, hoeveel tabs heb je open etc..) en ook alleen wanneer deze instelling is ingeschakeld. Optioneel kan je ook crashrapporten delen maar dit is opt-in.

De verbinding naar Google is niet "Om je data te delen", wat het doet is dat het de zwarte lijst van Google Safe Browsing update.

Voor meer informatie zie:
https://support.mozilla.o...re-protection-are-enabled


De Tor browser is weinig meer dan Firefox LTS met enkele tweaks en Tor functionaliteit.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Omega op 21 oktober 2021 07:30]

+1obimk1
@Vuurvleugelhart20 oktober 2021 15:38
Firefox, hewb ik een andere zoekmachine ingesteld (Startpage.com => NL!)

Verder heb ik wat plugins / extensions geïnstalleerd die tracking beperken in FF.

Firefox is niet de beste maar ook niet slecht in vergelijking met andere browsers.


https://www.expressvpn.com/blog/best-browsers-for-privacy/

https://protonmail.com/blog/best-browser-for-privacy/

https://www.vpnmentor.com...owser-is-the-most-secure/
+1Twieeker
@RRRobert20 oktober 2021 08:35
De browser zou meer op privacy gericht zijn, maar daar zijn inmiddels wel enkele vraagtekens bij te zetten.

https://www.reddit.com/r/...ox_appears_to_be_sold_to/

Ik laat deze ook wel links liggen eigenlijk.
+1Casplantje
@Twieeker20 oktober 2021 09:00
Als 't om privacy gaat is gnu icecat een betere optie op 't moment, alhoewel daar al sinds versie 61 geen binaries meer van worden gemaakt door gnu zelf. Het aantal bruikbare ff forks is best fors aan het afnemen heb ik het idee.
+1desalniettemin
@Casplantje20 oktober 2021 09:07
Of Librewolf: https://librewolf-community.gitlab.io/
+1tapkcir
@desalniettemin20 oktober 2021 21:03
Werken de add ons voor Firefox hier ook op?
+1guillaume
@tapkcir21 oktober 2021 00:51
Ja. Het is gewoon Firefox vanaf de source gebouwd, met een hele set instellingen bij compileren en nadien om aan privacy te winnen.
+1tapkcir
@guillaume21 oktober 2021 10:11
OK. Maar eens proberen dan. Lees hier net dat Firefox als eerste contact zoekt met google en dat is nou net 1 van de partijen die geen enkele boodschap heeft aan de privacy van hun klanten, dus dat is veelzeggend.
0Casplantje
@desalniettemin20 oktober 2021 10:51
Nice! Die kende ik nog niet, zal ik binnenkort eens uitproberen.
+1Omega
@Casplantje20 oktober 2021 16:54
LibreWolf is gewoon een standaard Firefox met een groot aantal tweaks aan de configuratie. het draait bijvoorbeeld altijd in incognitomodus, wordt gelevert met uBlock Origin, spooft de useragent naar dat van Windows 10 en heeft telemetrie uitgeschakeld. De tweaks die de meeste impact hebben in LibreWolf kan je binnen een paar minuten zelf ook instellen in Firefox.

De browser wordt voornamelijk gebruikt door privacy gefocuste Linux gebruikers. En dat doen ze niet omdat het een goede browser is maar omdat ze zelf Firefox toch op deze manier hadden ingesteld.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Omega op 20 oktober 2021 17:12]

+1guillaume
@Omega21 oktober 2021 00:49
Het draait bijvoorbeeld altijd in incognitomodus
Pardon? Da's niet waar.

[Reactie gewijzigd door guillaume op 21 oktober 2021 00:49]

+1Omega
@guillaume21 oktober 2021 06:50
Geschieden niet opslaan in combinatie met het verwijderen van websitegegevens op afsluiten is incognitomodus.

Omdat LibreWolf gebruik maakt van "Aangepast" in plaats van de "Nooit onthouden" voor het onthouden van de navigatiegeschiedenis wordt door de browser de standaard sessie gezien als iets anders dan incognito terwijl dit effectief hetzelfde is. Verander deze instelling naar "Nooit onthouden" en bij het starten van een incognitovenster krijg je een standaard venster gepresenteerd.
+1Omega
@RRRobert20 oktober 2021 16:49
Waterfox was ooit een 64-bit variant van Firefox voordat die dat zelf aanbood. Daarna is het een privacy gefocuste fork geworden, al is Firefox zelf standaard ook prima qua privacy en geeft het de gebruiker volledige controle over wat er wel en niet verzameld wordt.

