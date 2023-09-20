Software-update: DaVinci Resolve 18.6

DaVinci Resolve logo (79 pix)Blackmagic Design heeft versie 18.6 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en het betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, dat over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processors en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Key Features

  • New Blackmagic Camera cloud workflow syncs captures to cloud projects.
  • Support for Blackmagic Cloud Storage with synced project media and files.
  • Automatic proxy generation and upload to Blackmagic Cloud Storage.
  • Support for outer text stroke in titles and subtitles.
  • Ability to assign and apply favorite keywords to clips and markers.
  • Support for Fusion USD scenes with materials and volumes.
  • Import multiple mono audio files with suffixes as a multichannel clip.
  • Support for target audio loudness standards on renders.

Cut and Edit

  • Selected sync bin clips can now be edited in the inspector.
  • Ability to trim gaps in edit with the Speed Editor and Editor Keyboard.
  • Interlace project and timeline option to edit at frame or field boundaries.
  • Support for font case on subtitles.
  • Support for outer text stroke in titles and subtitles.
  • Ability to copy and paste markers in the source viewer and timeline.
  • Change speed for multiple selected clips from dialog and inspector.
  • Adding an effect to a clip switches the inspector to the effects tab.
  • Support for a source resolution option when performing render in place.
  • The playhead position is restored when undoing edit actions.
  • Option to show timecode toolbar on edit viewers.
  • Source viewer displays marker clip extents.
  • Configurable actions to switch recently viewed clips or timelines in viewers.
  • Keyboard customization support for multiple track context actions.
  • Ability to reconform multiple selected timelines.
  • Ability to assign and apply favorite keywords to clips and markers.
  • Retime curve context menu now displays both curves.

Fusion

  • Support for extruding and beveling 3D shapes.
  • Support for polygon shape tool.
  • Support for rendering USD scenes with materials and volumes.
  • Support for replacing materials with imported MaterialX files.
  • Support for modifying imported cameras and lights.
  • Improved USD toolset including uVisibility and uVariant.
  • Improved USD Loader with Trim, Loop and Reverse support.
  • New scene tree dialog for object selection in USD.
  • Context menu option in the node and keyframe views to reset tool trims.
  • Support for DaVinci Intermediate conversion options in Fusion tools.

Color

  • Dolby Vision CM 4.0 L1 analysis with user-selected filtering support.
  • Stereoscopic 3D support for Dolby Vision workflows.
  • Option to bypass input color management for RAW clips in RCM.
  • Support for monitoring audio in Resolve Live mode.
  • New option to export only .drx files when exporting stills.
  • New default smart filter for clips in current group.
  • Configurable actions to switch recently viewed timelines in viewer.
  • Ability to create smart filters with custom PAR values.
  • Output colorspace tag for ACES DCTL ODT.
  • Improved controls for switching wipe modes from the advanced panels.
  • Keyframes mode for all, color and sizing is now persisted across sessions.

Fairlight

  • Import multiple mono audio files with suffixes as a multichannel clip.
  • Support for target audio loudness standards on renders.
  • Support for loudness standards for YouTube and Disney workflows.
  • New Fairlight FX Loudness Meter with ability to monitor multiple busses.
  • Intelligent abbreviation of long channel names.
  • Support for panning presets for 3D audio height control.
  • Support for parallel bus sends and outputs with up to three per bus tile.
  • Support for Auto Safe and Auto Off over multiple tracks or busses.
  • Manage audio FX for multiple tracks or busses via keyboard shortcuts.
  • Keyboard customization support for multiple track context actions.
  • Support for the UWA Audio Vivid 3D spatial audio format.
  • Assign Fairlight FX default settings from effect dialog context menu.

General

  • Up to 2x faster Neural Engine performance with Nvidia TensorRT.
  • Up to 4x faster Neural Engine performance on modern AMD GPUs.
  • Ability to access Blackmagic Cloud services using HTTPS proxy.
  • Quick access to recent projects from the application menu.
  • Looped playback now detects and loops ranges if present.
  • Scripting API support to import and export render and data burn presets.
  • Scripting API support to import stills and list powergrades.
  • Scripting API support for per-timeline Resolve Color Management.
  • General performance and stability improvements

Media & Codecs

  • Support for Blackmagic RAW SDK 3.4.
  • Support for RED SDK 8.4.0.
  • Support for Apple Log video formats.
  • Ability to decode Sony XAVC H and XAVC HS clips.
  • Ability to remove unused media from a project.
  • New media pool column and smart bin filter for transcription status.
  • Right click to add media pool timelines to the render queue with presets.
  • Ability to import and export power bins as .drb files.
  • Ability to import and export render presets.
  • Import multiple XMLs, AAFs, FCP XMLs or EDLs as a single action.
  • Support for importing and exporting Final Cut Pro v1.11 XMLs.
  • Ability to encode interlaced formats as uncompressed QuickTime clips.
  • Accelerated H.265 interlaced encodes on modern Windows Intel systems.
  • Option to render individual clips with full media extents.
  • Support for decoding low latency AAC formats in Mac.
  • Support for decoding GIF clips.
  • Support for lens and vignette metadata for Nikon raw clips.

