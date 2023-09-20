Blackmagic Design heeft versie 18.6 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en het betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, dat over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processors en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Key Features New Blackmagic Camera cloud workflow syncs captures to cloud projects.

Support for Blackmagic Cloud Storage with synced project media and files.

Automatic proxy generation and upload to Blackmagic Cloud Storage.

Support for outer text stroke in titles and subtitles.

Ability to assign and apply favorite keywords to clips and markers.

Support for Fusion USD scenes with materials and volumes.

Import multiple mono audio files with suffixes as a multichannel clip.

Support for target audio loudness standards on renders. Cut and Edit Selected sync bin clips can now be edited in the inspector.

Ability to trim gaps in edit with the Speed Editor and Editor Keyboard.

Interlace project and timeline option to edit at frame or field boundaries.

Support for font case on subtitles.

Support for outer text stroke in titles and subtitles.

Ability to copy and paste markers in the source viewer and timeline.

Change speed for multiple selected clips from dialog and inspector.

Adding an effect to a clip switches the inspector to the effects tab.

Support for a source resolution option when performing render in place.

The playhead position is restored when undoing edit actions.

Option to show timecode toolbar on edit viewers.

Source viewer displays marker clip extents.

Configurable actions to switch recently viewed clips or timelines in viewers.

Keyboard customization support for multiple track context actions.

Ability to reconform multiple selected timelines.

Ability to assign and apply favorite keywords to clips and markers.

Retime curve context menu now displays both curves. Fusion Support for extruding and beveling 3D shapes.

Support for polygon shape tool.

Support for rendering USD scenes with materials and volumes.

Support for replacing materials with imported MaterialX files.

Support for modifying imported cameras and lights.

Improved USD toolset including uVisibility and uVariant.

Improved USD Loader with Trim, Loop and Reverse support.

New scene tree dialog for object selection in USD.

Context menu option in the node and keyframe views to reset tool trims.

Support for DaVinci Intermediate conversion options in Fusion tools. Color Dolby Vision CM 4.0 L1 analysis with user-selected filtering support.

Stereoscopic 3D support for Dolby Vision workflows.

Option to bypass input color management for RAW clips in RCM.

Support for monitoring audio in Resolve Live mode.

New option to export only .drx files when exporting stills.

New default smart filter for clips in current group.

Configurable actions to switch recently viewed timelines in viewer.

Ability to create smart filters with custom PAR values.

Output colorspace tag for ACES DCTL ODT.

Improved controls for switching wipe modes from the advanced panels.

Keyframes mode for all, color and sizing is now persisted across sessions. Fairlight Import multiple mono audio files with suffixes as a multichannel clip.

Support for target audio loudness standards on renders.

Support for loudness standards for YouTube and Disney workflows.

New Fairlight FX Loudness Meter with ability to monitor multiple busses.

Intelligent abbreviation of long channel names.

Support for panning presets for 3D audio height control.

Support for parallel bus sends and outputs with up to three per bus tile.

Support for Auto Safe and Auto Off over multiple tracks or busses.

Manage audio FX for multiple tracks or busses via keyboard shortcuts.

Keyboard customization support for multiple track context actions.

Support for the UWA Audio Vivid 3D spatial audio format.

Assign Fairlight FX default settings from effect dialog context menu. General Up to 2x faster Neural Engine performance with Nvidia TensorRT.

Up to 4x faster Neural Engine performance on modern AMD GPUs.

Ability to access Blackmagic Cloud services using HTTPS proxy.

Quick access to recent projects from the application menu.

Looped playback now detects and loops ranges if present.

Scripting API support to import and export render and data burn presets.

Scripting API support to import stills and list powergrades.

Scripting API support for per-timeline Resolve Color Management.

General performance and stability improvements Media & Codecs Support for Blackmagic RAW SDK 3.4.

Support for RED SDK 8.4.0.

Support for Apple Log video formats.

Ability to decode Sony XAVC H and XAVC HS clips.

Ability to remove unused media from a project.

New media pool column and smart bin filter for transcription status.

Right click to add media pool timelines to the render queue with presets.

Ability to import and export power bins as .drb files.

Ability to import and export render presets.

Import multiple XMLs, AAFs, FCP XMLs or EDLs as a single action.

Support for importing and exporting Final Cut Pro v1.11 XMLs.

Ability to encode interlaced formats as uncompressed QuickTime clips.

Accelerated H.265 interlaced encodes on modern Windows Intel systems.

Option to render individual clips with full media extents.

Support for decoding low latency AAC formats in Mac.

Support for decoding GIF clips.

Support for lens and vignette metadata for Nikon raw clips.