Waterfox is enkele jaren geleden opgekocht door System1, de zelfde partij die de Nederlandse Startpage heeft opgekocht. Ik ben persoonlijk bang dat System1 negatieve invloed uitoefend op Waterfox, maar tot zover lijken ze zich nog in te houden. Ik wil de browser wel aanraden maar alleen als goed oog houdt op System1.
+1TheVivaldi

20 oktober 2021 17:59
Het staat wel in het artikel, maar let dus wel even op System requirements bumped up to require a CPU with SSE4.2 als je nog een oudere pc gebruikt.
0bvdbos
20 oktober 2021 11:26
Limited as many outgoing connections as possible to keep the browser operational
Dit klinkt als houtje-touwtje ?
+1beerse

@bvdbos20 oktober 2021 13:11
Zelf moest ik er ook even over nadenken. Maar ik vermoed dat ze gewoon zo min mogelijk willen wachten op openstaande verbindingen, of dat ze willen voorkomen dat verschillende kanalen tegelijk gegevens gaan zenden die elkaar dan in de browser tegen komen waarmee lokaal buffers overlopen of zo en weer op hertransmissies moet worden gewacht.

Om kort te gaan: Beter betrekkelijk snel na elkaar dan te veel tegelijk.
0dfury
20 oktober 2021 12:24
Of je jouw data nu aan System1 of aan Google/Mozilla weggeeft, kun je net zo goed Chrome/FF gebruiken.
+1mrmrmr
@dfury20 oktober 2021 15:10
Google Chrome: nee, die kun je niet net zo goed gebruiken. Maar Firefox wel, mits aangepast.

Eigenaar System1 is een dataverzamelaar en advertentiehandelaar. Alleen al daarom is alles wat dat bedrijf doet verdacht. Daarmee is Waterfox ook verdacht.

Waterfox is een variant van Chrome. Zijn alle calling home functies die in Chrome zitten eruit zijn gehaald?

Conclusie: het is niet verstandig om deze browser als privacy alternatief te zien. Performance browser: dat lijkt een oplossing voor een niet bestaand probleem.
0VeerkampR
20 oktober 2021 07:10
maar Alex is nog steeds nouw bij het project betrokken
Dat doet zeer aan mijn ogen.

Edit: gepost in typo's, dank voor de +2 maar het hoort hier niet thuis ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door VeerkampR op 20 oktober 2021 07:15]

0hijist
20 oktober 2021 09:33
reactie op hoofddraad was niet de bedoeling.

[Reactie gewijzigd door hijist op 20 oktober 2021 09:35]

0Bitzer
21 oktober 2021 14:18
Om het even over de browser zelf te hebben: ik ben niet blij met de update.

Na de update die via de browser werd aangeboden kreeg ik bij de volgende start een standaard venster te zien. Het bleek dat de profiel locatie verplaatst was van /home/Bitzer/.waterfox/ naar /home/Bitzer/.mozilla/.waterfox/ maar dat het profiel niet meeverhuisd was.

Vreemd dit omdat eerder juist het Waterfox profiel verhuisd was van ./mozilla naar een eigen ./waterfox map.

Ook na het kopieren van het profiel bleef de irritante vpn reclame van Mozilla zichtbaar bij het starten van de browser.

Al eerder had Firefox de gebruikers de optie afgenomen om de plaats van de tab bar zelf te bepalen en de positie bovenaan het venster opgedrongen. Het kostte mij dan ook veel moeite een goed werkende userChrome.css te vinden om de tab bar weer op de gewenste plek te krijgen want ik beheers die code niet.
Nu heeft Waterfox het ook nodig gevonden om de tab bar bovenaan te zetten en de optie om de plaats te kiezen te verwijderen en kan ik weer opnieuw beginnen.

Ook is mijn onderbalk met daarin nog wat functies verdwenen.

Deze update krijgt van mij een 👎

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bitzer op 21 oktober 2021 14:44]