DaVinci Resolve

Versienummer 18.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10
Website Blackmagic Design
Download https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/products/davinciresolve/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 20-09-2023 17:51
15 • submitter: guidogast

20-09-2023 • 17:51

15

Submitter: guidogast

Bron: Blackmagic Design

Update-historie

05-08 DaVinci Resolve 21.0.4 7
22-07 Davinci Resolve 21.0.3 8
04-07 DaVinci Resolve 21.0.2 10
25-06 DaVinci Resolve 21.0.1 14
04-06 DaVinci Resolve 21 6
15-04 DaVinci Resolve 21 bèta 1 10
12-02 Davinci Resolve 20.3.2 7
18-12 Davinci Resolve 20.3.1 2
01-12 Davinci Resolve 20.3 1
11-'25 Davinci Resolve 20.2.3 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

DaVinci Resolve

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Design en multimedia

Reacties (15)

-Moderatie-faq
15
15
11
1
0
1
Wijzig sortering

Sorteer op:

Weergave:
freestyler2 20 september 2023 18:19
Wat is nu een goede laptop (best bang for buck) om alleen Davinci Resolve voor onderweg te gebruiken?
Programma is top en zeer uitgebreid maar te zwaar in gebruik voor mij huidige laptop.
IamFenix @freestyler221 september 2023 09:23
Ik heb zowel een gamelaptop (Asus - 32GB - AMD Ryzen 7 4800H - RTX 2060), een MacBook pro M1 (16GB), een MacBook Air M1 (8GB) en ik kan het niet genoeg van de daken schreeuwen. De Mac's winnen met een straatlengte. Het is zodanig erg geworden dat m'n Windows versleepboek (weegt bijna 3kg) werkloos staat stof te vangen en ik volledig overgestapt ben op Mac. Sneller, stil, zeer lange batterijlevensduur en dat ondanks vele renders. Als je echt BfB zoekt voor Da Vinci Resolve -> het basismodel MacBook Air (best 16GB) met 512 GB SSD, je zal echt tevreden zijn. Voor externe opslag koop je externe thunderbolt SSD schijf (Amazon Prime days komen eraan).
Halfscherp @freestyler220 september 2023 18:47
Een Macbook Air / Pro met een M1 of M2 processor. Deze zijn echt specifiek op dit soort taken geoptimaliseerd en zijn afhankelijk van de videorender taak 10%-40% sneller dan een i7 + 3080 (!), en dan heeft de Macbook Air ook nog eens alleen passieve koeling :o

[Reactie gewijzigd door Halfscherp op 23 juli 2024 14:48]

sIRwa3 @Halfscherp20 september 2023 21:34
Ik zelf gebruik Davici op desktop PC, maar denk dat Apple laptops het 100% zeker winnen van ALLE windows laptops voor deze taak, qua build, processor etc. google maar.

echter, de Air doet wel aan capping om koel te blijfen dus haal je denk ik niet het maximum haalbare uit de M1 of M2. ik zou de macbook pro nemen, thunderbolt HD erbij.. helemaal de man!

[Reactie gewijzigd door sIRwa3 op 23 juli 2024 14:48]

Ozymandias @freestyler220 september 2023 18:38
Een gaming laptop met een redelijk snelle Nvidia of AMD gpu zodat je effecten snel kan renderen. Ik zou wel het geheugen zoveel mogelijk uitbreiden, 64 GB, liefst nog meer, zodat je ook 4K video's kan bewerken.

En natuurlijk flink wat schijfruimte want video's nemen veel ruimte in beslag.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ozymandias op 23 juli 2024 14:48]

freestyler2 @Ozymandias20 september 2023 19:05
Suggesties van type laptops?
Uruk-Hai
@freestyler221 september 2023 00:07
Ik heb zelf een Lenovo Thinkpad T550.

Dat is een ouder zakelijk model laptop met een Intel Core i7 met 2 cores en 4 threads, iGPU en 8GB RAM. Die is snel genoeg om korte FullHD filmpjes mee te monteren en te renderen.
Grof gezegd kost een 10 minuten durend FullHD filmpje mij 10 minuten render tijd.

