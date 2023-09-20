Versie G6.0 van Waterfox is uitgekomen. Waterfox is een webbrowser gebaseerd op de broncode van Firefox. Het project is in 2011 gestart door de toentertijd zestienjarige Alex Kontos en was een van de eerste 64bit-browsers op de markt. Waterfox G5 is gebaseerd op Gecko 102 met diverse optimalisaties, heeft geen plug-in-whitelist en stuurt geen telemetrie naar Waterfox. Sinds versie G5.1.9 is de browser, drie jaar nadat het was verkocht aan System1, weer zelfstandig. De changelog voor G6.0 is hieronder te vinden.

New Features Waterfox uses DNS over Oblivious HTTP, a privacy preserving method for DNS queries.

You can now move and remove the extension button from the navigation bar. Access this via Menu > More tools > Customize toolbar…

Waterfox is now built with new optimisation techniques, giving you a faster browsing experience.

Linux, alongside Windows, now supports DRM. That means you can watch your favourite shows on the streaming platform of your choice. Changes Waterfox’s preferences have been gone through with a fine tooth comb, with a lot of assistance from yokoffing, who maintains Betterfox.js. Upcoming Changes Waterfox for Android’s feature set has been finalised, but requires updating to the latest components. This is in progress and is due for release. iOS is now in the pipeline as well.

Privacy enhancements to some of the most popular search engines (wink wink, nudge nudge) are also in the pipeline, with more to be revealed soon.