Zo'n Thinkpad is alleen wel groot en zwaar en gaat blazen tijdens multimedia editing, wat knap irritant kan zijn als je ook bijvoorbeeld wilt screen recorden, want dan loop je kans dat hij het ruisende geluid van de ventilator van je laptop ook mee opneemt in de schermopname. Als je dat wilt voorkomen kun je het beste voor een passief gekoelde laptop met voldoende rekenkracht gaan. Voor zover ik weet is de Macbook Air de enige laptop die aan die eis voldoet, maar ik weet niet in hoeverre het slim is om die voor 4K rendering aan te schaffen. Een Macbook Air is immers de "low budget" laptop van Apple. Voor FullHD zou ik het wel durven als ik nog geen laptop had.

Als je geen screen recording wilt doen op de laptop, maar alleen montage en rendering, dan moet je ons eerst duidelijk vertellen wat je precies wilt: FullHD of 4K filmpjes renderen, moeten de kleuren persé natuurgetrouw zijn of maakt dat je niet zoveel uit, enz.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 23 juli 2024 14:48]

Jan Onderwater @freestyler220 september 2023 19:29
Ik wed dat hij met specs van CPU en GPU heel veel weet, maar niet weet dat het bij video editing daar niet alleen om gaat, maar vooral om de kwaliteit van je beeldscherm
ViPER_DMRT @freestyler220 september 2023 23:58
Start here

Can't go wrong with a Z
https://www.hp.com/us-en/workstations/zbook-studio-g9.html

[Reactie gewijzigd door ViPER_DMRT op 23 juli 2024 14:48]

Jan Onderwater @freestyler220 september 2023 19:26
Onderweg, als in op accu gebruiken? Een apple M1xxx of M2xxx met veel geheugen. Kan zijn dat jij liever windows gebruikt, maar er is geen enkele windows laptop die ook maar in de buurt komt van de mobiele prestaties van Apple.
Aan het stroom aangesloten zijn er ook Windows laptops die snel zijn, de prijs daarvoor is ook hoog, als je vergelijkbaar scherm en snelheid wilt hebben. Ja, je kan een budget laptop kopen, maar ga je daarop color graden? Als je colorgrading niet belangrijk vind, heb je ook geen echte reden om DaVinci te gebruiken. Dit videopakket zijn sterkte is nu juist colorgrading.
En een Wintel laptop die ook snel is aan het stroom heeft vaak de fans lopen, en herrie is niet fijn met je audio edit. Heel erg warm worden zo ook.
Keuzes.
freestyler2 20 september 2023 19:08
Haha ik zei best bang for buck :+ , Apple levert natuurlijk kwaliteit spul maar is in vergelijking met een "normale" laptop een stuk duurder. Overigens is budget rond de 2k. Daar koop je opzich ook wel een MacBook voor maar Windows heeft toch echt mijn voorkeur.
sIRwa3 @freestyler220 september 2023 21:43
Als iemand die dagelijks met beide system werkt, ook de laptops.. neem de apple. echt.

Het is ook wel belangrijk te weten wat je wil, BMD kan heel veel,. wil je enkel editen, een paar titeltjes en een paar plaatjes, dat is echt niet zwaar, koop een Air, wil je color graden, dan is een goeie monitor belangrijk, wil je vfx (Fusion) dan heb je snel een beest nodig. enz renderen kan je ook voor thuis bewaren waar je b.v een desktop machine hebt staan

[Reactie gewijzigd door sIRwa3 op 23 juli 2024 14:48]

Uruk-Hai
@freestyler221 september 2023 00:24
best bang for buck
In jouw specifieke geval is dat waarschijnlijk toch Apple.

Als jij denkt dat Apple altijd duurder is: mijn Thinkpad T550 kostte nieuw 2000 euro.
Daar koop je bijna twee Macbook Airs voor.

Als nieuwkoop je toch te duur is kun je ook tweedehands overwegen. Heb ik ook gedaan.
Hier op tweakers.net vind je genoeg handelaren met goede V&A reviews.
sousapro 20 september 2023 18:55
@Ozymandias Ben het eens met je inschatting, naast een redelijk potente processor (minimaal 6 core) en 16GB (en met Fusion 32GB) is een discrete grafische kaart welhaast een must. Ik vraag me alleen wel af hoeveel VRAM die discrete videokaarten hebben en of ze ook RAM direct kunnen adresseren (volgens mij hebben zowel Nvdia als AMD daar een techniek voor, zeker op insteek GPU;s). Zelf gebruik ik een RTX37070ti 8GB en 32GB Ram in mijn pc, edit op 4K, gaat prima, maar als je veel plugins gebruikt merk je al dat je soms tegen die 8GB VRAM grens aanloopt. Heb jij een idee?
Ozymandias @sousapro22 september 2023 17:27
Ik heb zelf een RTX 3060 (desktop) GPU. Die heeft 12 GB VRAM. Voor een voor mij onbegrijpelijke reden hebben de RTX 3070 en 3080 8 GB VRAM. Bij de 4 series heb je hetzelfde verhaal, de 4060 heeft 16 GB VRAM en de 4070 12 GB.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.